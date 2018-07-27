American Midstream: Deep Distribution Cut Is No Surprise

Two weeks ago, I said that a distribution cut was nearly assured at American Midstream. That call did not take long to play out.

A little over two weeks ago, I released negative public research on American Midstream (AMID), not surprisingly to little fanfare from bulls. Like is often the case for me, I cautioned investors not to get caught up in chasing yield or the apparent “cheapness” at this master limited partnership (“MLP”), instead cautioning that getting involved with a name that had many material negative upcoming catalysts was too early. In my view, this was just not going to be a case of “Heads I win, tails I win too”. There were a litany of problems to point towards: weak coverage, poor management execution, high leverage, and highly restricted access to capital. In my view, there was just no way this company could get through all of this without cutting their distribution:

In my opinion, as there is already a history of a small distribution cut in 2016, management needs to get to the point and cut the distribution materially to allow self-funding of its projects and to get leverage under control. That is when investors should buy if they truly are interested in owning an interest in the entity.

Despite claims that the company could not cut (already at the minimum listed within the partnership agreement), reality has finally taken a hold of American Midstream. Early this morning, the company put out a press release that it would revise its capital allocation policy, cutting the distribution by 75%. Is this a bit of a victory lap for me? Sure - but it is also a learning opportunity for retail investors on how to properly time buying into distressed equity. For anyone that dabbles in owning risky securities like this one, understanding the capital structure and likely steps management will take is important - regardless of what they say publicly or within investor presentations.

Make no mistake, that cut is big saver of capital, allowing management to retain $65mm in capital per year that they can put towards deleveraging the balance sheet or expanding operations in what it views as its new core business area in the Gulf of Mexico:

As part of the revised capital allocation strategy the Partnership has determined the most prudent sources of accretive growth capital are proceeds from the sale of non-core assets and the retention of an increased portion of operating cash flow through the reduction of its common unit distribution.

I’m not surprised to see the near 40% sell-off. One, distribution cuts are hardly ever “priced in”. Unitholders should never want to own a stake in a MLP heading into a cut. Two, management appears to be doubling down on its growth strategy, stating that it had identified $2-300mm in growth opportunities that it believes can generate returns near 5x EBITDA. Time and again, management has overpromised on the accretiveness of its investments. Three, within this release, American Midstream also basically announced a guidance cut, stating that they believe assets will generate $190-200mm in EBITDA this year. Sell-side estimates were at $216mm prior to today, so expect revisions because of that to beupcoming. This represents slippage on a sequential basis, declining from Q1 2018 run-rate, something I also pointed out two weeks ago:

To put this all into perspective, American Midstream generated $52mm in EBITDA in Q1. Delta House will improve late in 2018, but the vast majority of EBITDA growth would be offset by ArcLight removing its support. That is a wash. EBITDA lost from the Terminalling Services assets ($7mm/quarter) will be replaced by growth in onshore oil and gas assets, as well as improving volumes on Destin as Delta House is brought back online. This is also basically a wash.

Contributing to the decline, I do not believe many unitholders have faith that they will invest this additional saved capital accretively. Beyond that, the decision to sell an additional $350-400mm in assets just adds more noise to a company that will already be trying to digest the acquisition of Southcross Energy (SXE). Continuing there, the close of that acquisition has also been in question. Management alluded to the “potential combination” with Southcross in this press release, which could point to some issues with the closing. Perhaps I'm reading into this too much, but given this deal was supposed to be closed months ago, but has been delayed due to American Midstream needing the sales of both its Marine and Refined Product Terminals asset sales to close beforehand. The latter remains delayed, tied up in federal regulatory approval.

In my opinion, for investors trying to catch the bottom today, they have to be willing to place faith in a management team that has continued to not meet expectations – both those it sets and those the market has set. This is a show me story, one where making meaningful year over year comparisons will be difficult because of all the moving pieces. In my opinion, management continues to try to be doing too many things at once. Until American Midstream proves otherwise, it remains in the trash bin of the MLP space.

