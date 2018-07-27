Rounds Report: Nektar Rallies Subsequent To An Overweight Rating By Piper Jaffray

The overall bioscience market traded with mixed sentiment for the day. Nevertheless, many equities that we cover continued to procure further gains for shareholders.

"There's a lot of simple stuff that many of you are quite capable of learning. And your lives will work way better, too, if you do. Plus, learning it is a lot of fun. So I urge you to learn it." - Charlie Munger

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 26, 2018. As usual, we'll discuss notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let's check the specific equities. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) won the top spot of the day. Shares appreciated by $3.37 to conclude the session at $49.83, for profits of 7.2%.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Operating out of San Francisco, Calif., Nektar leverages on its proven polymer chemistry platform to innovate a vast pipeline of novel therapeutics with huge market potentials (Figure 2). The "honeycomb" of Nektar is its global leadership in the said polymer chemistry that, in and of itself, is a powerful therapeutic designing tool. There is a high degree of structural adeptness of polymers, which enabled Nektar to greatly customize the behavior of drugs. To ensure that its efforts will lead to meaningful clinical benefits, the firm focuses on the targeting of well-characterized and proven pathways.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

The share appreciation is most likely a result of the recommendation by a large Wall Street research firm. Specifically, the Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Piper Jaffray (Tyler Van Buren) issued an overweight rating on Nektar and reiterated the $125 price target on July 25. The expert (Buren) has increased his confidence in Nektar after his discussion with the management. Sources at "The Fly" stated that Buren reminded investors in a research note that NKTR-214 is now the only remaining immuno-oncology combo candidate in the late-stage clinical development targeting a market that will soon surpass $30B in sales. The recent sharp pullback is a prudent buying opportunity.

As noted, shares of Nektar are trading much lower than its recent high of $97.12. The negative catalyst was the extreme undue market pessimism relating to the data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (OTC:ASCO). Notably, Nektar disclosed the results of PIVOT, a two-part phase 1/2 investigation in which PIVOT 02 determined the recommended dose of NKTR-214/Opdivo. The second part (PIVOT-04) is the study expansion to assess the safety and efficacy of the said combo in up to 260 patients (in five different tumor types and in eight indications).

It's likely that investors mistakenly expected that Phase 2 would post a roughly 85% overall response rate (ORR) for the melanoma franchise (i.e., the previous results for Phase 1). Nonetheless, the new ORR for PIVOT was 50%. It's interesting to note that melanoma is a highly difficult to treat cancer; its progression is expected over time. Interestingly, the 50% ORR is indeed promising and represents strong clinical efficacy, positioning it for the positive future results of the planned phase 3 trial.

Altogether, it's seemingly the case that the market tends to quote a stock in either extreme (optimism or pessimism). Nektar was viewed with the great optimism, but the situation shifted to over pessimism due to the data misinterpretation. And it's not far from the truth that the cycle will swing back when the new data to roll in.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $1.31 (+1.11%) at $119.33. Moreover, the SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.03 lower at $97.72 (for -0.03% losses). It's seemingly that the market today demonstrated the mixed trading behaviors. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector - one that delivers hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 23, 2018, the FDA announced the ongoing implementation of the Drug Quality and Security Act to protect the public health regarding compounding therapeutics. Notably, the FDA issued an alert about a bulk drug substance - active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API - used in compounding medicines that have significant safety risks for patients. Moreover, the agency is taking additional steps regarding API used in compounding. Per FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb:

We continue to implement the compounding provisions of federal law and advance a modern framework for the development of compounded drugs. Our actions underscore our focus on protecting patients while making sure we have an enduring framework for better compounding that is well informed by input from the clinical community. Our aim is to be responsive to the medical needs of patients who require compounded medicines, while making sure that these products are compounded under appropriate standards. We recognize that there continues to be great interest in our work in this important policy area and we're committed to providing updates as we take a continuing series of actions to implement the comprehensive plan that we outlined earlier this year.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. First, it underlies the tireless due diligence by the FDA to protect public health. Second, the development is part of the larger theme that the FDA is delivering hopes for patients through more approvals of drugs and devices, while unlocking value for bioscience innovators.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market exhibited mixed trading behaviors. Nevertheless, many equities under our coverage continued to log in further gains for shareholders. Nektar Therapeutics topped our featured list due to its aggressive appreciation relating to Mr. Buren's overweight recommendation on the firm. We concur with the financial expert in his assessment. The fundamentals of Nektar are robust. Also, there is substantial unlocked value in NKTR-214 and other molecules. Despite the market's extreme pessimism toward Nektar in recent months, the longer-term horizon is very promising. Last but not least, there's the stellar FDA due diligence to protect the public health while serving as an industry tailwind for innovators.

Disclaimer: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.

Author Notes: We're honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 166%, 185%, 178%, 237%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that offers a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. We invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.