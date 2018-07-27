Zoetis: New Record Highs Coming

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 14.81, which is 38.28% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) are up 20.10% since bottoming on February 8, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of the world's largest producer of medicine for pets and livestock still have more upside going forward. The company has an impressive history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued earnings strength. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for ZTS as of the end of June was 14.81, which implies a 38.28% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that ZTS has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Zoetis Inc was 24.80% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 20.10%per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 14.90% per year (GuruFocus). The company has been able to grow earnings at an impressive rate since it was spun out of Pfizer in 2013, and earnings growth have accelerated to the upside over the last twelve months.

The operating margin % for ZTS came in at a 33.75% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 33.75 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came well above for the average of 17.20% for the SP500, and the company's operating margin % also compares favorably within the pharmaceuticals industry, which has an average operating margin % of 23.61%.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about ZTS.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

ZTS has a Forward P/E of 27.32 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for ZTS is 58% higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they would be willing to pay more for the higher growth prospects of the shares.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for ZTS stands at 17.82%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 17.82% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so ZTS has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.83x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for ZTS would turn bullish with a break above $86.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout above a descending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $92.00 level over the next three months.

Today, I will buy the ZTS 19OCT18 82.50 Call Options, which will provide approximately 10x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $83.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $92.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe ZTS is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Keeping Fido and Babe Healthy

The global pet vaccine market was estimated to be worth $4.4 billion in 2017, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% out to 2023. Zoetis has more than 300 product lines that are sold in over 100 countries.

The veterinary vaccines market for livestock was estimated to be worth $6.08 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% out to 2022 and reach a value of $8.6 billion.

Here is another interesting fact that shows the strong rate of growth for the animal vaccine and medicine industry: vet prescriptions increased 6.3% on average over the past three years, while human Rx only increased 0.9% over the same time period.

If you're in an industry that is expected to grow at double the GDP rate over the next five years, and you're one of the largest players in the industry, chances are very good that you're going to be able to grow earnings going forward.

A quick review of the company's Q1 2018 results proves the above premise: Zoetis reported revenue that was up 11% Y/Y and EPS that was up 42% Y/Y - the numbers are definitely moving in the right direction.

With the company reaffirming full year 2018 revenue guidance and my strong MGQ for the shares pointing to accelerated earnings growth, I see no reason for earnings to slow over the next twelve months.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, ZTS is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

