PDL Biopharma: Sum-Of-The-Parts Analysis Suggests Downside Protection, And Optionality On Private Equity Investments

On top of this, its recent Private Equity(PE)-type acquisitions do not appear to be factored into the market price and constitute a solid option value.

Investment thesis

PDLI Biopharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) with a share price of $2.55 as of writing appears significantly undervalued. The sum of the parts (SotP) valuation of PDLI by looking at its financial statements, underpins the view that PDLI stock is currently trading too low and even offers significant downside protection.

As per 1Q18 PDLI’s net cash, minus total liabilities, is $0.97 per share. I estimate its conservatively discounted royalty investments and loan portfolio at $1.46 per share. Together, this equates to $2.42 per share or ~95% of the current share price. Let me round that and state that the current share price is fully backed up by cash and the income generating royalty and fixed income portfolio.

What is left on the balance sheet is the Private Equity (NYSE:PE) investments, which I consider to be almost a free option. I value these investments at $1.85 per share. It largely consists of intangible assets (specifically, acquired product rights, customer relationships and acquired technology) from 2 recently acquired companies that may produce long term cash flows to PDLI.

My estimated fair value for the stock is therefore $4.27 per share, a potential uplift of ~67% compared to the current share price of $2.55. In my view PDL is an investment with asymmetric return potential; limited downside risk on the royalty and loan portfolios and substantial upside on the acquired companies.

PDLI in a nutshell

PDLI was founded in 1986 as Protein Design Labs Inc (changed to PDL Biopharma in 2006). Following various changes in strategy the Company now has 4 component parts in its business model that I will briefly describe thereafter.

PDLI pioneered the humanization of monoclonal antibodies and by doing so enabled the discovery of a new generation of targeted treatments for cancer and immunologic diseases. This legacy is still mentioned in PDLI’s income statements and is referred to as the Queen et al. patents (1), it is expected to be fully running off in terms of revenues as per the end of the 2018 calendar year.

Anticipating the run-off of the patents and royalty income from the Queen et al. portfolio, from 2012 onwards PDLI embarked on a strategy of acquiring income generating assets in which it provided non-dilutive capital, royalty contracts (2), and loans (3) to late stage healthcare companies.

In 2016 PDLI shifted gears from the previous ‘hands-off’ approach of royalty contracts and loans, to acquiring commercial stage products and launching specialized companies dedicated to commercialization of these products, in a private equity portfolio (4). The stated strategy from the Company now is to operate as a publicly quoted private equity shop in the bio-/medtech space.

Sum Of The Parts Valuation

Queen et al. portfolio (1)

For calculating the fair value of PDLI, I have ignored the Queen et al. patent revenue stream (1) since it will run off in 2018. The other component parts for the SotP analysis will be discussed in light of the 1Q18 financial position disclosed by PDLI.

Royalty Contract Portfolio (2)

PDLI has a portfolio of royalty contracts that entitle PDLI to a share of the revenues generated by specific pharma products that are being sold by its contractual counterparts. The royalty portfolio currently consists of 5 investments and are recorded at fair value, which is the present value of expected future royalty payments over a contractual period discounted with an equity cost of capital. These agreements are all valued by PDLI in the so called level 3 category in which the fair value is set 'based on unobservable inputs using management’s best estimate and assumptions when inputs are unavailable'.

Depomed is the primary royalty asset of PDLI, in which PDLI can receive up to 2x its initial investment of $240.5m, and thereafter will split any royalties on a 50-50 basis with Depomed. The royalty income rights acquired include Depomed’s royalty and milestone payments accruing as from 1 October 2013 from amongst others (i) Valeant (VRX) with respect to the sale of Glumetza in the United States, (ii) Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) with respect to the sale of Janumet, and (iii) Janssen Pharmaceutica with respect to the sale of Invokana / Invokamet. The Depomed royalty agreement has produced a cumulative cash return of $325.4m up to 1Q18. The company received a cash income of $19.3m in 1Q18 (that can only come from the royalty portfolio as you will understand from the following section). I have assumed that the $223m book value from PDLI represents the fair value in our SotP analysis.

I have not attributed any value to the remaining 4 royalty agreements. To date these have provided a limited cumulative cash return. The book value of these 4 agreements is $119m. More detail on the royalty portfolio is in this slide from the Company`s recent presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

As mentioned, the Company received a cash income of $19.3m in 1Q18, a stream which is currently used to fund new business and the existing operating expenses of PDLI.

On the total portfolio with book value of $343m, my fair value estimate of $223m represents 35% discount to book value.

Loan Portfolio (3)

The Company also has a remainder portfolio of 3 impaired loans with a book value of $71m as at 1Q18.

The largest exposure is $50m with Wellstat Diagnostics which has been in default on the loan since mid-2014. Due to the collateral position and guarantee structures there has not been any impairment of the loan beyond stopping the interest accruals. The full recovery assumption on the Wellstat Diagnostics situation by PDLI may be correct but for the SotP analysis I don't attribute any value to this loan (which may well be the case but the situation is rather complicated).

The other significant loan is a $19.4m to CareView Communications (OTCQB:CRVW). CareView is a penny stock and I expect this may soon become a debt to equity swap considering the recent repayment extension and significantly lower new pricing to the attached warrants. Interestingly the Company determined the loan to be impaired effective October 1, 201,7 and it ceased to accrue interest revenue. At March 31, 2018, it has been determined that an allowance on the carrying value of the note was not required. I follow a similar nil value attribution as with the loan to Wellstat Diagnostics, although I see the CareView as a total write-off and a potential new equity investment in a high risk turnaround PE fund (do we like PDLI to follow this route ? No !).

Overall, I will attribute no value to PDLI's loan portfolio. Together with the Company's royalty contract portfolio I estimate the value at ~$223m, or divided by the reported outstanding number of shares as per 1Q18, $1.46 per share.

More detail regarding the loan portfolio is enclosed in the following slide from the aforementioned Jefferies conference.

1 2 Click to enlarge Notes:

It is worth noting that the Company disclosed a 15.9% realized IRR (no further details provided) on its combined royalty and loan portfolios. This gives some comfort that the existing royalty contract portfolio, except the loan instruments, provide for a solid base of future cash flow generation.

Private Equity Portfolio (4)

The Company has acquired two operating entities that are part of the new public private equity shop strategy it is now aggressively pursuing.

Noden was an 100% acquisition of assets in 2016 from Novartis of the exclusive worldwide rights to manufacture, market and sell the Noden products. Noden commercializes the treatment of hypertension through the brands Tekturna and Rasilez.

The total acquisition value for noden was a (i) $110m cash payment at closing of the Noden transaction, (ii) $89m cash payment on the 1st anniversary and (iii) a further contingent payment of $95m contingent on achieving sales targets and the launch of a generic drug with the main pharmaceutical ingredient of Tekturna and Rasilez. The fair value of the contingent payment to Novartis in PDLI’s balance sheet is currently reported as ~$41m.

Novartis did not actively commercialize the Noden products for many years, and sales of the Noden products had been declining annually since that time. The business case of PDLI is centred on the premise that it can promote the Noden products successfully, and efficiently, to stabilize and eventually grow revenues.

The prescription data for the Tekturna product seems to be stabilizing with increased sales representatives as outlined by the Company. 1Q18 revenues from Noden were $18.3m.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

The other acquisition of PDLI is Lensar which makes femtosecond cataract lasers for cataract surgery. Cataract surgery is the highest volume surgical procedure worldwide with over 26.2 million surgeries performed in 2017.

In May 2017 PDLI converted its debt to a 100% equity interest in Lensar following Lensar's bankruptcy.

Lensar has an installed base of 170 systems with a recurring revenue model based on usage of the Lensar systems that are mostly leased by customers. 1Q18 revenues for Lensar were ~$5.0m. There is no specific guidance I could find on how this may evolve. Clearly compared to Noden this is a higher risk investment also from its background of bankruptcy.

The two acquisitions are examples of PDLI's new private equity strategy and more specifically on the turn-around angle in distressed or undermanaged assets. This active strategy is markedly different from the previous royalty contract and loan strategy, both in the way of running an investment portfolio (active operator versus passive investor), as well as the cash flow profile (event driven versus ongoing cash yield) and risk characteristics. It is unclear what the target IRR is for its newly formulated strategy, this would be helpful as well as further guidance what is in the remit of PDLI’s investment scope (as would be required from any private equity firm).

As mentioned before both Noden and Lensar are largely consolidated in the intangible assets line on the PDL balance sheet. The remaining balance sheet of PDL consists of $283m of other assets in which intangible assets represent $213m. The $283m as at 1Q18 represents $1.85 per share of value in the SotP analysis.

All in all it is too early to tell how the acquisitions will work out and how much ongoing cash is used for the acquisitions. To estimate (I am open to the word guesstimate) the forward cash flow generation I have performed a simple deduction analysis to estimate the operating income (EBIT) and proxy for operating cash income (EBITDA) from the combined equity investments by attributing a forecasted 2018 between the acquisitions and the royalty portfolio. For ease of reference I have enclosed it in a spreadsheet as a back-up in case you are interested. PDLI_2018E_CF.xlsx The EBIT for 2018E is $12m, $(14)m for the acquisitions and $26m for the royalty portfolio. From a cash proxy perspective, EBITDA, I have calculated a 2018E of $37m, consisting of $11m and $26m respectively for the Private Equity acquisitions and the royalty portfolio.

EBITDA is an imperfect proxy for cash. I feel ok with this considering: (i) royalty investments usually don't require ongoing capital commitments, and (ii) the fact that most capex in the acquisitions are likely to consist of R&D which is expensed. Even if I miss for example some capex for fixed asset investments, the overall $37m 2018E EBITDA, or cash income, is sufficient to continue operating the Company. There will be cash interest payable - these are now running at a quarterly ~$1.7m per 1Q18, and cash taxes. On taxes management made an interesting point stating that in Lensar there are $119m of net operating losses available that may reduce the future cash taxes (sometimes losing actually helps in the future !). It is unclear to me if these net operating losses can be used by profits of Lensar, or those elsewhere in PDLI (in which case it is a jackpot but as you may have gathered by know I take upside but don't bank on it).

I’d like management to present a clear deal-by-deal financial performance update of each of its transactions to work out implied or expected IRR so that the $1.85 per share can be narrowed down (and up or down to be clear). Considering the turnaround nature of the investments it needs to show more clearly proofpoints of how actions impact the financial performance of these acquisitions. Frankly the business cases for both acquisitions should be better articulated and supported with more triangulated data, right now I think I am still guessing a lot here.

The details of my SoTP analysis are in the following table, in which the column labelled ‘1Q18 adjusted’ outlines my view of the simplified Company’s latest reported balance sheet.

Amounts in $m 1Q18 adjusted 1Q18 reported FY17 FY16 A) Cash & short term investments 405 532 167 220 B) Royalty Contract Portfolio (2) 223 342 349 402 Depomed 223 223 232 164 VB 0 15 14 15 U-M 0 27 27 35 ARIAD 0 0 0 109 AcelRx 0 75 73 67 Avinger 0 0 0 2 KYBELLA 0 3 3 10 C) Loan Portfolio (3) 0 71 71 271 Wellstat Diagnostics 0 50 50 50 Hyperion 0 1 1 1 Lensar 0 0 0 44 Direct Flow Medical 0 0 0 10 kaleo 0 0 0 147 CareView 0 19 19 19 D) Total liabilities 257 257 397 460 E) Number of shares (m) 153 F) Share price (20/07/2018) 2.55 G) Net cash (A–D) 148 H) Royalty (2) and Loan (3) Portfolios (B+C) 223 I) Net cash per share (G/E) 0.97 J) Royalty (2) and Loan (3) Portfolios' value per share (H/E) 1.46 K) Downside protected value per share (I+J) 2.42 L) Downside protected value per share as a % of current share price (K/F) 95% M) All other net assets 283 N) All other net asset per share (M/E) 1.85 O) Adjusted fair value per share (K+N) 4.27 P) Upside potential for current share price (O/F-1) 67%

Risk factors

The main risk for a position in PDLI is that management jeopardizes hard cash by trading it for high risk turnaround pharma PE acquisitions. Acquisition multiples are likely to be above the long term average and management does not have proven experience within PDLI to be the operator of companies (let alone turnaround situations). However I am now more comfortable than before that the risk of potential value destruction is significantly lower. There have been moderate share buy-backs since early 2017 and an activist investor, SevenSaoi Capital, is now on board that will pressure PDLI management on value distribution in order for a re-rating of the stock to occur.

There is still risk here. Looking at a recent quote from management on its 1Q18 earnings call show the differences in perspective:

We have significantly increased the value of this Company in recent years through building our rich portfolio of assets and products, and we share the frustration of our shareholders that while our book value has increased significantly, our share price has not. Our share price does not reflect the strength of our business today, but we are confident that as we continue to successfully execute on our corporate strategy, our stock price will catch up. We believe our willingness to completely change strategic direction when the market conditions change will be a benefit to our Company and shareholders in the long term.

A recent well written letter by aforementioned SevenSaoi Capital outlines some areas that need to be addressed. In short the letter says that management needs to have more skin in the game, or at a minimum a directionally aligned incentive scheme (not a you lose, I win anyway, type of arrangement). The letter also instructs the Company to avoid value destructive acquisitions, and promote more value distribution to shareholders. On the compensation point, in a private equity firm (the term management uses for PDLI) it is usual for key members of the team to have a material exposure to the performance of the investment portfolio to create an alignment of interest with investors.

At this point it appears PDLI’s desired way of creating shareholder value is not to distribute the excess cash to its owners but rather follow a risky turnaround PE strategy of using the dry powder of shareholder cash balance for non-endorsed acquisitions in a late stage cyclical upturn (which means on average the exit multiples for the companies purchased is more likely to be lower than higher).

Another risk I may just flag is that prices for drugs in the PDLI portfolio may decline over time. There is and has been ongoing debate on the price level of drug prices. PDLI is not immune to this. Eventually PDLI's revenue is a function of price and volume (and mix). The Glumetza product in PDLI's Depomed royalty agreement has had some bad press due to Valeant, or now Bausch Health (BHC), raising prices significantly after it acquired Salix in 2015. Looking at the BHC's latest 1Q18 earnings presentation the Glumetza sales over the last 5 quarters is stable.

Ideas for value creation

In absence of an immediate material catalyst that delivers material cash distribution to existing shareholders, an invasive restructuring of PDLI could deliver near term value to shareholders. I believe there is a growing pressure on management to further share buy-backs or dividends, but it is questionable if this will be approved by management given the stance it takes on private equity investments.

Below I present an idea that might work as a comprehensive alternative, and if it doesn’t then the idea might generate other creative solutions to solve the value disconnect, or add to the growing pressure for management to act sensibly with shareholder money.

I think PDLI should consider dismantling its current structure and deploy its new equity strategy as a pledge fund following a pre-completion one-off dividend to existing shareholders of $0.97 per share. In addition, the existing royalty and loan portfolio assets could be transferred to a new entity that manages the portfolio, whereby management receives an annual management fee plus an incentive fee if the assets generate more than its current book value. The existing and new private equity investments could be structured in a more loosely held pledge fund where an investor base, amongst other consisting of existing shareholders, can participate in individual deals in exchange for a management fee (that is materially lower than a typical private equity firm). The Noden and Lensar acquisitions will be fully subscribed by the current shareholders. Management would need to participate with a minimum % in each of the investments it concludes for the pledge fund, and ideally there is a claw-back on the money they invest in case the Noden and Lensar assets are underperforming.

This way there is a monetization of cash, focused management and run-off of the existing royalty and loan books, and an alignment of interest on the private equity investments between shareholders and management.

I could also think of a lighter approach. Management should put forward to a shareholder vote any acquisition that uses more than $25m.. This way shareholders get control over the most valuable asset, cash, before it risks being spent, and management can still pursue its new strategy.

Conclusion.

To me PDLI is a case of undervaluation in plain sight. I believe that PDLI will create value in returning cash, managing off its existing royalty contract and loan portfolios in an efficient way, and creating value from the equity deals by effectively managing these assets.

In my opinion, you can buy shares in this company with limited downside risk. The fair value of cash and the royalty contract is $2.42, versus a current share price of $2.55. There is significant, but uncertain, upside potential with the Noden and Lensar acquisitions. My fair value estimate for the stock is $4.27.

PDL can destroy value rapidly if management overpays for further acquisitions just to 'execute on a strategy' without a clear financial playbook. I believe with activist chatter and more pressure on management to focus on value distribution, a potential trigger for a re-rating has emerged.

Additional disclosure: Take investment ideas from anyone and investment advice from no one.





