Capturing Factor Premia: Part II, The Value Premium

Today, I want to take a look at U.S. Value funds, and ask the question, are all U.S. Value Funds created equal?

U.S. Value funds target the cheapest section of the U.S. large cap market segment. I will look at three different approaches to value.

With the bull market in its tenth year, many are choosing to invest in U.S. Value funds which are trading at lower multiples to the market.

With the bull market in its tenth year, many are choosing to invest in U.S. Value funds, hoping to find cheaper bargains in a market that remains fully valued. U.S. Value funds target the cheapest section of the U.S. market. Today, I want to take a look at U.S. Large Cap Value funds, and ask the question, are all U.S. Value Funds created equal? To do this I will explore three separate methodologies to capture the large cap value premium the first being the approach advocated by the behaviorists, this is captured best by the LSV funds which are based on Dr. Josef Lakonoshooks research. The second approach I will look at is from the efficient market perspective. I will break this up into two distinct approaches pursued by Dimensional Fund Advisors, and Vanguard. DFA tilts the value factor towards smaller, more value oriented securities to produce a multi factor premium. They also engage in securities lending and other activities to boost returns. Vanguard on the other hand uses a strict market cap weighting methodology to find value.

The Value Factor

We know from a vast array of academic research that value stocks outperform growth stocks over long measurement periods. While recent market performance has caused many to question this conclusion as growth has outperformed value. Academic research looking back over many decades corroborates these conclusions.

Fama and French identified many other characteristics that lead to meaningful outperformance, as I reviewed in my last piece on capturing factor premia, where I explored the size premium. In this piece, I want to focus on the U.S. Value category and how investors may best capture the long term premia that come from large cap value stocks.

The value factor contends that value stocks produce superior returns over time relative to growth stocks. While this can vary wildly and growth stocks can outperform for even long stretches of time, over the very long run, data leads to the conclusion that value stocks will outperform growth stocks. The evidence for the value premium is robust, and diverse across geographical regions as demonstrated by (Fama/French, 1997).

"Value stocks have higher returns than growth stocks in markets around the world. For 1975-95, the difference between the average returns on global portfolios of high and low book-to-market stocks is 7.60% per year, and value stocks outperform growth stocks in 12 of 13 major markets. An international CAPM cannot explain the value premium, but a two-factor model that includes a risk factor for relative distress captures the value premium in international returns." (Fama, French "Value Versus Growth: The International Evidence", 1997)

Data on The U.S. Value Premium

The first thing investors need to understand when selecting a U.S. value fund is how the fund is constructed and what their strategy is going to be. When we examine the data on U.S. value funds, we see that all funds are not created equal.

The vast outperformance of the DFA U.S. Value III (DFUVX) fund vs. the marketcap weighted Vanguard Value Index (VIVAX) is explained by tilting towards smaller, more profitable, and more value oriented companies. In the case of LSV, they are actively managing the portfolio through systematic quantitative factors, using behavioral research. The LSV fund produces outstanding returns by dipping into mid cap stocks, and taking on a deep value orientation. Still, it came up short relative to DFA's multi-factor model. When we change the time periods to the last 1,3,5,and 10 years we see an even more pronounced victory for DFA, though these time periods are rather statistically insignificant.

We can see once again when we follow the evidence, DFA U.S. Value III outpaced the value category average by 181%. It further beat the Vanguard Value index by 146%. This demonstrates the clear advantage that investors have by ignoring the sirens call of speculators promising large returns, and delivering sub par performance at high fees. Following the evidence, and allocating capital towards the sources of outperformance is the only way to get your fair share of investment returns.

In terms of active managers, the evidence is clear that the majority of large cap value managers have failed to outpace the index. An even smaller portion have beaten the DFA U.S. Value Fund III. While some have been able to achieve high levels of performance over long periods of time, investors must deal with the fact that many of these funds, produce additional alpha through style drift.

While it is clear that value outperforms growth over long measurement periods traditional index funds fail to fully capture that premium. The DFA U.S. Value III fund is a far better solution for investors looking to beat the market by utilizing investment science rather than a strategy which seeks to outpace peers through pure speculation.

Conclusion

Investors who want to take a chance on a large cap value active manager, must be sure that this manager is going to provide them with a long term, consistent approach to large cap value stocks. Very few managers are able to do this, and thus funds are subject to style drift to attempt to produce returns that outpace the index. While I do not recommend investors use ETF's, for investors who do not want to use a DFA financial advisor, some alternative ways to attain the returns of large cap value stocks is iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE), or for those who want to capture more of the premia, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor (VLUE) is another alternative.

