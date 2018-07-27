Alibaba Might See A Big Erosion In Value

Investors need to keep an eye on the SBC as the current acquisition spree could end up showing further spikes in this figure.

At the same time, the income has also increased, which means the absolute value of SBC has shot up significantly.

Alibaba’s SBC has always been high, however in the last few quarters there has been a remarkable jump in this expense.

For fiscal year 2018 Alibaba’s SBC was 29% of the income and in the quarter ending March 31st 2018 it was a staggering 68% of the income.

Alibaba (BABA) has shown rapid growth in revenue and income for the past few years but it also has seen a much bigger jump in the share-based compensation, or SBC, offered by the company. For fiscal year 2018, this number was 29% of the income. For the recent quarter ending March 31st 2018, the SBC was a 68% of the income.

These are very high numbers which can end up having a negative impact on the future income shown by the company. We can see a further ramp-up of SBC as Alibaba undertakes one of the biggest acquisition runs in the next few quarters to grow its ecosystem and limit the growth of rival Tencent/JD (JD)/Pinduoduo/Walmart (WMT). Investors should keep an eye on this number as it can become a sizable chunk of EBITA causing value erosion.

Why is this so important?

Source: Alibaba filings

Alibaba already has a very convoluted ownership structure due to the peculiarities of Chinese laws. On top of this, if SBC forms a sizable portion of income it becomes a major issue for investors. Most of the analysts use the headline revenue growth or EBITA growth to show the pace of progress within Alibaba and its future potential. However, EBITA figures include the SBC given by the company which is quite a massive number. For the fiscal year 2018, the income came at RMB 69,314 million whereas SBC was RMB 20,075 million. Hence, SBC was 29% of the income, 21% of EBITA and 8% of the total revenue.

In the quarter ending March 31st 2018 the SBC further shot up.

Source: Alibaba filings

SBC in the quarter ending March 31st 2018 was RMB 6,255 million compared to income of RMB 9,221 million. SBC is a staggering 68% of income or over two-thirds. It is 37% of EBITA and 10% of revenue. In this quarter, although EBITA margin dropped substantially, the SBC has actually increased. Alibaba's management has already mentioned that they believe the margins will fall further as they increase their investments in other segments. These segments generally do not deliver margins similar to what the core commerce segment in Alibaba usually shows.

If the EBITA margin continues to fall while SBC is increasing, we can end up having a situation where SBC makes up more than 100% of the income from operations or over half of EBITA.

This trend towards higher SBC has accelerated in the past few quarters.

Source: Alibaba filings

The first time SBC showed a significant increase was in 2015 when it jumped to RMB 13,028 million or over 50% of net income. Due to one-time accounting gains the net income increased momentarily which reduced the percentage of SBC to net income. Without this one-time gain, the SBC would be over 60% of net income. This trend continued in 2017.

Ecosystem vs ownership

If we look at the level of e-commerce penetration, payments, digital media, international presence, etc. Alibaba easily beats Amazon (AMZN). However, due to the ownership structure and the increase in SBC level we can say Amazon has the upper hand. If future investments by Alibaba in international operations further impacts the income along with a continuous increase in SBC, we could see this having a big impact on the bullish sentiment towards the stock. The market might end up giving Amazon a big premium due to simplicity in ownership, much lower SBC and lower risk due to domestic U.S. operations.

During the second half of this year, we could see some big-ticket acquisitions from Alibaba to push back against the growth of Pinduoduo which is backed by Alibaba's arch-rival Tencent. There is also an increase in operational partnership between Tencent/JD/Wal-Mart which can force Alibaba to enter segments that have big losses. We already saw a strong example of this when Alibaba had to invest in cycle-sharing startup Ofo to limit the growth of Mobike, backed by Tencent.

Alibaba has built a massive list of companies which it owns or has a big stake. This list is further expanded when we include Softbank which owns close to 30% of Alibaba. Both Alibaba and Softbank generally make complementary investments. Hence, when it comes to overall retail/payments/media ecosystem Alibaba is much ahead of the two main competitors: Amazon and Tencent/JD/WMT. But a future decline in margins coupled with an increase in SBC can eliminate much of the positive points for Alibaba and put a ceiling to its stock price.

Investor Takeaway

The increase in SBC by Alibaba is quite worrying. Alibaba's SBC has now increased to 69% of the income and over one-third of the EBITA. Investors should keep an eye on this metric as Alibaba undertakes major acquisitions and investments in the next few quarters. Besides the convoluted ownership structure, a high share-based compensation is the biggest risk faced by investors.

