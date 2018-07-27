Ensco: Discussion Of Q2 Earnings Results

Ensco DS-12

Opening the earnings season for drillers, Ensco (ESV) has reported its second-quarter results and held its conference call, which was very interesting this time. Without further ado, let's discuss the results and the conference call.

Ensco reported revenues of $458.5 million and GAAP loss of $0.35 per share (including a $0.02 loss from discontinued operations). The company is not producing enough revenue to keep up with the depreciation and G&A costs - the operating loss was $32.6 million. During the conference call, Ensco stated that we should expect a decline in revenue to $425 million in the third quarter. All else equal, the operating loss will increase to about $50 million in the third quarter unless the company finds new and profitable contracts for its rigs.

Financially, Ensco's position does not look great, but there's no immediate concern. As per the company's comments during the earnings call, $140 million will be spent on the capex side in the second half of this year. There's also $236 million of debt due before 2024, and a $250 million payment for drillships DS-13 and DS-14.

On the asset side, the company had $740.5 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter. Given the fact that debt markets are currently open for drillers (and will most likely stay open while Brent oil (BNO) is in the $70-80 range), I'd expect that Ensco may try to raise some more money via a debt offering, perhaps with notes due 2024-2026.

The relative softness of the balance sheet side is a legacy of Atwood acquisition. During the conference call, Ensco defended the move, saying that it was an opportunity to grab good assets at cheap prices. Financially, it has yet to play out: Atwood rigs brought $55 million of revenue in the second quarter compared to total revenue of $458.5 million. Also, stacked Atwood rigs demand expenses, so the Atwood acquisition is currently putting financial pressure on Ensco. That said, the moment of truth is not now but in 2019-2020 when it will become clearer whether the bet played out or not.

Frankly, I was a bit surprised to hear Ensco mentioning asset sales when it talked about liquidity:

"Under our credit facility, we have borrowing capacity of $2 billion through September 2019, $1.3 billion from October 2019 to September 2020 and $1.2 billion from October 2020 to September 2022. Importantly, the revolver has no covenants based on operating cash flows and we maintain the flexibility to raise additional capital through asset sales and a secured debt basket of $750 million".

Hearing about asset sales in less than one year after a major acquisition is strange and highlights the challenges of such an acquisition. Currently, the market is not rebounding as fast as Ensco thought it would, but it still has the time to catch up. The credit facility is a no-go - it's a weapon of last resort which will make all creditors nervous regardless of whether it has operating cash flow covenants or not. So, I'd reiterate my expectations that Ensco might use the favorable conditions to raise some debt on the bond side and fortify its balance sheet.

To make a significant positive change to its operating cash flow situation, Ensco needs upside in the floater market. During the earnings call, the company talked in detail about its strategy in the floater market, and the market loved what it heard, based on the share price dynamics on the earnings day. In short, Ensco does not want to lock its floater rigs at today's miserable dayrates for a long period of time. The "drillship queue" is the following: First, the company wants to put DS-9 and DS-11 to work, followed by DS-6. Drillships DS-3 and DS-5 will remain stacked until the market improves. Also, it does not look like Ensco will be taking immediate delivery of newbuilds DS-13 and DS-14.

However, this "queue" will only have a chance in turning into real plans if drillship DS-12, which works for Kosmos Energy (KOS) in Suriname, will find follow-on work after September 2018. There's only 1-well priced option for this rig in the current contract. Also, drillship DS-7 finishes its work for Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in Israel in October 2018. The contract has two 2-well priced options and, hopefully for Ensco, they will be used. If something does not work out for DS-7 or DS-12, they will be positioned ahead of DS-9 and DS-11 in the "queue". While having so many modern drillships should be a major advantage in a fully recovered market, Ensco has too many rigs of this type for current soft market conditions, and we should expect that its financial results will reflect this in the coming quarters.

The stock market is about the future, not the past. So, Ensco shares are trading in anticipation of increased customer demand on the floater side due to oil in the $70-80 range. From Ensco's comments (and from previous comments of other market participants), it looks like any significant action from oil companies on the floater side (especially, on the drillship side) is postponed until 2019. If we see a material uptick in floater demand, Ensco shares will have more upside regardless of dayrates (as market works in anticipation of events). However, if recovery is postponed further, the stock market will once again turn its eye to Ensco's finances that were shaken by the Atwood acquisition - with negative consequences for the stock. For the rest of the summer, I see Ensco shares mainly following oil prices, which, in my view, will remain in a range.

