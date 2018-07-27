PayPal: A Mega Growth Company Hitting A Speed Bump

Digital payments processor PayPal (PYPL) recently reported a robust double-beat-and-raise quarter with a $10 billion buyback, and yet, PYPL stock failed to rally on the strong report. Instead, PYPL stock dropped.

We view this as a minor speed-bump in an otherwise powerful, secular growth stock that will only head higher in the long-term. PYPL stock was up 50% over the past year heading into the print, and valuation levels had reached near all-time highs. In that context, a post-earnings pullback is necessary and healthy. But, the secular growth narrative supporting PYPL stock remains as strong as ever, and the financials remain equally as strong. Consequently, the long-term trajectory for PYPL stock remains upward and outward. We set a long-term price target on PYPL stock of $135.

PayPal's second quarter numbers were very good. Constant currency revenues rose 22% year-over-year, a mark that is in-line with previous quarters (revenue growth has run around the 20-25% range for several years now, a testament to this company's financial consistency). Total payment volume was up 27%, also a mark that is in-line with previous quarters (total payment volume has risen in the 25-30% range for several years now, another testament to this company's financial consistency). Accounts rose 15%, in-line with historical standards. Payment transactions per account rose 9%, continuing their steady growth trend of 8-10% growth.

Overall, the quarter was more of the same from PayPal. It comprised 20%-plus revenue growth, nearly 30% payment volume growth, mid-teens account growth, and high single-digit payment transactions per account growth. Also, operating margins rose slightly year-over-year, also on-trend with previous quarters.

The stock didn't rally because the run-up was quite big, the technicals put the stock in over-bought territory, and the valuation was near all-time highs. Going into the report, PYPL stock was up more than 55% over the past year. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was in overbought territory (above 70), and the forward earnings multiple was near 40, a level not seen since late 2017. Thus, the numbers had to be really good in order to justify a post-earnings pop. Instead, they were just more of the same, and that simply wasn't good enough to make investors buy up an already overbought stock.

Long-term, though, this mini sell-off is inconsequential. PYPL is a pure play on the digital payments revolution, a movement wherein cash payment volume is decreasing and digital payment volume is increasing. This trend is happening globally for multiple reasons, mostly due to the rapid rise in e-commerce. E-commerce growth is expected to remain robust into the foreseeable, and as such, global digital payment volume is expected to grow at nearly 15% per year over the next five years.

Thus, so long as PYPL retains its market share in the digital payments world, this company guarantees itself a ~15% revenue growth rate over the next five years. There is actually reason to believe that PYPL grows its market share during that stretch, given the red-hot popularity of Venmo (transaction volume +78% last quarter). Thus, over the long term, we think that at a minimum, PYPL retains its current market share of the digital payments world.

That implies ~15% revenue growth over the next five years. During that stretch, we expect operating margin improvements to continue alongside healthy revenue growth, and realistically see margins trending towards 25%, versus a run-rate in the low-20's today. Under those modeling assumptions, we think that PYPL can net roughly $4.50 in earnings per share in 5 years.

At that point in time, PYPL should remain a big growth company with a big multiple. More mature payment processors like Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) presently trade around 30x forward earnings. Thus, in 5 years, PYPL stock will reasonably warrant a 30x multiple, which implies a long-term price target for this stock of $135.

Overall, we feel PYPL stock's inability to rally on strong quarterly numbers is simply a natural and healthy speed-bump in an otherwise very strong secular growth narrative. The digital payments revolution will continue to power strong earnings for PYPL, and strong earnings will lead to PYPL stock heading significantly higher over the next 4-5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.