United Microelectronics Has Big Plans

It is also acquiring 84.5% of a Japanese foundry, which it didn't own, and it's going to list its Chinese daughter company Hijian on the mainland market.

But we still see longer-term gains as the tailwinds have only temporarily subsided.

Despite a big earnings beat, the short-term prospects aren't too exciting as capacity utilization is going to fall back a bit in Q3, and CapEx will ramp up.

We advised a buy in United Microelectronics (UMC) in April, and that seemed to have paid off quite spectacular at first. However, the shares are down, despite a really considerable earnings beat ($0.049 versus expectations of $0.02):

But the shares have fallen back on trade issues and yuan depreciation. We're looking whether the recent Q2 figures provide any new perspective.

We did argue in our previous article that the company has several important growth drivers ahead:

Industry growth, driven by increasing semiconductor content almost everywhere (automotive, AI, IoT, VR, etc.)

The change in strategy towards a more ROI-focused CapEx spending.

The bump in CapEx still occurring, more especially in relation to Xiamen.

The bump in depreciation still occurring, with relation to past CapEx. This will taper off next year.

Xiamen reaching scale.

This longer-term picture hasn't changed, but we also argued that the company was basically in a transition year as there is a lull from the mobile phone market, and they are waiting for Xiamen, their sole Chinese 12 inch foundry, to ramp up.

Xiamen fab

That Xiamen fab is still producing way below capacity at 17,000 wavers a month where 25,000 wavers a month is deemed necessary for scale economies to kick in. But surprisingly enough, considering the capacity constraints they are facing (see below), the company is actually slowing expansion. Here is management explaining this (Q2CC):

we have actually slowed down our pace of 12-inch expansion for our Xiamen set specifically. The capacity addition to – that we’re looking at is now truly just focus on how we can get that to reach economic scale, which we target at about 25,000 a month

Things have complicated by the yuan slide as the Xiamen fab has a $1B loan outstanding. On the other hand, the company receives considerable subsidies, both quarterly and yearly.

The latter was received in Q2, which put the subsidy total in Q2 at NT$1.72B, but in Q3, this will revert to figures similar as in Q1. The subsidies are related to CapEx and borrowing cost.

Capacity utilization

The company basically is producing flat out, capacity utilization increased from 94% to 97% sequentially, but Q3 guidance has this falling back to the low 90s.

The company is buying Fujitsu's 84.1% stake of their joint-venture MIFS 300mm foundry for 57.6B yen (when asked during the Q2CC, management said MIFS is making a small profit, and the sales price was for 1x book value). The acquisition will be closed on Jan. 1, 2019.

Here is management (Fujitsu PR):

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC said, “UMC is experiencing high demand from mature 12" processes. With new applications in 5G, IoT, automotive and AI requiring these technologies, we anticipate the market conditions driving this demand to remain strong for the foreseeable future. The acquisition of a fully qualified, equipped, and volume production proven 12" facility provides greater time and ROI advantages compared to building a fab from scratch, which would cost several billion dollars and several years to construct and equip.

The MIFS facility runs at 36.8K wavers a month while its capacity is 40K, so there is still some room for expansion. Acquiring this fab will enhance the company's exposure to the automotive market, and there are also some synergy opportunities, according to management.

Listing Hejian

The company is going to list its Chinese daughter Hejian on the mainland stock exchange, from Focus Taiwan (our emphasis):

In a news conference held on Friday, UMC Chief Financial Officer Liu Chitung (劉啟東) said the wafer foundry subsidiary Hejian Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. will integrate with two of its own units - contract chipmaker United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co. and integrated circuit designer UnitedDS Semiconductor (Shandong) Co. - to issue Chinese yuan denominated A shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Shanghai IPO plan has been approved by the board of directors of UMC, Liu said. According to the IPO plan, Hejian will issue 400 million new shares to raise 2.5 billion yuan (US$377 million) and use the proceeds to expand its eight-inch wafer production. The 400 million new shares are expected to account for an 11 percent diluted stake in Hejian. After the IPO, UMC is expected to retain an 87 percent stake in Hejian.

So, this is also a move to expand capacity, both the 15% expansion that is already ongoing and a new, proposed expansion.

Guidance

Management expects demand to remain flat on rising inventory levels slower smartphone digestion and trade uncertainty. ASP and EPS will rise marginally, while gross margins will fall back a bit.

Margins

UMC Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The above figure doesn't yet reflect Q2 figures but that can be remedied with the earnings deck:

Gross margin recovered significantly, mostly on the back of the capacity utilization increase. It might be surprising that a 3% capacity utilization can have such a big effect on gross margins, but for a single fab, this can be a big swing, as management explained.

The company has spent 30% of its $1.1B CapEx budget, so the biggest part is yet to come in H2. But as you can see, that is historically quite low:

UMC Capital Expenditures (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash

UMC Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The graph doesn't yet include Q2 figures, free cash flow in the first two quarters combined was NT$13.42B, which is roughly US$440M.

Operational cash flow is substantial but so are CapEx needs, and you see clearly how free cash flow became negative a year and a half ago when CapEx went through the roof. There isn't any dilution the last five years, although that could very well change with the acquisition of MIFS.

UMC Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

The company did use debt financing quite liberally to pay for the CapEx needs (and dividends). The company pays a substantial dividend producing a yield of 2.83%. Here is a short version of the balance (from the earnings deck):

The company is not shy of cash at $2.46B, but the long-term debt isn't much smaller.

Valuation

UMC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.14 this year, rising to $0.16 the next.

Conclusion

We still think this is a promising long-term play with several tailwinds blowing in its favor, but there isn't much in the immediate future to get terribly excited about.

They have to ramp up their China foundry, which they will then list in mainland China. There wasn't any mention of the second phase of expansion of that foundry during the Q2CC, but we assume that's still on track (even if not in the immediate future).

The company is very close to producing all out, and that is the main factor for the earnings beat, but capacity utilization is going to fall back according to Q3 guidance, hence the mute share price reaction.

It's difficult to get the balance right between producing as close to full capacity as possible (which really has a strong effect on the bottom line) and adding to capacity (which is rather capital intensive).

Anyway, with the acquisition of the Japanese foundry, they will have some additional capacity to play with, and then running up the Chinese foundry in order to improve cash flow, which would enable the company to deleverage and/or hike the dividend.

Given the fact that ever more electronics is going into ever more stuff (despite the lull in demand these quarters from the communication sector, their most important market), we have little fear that they will be able to do that, but timing this right is both difficult and important.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.