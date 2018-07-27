Tesla: $35,000 Model 3 Branding Is Gone (For Now)

We will look at what this could mean for near and long term sales.

It started quietly enough with a re-design of the Model 3 section of the Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) website. All mention of the $35,000 starting price was removed from the opening page.

A lot of articles caught the change but Tesla was still insistent as recently as this month that a $35,000 Model 3 was coming. I have linked an arstechnica.com article that shows the before and after changes. I believed then and still do, that the Tesla spokesperson was wrong.

We asked Tesla about this, and a Tesla spokesperson said that nothing has changed. "Tesla plans to introduce the $35,000 version in the future," she said—though she couldn't give a specific time frame for the new lower price.

Well, folks that was two weeks ago and a LOT has changed.

First the facts.

Until recently the website allowed you to build out your Model by adding options to the $35,000 base unit. Some such as Enhanced Auto Pilot (EAP) ($5,000) and Full Self Driving (NYSE:FSD) ($3,000) were truly optional. Others such as the LR battery ($9,000) and the Premium Upgrades Package (PUP) ($5,000) were required to be purchased at the time of placing an order.

Then the redesign to the website was introduced earlier this month and after the addition of AWD and a lowered Performance Model base price it now looks like this:

(source: Tesla.com)

Note that there are now three versions starting at $49,000. The options page that allowed you to build up from a $35,000 starting point is gone. Instead, the new pages allow you to only add options that are not already included in one of the three starting configurations.

Until recently the Model 3 window stickers also reflected the $35,000 starting point and accounted for the costs of each option. Here is an example from a car built in June.

(source: author)

After seeing a picture of the window sticker for the Performance Model 3 on a Tesla forum using a new format, I set out on Thursday night to see if I could confirm the changes have been applied to the other models. Indeed they have and here is the new format. (My local Delivery Center has not yet received its first AWD or P model cars).

(source: author)

This confirms that at least the RWD ($49,000) and the P ($64,000) models are using the new format. It would be logical to assume that all three have been switched. This officially removes any reference to a $35,000 Model 3 from all Tesla marketing and pricing information that I know of.

The Standard Battery model is not gone for now. You will still find it in the upper right-hand corner of the top picture and is still listed as due out in 6-9 months or sometime in 2019. What is gone is any reference to a starting price.

So what does this mean?

For starters, we cannot assume that the Standard Battery without any options will not be priced at $35,000 internally at Tesla. But what I think we can all agree on, is that it is likely the Standard Range Battery will be packaged with other options just as the other three current versions are now. In my opinion, adding in the profit margins of options is the only thing that will give the base Model 3 a chance at a positive gross margin.

What we can likely expect is a public starting price of somewhere about $43,000. It will certainly include the Premium Upgrades Package for $5,000 (which has now been renamed simply Premium Interior). It could include paint choices or become standard with AWD. This is something I expect to see happen to all Model 3's just as it has on all Model S and X vehicles. It would not be out of line to do so. When you look at the Tesla markets as a whole a full 2/3 of them need AWD ability to deal with snow and icy conditions. Most of China, much of the U.S. and all of the largest European markets deal with these conditions. Making AWD standard greatly simplifies production.

Tesla is the only one who knows how many reservation holders have deferred for the SR version of the Model 3. But here are the two choices I believe Musk and his team faced.

1) Keep pushing out the $35,000 SR introduction. I believe this would have been a bad idea. The perceived inability to set a date and stick to it would not help Tesla's reputation at all and would probably lead to just as many cancellations as the second option.

2) Rip off the band-aid and drop the pretense. I believe Tesla is moving in this direction. This is a much better choice for several reasons. First, it ends the speculation. I believe investors and analysts alike doubt the profitability of a $35,000 Model 3. Certainly, they are concerned that forging ahead anyway could have severe impacts later on net profits. Second, it now makes potential buyers face facts. If you want the full $7,500 FITC you need to select and order your car now.

If you are not ready to do so, do not presume a $35,000 starting point after the first of the year and understand the credit will be reduced to $3,750 by the time you receive your SR Model. If you reserved back in 2016 banking on the highly publicized $27,500 price after the FITC you should not have listened to the press. Few reporters in 2016 fully understood or wrote about how the FITC actually worked. I tried to clear this up in one of my early articles.

Could this push some people to step up to the $49,000 RWD version? Tesla should be finding out very soon.

Conclusion

Let's face it, 2016 was a long time ago. Elon Musk may have actually believed Tesla could build a profitable Model 3 for $35,000 in a highly automated production facility. A lot of people, bulls and bears alike, did not believe it would be possible using the current battery and robotic technology. If everything had gone perfectly to plan it just might have proven the doubters wrong. Could it still happen somewhere down the road? Of course.

But this is mid-2018 and Tesla has very pressing issues requiring $billions in cash to get them completed by 1Q19 including about $1.3 billion in expiring bond debt. Tesla needs sales and lots of them. If even 10% of the hold-outs for SR convert to LR and take delivery this year that could make the difference between more losses and a profit.

In less than a week we will know the results of the Q2 financial reports. I for one am hoping the results are not as dire as some are predicting. Fortunately, no matter what, the laws of this land are written with provisions to help struggling companies regain a solid footing, and if necessary are there to support Tesla.

On a personal note: There is this widely held belief that being "short" (whether through stock sales or holding put contracts) somehow makes you a Tesla "hater". Nothing could be farther from the truth. At least not for me. I simply believe the share price is too high and will eventually correct. The outright accusations that I am rooting for Tesla's failure are absurd. No one I know wants to see tens of thousands of Americans lose their jobs. What I want to see is a Tesla, Inc. that is stable, growing, and profitable. That in and of itself will produce a lower share price allowing me to trade my puts for calls or to move from short to long positions.

The outright animosity and bullying towards anyone writing opinions that do not praise Tesla and its management must end.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.