Chemical Financial Seeing Decent Growth, But There's Still Work To Do

Chemical Financial shares look more or less fairly valued, but high single-digit earnings growth can still drive decent returns and M&A is an option.

Michigan’s Chemical Financial (CHFC) has been doing alright. The shares had basically been tracking the regional bank indices on a year-to-date basis, but still outperforming on a full-year basis, and second quarter results should have investors feeling reasonably good about the near-term growth prospects. In addition to decent loan growth, Chemical Financial announced that it won the banking business of the city of Detroit, a relationship that should bring in around $500 million of lower-cost deposits that the bank can use.

I’m a little concerned about the jump in provisions, but Chemical Financial’s credit is still healthy on balance. I’m also a little concerned about the company’s fairly weak spread leverage – while Chemical’s cumulative deposit beta remains low, so too is the cumulative loan beta. There still appears to be some upside on the basis of high single-digit earnings growth and a high-teens ROTCE, and Chemical Financial does have the option to use further M&A to drive more growth.

Mixed, But Basically Positive, Second Quarter Numbers

On the whole I’d call Chemical Financial’s second quarter earnings positive, and better than expected, but there are a few “buts” that I think investors should note.

Chemical Financial saw a little better earning asset growth in the quarter, with average earning assets up 10% yoy and 2% qoq, and that helped drive 14% and 4% net interest income growth with a little bit of spread improvement (11bp yoy on an FTE basis). Fee income performance was weaker, down 9% and 6%, but this is a modest contributor to revenue. All in, revenue rose about 9% from last year and a bit less than 2% from the prior quarter.

Expenses came in lower than expected, as Chemical Financial’s cost-cutting seems to be producing some results. Operating expenses rose more than 6% yoy and 1%, paving the way for 12% pre-provision income growth from last year (but just 2% on a sequential basis).

As far as comps go, Chemical Financial’s performance was lacking. Other major operators in Michigan like Comerica (CMA), PNC Financial (PNC), Huntington (HBAN), and Citizens Financial (CFG) did better in terms of sequential revenue and PPOP growth.

I’m also a little concerned about the sharp jump in provision expense in the quarter. Where many banks have met or exceeded expectations this quarter on the back of lower-than-expected provision expense, Chemical Financials’ 50%-plus yoy and qoq growth was worse than expected. While management explained this as a byproduct of the company’s pace of loan growth, I’m still concerned about the rising ratio of provisions to loans.

Okay Growth, But Not A Lot Of Leverage

Loans rose more than 6% year-over-year this quarter on an end-of-period and average basis, with a little less than 3% sequential growth. This is an area where Chemical Financial continues to outperform, including those larger peers, and the bank’s performance fell in the middle on a relative basis – better than the average “large bank” loan growth of 1% this quarter, but below the 3%-plus of the average “small bank” (as per Fed H.8 data).

Loan growth was remarkably consistent across the business, with mid-to-high single-digit year-over-year loan growth in C&I lending, CRE, construction, and mortgages, and low-to-mid single-digit growth on a sequential basis. Michigan’s economy is performing well, and I like the prospects for Chemical to continue to grow its loan book, particularly with the company investing in commercial lending teams in Detroit, Cleveland, and Grand Rapids.

What Chemical Financial doesn’t have is a lot of spread leverage. The bank’s sub-25% cumulative deposit beta is still solid on a comparative basis (lower than PNC’s, higher than Comerica’s), and the incremental deposit beta this quarter wasn’t awful (a little less than 50% and better than PNC and Comerica), but the cumulative loan beta is also quite low (around 30%) and the incremental loan beta was only about 10% above the incremental deposit beta.

Chemical Financial has work to do on its deposit base. The roughly 25% mix of non-interest-bearing deposits is a little below the average for banks this size, but not by much. The bigger issue is the higher mix (25%) of more expensive time deposits that cost more than twice as much as the bank’s savings deposits.

This is where the agreement with the city of Detroit will help. Chemical Financial won this business through an RFP process -- meaning there was at least an element of competitive bidding. I don’t think price was the only consideration, though, and I think Chemical’s status as the largest Michigan-based bank in Michigan (Comerica is now headquartered in Dallas) had to help. Although the $500 million or so in estimated deposits isn’t going to radically transform the company, it should allow management to replace some of its more expensive funding over the next few quarters.

The Opportunity

Merger and acquisition activity is heating up again in the banking sector, and I believe Chemical could be a player, though much more likely as a buyer. The right deal or two could help Chemical add some more core deposits and/or build on small footholds in markets like northern Ohio, not to mention offering cost-reduction synergies.

On its own, I believe Chemical can generate high single-digit long-term earnings growth while increasing its payouts to shareholders over time. Along with a high-teens ROTCE, I believe there is support for a fair value around $60.

The Bottom Line

A fair value of $60 suggests that Chemical is pretty fairly valued now, and the shares have risen more than 20% from my first article on the stock back in 2017. I’d call this more of a strong hold today, but it is a name I’ll keep monitoring in case another window of opportunity should open.

