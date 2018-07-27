Nestle: Let's Address The Elephant In The Room

Despite the mismanagement in the past, Nestle (OTC:NSRGY) shareholders were happy to find out that the company will have a new leadership, as the new CEO was announced back in 2016. In addition, the activist investor Dan Loeb a year later decided to acquire a little more than $3 billion worth of shares in Nestle and advocated for a rapid change inside the company. However, in the last nine to twelve months almost no progress has been made regarding the restructuring of the assets and as a result, the stock tumbled. As a shareholder myself, I agree with Daniel Loeb that Nestlé’s management is too slow to implement change, but I still believe that the business can unlock much more value in the future, as it has one of the greatest assets in the industry.

The financial statement for the fiscal year 2017 that ended on March 30, 2018, showed that despite the annual growth of revenue, the growth percentage of 2.4% was the lowest in the last two decades. The presentation that was send to the shareholders showed that the company is committed to making its business more efficient by maintaining volume growth and improving the overall margins, but the overall 2018 outlook is cautious, as the management forecasted the growth of its sales to be only in the range of 2% to 4%.

When on Thursday, Nestle announced earnings results for the first half of the year, total sales, as expected, were in the company’s forecasted range and were up 2.3% Y/Y. But as we could see from the chart above, such a slow pace of growth and no earnings growth shows that Nestle needs to reorganize itself much faster in order to make the business more efficient and stop the share price from tumbling further in the foreseeable future, as the stock is down around 5% YTD.

In order to speed up the change, Dan Loeb’s Third Point fund recently released a 34 page letter, where it advocates for a faster change by speeding up the sale of the American candy business to Ferrero, sell Nestle’s stake in L’Oreal, which is currently worth around $28 billion, and split its core business into the three new categories: nutrition, beverages and groceries.

If you think about Nestle’s slow pace of growth, you’ll agree that the current state of affairs in unacceptable and Loeb’s plan makes sense. While Third Point is not in a direct proxy contest with the management, even though it has support from other big investors, the current Board of Directors consists of people that have been with Nestle for years, as the current chairman Paul Bulcke was the former CEO of the company and could have a problem with changing the status quo of the business. Because of this, Third Point has launched its own website called NestleNow, where it presented its own vision of what the company needs to do in order to improve its efficiency and create shareholder value along the way.

Whether you agree with Loeb’s new plan or not, the drop in the percentage growth of the organic sales and stalled earnings signal that the №1 food company in the world is doing something wrong. As a shareholder, I’m interested in improving the company’s overall metrics, and if there is someone, who has a skin in the game and advocates for a change, then I’m all in in supporting such a person, even though I might not agree with all of his arguments, but at least we both agree that the business is growing too slow and needs to become more efficient to unlock value.

While I have been an investor of Nestle for less than a year, as I acquired my shares in the company only in October, I’m still worried about the fact that the dividend yield has been constantly falling down and the current dividend policy now accounts for nearly two-thirds of the earnings per share. And this is also another issue that, in my opinion, the management needs to discuss more broadly in order to find ways on improving such a policy.

Going forward, I believe that the management needs to speed up its divestiture process, in order to send a strong signal to all of its shareholders and the market that the company will accelerate the unwinding of all the unnecessary stuff and starts to focus on its core activities. Since the half-year report noted that acquisitions and divestments netted to zero, it is safe to assume that not a lot of progress has been made in the M&A field.

In addition to everything that was written here, I also believe that a little critique of the management from Dan Loeb will help the company to become more transparent and address the issues that were raised in the Third Point’s letter. In my opinion, Nestle’s stock currently presents a good buying opportunity, as CEO Mark Schneider is open to the discussion of the new ideas from the shareholders and the company itself has a lot of room for growth, if it reorganizes itself.

