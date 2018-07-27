Ethanol's Post-Pruitt Bump Is Already Over

Investors in merchant refiners can expect those companies' RIN expenditure estimates in the Q2 earnings reports to be much lower than they were at the beginning of the year, however.

The ethanol industry had expressed the hope earlier this month that the proposed reduction, which was initiated by previous administrator Scott Pruitt, would be changed following Mr. Pruitt's resignation.

U.S. ethanol producers experienced a glimmer of optimism earlier this month when U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] administrator Scott Pruitt announced his resignation. Mr. Pruitt had actively worked to weaken the U.S. biofuels mandate during his tenure at the federal agency, and shortly before his departure, the EPA announced a sizable reduction to the biofuel blending volumes for 2019 compared to the amounts set by Congress. Mr. Pruitt's replacement, Andrew Wheeler, was viewed by the industry as someone who might, to quote Reuters, "give them more access and fewer threats to reducing domestic requirements."

That hope has been extinguished less than three weeks later, following comments made by Mr. Wheeler at an EPA event. As first reported by OPIS:

On the potential reallocation of gallons of ethanol demand lost in the exemptions, Wheeler said EPA is looking into it, but said stakeholders shouldn't expect to see a decision in the final rule for the 2019 Renewable Volume Obligation [RVO], expected in November, given that it wasn't part of the proposal released last month.

Mr. Wheeler's comments were in reference to gallons under the mandate that have been displaced by the so-called "hardship waivers" that the EPA is allowed to grant to small refiners. These waivers allow selected refiners to avoid some or all of their biofuel blending obligations under the mandate when compliance would incur unreasonable financial hardship. While the waivers have been distributed since the mandate was first implemented in the previous decade, under Mr. Pruitt's leadership both the scale and scope on which they were granted were vastly increased.

Economists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign calculate that the effect of the waivers was to reduce the amount of corn ethanol that was blended under the mandate in 2017, before knowledge of the expanded waivers policy became public, by 1.1 billion gallons, or over 7%. The economists further estimate that, barring a change in how the waivers are distributed following Mr. Pruitt's resignation, this volume will increase to 1.2 billion gallons in 2019, or a reduction of more than 8% compared to the 15 billion gallons that Congress originally required.

The effect of the waivers has been to induce a collapse of the mandate's tradable compliance credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN]. The weighted daily RIN price declined from approximately $1 at the time of Mr. Pruitt's nomination to only $0.30 at the time of his resignation. A 10% rebound in response to his departure proved to be only temporary, and now, following Mr. Wheeler's recent comments, the weighted RIN price has declined to its lowest level in several years. Wednesday's daily average D6 price, which applies to the corn ethanol category of the mandate, was $0.20, a level last seen in November 2013 (see figure).

Source: EcoEngineers (2018)

As I wrote earlier this week, the low RIN price has hurt domestic demand even as the White House's trade war, especially with China, has hindered expectations for U.S. ethanol exports moving forward. This in turn has caused ethanol producers such as Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) to largely miss out on the run-up to gasoline prices that has occurred over the last year (see figure).

GPRE data by YCharts

Mr. Wheeler's announcement is very good news for U.S. merchant refiners, on the other hand. U.S. refiners are required by the mandate to blend specific volumes of ethanol with gasoline for retail every year. In the event that the refiner does not own sufficient blending capacity to do so, as has been the case for most publicly-traded merchant refiners over the last several years, they must instead purchase a corresponding number of RINs. CVR Energy (CVI), CVR Refining (CVRR), Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero (VLO) have all reported high RIN expenditures in past years due to high RIN prices, approaching $1 billion annually in the case of Valero. Refiners have lobbied the EPA to weaken the mandate and reduce their compliance costs since 2013. The EPA's recent announcements indicate that they have been successful.

While Mr. Pruitt's and, now, Mr. Wheeler's method of doing so is unlikely to survive a legal challenge, it will be years before any lawsuits arising from the situation will be resolved. In the meantime, the merchant refiners will be able to report RIN expenditures for 2018 that will be well below their expectations that were published during the Q1 earnings season, let alone at the beginning of the year. While there is a robust debate over how much of an impact these expenditures actually have on refiners' earnings due to pass-through to consumers, investors can consider them to be material inasmuch as they are reported by most merchant refiners in their quarterly earnings and impact refiner share prices when major decisions to the mandate are made in Washington D.C. Investors will therefore want to monitor merchant refiners' Q2 earnings reports as they are released over the next two weeks for updated expenditure estimates; I will do the same and will report the results in future articles.

The ethanol industry's hope that Mr. Pruitt's departure from the EPA would result in a rollback of the measures taken under his leadership to weaken the biofuels mandate has seemingly been dashed this week, at least for 2018 and 2019, by Mr. Wheeler's subsequent comments. Merchant refiners, however, can now expect to experience much lower RIN expenditures than they had originally expected in the quarters ahead. Barring a personal intervention by President Donald Trump, who is currently visiting agricultural and industrial sites in Iowa and Illinois, current RIN prices are likely to become a new normal after several quarters of high volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.