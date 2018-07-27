Stryker's Exceptional Growth Supports A Gravity-Defying Valuation

Stryker's valuation is well above the norms, but then, so too is its growth.

It’s difficult to find much comfort with Stryker’s (SYK) valuation, but the company continues to deliver exceptional financial results that at least help kick the valuation can a little further down the road. MAKO continues to drive share growth from Stryker in knee implants, while new power tools are driving strong surgical equipment growth, and the company continues to benefit from expanding penetration of interventional procedures for stroke patients.

I won’t try to justify the price Stryker is trading at today. Medical devices in general are trading well above long-term norms, but Stryker continues to deliver exceptional financial performance across its business units. I wouldn’t want to be caught without a chair when the music stops, but I know better than to assume that Stryker’s high valuation alone would prevent the shares from heading higher.

In Line Not Good Enough

Given the multiples Stryker trades at, I’m not surprised the shares declined on an in-line quarter (guidance was mixed; a little weak for the third quarter but strong for the full year).

Revenue rose 8% on a company-reported organic basis, though adjusted for an extra selling day pushes the organic growth rate down to about 7% (which I believe is a better representation). Gross margin declined slightly, reversing a couple of quarters of slight progress, while adjusted operating income growth roughly doubled organic revenue growth (up just under 14%), with 70bp of margin expansion.

MAKO Still Driving Share Growth

Stryker’s ortho business saw 5% organic growth in the second quarter. Knee revenue grew a little over 6% but came up a little short despite ongoing growth in MAKO placements (up 50% year over year) and utilization (up more than 50%). Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) has yet to report, but with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) knee revenue down 2% and Smith & Nephew (SNN) up 3%, Stryker continues to gain share in knees, even if the pace is slowing a bit, but Stryker’s cementless products and MAKO remain valuable drivers, and Johnson & Johnson is still dealing with issues with its Attune implant.

The hip business remains less impressive, but it's still showing improvements, with a little less than 2% growth compared to 1% growth at both Johnson & Johnson and Smith & Nephew.

Trauma and Extremities delivered close to 8% growth. While Stryker doesn’t go into much detail with this segment, management did call out strong foot and ankle growth, so it would seem that Stryker continues to build share, while Wright Medical (WMGI) struggles to get its foot and ankle business back on a growth basis.

Not Just An Ortho Story

Although Stryker’s Ortho business isn’t the largest of the three segments, it typically seems to get the majority of the attention (and MAKO has been a legitimate, impressive growth driver). Be that as it may, MedSurg generated 7% growth and is about 20% larger than ortho in revenue terms. Instruments continue to perform very well (up more than 12%) on strong new power tool launches, while Endo remains sluggish (up about 3%) as the 1588 platform is showing its age. Medical, too, had a solid quarter with better than 7% revenue growth.

Neuro and Spine also continue to perform well, with 11% growth this quarter, as strong ongoing growth in Neuro (up over 14%) was complemented by improved results in Spine (up over 4%). The year-ago comp for Spine certainly wasn’t challenging (down 2%), and the 2-year stack wasn’t either, but this was the best growth rate posted in almost three years.

Running A Proven Plan

Exceptional growth never lasts, but Stryker has built an uncommonly strong business. Stryker has always been a highly acquisitive company and has generally done a good job of identifying businesses that have good technology and products that it can leverage with its sales infrastructure to drive strong growth. From the acquisition of Howmedica 20 years ago to more recent deals like MAKO, SBI, Entellus, Novadaq, and the deals that built the neuro business, Stryker hasn’t hit home runs every time it has come up to bat with a deal, but the company does have a legacy of strong growth-driving deals.

Stryker also continues to build on what it has. The recent power tools launch shows it can drive growth without deals, while developing the total knee product for MAKO is a very valuable add-on to that deal. Looking ahead, I expect the next endoscopy platform (which will integrate Novadaq) will drive better growth in that business, while Entellus and the spine business still offer plenty of room for procedure penetration growth.

The Opportunity

With an in-line quarter, my modeling assumptions for Stryker change relatively little. I continue to look for strong mid-single-digit revenue growth and high teens FCF growth, but that’s largely moot now as Stryker’s valuation is based more on momentum, outperformance, and the prospect of beat-and-raise quarters now.

The Bottom Line

Stryker clearly isn’t going to hold much appeal for value investors, and I’ve seen what happens when stories like this inevitably see the run of exceptional growth come to an end (it happened with Medtronic (MDT) years ago, just to name one example). That transition period and moment of reckoning could still be some time away, though, so I’d also be careful about taking a big short position here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.