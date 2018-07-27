Atlassian: Get Off The Rocketship

It seems to be impossible to stop Atlassian (TEAM), the maker of enterprise collaboration and workflow software. The stock is one that has repeatedly defied valuation, and after popping more than 10% on the back of its Q4 earnings report, the company has vaulted to new all-time highs that also make it one of the most expensive stocks in the software sector. Over the past year, shares of Atlassian have doubled; in the year to date alone, the stock has rallied more than 65%.

I've been bullish on Atlassian in the past, getting into the stock late last year when it was trading in the low $40s (about half of where it's trading today). And while I'll acknowledge that I sold too soon when I became skittish on the valuation, there's simply much less reason now to hold onto Atlassian when it has notched a record-breaking valuation. Atlassian has a great product and a great story, as well as a penchant for always posting sequential "beat and raise" quarters that have made it an investor favorite - but when it's trading this richly, the only way to go is down.

This quarter, we've seen a lot of high-flying fan favorites bite the dust - from Netflix (NFLX) to Facebook (FB), and last quarter in the software sector, Workday (WDAY) and Red Hat (RHT). Nothing is invincible, particularly if they've been riding substantially higher in the past couple of months and are notching a high valuation. Though Atlassian doesn't seem to be showing any signs of deceleration yet, there's no guarantee that it won't do so, either.

One of the other reasons that investors are cheering Atlassian post-Q4 is due to its sale of HipChat ad Stride to Slack. Both were enterprise chat tools that were one of Atlassian's lesser offerings, and it's being sold to Slack for an undisclosed amount. Here's what Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO, said on the earnings call:

"Second, we announced that we formed a strategic partnership with Slack. Atlassian currently has two offerings in the real-time communications market Stride and HipChat. As we completed our strategic planning coming into fiscal 2019, we concluded that although this market remains large, the additional investment required to compete effectively is unlikely to generate returns that are comparable to those of our other products and the opportunities around us. We'll be exiting our direct participation in the communication space with this partnership. Slack has acquired the intellectual property for Stride and HipChat cloud both of which we will discontinue. We will also discontinue HipChat server and data center and will be working with Slack to provide a migration path for all our customers across the four products."

But even if these offerings were non-critical, the elimination of these products from the portfolio is sure to eliminate at least a portion of Atlassian's revenues. Though Atlassian probably got a fantastic price for the sale, investors might not be fully prepared for the revenue deceleration that comes attached with it. Slack has been growing revenues at a ~40% clip over the past few quarters; eliminating a product could send revenue growth to the mid-30s as early as next quarter.

Here's a look as well at where Atlassian stands in terms of valuation against its peers in large-cap software:

One opportunity for Atlassian to distinguish its valuation against peers is on the free cash flow side. Atlassian has massively improved its free cash flow over the past several years, and in the coming year, it has guided to $350-360 million in FCF, or 26% y/y growth relative to this year's FCF of $282.2 million (Atlassian also guided to $1.145-1.155 billion in revenues, implying 32% y/y revenue growth and beating analyst expectations of $1.11 billion or 27% y/y growth). At the company's current enterprise value of $17.1 billion, it currently trades at a 48x forward FCF multiple. While that's still an elevated valuation, the fact that Atlassian keeps crushing results on the free cash flow growth side might justify a multiple in the mid-30s, much more so than a 13-14x revenue valuation.

Overall, Atlassian is a great company, but buying a stock that's at the top of the valuation stack relative to peers is an extremely dangerous proposition. While I remain fundamentally bullish on Atlassian and its prospects, I'm more inclined to stay on the sidelines until a better price avails itself.

Q4 download

Here's a look at Atlassian's Q4 results:

Figure 1. Atlassian Q4 results

Source: Atlassian investor relations

Total revenues grew 40% y/y to $243.8 million, muscling well past Wall Street's expectations for $233.4 million (+34% y/y). Big beats like this are customary for Atlassian, however, and the company has maintained the ~40% growth pace that it began to set in the first quarter. The year before that, Atlassian was only growing in the mid-30s.

One of the major drivers for this growth - especially behind the 62% y/y growth in subscription revenues, Atlassian's most critical and highest-margin source of revenues - is product diversity. Like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Atlassian has a fairly wide-ranging portfolio of offerings, from the flagship Jira workflow tool to service desk offerings, to the document collaboration platform Confluence and coding platform Bitbucket. Up until recently, this product mix also included enterprise chat. As noted above, the removal of enterprise chat may mark a wind-down of Atlassian's revenue growth. Guidance for FY19 calls for 32% y/y revenue growth - unlike in FY18, Atlassian's results in FY19 might come in a lot closer to the expected guidance rather than showing the generous beats that it has in this year.

For the moment, however, Atlassian looks to be firing on all cylinders. The company added ~6.6k net new customers in the quarter to end the active customer base at 125.8k customers, and the Atlassian Marketplace, which is essentially an app store for third-party Atlassian plug-ins and tools, hit "over $200 million" in revenues for FY18 with a cumulative lifetime total in excess of $600 million.

Atlassian also hugely reduced its operating losses in the fourth quarter to just -$5.3 million, an operating loss margin of just -2%, versus -$32.3 million and -18% in the year-ago quarter. Particularly driving this improvement was an increase in sales leverage, as the company spent just 20% of its revenues on sales and marketing (a much lower percentage than the typical direct-sales SaaS company) versus 26% of revenues in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin also saw a three-point leap from an already-high 79% in 4Q17 to 82% in the current quarter.

Despite these margin advances and the huge beat to top-line estimates, Atlassian's pro forma EPS of $0.13 only beat Wall Street consensus of $0.12 by a penny. Free cash flow, however, showed massive 45% y/y leap in the quarter to $64.4 million, capping off a strong year of 53% y/y free cash flow growth in FY18. Should this trend hold, there's plenty of opportunity for Atlassian to achieve greater than the $350-360 million of free cash flow guidance that the company gave for FY19.

Figure 2. Atlassian cash flows

Source: Atlassian investor relations

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Atlassian is a terrific company that is showing no signs of slowing down - however, ceding one of its emerging product lines to Slack may have a more negative impact that investors are budgeting for right now. With Atlassian's valuation so elevated, and with the stock reclaiming its spot as one of the most expensive names in SaaS software, I'm more inclined to take a backseat. Investors would be wise to lock in the (sizable) gains they've earned so far on Atlassian and wait for a better entry price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.