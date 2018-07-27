Axcelis Technology Inc. Is Accelerating

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDQ: ACLS) manufactures ion implementation equipment used in semiconductor production. The entire semiconductor segment has seen tremendous growth over the last few years as smart-technology becomes more prevalent. However, the important question is whether this growth is sustainable. In my opinion, total semiconductor demand will grow as the market for smart-cars and smart-home-appliances matures in developed economies. ACLS also stands to benefit from larger macroeconomic trends, specifically the growth of the middle class in China and India. As developing Asian countries experience heightened demand for smartphones, we can expect demand for semiconductors to grow as well. ACLS’s increased presence in Asia via their partnership with SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions is a positive signal that they will attempt to capitalize on this opportunity. These combined factors inform my bullish opinion on ACLS and support my target price of $28.51.

ACLS data by YCharts

Healthy Financials

ACLS has a tremendous current ratio of 4.69. The firm will be able to cover their current liabilities if need be.

The firm has a deferred tax asset of over $81 million on their books, meaning that for the near future, they will not use cash to pay their income taxes. This leaves more cash for investors.

P/E, P/B, and P/FCF ratios suggest that the firm is trading at a discount to its peer group – see below for more detail.

As the firm increases its market share in new geographies, they are able to increase their margins – scale helps reduce costs for ACLS.

International Expansion

Axcelis has recently announced a distribution agreement with SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, a leading supplier of semiconductor equipment in Japan. The deal includes a testing facility in Japan, which is essentially a showroom for semiconductor manufacturers to witness the Purion series of implanters in action. This demonstrates ACLS’s commitment to international expansion in one of the key geographies for the industry.

As of now, Asia comprises only 16% of ACLS fixed assets, meaning their market presence can increase significantly. The SCREEN agreement is the first significant expansion of the firm's physical presence in Japan, which is an untapped market for ACLS.

About 70% of the firm's revenue comes from China and Korea. However, about 33% of the entire semiconductor manufacturing market is in Japan. This is an untapped market for the firm, according to CEO Mary Puma in their Q1'18 earnings call. ACLS's newfound presence in Japan opens the firm to over $300 million in potential revenue and provides a geographic market that has been unexplored.

The firm’s Medium Current implanter – Purion M – has seen significant numbers of orders in the last few weeks, as the firm picks up new customers and receives follow-on orders. This is important, as the firm’s top 10 customers account for the majority of their revenue.

Macroeconomic Tailwinds

Smartphone growth estimated to be strong through 2022, which is portentous of strong growth in the semiconductor space.

Asian Middle class continues to grow at a rapid pace, paving the way for broader smart-device demand, and thus stronger demand for semiconductors.

These factors in tandem make ACLS an attractive opportunity. The firm does face threats from their largest competitor Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), a firm with a much larger market cap and clout in the industry. In terms of market share, ACLS is second only to AMAT. However, AMAT’s size may be its downfall. The firm has a very diverse portfolio of products related to semiconductor manufacturing, while ACLS focuses almost exclusively on ion implantation – this segment accounts for over 95% of total revenue. As ACLS scales, they are able to pass some of their cost savings onto their customers, which increases their competitive nature.

Additionally, Axcelis Technology is continuing to scale within this product segment, producing implanters with varying degrees of current (or dose) and energy, as opposed to one-size-fits-all equipment that is common in the industry. As mentioned above, large orders were announced for the Purion M series of implanters. The medium current afforded by this product means it can be used in a larger variety of ion implantation requirements; high current implanters are more limited in their applications. This speaks to another benefit that ACLS offers when compared to its competition: the ability to provide custom solutions to their clients, specifically within the Purion M line. Recently, reports have documented AMAT's loss of market share to smaller companies in the space - companies that can accommodate custom solutions. Given that ACLS is able to provide custom implantation solutions - a feature absent from its largest competitor - while increasing their cost-saving capability, their competitive advantage in the industry is only increasing.

ACLS's market share in the ion implementation space has grown from 5% to 27% over the past few years, mostly as it picks up sales lost by AMAT. We can safely attribute this to the aforementioned variables. These are the only two firms that currently sell a full range of ion implementation equipment globally, which gives credence to ACLS's ability to grow.

Ratio Analysis

Part of the appeal of ACLS is the price with regards to its peer group. For those looking to enter the semiconductor space, this firm is relatively cheap. I have categorized the following firms as part of the peer group: AMAT, ASML, BRKS, CIEN, ICHR, KEM, MKSI, NVMI, UCTT.

P/E – The peer group average P/E is 12.53x earnings. At about 5.87x as of writing, ACLS is one of the cheapest firms in the group. You are paying much less for these earnings in an industry that is poised to grow. It is worth noting that due to ACLS’s tax asset, earnings last year were highly inflated – the firm received over $81 million in tax benefits to offset their prior losses. Without this tax benefits, the P/E for the previous year would have been approximately 18x earnings, assuming their normal tax rate of 21% was applied. This value is still well within the industry average. They have begun paying taxes on their income statement again this year using the non-cash asset to expense them.

P/B – A similar story arises when comparing the price-to-book of ACLS’s peers. The peer average trading value is 3.41x book value. ACLS trades at 1.81x book value. Again, this is arguably an indicator of bargain value.

P/FCF – This is perhaps the most important figure when analyzing smallcap technology firms. Any firm that experienced negative earnings in the past may have tax benefits that can inflate earnings on the income statement. Some investors will claim this invalidates the aforementioned P/E ratio analysis. In such cases, the P/FCF (Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow ratio) is a more significant statistic, as it is agnostic of these inflated values on the income statement; the cash flows of a firm will not change due to tax benefits. The peer group average is 26.892x FCF. ACLS trades at 11.29x FCF as of writing. For investors who want exposure to the semiconductor space, this ratio is indicative of relative value.

Ratio analysis can only tell us so much about the health of a firm. But compared to its peer groups, ACLS seems to trade at a discount based on the aforementioned data.

Valuation Model

To arrive at a fair value for Axcelis Technology Inc., I have decided to model future earnings with a standard DCF analysis.

My first step is projecting revenues for the next five years. My projections are based on a logarithmic approach to sales forecasting, so that sales are fit to a regression curve. ACLS revenues have fluctuated substantially over the last 10 years. My model accounts for the long-term volatility of the firm as well as the more stable performance in the last 5 years. The result is the following sales forecast:

Source: Stockrow Data & Author's Model

My model actually predicts sales to be above the guidance offered by management by a margin of about $10 million, or 2%. This is due both to the logarithmic nature of the estimates as well my analysis of the quarter-over-quarter inventory levels; I do not predict inventory to be as significant of a problem in 2018 as it was in the past for the semiconductor industry. Typically, we can expect lower sales figures as inventory peaks - historically it represents demand lags. However, demand is becoming less secular for semiconductors. ACLS dramatically increased inventory in Q1 of 2018, likely in preparation for their distribution agreement with SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions. In my opinion, this is indicative of higher sales volume as demand for semiconductors becomes more dependant on macroeconomic conditions, which are currently strongly in favor of this product segment. This is especially true in Asia, where a growing middle class is fueling demand. The trend has been around since 2012, and will likely continue until the macroeconomic headwinds begin appearing in the market.

Next are my profit margin expectations. I have elected to use a 7% net income margin for the next 5 years.

Source: Stockrow Data & Author's Model

2017 was abnormal with a 31% net margin as a result of the deferred tax asset now on the firm’s balance sheet. However, I believe my estimate is reflective of improved scalability and cost-saving potential as mentioned above. Guidance suggests that Q2 2018 will realize net margins of approximately 10%. When accounting for the historic net income margin, my model arrived at 7% for the full year of 2018 and thereon.

The firm’s capital structure is comprised of about 88% equity and 12% debt. Additionally, my calculated adjusted beta for the firm is only 0.59. In calculating the WACC, I have elected to use BNY Mellon’s capital market assumptions and a risk-free rate from the 5-year T-Bill, which is the time horizon of this investment analysis. Thus, the WACC discount rate I will be using in this analysis is only 5.19%.

After accounting for the $6 million CapEx guidance provided by management, I produced a free cash flow schedule for the next five years. In deciding a perpetuity growth rate, I have decided on 1%. I believe this figure is reflective of the opportunity presented by international expansion and long-term macroeconomic tailwinds associated with the growing global middle class.

Source: Stockrow Data & Author's Model

This produced a per-share value of $28.51.

Sensitivity Analysis

In order to provide stability to my thesis, I have run a sensitivity analysis on my revenue growth projection, net income margin projections, and perpetuity growth rate projections.

Revenue Growth Projections

As mentioned above, revenue growth is projected at 12.21% in my earnings model. The following chart demonstrates how the implied value per share changes if my revenue projections are incorrect.

As mentioned above, my model projects revenues in excess of guidance provided by management. They project roughly 10% revenue growth for 2018, in which case implied value would be about $25 per share. This still represents a gain of 20.28% on price as of writing. The final value per share is less sensitive to changes in revenue growth than I had initially anticipated.

Net Income Margin Projections

My model calculated an annual net income margin of 7% based on Q2 guidance of 10%. The implied value per share is extremely sensitive to changes in net income margin, which is why my model is programmed to remain conservative.

In fact, in order for the bull case to exist, the net income margin needs to be in excess of 6%. While this is cause for concern, I feel comfortable with the outcome for a variety of reasons. Primarily, margin expansion is occurring across the board for ACLS, as scalability it helping to cut costs and increase operating margins. Morevoer, the firm is increasingly taking market share from its largest competitor, AMAT. Both bode well for increasing margins in 2018.

Perpetuity Growth Rate Projection

When modeling future value, changes in perpetuity growth can have a large impact on the final per share value. Fortunately, my implied value is not very sensitive to changes in the perpetuity growth.

Even with a growth rate of 0%, my model still implies gains of 9.21%. Additionally, a growth rate of 0% is very unlikely given the aforementioned macroeconomic tailwinds associated with semiconductors.

Summary

In short, to accept my value, the following key assumptions must be made:

ACLS will have topline revenue growth of 10-12% for the next five years

Net income margin will be 7% for the next five years

The firm’s FCF will grow at 1% in perpetuity.

Given the current market environment for semiconductors and IoT technology, I am comfortable making these assumptions and I maintain my fair value of $28.51.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.