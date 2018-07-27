Amadeus IT Group SA ADR (OTCPK:AMADY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Luis Maroto

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2018 first half results presentation and thank you for joining us today. As always, Ana is with me and we will talk about the financial performance and I will focus on the most relevant business developments in the quarter.

As we described at our year-end and first quarter 2018 results presentation, our reported financial performance in the second quarter of 2018 has continued to be impacted by negative ForEx effects, although to a lesser extent than in quarter one as expected considering the 2017 ForEx rate evolution.

With our reported revenue, EBITDA and adjusted profit increases of 4.1%, 8.2% and 6.1% all respectively for the first six months of the year. However, our underlying performance has been stronger supported by positive evolutions across Distribution and IT Solutions. Excluding ForEx effects and also the IFRS 16 impact on EBITDA, in the first half of the year revenue and EBITDA both grew up high single digit growth rates with broadly stable EBITDA margin.

In the first half of the year, our distribution air volumes grew steadily, increasing by 3.4%, despite continued weak market share performance in the Western European online travel agency segment. Excluding Western Europe, our bookings grew 9.2% in the first half and 7.9% in the second quarter. Market share weakness in Western Europe has impacted our global competitive position, which is slightly decreased by 0.1 percentage points in the first six months of the year to 43.5%. Please note that excluding Western Europe, our competitive position expanded by 1.3 percentage points in the first half and 0.9 percentage points in the second quarter.

Asia Pacific, as well as North America, were our fastest-growing regions in the first six months of the year, expanding at high growth rates. Over this period, Distribution revenue grew 2.6%, and as I said before was negatively impacted by foreign exchange effects.

IT Solutions revenue grew 6.8% in the first six months of the year, again in this case, negatively impacted by ForEx and this evolution was driven by growth in Airline IT solutions and a continued expansion in our new businesses.

Before I move on to our recent developments in the first half of the year, we have remained very focused on our technology key to our success. Our investment in R&D amounted to 16.2% of revenue in the first half. It was dedicated to support our mid to long-term growth, through product evolution, portfolio expansion, new customer implementations, system performance optimization and our continued shift to next-generation technologies and cloud architecture.

Finally, our Free Cash Flow grew 2.7% in the first six months and our leverage stood at 1.1x last 12 months EBITDA as of June 30, 2018.

Moving on to the next slide, in Distribution, we continued to secure and expand content for our subscribers by renewing or signing distribution agreements with 15 carriers in the quarter, including United Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Alitalia and Ethiopian Airlines. This amounts to 24 in the first half of the year.

Demand from our customers for our merchandizing solutions for the indirect channel remained strong. At the close of June, 145 airlines had signed up for Amadeus Airline Ancillary Services, with six new signatures in the quarter, and 75 had contracted Amadeus Airline Fare Families, with four new customers in the quarter.

Amadeus also recently received level 3 NDC, New Distribution Capability, certification as an aggregator from IATA. This follows Amadeus’ existing level 3 NDC as an IT provider, making Amadeus one of the first providers with dual level 3 certification. This level is the highest NDC certification and is awarded to providers that can demonstrate the ability to execute full Offer and Order Management. This means that Amadeus is able to consumer NDC offers from airlines and distribute them to travel sellers. This certification was achieved through Amadeus’ work with a leading online travel agency that joined the Amadeus NDC program earlier this year.

This program aims to bring together all the NDC efforts across the company, as an IT provider and as a distributor under one roof, and is a continuation of Amadeus' previous work towards the digitalization of the travel industry. NDC is part of the evolution of Amadeus' travel platform, which will bring together all relevant content, including air, hotel, and other travel content from any source, as for example, EDIFACT, NDC, APIs and other aggregated content to be distributed via any user interface or device.

Our Airline IT customer base continued to expand in the second quarter of the year. Russia’s second largest airline, Airlines S7, recently signed for the full Altéa suite. This airline carries 14 million passengers per year. S7 migration to Altéa is expected to take place before year-end.

Royal Jordanian renewed its contract for the full Altéa suite and signed additional products, including Amadeus Altéa NDC. Scandinavian Airlines renewed Altéa and Revenue Management, while also signing up for the Amadeus Payment Platform, through which Scandinavian Airlines will simplify its payments, ensuring a more responsive digital experience. Also, LATAM Airlines has now implemented Altéa Departure Control Flight Management to optimize fuel consumption and maximize operational performance. Additionally, Hawaiian Airlines contracted for Altéa DCS

Flight Management, Garuda Indonesia for Amadeus Customer Experience Management and Malaysia for Revenue Accounting Amadeus.

We continued to advance in our newer business areas and as part of this in hospitality we are progressing in the roll-out of our Guest Reservation System with IHG. Over half of the InterContinental Hotels Group properties have now been migrated to the platform and full deployment is expected for late 2018 to early 2019.

Distribution industry volumes increased by 4.7% in the second quarter of the year, moderately accelerating over the 4% evolution in quarter one. [Travel industry] growth in the second quarter was led by Asia Pacific as well as by North America, which continued to be the industry’s fastest-growing regions.

Growth was impacted positively by a number of working days in the period, due to the timing of Easter, and negatively, by the FIFA World Cup, which impacted Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, as well as, several strikes impacting airlines in

Western Europe, which depressed booking growth in that region. Western Europe industry evolution was also negatively impacted by the bankruptcy of airline in the last part of last year.

In the first six months of the year, with the exception of Western Europe all other regions saw positive evolution. Asia Pacific reported the fastest growth rate and North America, Central, Eastern and Southern Europe and Latin America grew more moderately. Middle and Eastern Africa had weak performance over that period.

In terms of Amadeus booking, in the second quarter, Amadeus air bookings grew 2.9%, leading to a 3.4% increase over the first six months of the year. Asia Pacific, Central and Eastern and Southern Europe and North America were our fastest growing regions over the first six months of 2018, with more limited growth in Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Amadeus’ bookings in Western Europe showed a contraction in the second quarter and therefore also over the first half of 2018, impacted by both the industry’s first half booking decline and the loss of share at some European mid-size online travel agencies resulting from heightened commercial activity in the market.

If you move to Slide 7, in Airline IT, we had strong volume growth in the first six months of the year with passengers boarded increasing 18%. Our growth was driven by the impact from 2017 implementations, including Southwest, Japan Airlines, Malaysia, Kuwait, Boliviana de Aviación, SmartWings, Germania, Norwegian Air Argentina, Air Algerie and Mongolian Airlines on Altéa, as well as, GoAir, Viva Air Perú, Andes Líneas Aéreas, JetSMART and flyadeal on New Skies, and an organic growth of 7.8%.

Our PB growth in the first six months of the year was negatively impacted by the ceasing of operations of Air Berlin and Monarch Airlines during 2017, and by the de-migration of LATAM Airlines Brazil from our platform during the second quarter of

2018. Our new businesses continued to grow healthily. We today have close to 285 customers for our airport IT solutions.

Hospitality IT continued to advance well supported by customers’ implementations and organic growth. We now serve 28,000 unique properties with our hospitality IT portfolio.

In payments, our customer base also continued to expand. We have over 1000 customers with contracted services from our portfolio and the volume of payment transactions processed by us delivered a double-digit growth rate in the first half. Ana?

Ana De Pro

Thank you, Luis. Hello, everyone. As Luis has just described, we have continued to progress well in the second quarter of 2018 bringing about a good set of the first half results. Group revenue expanded by 4.1% in the first six months of the year, up almost €5 billion, supported by the performances across our Distribution and IT Solutions segments.

Revenue was negatively impacted by ForEx, as you know, and if we were to exclude these, group revenue grew at a high single-digit growth rate. For segments, this division revenues increased by 2.6% to €1.5 billion and the revenue growth resulted from increasing bookings of 2.8% and expansive revenue for bookings, which was negatively offset by this ForEx already mentioned.

If we were to exclude this, average revenue per booking expansion was supported by the positive booking mix both from an increased weight of global bookings and a declining of weight of non-air bookings that have usually a lower average fee and also by customers renewed.

In IT Solutions revenue increased by 6.8% to €914 million. Also impacted by foreign exchange effects and driven by the positive evolution of both Airline IT and our new business. Excluding ForEx, our Airline IT revenue increase was a result of 18% increase in passengers boarded, a dilutive average PSS revenue per passenger boarded as a result of an increased weight of low-cost and hybrid carriers as you know, and the positive evolution of other revenue lines, even at a slower pace than passengers boarded.

Our new businesses continued performing well in the first half of 2018, increasing at double-digit growth rate, ex-ForEx, supported by organic growth and customer implementations. Please remember that we have applied IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 from January 1, 2018 and that we have detailed the restatement of the second quarter and the first half of the previous year 2017 in the section 3.1 of our management review.

To review our contribution by segments, on Page 10, as you can see we have experienced contribution growth in absolute terms both in Distribution growth of 2.5% and in IT Solutions with an increase of 8.2%. ForEx has a negative impact on both our segment contributions and a positive impact on net indirect cost.

Our margin in distribution has remained stable driven by a combination of FX. First, an expansion of unitary distribution cost, as a consequence of competitive pressure, and customer and country mix. Second, a decline in net fixed costs positively impacted by a higher capitalization ratio and a reduction in several cost lines, which by nature may show volatility per quarter such as bad debt provision, and thirdly, positive foreign exchange effects.

In IT Solutions, margin expansion was driven by operating leverage in our Airline IT business and continued expansion on our new businesses. Like in the case of distribution, the IT Solutions margin was also positively impacted by higher capitalization ratio, a reduction in several cost lines, presenting a more volatile behavior per quarter and positive ForEx effects.

Finally, net indirect costs declined by 3.9% due to the adoption from January 2018 of the IFRS 16. If we were to exclude this impact, net indirect costs grew 2.6%, driven by the expansion in the R&D investment, which you know, is devoted to the cross-area technology, increased resources in our corporate support functions to support the business expansion, and a higher capitalization ratio, plus the positive foreign exchange mentioned.

To share some color on our fixed cost, Personnel and Other OpEx together, declined by 3.7% or increased moderately if we exclude the IFRS 16 impact and foreign exchange effects. Our workforce increased 6% and as you know, a large part of this is R&D as we continued to invest significantly on our programs. Overall, we had a higher capitalization rate in the first half of 2018 and as a significant part of our fixed cost related to our in-house development are linked to activities, which are subject to capitalization, which means a lower P&L expense and higher CapEx in the period, although it is neutral in terms of cash flow.

The intensity of the ongoing projects may vary during the year, but over the years that remain in a higher or lower level of CapEx and operating expenses in any given quarter of the year.

Our EBITDA in the first half of 2018 grew 8.2% up to €1,078 million, impacted by negative ForEx effects. EBITDA growth resulted from the positive performances of Distribution and IT Solutions and a reduction in net indirect costs as a consequence of the adoption of IFRS 16 that I have just mentioned and if we were to exclude ForEx and IFRS positive impact, EBITDA grew at high single-digit growth rate in the period and the margin was broadly stable relative to the last year.

Below the EBITDA line, D&A increased 14.2%. In particular, ordinary D&A was 17% higher than the last year, impacted precisely by the IFRS 16 adoption. If we exclude these, ordinary D&A grew by 7.1% due to previously capitalized R&D cost, which has started to be amortized during the period as we put into [indiscernible] the projects that are related.

Net financial expenses declined by 36.7%, or 44% if we exclude the IFRS 16 impact as a result of lower average cost of debt, a lower amount of average debt outstanding and also the non-operating foreign exchange gain that amounted to €2.3 million in the period versus €9.7 million losses in the first half of 2017.

In the first half, our income tax increased by 8%. The income tax rate for the first half of 2018 was 26%, in line with the tax rate reported in the first half of 2017 and higher than the 20.8% rate reported over the full year 2017, which as you know, was impacted by a number of nonrecurring effects.

The combination of growth in operating results plus the growth in D&A and taxes, and lower financial expenses resulted in a 6.1% increase in adjusted profit for the period. Adjusted EPS for the period was €1.41, 8.2% higher than in 2017. Amadeus has continued investing in R&D, which as you know, is key for us to deliver sustained growth and to play a leading role in the traveler space.

Our investment increased by 11.3% up to €401 million in the first half of 2018, representing 16.2% of revenues. Here as a reminder both on CapEx and on revenue the application of IFRS 15 rule means that we have lower revenue this year as you know that the revenues we have recognized for our travel agencies IT are now netted from the operating cost, and therefore this percentage may look like similar to the one that we had in the previous year, but in fact is lower if we were not adopted this IFRS 15 rule.

Our R&D expense as you know is centered in three main categories. The largest is product evolution and portfolio expansion, which includes new businesses and represents almost [60%] of our R&D investment. During the first half of the year, we have continued investing in solutions for merchandising and personalization among others, and expanding the resources devoted to our new businesses.

Both the progress on the development of our platform to combine content from different sources, such as from existing technology, NDC and content from aggregators and other sources; and the second category is customer implementations, which account for approximately 20% to 30% of our total R&D investment. The remaining part is internal technological projects, which amount to 20% to 25% of the total R&D investment and focuses on system performance optimization and the continued enhancement of our overall infrastructure and processes, as well as Cloud-based architecture and the application of new technology.

CapEx is linked to our R&D investment. Typically 70% of our CapEx is capitalized R&D. As you know, R&D is capitalized when there is significant visibility as to future value generation. And other than capitalized R&D, 15% to 20% of our CapEx generally related to intangible assets mainly in relation to our [data center] and finally, we also invest in contractual relationships and payments to travel agencies in the form of signing bonuses, which can be capitalized when there is booking commitment.

CapEx increased by 17.8% in the period up to €342 million, which represent 13.8% of revenue. Again as just mentioned, this revenue is reduced because of the application of IFRS 15. The growth in CapEx was driven by the increase in capitalized R&D investment, higher signing bonuses paid and an increase in investments in intangible assets related to last year.

In the first half of 2018, we have generated free cash flow of €461 million. Free cash flow increased by 2.7% in this period supported by the EBITDA growth and lower taxes and interest paid. We had a working capital outflow of €176 million negatively impacted first by the accounting effect from non-cash operating items such as the recognition of previously deferred revenues and bad debt provision. Secondly the timing differences in some payments and collections, and thirdly lower tax collections.

Net debt amounted to €2.1 billion at the end of June with leverage amounting to 1.1x net-debt-to-EBITDA.

With this we have finished the presentation for our first half year results, and we are now ready to take your questions. Thank you.

David Togut

Thank you. Good afternoon. Two questions please. First if you could comment on what percentage of the decline in Western European air bookings came from the industry declined versus share loss at mid-sized online travel agents and then second if you could provide more detail around pricing trends i.e. travel agency incentives in the second quarter in the distribution business. Thank you.

Ana De Pro

Hi David. We are not, as you know, we don't give market share [per regions]. Therefore, what I can tell you is that both the GDS industry and our market share revolution in Western Europe were negative in the second quarter as well as in the first quarter and therefore we had the double combination of a decline in industry with a declining in market share. In terms of pricing trends on the incentives in the travel agencies I think that we have been mentioned in this for several years now where there is certain pressure on incentives due to their competitive position that we – that GDS has in the in the sector which of course applies more to some segments compared to the others and the way that Amadeus is trying to tackle this is to precisely [these are] the investments that we do in R&D to have this comprehensive platform in terms of all the functionality plus all the content and being able to aggregated to serve the industry is the way that we believe that in the future we will be differentiating from each other and in that sense we are quite confident that we are doing the right level of investment to ensure that both the travel providers and the travel sellers have functionality and can provide the content and access that content in the way they choose and that's how we believe in the future we are going to maintain our competitive position.

David Togut

Understood. Thank you very much.

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. Two on the IT solutions side and I guess specifically commented a little bit about it and either in the slides I was hoping for a bit more color on and performance in IT solutions in general. Obviously the -- I guess [ex FX] Q2 looks if anything slightly faster growth in Q1 and yet obviously the PB passengers boarded growth was a lot less. So maybe if you could give us some color on that and the second one was related to the new businesses I think you had a target to get somewhere between four and six hundred million in sales, 160 to 240 million in contribution by this year. Can you tell us if you're on track and I guess the answer may be no but can you give us any indication as where you whether you're towards the middle of the upper part of that range at this point? Thank you.

Ana De Pro

Okay. So the answer of the second one is yes. We are on track to achieve our target. Now if your asking -- is the question what are you going to tell us the number then you are right John and then my answer is not, but we are on track to achieve our target. The evolution of IT solutions has been supported by both the Airline IT part and the new businesses progress. So as you know in Airline IT yes the growth of [indiscernible] has accelerated compared to the first quarter and there are several reasons for that. So you have no longer the full-year impact of the Southwest migration which took place on May last year and then secondly have the full negative impact of Air Berlin and Monarch losses last year plus the migration of [PAN] which has also taken place in May.

So you have some negative impacts there which has accelerated the growth rate, but on the other hand we continue to up-sell and cross-sell I think that throughout the business highlight we have mentioned several contracts that we have reached with our customers to continue to sell the different solutions available in our portfolio plus the contribution of on the hospitality front from the products that a new market has sales and catering, service optimizer plus the best of the airport and payment solutions which are growing quite nicely and all of it contributes to this acceleration on the growth of IT solutions and yes we have a negative ForEx impact both on the distribution and on the IT Solutions but it's lower in the second quarter if you are to compare it to the first quarter.

John King

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. I guess as always I have to ask about your pipeline for hotel IT. Do you think that you can sign another deal by the end of the year or does it make more sense for IHG to be completely live and running as a reference customer for people to have a look at that and then secondly you did speak, I guess can you talk more about airport IT in terms of order of magnitude, size and growth in that business and maybe a sense of market share? I don't know if it's too early to do that and then a quick third one just on the M&A front are there any technologies you could find attractive to acquire?

Luis Maroto

Okay. Let's start with the first one because as always to ask that and as always I answer similarly as they say I would love to announce something before yearend on the hotel IT, we talked to chains as you can imagine. So we have a pipeline our portfolio. It's absolutely impossible to let them to tell you if any of these conversations may end in something concrete, but of course one of the objectives is to sell our solution as we continue in the implementation phase of ISG and on Premier Inn the more we advance in the implementation the more quality of the product and therefore more capabilities to really continue sell into other customers.

As I also said, I mean it's not the only area of our hospitality business, we are evolving very positively in the sales and catering and in the rest of the areas where we believe I mean the hospitality industry has big potential and we are betting on that to really make our investments and also get customers and of course at the end impacting our P&L in our results.

Let me cover the third one and then Ana you can cover the fourth piece. I mean M&A of course we are always looking into opportunities. I think we have qualified the criteria that we are looking for. I mean we know many companies and we have analyzed many of them, but I mean we do that on an ongoing basis. I mean we analyze opportunities, companies, price, feed, value and this is an ongoing process. In many cases companies are small and in some cases we are talking about bigger size such as in the case of new market or [indiscernible] so again opportunities are there. Companies that are doing well are there. The only question is to find the right target at the right price that can fit properly in the strategic drivers that we have for the organization.

Ana De Pro

And on the airport IT without disclosing any numbers because as you know we don't divide for customer segments. The information is too early for that the same thing for the trends of market share, but we can see is that both on the ground handling and on the airport side the products that we have been developing and the solutions that we provide to these customers are taking over, so that's why the growth it's in the double-digit area and if you look at when we release the number of airports that take our solution continues to increase but what is more important is the number of airports that have and they take several of our solutions and we continue to see progress in that area.

There is the thing that of course the starting point was quite smooth from years ago and despite their double-digit growth it is still much smaller compared to what we have today up and running on the airline IT and in terms of opportunity it would probably be the third largest after the hospitality and airlines combined more or less with payments and those two areas are growing very nicely, but not in a way such that we can still disclose you the numbers. They all contribute to the number that I was confirming previously to John that we will do in our new business unit, we will be hitting the target that we told you we were aiming for in 2018 in terms of revenue and contribution margin.

Stacy Pollard

That's good. Thanks.

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking the questions. A few quick ones from me. Firstly, how much of a typical hotels IT budget do you think might be spent on your CRS system in a kind of steady state? What would sort of the percentage of their IT budget be in the annual fee that they pay to you? So that's the first question. The second question is what do you think would differentiate you versus favor in the hotel CRS market given the [cyber] is more established at the moment within the market? And then thirdly, the payments business what is your run rate here now and how is growth progressing? Thanks.

Ana De Pro

In terms of data available for hospitality it's quite scattered and it's quite dispersed. So it's difficult to find a single source that can measure how much do hotels spend. So whenever we have been providing you with the addressable market we have taken several sources. We try to understand what they refer to by the different solutions and with our own estimation we came to a point where we gave you that addressable market was around [5 billion dollars] if I remember properly and that accounted that the most important products around five or six of the most important products were supposedly 6% of the revenues of the industry. So I don't know how much of those 6% would this surveyors would have assigned to the [indiscernible] to the PMS to the sales and catering etc. etc. but those are the main product and more or less as an industry 6% of the hoteliers revenues are invested on these IT.

Luis Maroto

I mean we think all the competition of course there are competition like in any business. We believe the potential of this industry is pretty big in general both for the CRS and for the rest of the areas as you know in the case of Premier Inn we are combining the CRS with the PMS and in terms of functionalities, okay we are investing to have a product that will be good for the market but I am sure other companies or competitors will do the same. I mean our view is to have a new product which we are developing with is ISG which is quite modern. This cloud base will be integrated with our PMS. So we'll try to have a platform that combines the different components to be able to really address the overall needs of the hotel industry and but of course like always and in any other business that we are and we have competitors any company will try to improve the functionality and be better. We feel that what we are doing with ISG has quality. We are getting a lot of knowledge. We are investing in developing functionality that fits well into these customers, but again the rest of the competitors will have their own strategy and good quality of the products for the customers they serve.

Ana De Pro

And for payments which was your last question if I have taken notes properly, a little bit of similar to what I've been saying to airport. Here you know that we have two different kind of solutions; the one that is the payer shop and the one that is ready to be wallet both of them are growing nicely. This part of payers hub is what we are also talking to Premier Inn for the potential of growth there not only with the existing base of customers on the airline side but also with the rest of the travel providers and on the B2B wallet we are getting traction. This is the product that we sell to travel agencies. It's very comparable if you want to the [E-net] that the travel port have and we are getting traction and we intend to leverage on our market share on the travel agency industry in order to continue to acquire new customers for the B2B wallet platform. So they are nice evolution, but we do not disclose the numbers on an isolated manner.

Alex Tout

Okay. Thank you.

Hi. Thanks very much. I've just got a couple of quick – two quick ones. Firstly, Ana when you talked about the IT solutions business and the operational leverage there, everybody was rather extremely, you had in absolute terms an increase in revenues of about 58 million and an increase in the contribution in absolute terms just over 50 million. To what extent was that sort of operational leverage or to what extent was that actually led by the material increase in capitalization and if it was capitalization can you give us a flavor for precisely what it is that suddenly change the trajectory of capitalization there and how that trends into the second half.

Ana De Pro

Capitalization depends on the different projects. So if you are doing work to maintain your platform and you're sorting out whatever problem to be solved you have for evolution which are not intended to bring new revenues or new customers in place those go to the OPEX but if you're investing in enhancing the platform and make it is user life longer or if it's customer implementation or developing of new solutions then you do capitalize. So we follow a strict criterion on that one. We have all of our different lines of investment well measured and it also depends on the phase. So if you're on the, I would say research phase you do not capitalize, but once that you are starting on the production kind of phase and you start capitalizing. So that varies. We always have that variations for quarters, even between different years and the results another impact which is also taken into account which is sometimes when you are – we're acquiring licenses for other providers so for providers before they tend to sell license and the more they are trying to do so software-as-a-service there is a shift between CapEx and OpEx.

So depending on the different stages of the projects and the different areas of focus of investment the capitalization ratio may go up and down. When I was referring to the operational leverage means that the more customers you implement onto the platform you have incremental cost to running that platform but they do not increase as much as what you obtain in revenues and that's a trend that has been always helping on the Airline IT part that grows on the margin of the contribution. Now of course, every now-and-then as within IT solutions there is not only Airline piece you also have all of these new initiatives that we are talking on airport, payments, and hospitality and also you have the services line. It can go up and down depending on which is contributing more to the growth of revenues and that has another impact on the profitability. I don't know like for like basis we do have operational leverage in the different lengths and then depending on which lines are growing faster the absolute margin may able faster or not as fast.

Neil Steer

Okay. Thanks very much. And the second question was just to do with this sort of the dynamic within the Western European GDS booking volumes. Obviously down 6% or thereabout so both of the first two quarters this year if there is a sort of an annualization that we can think of that trends doesn't stay at that level or moderates as we go through the second half of this year and I'm just thinking that and so to highlight this but in the second half of last year Q3 and Q4 last year the European volumes whilst growing was still I mean only grew very slightly. So when do we start – when did this trend start and when do we start to annualize some of this market share movements?

Ana De Pro

I think that the first quarters of the year has been more or less in the line of minus 6%. So if you were to analyze that impact would be minus 6% on the full year but it's true that last year the second quarters were a little bit more sluggish and we do believe that part of the volumes that we've lost on the first two quarters may be recovering this in the last part. So I don't have an answer of what will be the total evolution because it also depends on the industry. As you know we are probably the largest market share in this region. So if the industry recovers and performs better we will benefit more from that recovery. If the industry continues to sluggish then we suffer more and this region have had a lot of impacts with surcharges of the airlines which will of course have produced a certain that intermediation, the strikes that recently we have suffered, the [Air Berlin] bankruptcy. So there's been a lot of thing, a lot of factors that have contributed to a weak performance of the Western Europe region in the first two quarters of 2018. So I cannot give you total view. I wish I could predict the future but we do believe that on the [mid long term] this investment focus on the players which are gaining more traction. The fact that we are indeed C-compliant etc, etc.

Neil Steer

That's great. Thanks very much.

Thank you and good afternoon. A couple from me as well. So firstly in terms of CapEx the guidance I think was 12% to 15% for a year you are sort of just under 14% of the midway point. Do you still see the low end of that range as feasible and to what extent is the CapEx increase or acceleration related to MDC? And then secondly on the ancillary and fair families customers I think 145 and 75 now how many of those alive and can you talk to the sort of volumes of transactions that are going through on either of those platforms or the trend in those? And then just finally I think Ana you alluded to the sort of impact of GDS relationships changing. Is there any commentary to make about how private channel introduced in the last quarter or two has affected that Western European trend on booking? Thank you.

Ana De Pro

Okay. Let me start with the last one which is [indiscernible] private channels or GDS bookings. So it does not have an impact on the GDS industry because it's still GDS bookings. What may have an impact is that the surcharge can produce that intermediation that means preferring to bookings that were done via travel agencies that moved to the direct.com channel or the airline. So the private channel does not have an influence on the GDS industry. The surcharge yes which is one of the factors that I was referring to as a potential reason for the GDS industry performing badly in the first and second quarter of 2018.

The CapEx, the guidance was it to be between 12% and 15% which I've tried to explain during the presentation was already if you want a downgraded guidance because this had [indiscernible] not entered into place in 2018. This guidance is the equivalent to 12% to 16% because you have one percentage point of impact because of the reduction which is just purely accounting reduction of the revenue. So, no we do not target to the lower part of the range. I think that range it is the one that we stick to and not to the 12%. I think that last year when we gave, not the beginning of this year when we gave the outlook we also explained that we have in an acceleration of our investment on the projects to enhance the platform to move to the cloud for stability, for all of those things and then of course customer implementations plus the new products all of those are part of the of the CapEx of the year. 50% is more or less new solutions.

20% to 30% is a customer implementation and then 20% to 25% is these internal platform enhancements that we have always and among those of course is NDC. So yes part of the investments that have taken place during 2018 is NDC that's not the driver of growth on CapEx. It's one more of the products that we do and if you don't mind Mike on ancillaries if you want the detail of how many airlines have implemented and which I will ask the IR team to get back to you with the details because I have to confess by heart I don't know how many they are and which are on one on the other. So I will ask IR team to get back in contacted with that number okay.

Michael Briest

Yes. But just on the market trends in distribution then I mean the private channels or surcharges to what extent is the market declining because of this shift to direct because of the surcharge effect or have you any view on that?

Luis Maroto

I mean look do you know despairing sort [indiscernible] okay that's what we have more usually the first year of the implementation there is some impact in the in sense that some volume moved to the direct channel. Yes, that’s one impact. But as I mentioned before, in the quarters of this year have been a bit estranged in the behavior as we have the Eastern impact that was in the middle of the two quarters. So, we had a very strong first part of the year. Okay, nothing missed in Europe.

It was not so strong the second quarter. There was this old car that I mentioned and I am sure has been impacting in many markets because we have seen in Russia big decrease in May and June and in other markets, in Europe. So, there are a number of effects the strikes that we mentioned before. But definitely yes, of course this would charge, is having an impact.

Part of that I’m sure is going to the direct sales, part of that is within private channel and part of that is issued charts. So, the overall trends of the market is difficult to have a definitive conclusion. We see some of the numbers we do analysis to really get absolute conclusion, it’s difficult because of all the factors that I mentioned.

But as Ana said before, yes, this would charge have some impact in the short term especially when it’s implemented that according to our experience then it stabilizes and due to the implementations of IHG and in France. This year there has been some impact definitely in the GDS industry in Western Europe.

Michael Briest

Alright, thank you.

Hello. If I could firstly ask just a question on the airport side specifically. LABOR inflation pressure is an increasing theme for many sectors including the airports, ground handlers and I guess we could extend that to even to hotels.

But just interested in is that shaping your discussions with airports whatsoever, I guess on the one hand more cost pressure might mean less willingness to invest but also should make it more necessary for investments to be made on their side.

And then just a couple of quick guidance clarifications. The guidance for IT solutions margins this year was for dilution. If that’s still valid given the first half expansion and just on the free cash flow side. Is the run rate for the first half of the year representative for the second half of the year or just a lumpy timing of CapEx and working capital movements invalidate that assumption?

Luis Maroto

I mean you are spelling well there the situation with airports. We believe there is some big opportunity of demising the flaws in the airport; both the airlines on the airport have an interest in investing the right technology and resources to really improve the customer experience.

Because there are a lot of impacts that are happening in the airports. And in that sense, this is our bid or there is some pressure of automation and technology, needs soft collaboration between airlines and airport and due to our presence with airlines and the fact that we have been working with airports, our bid is to relieve able to provide solutions that complete well in that environment.

And this is what we have been doing. And the more than the trend moves into that direction, the better for us. It is also true that okay you have many different airports around the world in terms of ownership and in terms of decision making which makes decision complex when they decide to relive or with other parties but we still believe that there is some potential in that front and this is what I see important for us.

We’ve already said that we can see the potential today based on what we do is less than in the case of hospitality when we talk about the new businesses but still the potential is there. And you read everyday companies implementing biometrics and automation and trying to improve the speed and the sequence of the flights and the disruption management which has been a problem more related to airlines but which happens in the airport.

So, their opportunities they have that we really should give us a strong presence to provide end-to-end solutions in the travel industry.

Ana De Pro

And then in terms of outlook, I’ve seen that that is a stage we maintain, the outlook we provided to you at the beginning of a year and are unchanged. The reasons for that is that you can see that we have some evolutions which are very positive, some others like their market share GDS industry that we’ve been talking touching upon throughout the call, which has nothing as positive as probably we were expecting at the beginning of the year.

And therefore we are not changing the outlook in any of the different lines in terms of margin dilutions, free cash flows, et cetera. We keep the outlook that we gave you back in February.

Neil Glynn

Okay. Thank you, both.

Luis Maroto

And so, thank you very much for attending this call which as we know complex times especially because today Friday and close to holidays. And so, thanks again for being here and I wish you all good holidays for the ones who has taken some of time during the summer.

Thank you, and we will talk with the third quarter results.