MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Flat; Company Inks Distributor Deal

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors had hoped to see a boost in Afrezza scripts after the American Diabetes Association annual conference a month ago. The same investors were also hoping to see the company address its cash situation after an investor conference that was conducted in New York just after the ADA conference. At this stage, investors have seen neither deliver anything material. Script sales are still struggling along, and weeks have passed with no announced capital infusion. At this stage, investors were now hoping to see a second term sheet discussed by management at the Q1 conference call turned into some form of deal. What was announced today was a distribution deal with Tanner Pharma Group.

Tanner Deal

The deal with Tanner Group is not heavy on detail, and it appears that there was no cash that changed hands. The agreement names Tanner as a distributor of Afrezza® outside of the United States in regions the product is not yet registered. In simple terms, it appears that Tanner will be involved with all countries except the United States, Brazil, and India.

Tanner Pharma Group provides highly specialized pharmaceutical services to its partners. Its services include licensing and commercializing efforts, developing and managing Global Access Programs, and the sourcing of comparator drugs for clinical trials and bioanalysis.

It appears to me that MannKind is attempting to create a one-stop shop for dealing with the international licensing and approval process. Anecdotally, this deal could be an indication that creating regional deals is not gaining any material traction and that the effort to expand Afrezza may need to happen on more of a country-by-country basis.

As it relates to the stock, the Tanner deal will not really address any of the near-term hurdles that MannKind is attempting to address.

Afrezza Scripts

For the week ending July 20th, Afrezza sales came in at a bit above 550. This week's sales numbers present yet another data point on the four-week tracking of scripts and retail sales. The most recent four-week script count vs. the previous four-week number shows growth of just 4.15%, while retail sales in the same periods have shown a decline of 0.53%.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In tracking the four-week rolling average of retail sales, we can see that revenue growth will be tracking with script growth as the balance of 2018 plays out. MannKind has given no indication of a price increase on Afrezza, and legacy scripts with smaller cartridge counts should now be out of the system.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Afrezza script sales are pacing 18.31% better than what were delivered in Q2. Progress is happening, but is simply not happening at a rate which will impress the Street. At three weeks into Q3, one needs to wonder if the sales reps have a sense that they can hit Q3 goals. There was likely a warm and fuzzy feeling with reps as the ADA conference was happening, but a month later with minimal progress starts to set the stage of what is realistic. The estimated net revenue increase on a quarter-over-quarter basis is about 27%.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Year Over Year

On a year-over-year basis, script sales are up 55%. The year-over-year metrics provide some of the better talking points for management, albeit it is not a true apples-to-apples comparison for various reasons.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

Afrezza script sales are tracking below my projections, as is estimated net revenue. I have modeled aggressively for the second half of the year, so investors should bear that in mind. Investors should also bear in mind that my projections are tracking to MannKind missing its guidance for the year.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind Guidance

At this stage, MannKind needs nearly vertical Afrezza script growth to hit its guidance. The guidance story is becoming less believable with each passing week. This is a matter that will likely need to be addressed head on at the Q2 conference call in a couple of weeks.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The issue with MannKind's guidance is problematic in a few ways. At a time when the company is in need of raising money, it must also deal with the fact that it is behind the curve on its guidance. The company is running out of time to have its current guidance be believable, and really has no compelling excuse as to why it is unable to meet its own internal goals.

By my estimation, MannKind's net revenue stands at about $8.5 million with the low end of guidance being Afrezza net revenue of $25 million. There are just 23 weeks left in the year with 3 or 4 major holidays to consider. That would imply that each week needs to deliver $717,000 in net revenue whilst the most recent week delivered just $340,000. The delta between what is happening vs. what is needed is growing wider each week.

Cash

As with any company, cash is an important metric to follow. It is cash that keeps operations going and cash that allows expansion of efforts. Being cash strapped limits the ability to drive compelling change. For the week ending July 20th, I estimate that the company has a bit over $28 million in cash (assuming no use of the ATM facility). At this pace, the company will be out of compliance with a Deerfield covenant which requires $20 million in cash at the end of any quarter. Extending the matter further, the current pace shows cash running out in late November. This is not me saying that the company will be bankrupt. What I am saying is that the company will need to make some moves to get a cash infusion sooner rather than later. Compounding the issue is that any dilution used to raise cash is likely to come at an unfavorable share price.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Summary

MannKind finds itself in a couple of distinct holes. One is related to cash and the other is related to expectations. These holes seem to be getting deeper each week, and none of the positive catalysts seem to be able to change that story. The stock has limits as to what it can do, and the overhang that is being created by slow sales and a lack of cash is exacerbating the problems. Is it possible that a "white knight" comes riding in? Sure. But let's be realistic. MannKind is not as attractive as a more mature company that is struggling as it was as an R&D company developing a compelling inhaled insulin product. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.