Lockheed Martin: Strong Quarter, But Turkey F-35B Order In Question

Turkey's F-35B order is at risk and under review by the Pentagon. Lawmakers temporarily blocked the sale of 100 jets.

I updated my DCF model to reflect increasing profitability in the Aeronautics and MFC business lines and derived a higher price per share.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) reported 2nd quarter earnings and revised guidance up on both revenue and net income. The company is performing in all business segments and showing strength in aeronautics and missiles and fire control business lines. The record financial results make for an attractive opportunity in Lockheed Martin stock, as management continues to deliver operational excellence and while increasing revenue/earnings

The F-35 program is showing signs of maturation and cost savings, while contributing to roughly 25% of revenues. NATO members are starting to take delivery of the jet and production is increasing rapidly. The program will come into focus throughout the rest of 2018 and influence the company's ability to meet or beat their earnings guidance.

F-35 Looks Strong

F-35 production is ramping, revenue increased $370 million from the levels seen last quarter. Deliveries passed the 300th jet milestone and the total deliveries for 2018 are projected to be 91. The move to full scale production is improving operating margin slightly and economies of scale are beginning to take effect. The aeronautics division brought in $5.3 billion of revenue in Q2, an increase of 21% from the 1st quarter of $4.4 billion. This can be attributed to F-35 deliveries being paused and subsequently recognized under 2nd quarter revenues.

During the quarter, the Italian production line delivered its first F-35B. This highlights NATO members' participation in the development and manufacture of the jet. Lockheed has located a F-35B assembly line in Cameri, Italy to support the local economy and reduce supply chain concentration and constraint risk from their Ft. Worth, Texas facility. This facility shows Lockheed's commitment to NATO allies in the participation of development and manufacture of the product. This differs from the F-22, which was restricted to US only use and production.

When allies purchase products from Lockheed, they typically negotiate a certain percentage of production be allocated to their country. An example would be a minimum of 25% of components produced for the Italian variant F-35B must be procured from Italy's Cameri assembly line.

It's a mutually beneficial business decision and allows the Italian politicians to say the $100 million purchase is benefiting the Italian economy by creating highly specialized and good paying jobs. Relocating a manufacturing facility to another country is an assurance the ally will continue to purchase jets.

Congress is pausing Turkey F-35 order

Turkey's 100 jet order is at risk and a bill passed the Senate and House to pause deliveries of the F-35B to Turkey. The Erdogan regime strengthening ties with Russia and subsequent purchase of S-400 Air to Ground missile defenses is causing the Pentagon to question whether Turkey would share technology with our top foreign adversary.

Defense Secretary Mattis has warned the potential ramifications of dropping Turkey from the F-35 program by stating supply chain disruptions and increasing costs as primary concerns.

Turkey has already taken delivery of 2 F-35s at the Ft. Worth facility and made payments of $900 million to the company. The jets are still in the US while Turkish pilots undergo training. The Pentagon announced they will do an analysis of US relations with Turkey to determine risks relating to the Turkish F-35B order.

Management stated in the Q/A that they will continue delivering F-35s to Turkey, albeit the planes will remain in the US during flight training and will not be shipped overseas unless the US government allows:

Bruce Tanner CFO:

So we’ve got some time before those aircraft would leave the U.S. and go in country. That is normal standard practice for every international buy. And I guess my expectations would be we continue to deliver those and continue deliver those into our U.S. bases for training purposes. This is a contract that obviously this is one that we have the agreement. Source (Company Q2 Conference Call).

The biggest risk the Pentagon must asses is if Turkey will share technological secrets of the F-35's advanced stealth capabilities with adversaries. The easiest scenario to predict if this occurred would be the F-35's advanced stealth capabilities becoming immediately obsolete if the technology was shared with Russia or China. Lockheed doesn't expect the US government to drop Turkey from the program and remains committed to performing contractual obligations on the order.

Some additional highlights from earnings:

Revenues increased from the first quarter by 15% and finished at $13.39 billion. They continue their trend of guiding conservative and beating both analyst and internal expectations. Management revised full year guidance on sales and net income in the range of:

Sales: $51,600–$53,100

Earnings Per Share: $16.75–$17.05

The expansion of the 2018 and 2019 defense budget is a $7 billion win for Lockheed. The US government appropriated the funds to build between 12 to 16 additional F-35 jets, up to 14 additional third interceptors, 8 additional C-130J aircraft, 8 to 15 Blackhawk helicopters and 1 to 2 additional Littoral Combat Ships. Source (Company 10-Q).

The company had a big win for their F-16 production line with a $1 billion sale to Slovakia for F-16. This win creates additional work for the Greenville aircraft assembly line and backlog of work for a number of years.

The transition from the CH-53K Super Stallion to CH-53K King Stallion is underway and 200 helicopters will be built over the life of the program. This is a huge win for Rotary Mission Systems (RMS) because the value of the program could be $30 billion over its life. The program has seen 3 years of delays that pushed the initial operational capacity to 2018 due to transmission issues.

Missiles and Fire Control is sustaining rapid growth and revenues increased to $2.08 billion, a 24% increase over the first quarter. Classified programs are ramping and accounted for $95 million in sales followed by THAAD and Patriot missile programs. Air defense systems are being deployed in Israel and other NATO members due to the need to counter missile threats.

Tactical missile programs are another highlight, as volumes and operating margins increased in Q2. The company stated tactical missiles are ramping, with guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRS) winning an $820 million order from the Army.

Updated Share Price

Valuation Assumptions

The stock is undervalued based on 2 nd quarter earnings and revised annual earnings per share estimates.

quarter earnings and revised annual earnings per share estimates. My model is revised up to $352 per share based on increasing profitability prospects resulting from the ramp of the F-35 and strength in Missiles and Fire Control business segments.

based on increasing profitability prospects resulting from the ramp of the F-35 and strength in Missiles and Fire Control business segments. I adjusted my DCF model to account for revised EPS estimates for 2018 to come in at the midpoint of $16.90 per share and err on the side of being conservative.

My model is conservative when looking at the current and forward price to earnings multiple of 21, current year earnings gets you a share price of $354 and next year's earnings gets you $369 per share.

DCF Assumptions

Forecasting free cash flows is quite a task for Lockheed. The company is experiencing a $5 billion charge for pension contributions in 2018, which lowers current year free cash flow and management expects no pension contributions to occur in 2019 and 2020.

I measured capital expenditures based on percentage of total assets, assuming they will expand fixed assets at a 3% annualized rate. I also used this assumption to forecast depreciation and amortization add back to get my unlevered free cash flows.

My long-term growth assumption factors the US government continuing their spending on defense and researching advanced weapon systems. Some risks associated with my model include: inability to project capital expenditures, company risk to capture future government contracts, the dividend continues to grow and isn't subject to cuts or removal.

Technicals

The technical indicators will influence the share price moving forward because of the large pricing swings we have seen throughout 2018. The support and resistance levels are $300 and $360. The share price tested the $360 resistance level on three separate occasions and failed to break through. The share price plummeted after Q1 earnings and held a critical $300 support level.

There isn't much holding the share price back; the near-term resistance is in the $326 pricing level. If the market drifts higher, the stock will have no problem pushing through this range.

The stock will trend toward the $360 pricing level, where it will face intense selling pressure as it tests long-term resistance.

The share price has held $300 during the recent downturn and will continue holding this level as the stock looks very appealing to buy.

RSI indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold; it is sitting near 50. I believe this to be positive because the share price recovered from dramatic oversold conditions and sentiment has reversed.

Short interest for 7/15 was disseminated on 7/24 and 0.72% of the outstanding is held short. This is positive because it is much lower than the mid March level of 1.33%.

I think the stock is attractively valued at current levels and merits a position in portfolios. The Turkey F-35B news should give investors an opportunity to purchase shares at good levels and hold through the second half of 2018. The company continues delivering record returns for shareholders and will maintain the largest market share in the defense industry.

