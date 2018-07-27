Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NSU) CEO Peter Kukielski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:NSU) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 11:00 AM ET

David Jan

Thank you, operator. Heather Taylor is on maternity leave. I’ll be looking after you for the next year. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Nevsun Resources 2018 second quarter results conference call and webcast. A news release was issued last night announcing the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2018. It is available on our website at nevsun.com and SEDAR, along with our MD&A and financial statements.

Before we get started, please be advised that the information discussed today is current as of June 30, 2018, unless otherwise indicated, and that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information regarding production, past and future financial results, as well as the potential arising from exploration programs, and the strategic direction of the company.

Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, uncertain and frequently, but not always, are identified by words such as expects, anticipates, believes or similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results will, could or should occur or be achieved.

Actual achievements or future events or conditions may differ materially from what is projected due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. We encourage all listeners to thoroughly read yesterday’s news release as well as the quarterly financial statements and the entire MD&A. All financial numbers referred to today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Our presenters today are Peter Kukielski, Nevsun’s President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan MacWilliam, our Chief Financial Officer. Following the conclusion of formal remarks by Peter and Ryan, we will host a question-and-answer session.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Peter. Peter?

Peter Kukielski

Thanks, David, and thanks to everyone for joining us on today’s call. The key thing for Nevsun in 2018 is the notion of delivery, that is delivering on our multipronged strategy of optimizing Bisha, advancing Timok and driving exploration across our portfolio.

As we cross the midway point of 2018, I’m pleased to say, we’ve been delivering against all of our key strategic objectives. And we’ve done so in spite of the fact that for much of 2018, we have been dealing with speculation about the future of the company.

On that note, let me thank and congratulate our team for remaining focused and disciplined despite what can be a very large distraction. And let me also take a moment to address the latest developments as they relate to takeover speculations.

Yesterday, Lundin Mining issued a new release announcing a formal unsolicited bid for all the outstanding shares of Nevsun Resources. This follows a long history of Lundin attempting to acquire Timok.

Over the last several months, we have received several highly conditional proposals from Lundin. And over that period, our messaging was clear and consistent that a full and fair offer for the entire company in a structure that made sense for shareholders would be given due consideration by our Board of Directors. Clearly, with this hostile offer, Lundin has chosen at different path.

We were surprised by the value they have presented with their formal offer of CAD 4.75 in cash for all shares of Nevsun. This offer is lower than a proposed – proposal delivered to me and the Board of Directors on July 3, which indicated Lundin was prepared to offer $5 per share for the company in the combination of cash and Lundin shares with an established miner as a new partner for Bisha.

We engaged with the new partner, signing a confidentiality agreement and granted access to our data room, only to be surprised by Lundin’s sudden announcement on July 16 to launch a bid on their own.

In spite of all the fundamental value creation we have delivered at Nevsun in recent months, including the prefeasibility study a Timok, the granting of the exploration decline permits, mine life extension at Bisha and the initial inferred resource for the world-scale Lower Zone copper gold porphyry, Lundin has come to us with a price that is heading in the wrong direction.

Now that we have received Lundin’s hostile offer, the Special Committee of the Independent Nevsun Directors will consider it with its advisors before making a recommendation to Nevsun’s Board of Directors. Our Board will then make a formal recommendation to shareholders via a directive circular within 15 days and possibly sooner in accordance with Canadian securities regulations.

In the meantime, Nevsun advises its shareholders to take no action until the Board of Directors has made its formal recommendation to shareholders. The offer will remain open for a minimum of 105 days, allowing Nevsun shareholders until November 9, 2018 to respond. We can address questions at the end of the call, but now we’ll move to the quarter.

From a growth perspective, we had a great quarter. At Bisha, we extended the mine life to 2022 and successfully improved the metallurgical performance at our plant. At Timok, we received the exploration decline permit, published the initial Lower Zone resource and broke ground on the exploration decline construction. These are all important milestones and we expect this momentum to continue as we focus on additional value creation catalyst in the second-half of 2018 and early 2019, which I will discuss in greater detail later.

Now let’s get into some detail on Bisha’s operating performance. In the second quarter, Bisha produced 51.3 million pounds of zinc and 8.6 million pounds of copper. During the second quarter at Bisha, we implemented a revised reagent scheme, which led to improved copper recoveries.

Zinc recoveries decreased slightly in Q2 to 77.6% due primarily to lower feed grade, while copper recoveries increased 69.4% from 61.5% in Q1. And while we expect copper production to slow in the second-half of 2018 due to lower grade and lower plant availability, we are on track to meet our full-year guidance for zinc and expect to achieve the high-end of guidance for full-year copper production.

We also expect copper concentrate grades to be in line with industry norms, approaching 25% compared to 2017, when our copper grades were persistently below 20%. Investments made last – late last year and earlier this year in heavy mining equipment at Bisha continued to deliver their expected benefits.

For the third consecutive quarter, total quarterly material moved exceeded 5 million tonnes, which is a key benchmark at Bisha. This material movement combined with the implementation of a plan for in-pit waste dumping with favorable impacts on haulage distances is expected to remain consistent for the remainder of 2018. And while we are encountering tighter ore supplies at Bisha, we expect this will be offset by the availability of lower grade ores from outside the reserve model on the western side of the pit.

Most importantly, our biggest accomplishment in Q2 was the life of mine extension at Bisha to 2022. This is significant as Bisha has been and continues to be a reliable cash flow generator for Nevsun. We will continue to look for ways to further optimize Bisha and extend mine life and will remain engaged in a constructive dialogue with our partners at ENAMCO around longer-dated opportunities at Bisha.

At Timok, three key accomplishments were achieved in the second quarter. First, we broke ground on the exploration decline in June and work on the decline portal has begun. It is important to note the strong level of support we received from all levels of government in Serbia at the June groundbreaking ceremony. Attendees included the Prime Minister, the Minister Of Energy and Mines, the Mayor of Ore and numerous other dignitaries.

The Serbian government has set very ambitious targets, with a stated goal for the mining industry to contribute 5% of annual GDP within short order. Timok’s development is critical to achieving this target and helps underscore the strong government support we enjoy.

At the local level, the Board municipality will receive 40% of the royalties generated by Timok. Added to the direct and indirect economic benefit, Timok will bring, it is clear why the project received so much strong local support.

Secondly, in late June, we announced the initial resource estimate for the Timok Lower Zone. The results clearly demonstrate the Lower Zone is a world-scale copper-gold porphyry, with an inferred mineral resource of 1.7 billion tonnes grading 0.86% copper and 0.18 grams per tonne of gold, or nearly 1% copper equivalent.

The lower zone currently hosts nearly 32 billion tonnes of copper and close to 10 million ounces of gold. This places it as one of the largest and most exciting copper gold porphyry discoveries in recent years. For Nevsun and our shareholders, it provides very compelling and additional longer-term optionality for Timok, which is already one of the best development-stage copper projects in the world.

And lastly, the drills have started turning on a 12,500 meter exploration program in the Timok region. Through the process of modeling the Lower Zone resource, we recognize there maybe additional Upper Zone type deposits. Our focus is on the Eastern Target 2 area, where earlier drilling returned a whole grading 2.93% copper and 2.54 grams per tonne of gold over 27 meters. This provides us with a clear target to pursue with our summer drilling program, and we expect results to be published in Q3.

From a broader perspective, I should note that over its long history, 27 Upper Zone style deposits have been discovered and mined in Bor. And much of the land around the Bor complex has not yet been explored. In fact, Nevsun’s total land package in the Bor region provides us with significant Brownfield and Greenfield exploration opportunities and what is considered to be one of the most perspective camps in Europe, if not the entire world.

Naturally, we’re very excited to see if we can find more. Clearly, many important milestones were achieved by Nevsun during the second quarter, and I’ll return later in the call to discuss some of the exciting things on the horizon.

But now, I’d like to turn the call over to Ryan MacWilliam for a review of the second quarter financial performance. Ryan?

Ryan MacWilliam

Thank you, Peter. Zinc prices fell 11% through the quarter, driven by – driven lower by rising stocks, concerns over a potential trade war and implications for the Chinese economy. This resulted in our quarterly revenue decreasing by 28% to $76 million. This revenue figure included $12 million in mark-to-market adjustments on our open sales contract caused by the decline in zinc price.

Importantly, this near-term commodity price weakness is likely to suppress medium-term copper supply, with current prices 15% below incentive levels. This further increases our confidence that Timok will come online into a copper market in deficit.

Zinc C1 cash cost increased 22% in the quarter to $0.71 per pound in the byproduct basis. This unit cost increase was predominately driven by the decrease in zinc and copper grade through the quarter. We expect to revert to processing higher grades in the second-half of the year and confirm our 2018 cost guidance of between $0.60 per pound and $0.80 per pound.

Earnings from mine operations decreased to $2.4 million in the quarter, with lower revenues partially offset by $5 million impairment reversal on equipment, which was risen off in Q2 2017. This equipment is now being used in the recently approved to Bisha mine life extension.

Bisha continues to be a cash generator, as cash from operating activities before income taxes was $12 million through the quarter. This was offset by a ramp up in spend at Timok, the start of the decline construction.

Following the strong first quarter, we moved $35 million in cash from Bisha to Nevsun in the quarter, which resulted in $15 million of dividends to our partner, ENAMCO. We finished the quarter at $125 million in cash.

We also made excellent progress in the quarter on the Timok financing. But before I detail this progress, I want to emphasize the same features, which make Timok the highest-returning copper project in the sector also make it the most readily financeable.

The first quarter, our cost position of the project gives lenders comfort that their downside is capped. In fact, the project still pays back its capital at a copper price of $1.50 per pound. No matter what your view is or more importantly, what lenders’ views are on the outlook for copper, it is very hard to make an argument that copper will flow through these levels. And at a price of $3.15 per pound, Timok’s payback is under one year. It is extremely rare that lenders get the opportunity to deploy their balance sheet into projects of this quality. And when they do, the project is inevitably located in the country with significant geopolitical risk.

By contrast, our project is located in the country, which is accelerating towards EU membership. In fact, many of the European banks that I’m speaking to, are looking to increase their balance sheet exposure to Serbia, as they look for exposure to the GDP growth offered by many of the countries in the Balkans. This combination of project specific and macro features mean that we have a really financeable project at an attractive cost of capital.

We have no current plans to stream the asset despite the attractive gold revenues that Timok will produce. Rather, we’ve designed a financing strategy, which consists of four legs. The first leg is our current cash balance of $125 million, the second leg cash flows from Bisha, the third is a potential strategic investor, and the fourth is additional project finance facility.

We have made progress on all these fronts through the first-half of this year. Basically at Bisha, we were able to convert a portion of our extensive resources to reserves in a capital-efficient economically attractive mine life extension. This will extend cash flows until mid-2022, which aligns with completion of the Timok project, thereby reducing our funding requirements.

Secondly, received strong expressions of interest from strategic partners looking to invest in Nevsun this quarter. The level of strategic interest further highlights the fact that there are not often opportunities to deploy capital into projects of Timok’s quality. Several of these potential strategic partners are now in the final stages of due diligence. Partner will provide both cash and potential complementary technical, marketing or off-tech capabilities that will further aid the development of Timok.

Finally, a traditional project finance facility is expected to fund 50% to 60% of the project’s capital. We continue discussions with commercial banks, export credit agencies and development banks, who have expressed the strong interest in participating in this facility. Several of these parties are now under confidentiality agreement, received management presentations and are reviewing a data room, which has been set up for potential lenders. We’re on track to deliver this facility in 2019.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back to Peter for this closing summary. Peter?

Peter Kukielski

Thanks, Ryan. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2018 and beyond, we’re extremely excited about the value creation catalyst available to us at Timok, as we build on the considerable progress we’ve made. It is already one of the premier copper development projects in the world and it has the potential to deliver even more value to shareholders and stakeholders alike.

In near-term, catalysts include exploration results from the Upper Zone, drilled the turning and focused on mineralization about 500 meters to the east of the Upper Zone. We believe the exploration potential at Timok is strong and there are a number of identified targets, which could possibly host more Upper Zone style deposits. Results are expected in the third quarter.

Next, work on the ramp-up case with Timok is ongoing. Our team is currently studying the viability of the ramp-up case, which will see production grow from 1.6 million tonnes initially to 3.2 million tonnes per annum over a two-year period. Currently, we expect this approach will result in the deferral of about $100 million from development capital to sustaining CapEx.

This approach will also reduce ramp-up risk and smooth out the production profile and cash flows over the life of mine. Progress on studying the ramp-up case is advanced and the decision is expected in the third quarter of 2018.

In addition to the work on the ramp-up case, we are also advancing across all fronts related to the feasibility study. This work is progressing as planned and we remain on track to publish the feasibility study in mid-2019. In parallel, tracks other important work is continuing at Timok. Land acquisition is ongoing, and at quarter-end, nearly 65% of the land required for construction was acquired and 100% of the land needed for the exploration decline development was in hand.

Let me conclude by thanking our shareholders for their ongoing support. And let me also extend thanks to our employees and Board of Directors for their hard work and unwavering commitment. Both groups have remained focused and continued to stay on task in spite of the distractions created by market speculation and the work we have done to consider the potential acquisition proposals that have been directed our way.

In the face of these distractions, we have continued to optimize operations at Bisha, advance Timok and continue with our ambitious exploration program. The ability to maintain focus and continue delivering against our objective testament to the quality and caliber of our entire team at Nevsun.

Let me also take a moment to remind shareholders to take no action regarding the Lundin’s hostile offer and told the Nevsun Board of Directors has made a formal recommendation to shareholders.

With that, we’d be happy to answer your questions Operator?

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Orest Wowkodaw with Scotia Bank. You may now go ahead Orest.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi, good morning. Peter, I was hoping you give us a bit more color in terms of how we should think about Nevsun proceeding here given the hostile bid from Lundin? And whether you’re – we should think of this now as you’re – are you planning to engage a full strategic review process in terms of potentially, I guess, looking for white knights to fend off the hostile bid or – because it sounds like from your opening remarks that you’re still considering more of a smaller strategic investment as a potential option here. I’m just curious how we should think about this? Thank you.

Peter Kukielski

Yes. Good morning, Orest, and thanks for the question. Look, I mean, the most important thing that I should stress is that the Lundin Mining offer is under review by our Board, and the Board will have a response to that offer within the next 14 days. But I stress that the Board is considering all options to maximize value for our shareholders and that will be the focus of this Board over the next 14 days.

In the meanwhile, we don’t stop the business, because we’ve had a proposal made for the company. It’s business as usual for us and we’ll continue evaluating strategic investment proposals. But I stress that the Board is considering all options to maximize value.

Orest Wowkodaw

I see, okay. And when you – in terms of – within that 14 days spend, is it possible that the Board will decide that they should pursue alternative transactions with respect to other parties from a full takeover perspective, or is that not likely – is that decision not likely going to come in the next 14 days?

Peter Kukielski

Orest, I think, it’s fair to say that the Board will consider all options available to the company to maximize value for shareholders.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Stefan Ioannou with Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Stefan Ioannou

Thank you very much, guys. Just – I mean, looking at Bisha, just giving us the Q2 results, it sounds like the head grade is expected to increase for the second-half of this year. Just wondering, you mentioned the planned availability is expected to be a bit lower through the second-half. Can you just maybe provide a little bit more color on that and just how that sort of plays out in terms of Bisha’s ability to generate meaningful, call it, cash flow at current metal prices?

Peter Kukielski

Good morning, Stefan. Thanks for the question. I’m going to direct that question to Adam Wright, our Head of Operations.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, thanks.

Adam Wright

Okay. I think, the lower plant availabilities that we’ve seen in the second quarter, that’s a reflection of a need to improve maintenance practices in the plants. We have – we’ve started an initiative to address that. That will take effect during the second-half. So we would hope to see improved plant availabilities in the second half of this year.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. So I mean, you said, you sort of processed about 1.2 million tonnes of material, which is bang-on in terms of the plant’s, call it, nameplate capacity. Do you think you’re going to get close to 2.4 million tonnes throughout this year then, or is it going to be something lower with lower throughput in the second-half?

Adam Wright

I think with improving availability, we should be able to – our guidance in terms of tonnage and metal production.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, great. And then also great to hear that we’re going to see some results on the Upper Zone like exploration made up from Timok and short order, I guess, for this quarter. Yes, there’s some sort of farther a field regional target mostly in Serbia and I guess even beyond Serbia. Will you, at some point, provide us with more of a – sort of a colorful, it’s just like, call it, quite a regional European exploration update as to where all those projects are out and how things are going?

Peter Kukielski

Stefan, we’d be delighted to do that, and then we’ll make sure that we do that over the next quarter. Like I said in my remarks, we expect to have results on or initial indications with respect to the drilling that we’re undertaking in the Eastern Target in this – during this quarter. But I think, it’s a great idea that we provide you with an update on the broader exploration program in the Balkans.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, great. And then maybe just one last question. Just on the Lower Zone, obviously, that was great to see the resource, so right towards the end of June there. Just sort of next step for the Lower Zone, what’s sort of the thinking there in terms of, I guess, taking the Lower Zone to the next level, if you will?

Peter Kukielski

Well, we did a little bit of some evaluation work to be done in the Lower Zone. And then together with our partner, Freeport-McMoran, we will decide on what the next steps are, but there’s a bunch of re-logging being done right now. It’s mostly just a normal sort of the grunt work associated with the program. But together with Freeport, we’ll decide on what the next steps are for the Lower Zone.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. Okay, great. Thanks very much, guys.

Okay. And your next question comes from Adrian Day with Adrian Day Asset Management. You may go ahead.

Adrian Day

Thank you. Good morning I’m sorry to focus on the potential takeover again, but – especially with all the good stuff going on. Is there a way, I know you can’t tell the specifics, but is there a way you could characterize the interest that you’ve received from other companies for potential interest, particularly someone who wants to takeover all of the company or all of Timok as a white knight?

And then second question on Bisha, I’m assuming that the new loan – or am I correct in assuming that a new loan would need approval from the government. And I know this is speculation, but would that likely be easy or difficult, in other words is that a potential road block?

Peter Kukielski

Good morning, Adrian. Thanks for your question. Look, we don’t know whether a strategic investor may turn into a white knight or not. But suffice it to say that, we have signed an extensive number of confidentiality agreements associated with the strategic investment process. And this has elicited substantial interest from a number of international companies, both Western companies and Asian companies, miners, and smelters. I can’t say what they’re going to do, but there certainly is substantial interest by those folks.

With respect to Bisha, it’s difficult to speculate on what might be required or might what be – might not be required. We’re not contemplating a sale of Bisha, so we haven’t done any work associated to what might be required.

Adrian Day

Sure. Okay. Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

Peter Kukielski

Thanks, Adrian.

Adrian Day

And good luck.

Peter Kukielski

Thank you.

And your next question comes from Pierre Vaillancourt with Haywood Securities. You may go ahead.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Hi, Peter. Just can you give a little more detail on progress with the decline of that whole process?

Peter Kukielski

Good morning, Pierre, but I’d be delighted to do that. So we broke grounds on the decline in late May with portal preparation work. We have two contracts associated with that work. One is portal preparation one is – and construction of the actual portal, and then the second is construction of the decline itself. So over the next couple of months or so, we’ll be focused on portal and then we’ll move straight into the decline. But construction is proceeding well. All of the sediment control structures are in place. All of the contracts have been awarded. The construction team is on site, so we’re going fired up now.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Okay. So the portal when those – when do you actually begin on the decline, per se?

Ryan MacWilliam

It’s Ryan here. We begin in late August on the decline.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Okay, okay. And also just with respect to your comments on Freeport. I mean, is it safe to say that Freeport right now is more or less that is on hold in terms of lands for the Lower Zone?

Peter Kukielski

Pierre, no, I would not say that that’s correct. I mean, we are very, very consistently engaged with Freeport. We have quarterly technical committee meetings. We have quarterly joint venture Board meetings. We discuss exactly what we’re going to do. Right now, the focus is on cleaning up the work associated with the $20 million drilling program that was underway and we are deciding on what the next steps might be.

Ryan MacWilliam

Pierre, it’s Ryan here. What we’ve said from a capital spend perspective, it’s likely the next substantial amount of spend will happen once the decline is completed and we drove the Lower Zone down from there. But that doesn’t mean in the two years until then, we’re not going to do a lot of study work with Freeport on the Lower Zone.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Okay. So – but it seems you’re referring that in terms of drilling – the next drilling will come from the decline then?

Ryan MacWilliam

We may do…

Pierre Vaillancourt

For the Lower Zone.

Ryan MacWilliam

We may do some limited drilling before then, but substantial drilling activity will only occur once the decline is done, we expect.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Got it. Okay, okay. Thanks very much.

Peter Kukielski

Well, thanks, again, to everyone for joining today’s call. And we look forward to providing our third quarter 20 update in October. Thank you.

