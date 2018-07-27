RSX: Pension Reform, VAT Increase, No Change In Key Rate

I've last updated my readers on key events for the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) back in May. Since then, a number of very important developments have occurred, and it's high time to update the bull thesis that was published in early April (in short, the thesis is that RSX is a buy at $20). In this article, I won't talk about recent politics or the World Cup which have gotten a lot of press. Instead, we'll focus on things that directly impact the Russian economy - the pension reform, the VAT increase, and the Central Bank's decision to leave the rate unchanged at 7.25%.

Pension reform

A major part of the USSR became Russian Federation in 1991, 27 years ago, but the consequences of living under a socialist/communist system from 1918 to 1991 are still felt in many aspects of the Russian economic life. One such aspect is the pension system. In the USSR, the pension was paid by the government which dictated its size. For the absolute majority of the USSR population, it was impossible to save money for retirement. Indeed, those who did save something were worse off than those who dedicated all their income to buying goods and services as the transition from USSR to Russia led to a de-facto wipeout of all savings.

As there was a necessity to pay state pensions to the many retirees whose work years were spent under the USSR rule, there was no other way for Russia than to go with the system when current workers pay for current retirees' pensions in hope that future workers will pay for them when they reach the retirement age. There was an attempt to create a workable solution allowing people to save for their retirement on their own, in addition to the state pension, but it failed miserably.

The problem with this type of system is that it is de-facto a Ponzi scheme. If you have enough young workers to pay for retirees, the system exists. If your demographics worsen (and they do in Russia, thanks to increased longevity and declining birth rates), you must make an unpleasant choice - cut pensions or increase the retirement age.

Finally, the time has come for the decision, and the Russian government presented it: increase retirement age for women from 55 to 63 and increase retirement age for men from 60 to 65. The final vote on the reform is due in fall.

The reform is greatly unpopular (no surprise here), but my opinion is that it will pass with minor concessions, like more support for mothers with many children or doctors who are working in state hospitals. Economically, the reform must have a positive effect - in theory.

In practice, the great challenge is to provide employment for people of ~60 years of age, which will be a very difficult task. The current average life expectancy is about 68 years for Russian men and about 78 years for Russian women. These numbers tell that, on average, you can't count on great health and productivity from a Russian man aged 60-65, so the magnitude of positive impact of their employment for the Russian economy is unclear.

All in all, I'd consider the reform as a positive longer-term catalyst for RSX. In the short-term, no effect will be seen.

VAT increase

The new term of President Putin came with promises of increased spending on infrastructure, healthcare and education. Given the current political difficulties, Russia either cannot take much debt overseas or does not want this exposure. The money had to be taken somewhere, and the final decision is to increase VAT from 18% to 20%. This is a negative development as it puts pressure on the weak economic growth and increases inflation.

Rate unchanged at 7.25%

It's hardly a surprise that the Russian Central Bank decided to leave the rate unchanged at 7.25% following the decision to increase VAT from 18% to 20%. As per the Central Bank, June inflation was 2.3% while July inflation is expected at 2.5-2.6%, but the increase in VAT will lead to inflation of 3.5-4% for the full year 2018. Economic growth in 2018 is expected to be 1.5-2%. These are weak figures for a country in Russia's position, but I won't expect anything significantly more than this without major structural pro-business reforms or a huge rally in oil prices. While oil prices may indeed rally, structural reforms are not coming, so the growth will be limited for the coming years.

Impact on RSX

The most powerful catalyst for RSX right now out of the above-mentioned development is a VAT increase, and it's a negative catalyst. That said, Russia remains perma-cheap and, in my opinion, RSX has a solid support around $20. As for the upside perspectives, I think that the current ceiling is around $22.50 (in absence of a major oil rally).

