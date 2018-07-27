Monotype Imaging's (TYPE) CEO Scott Landers on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris Brooks – Vice President-Investor Relations

Scott Landers – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tony Callini – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jackson Ader – JP Morgan

Steven Frankel – Dougherty

Glenn Mattson – Ladenburg Thalmann

Kevin Liu – B. Riley FBR

Chris Brooks

Thank you. Thank you for joining us for Monotype's Second Quarter 2018 Financial Conference Call. With me this morning are Scott Landers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Callini, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Landers. Scott?

Scott Landers

Good morning and thanks for joining us. Monotype had a strong second quarter. Revenue finished at the high-end of our guidance range, and EBITDA exceeded the high-end of the range. Our Creative Professional Business is performing well driven by the continued execution of our enterprise sales strategy. We also make strides to help our long-term performance by signing a number of new strategic partnerships that could provide additional leverage in our Creative Professional business.

Our OEM business performed in line with our expectations, highlighted by continued progress in automotive. On today's call, I will discuss our business performance and Tony will provide details on our financial results and our expectations for the rest of the year.

Starting with our financial performance, Q2 revenue was $60.7 million which is a 5% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA growth continued to outpace revenue growth, increasing 48% to $17.4 million reflecting a margin of nearly 29%.

Drilling down into revenue, Creative Professional revenue grew 25% year-over-year, closing at $38.4 million, illustrating that our value proposition is resonating with Global 2000 brands. OEM revenue finished at $22.3 million, an 18% decrease year-over-year, reflecting the expected headwinds related to onetime printer fees in 2017.

Switching to our strategy and business highlights. Today, we will provide insights and updates across our Creative Professional and OEM revenue streams. We’ll also touch on the Efficiency Program we announced in June, which will better position us to meet the needs of our customers over the long-term.

Starting with Creative Professional. In the quarter our Creative Professional business grew 25%, as a result of continued execution against our enterprise sales strategy. Our customers continue to value our vast IP library, type expertise and now new offerings like Mosaic. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of more than 20% year-over-year growth. As a team, we are executing exceptionally well as we help the world’s largest brands adapt to the challenges of today’s digital world.

In addition to serving the top-end of the customer pyramid, we also remain focused on the millions of creative professionals around the world. To reach this broad audience, it is important for us to have a strong e-commerce presence, as well as partner with companies who have a strong presence geographically or who have applications that facilitate the creative work flow. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce six new or expanded partnerships in the quarter.

First, the PKU Founder Information Industry Group, the world's largest Chinese font maker, is now offering our library of Latin fonts to enterprise brands and creative professionals in China. Softbank Technology is providing our library of Latin and non-Latin web fonts to creators in Japan through its FONTPLUS service.

Adobe has significantly expanded the number of our designs available through the Typekit library and Typekit marketplace. Microsoft has made our font packs available through the Microsoft Font Store. Extensis has connected its font management solutions to the more than 130,000 fonts available on myfonts.com.

And lastly, PicsArt, is offering approximately 150 Latin and Chinese fonts to the PicsArt Gold mobile app. We believe partnering, combined with our e-commerce presence is the right formula to serve the millions of creative customers over the long-term.

With respect to our own e-commerce sites, we are seeing success through increased inventory and simplified licensing. We have also improved the efficiency of running our e-commerce properties. While not ready to call it a trend, we are pleased to report that these combined efforts in our digital commerce business resulted in mid-single-digit growth, marking its first growth quarter in two years.

Switching to our design expertise, a core value to our customers our award-winning type designers continue to push the creative envelope and help organizations maximize their brands impact. In Q2, our design expertise was critical in closing many enterprise deals with companies like Tencent and Santander. In addition to working with major brands, our designers continue to produce new and innovative type designs. In Q2 we introduced Walbaum, a restoration of a classic typeface that can be used across a wide range of applications, from small caption text to massive display headlines.

Walbaum is well-suited for brand seeking a typeface that blends high style with approachability. In addition, we released a broader range of innovative designs including, Terry Junior, and Hope Sans.

From a product perspective, we saw a good traction with Mosaic, our cloud-based SaaS solution announced last quarter, which provides an easy way for organizations and creative teams to discover, manage, share and deploy fonts. With Mosaic, our ability to serve the enterprise is much stronger. This offering is making Monotype a natural partner for all Global 2000 brands.

Now turning to our Olapic offering, we continue to make progress in new business, up sell and retention across the strategic vertical markets that we touched on a couple of quarters ago. For the first half of the year, our growth in those core verticals is in line with our 15% to 30% long-term growth target. However, we continue to see accelerated churn in non-core verticals.

From a macro perspective, as you have likely heard, the regulatory landscape shifted towards an increased focus on international privacy issues. The General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect on May 25 and caused disruption for many businesses including Olapic, and created headwinds for that part of our business.

As we look at the business from an ARR perspective, taking into account the disruption, we believe we are trending toward a 5% to 10% growth rate for the year, versus the 20% originally anticipated. However, we believe we are well-positioned to help our customers adapt, so they can continue to build more meaningful engagement with their customers over the long-term.

Now turning to OEM. Overall, OEM results were down 18%, primarily due to the headwinds I mentioned earlier. From a new offering perspective, we introduced M-Kit, an open interface that makes it easy for developers to access and deploy type solutions across a wide ecosystem of platforms and devices. With M-Kit, OEMs can activate legible, dynamic, and scalable type across billions of devices to provide consumers with a consistent brand experience across touch points.

From a category perspective, we continue to make nice progress in automotive, signing a new deal with a Japanese automotive company. We also participated in the Car HMi Europe event where we announced M-Kit, and showcased our capabilities at CES Asia.

Turning to some operational updates. In the quarter we made portfolio level decisions to drive long-term operational efficiencies. For example, we chose to sunset the Swyft product offering and redirect our investments to products that are resonating more strongly with our customers. We've also made some general streamlining decisions around creating centers of excellence in engineering. Tony will provide more detail on the financial impact of the efficiency program.

As we look forward the Q3 and the rest of the year, we are lowering our full year revenue guidance to account for our portfolio decisions made as part of our Efficiency Program and the GDPR headwinds impacting Olapic. We now expect our full year 2018 revenue to be $238 million to $244 million. However, at the same time we are pleased to increase our non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA guidance to $63 million to $67 million.

In closing, we are pleased with our Q2 results and believe we are well positioned as we enter the second half of the year. We're also proud to see our third consecutive quarter of year-over-year EBITDA margin expansion. Our recent profit performance and increased EBITDA guidance, demonstrates our ability to lever investments in key growth markets and drive the efficiency throughout the business.

And now I will turn the call over to Tony. Tony?

Tony Callini

Thanks Scott. Our Q2 2018 financial results reflect the continued execution on our long-term strategy. This quarter we've again seen expanded profit margins through both revenue conversion and efficiency gains across the organization. A healthy balance between sustained growth and profitability continues to be the foundation for our investments and strategy.

Now turning to Q2 results. Revenue for Q2, of $60.7 million, increased 5% year-over-year and came in at the high-end of our guidance range. It's important to remember the two significant factors impacting revenue throughout 2018, headwinds from last year's one-time fixed fee printer arrangements, and the new revenue recognition standards.

Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in Q2 exceeded the top of the guidance range at $17.4 million or 28.7% of revenue. This represents an increase of 48%, as compared to the $11.7 million or 20.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

Drilling a little further into revenue, Q2 Creative Professional revenue of $38.4 million, increased 25% year-over-year, led by another strong performance from our enterprise sales channel, momentum with Mosaic and some early lift from our new and expanded partnerships. As expected, second quarter OEM revenue of $22.3 million declined by 18%, compared to last Q2, largely as a result of last year's $2.4 million of one-time fixed fee printer revenue.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 82.2% which was slightly above the top-end of our guidance range, and 130 basis points higher than the same quarter last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by improved margins in our services business and the impact of new partner revenue.

Operating expenses of $47.7 million, included $6.4 million of nonrecurring costs related to the Efficiency Program we announced last month. Excluding those nonrecurring costs, OpEx decreased $3.4 million or 8% as compared to the prior year, reflecting last year's Olapic restructuring, a general focus on optimizing operating cost and the efficiency program.

As a reminder of the Efficiency Program is expected to save about $8 million annually, which we expect to be fully in our run rate as we enter 2019. Second quarter GAAP net income was approximately $700,000 as compared to a loss of $500,000 in Q2 of last year. Our effective quarterly tax rate was about 65%. This effective rate continues to be materially and adversely impacted by the new tax reform legislation and more specifically by the limitations on tax credits for foreign-based income. It was also negatively impacted by the nonrecurring restructuring cost we recorded in Q2.

As these lower our pretax income and as a result increased the impact of permanent nontaxable items, we'd expect the effective rate to begin to normalize as we enter 2019, when the large nonrecurring and permanent items roll off. Net income per diluted share was $0.02 as compared to a net loss per diluted share of $0.01 last Q2. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.30 compared to $0.08 last year.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalent at the end of Q2 was $75.8 million, a decrease of $7 million as compared to our year-end balance. Cash flow used in operations of $4.2 million, decreased about $11 million over the same period last year, primarily as a result of a number of nonrecurring cash payments in Q2.

In total, we had about $11 million of these non-recurring payments, including a $7 million contractual deferred payment related to the Swyft acquisition, a $2.2 million payment of Investor Relations advisor fees that we incurred last quarter, about $2 million of royalty costs associated with the adoption of the new accounting rules, as well as some of the cash restructuring costs from this quarter's Efficiency Program.

If we normalize for these non-recurring items, cash flows from operations were about 8% lower than the prior year, primarily as a result of temporary working capital differences. Q2 non-operating uses of cash included $5 million of debt repayment and $4.9 million for our quarterly dividend.

Additionally, earlier this quarter we announced a new $25 million equity buyback program. During Q2 we repurchased approximately 45,000 shares for a total consideration of $1 million.

Now, turning to our guidance. Based on our results through the first half of the year, the outlook on the remainder of 2018 and the impact of the Efficiency Program we announced last month, we are refining our full year guidance. We are lowering our full year 2018 revenue guidance to $238 million to $244 million from $243 million to $251 million.

At the same time we are increasing our non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA guidance to $63 million to $67 million from $59.5 million to $66.5 million. We're updating our guidance on operating expense to be between $179 million and $182 million; non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.90 and $0.94; and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.07 and $0.11, to reflect the improved non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA, as well as the impact of the non-recurring costs from the Efficiency Program and related tax implications.

The changes in the revenue guidance primarily reflects the impact of sunsetting certain product line as part of our Efficiency Program and to a lesser extent, the disruptive impact of the changing regulatory landscape on Olapic, that Scott mentioned earlier. However, we are pleased that we're able to offset those headwinds, and increase our EBITDA guidance as a result of the Efficiency Program and strong first half performance.

For the third quarter of 2018, we expect revenue at $57.5 million to $61.5 million, gross profit margins between 80% and 82%, and operating expenses between $40 million and $42 million. We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $15 million and $18 million, non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.19 and $0.21, and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.04 and $0.06.

In closing, Q2 was another strong quarter and we remained encouraged by new growth opportunities, such as our new and expanded strategic partnerships, new product offerings, such as Mosaic, as well as expanding profitability margins. We’re pleased to be able to raise full year profit expectations and remain focused on execution and creating enhanced long-term shareholder value.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to the operator, to begin the Q&A Session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question from Jackson Ader from JP Morgan, your line is now open.

Jackson Ader

Thanks. Good morning guys. If we can start with the impacts to Olapic from GDPR, what – just any more detail or any more color on what specific provisions of the new rule made customers maybe balk at buying at Olapic?

Scott Landers

Yes, it's really more about the changes that were made through Instagram where a lot of the data comes through today. And what was interesting since Olapic being a leader in the space and being in that space for so long, they actually had a pretty high level partner status. So as a part of this transition partners like Olapic and their customers were able to access the old APIs through April 30, where some customers who didn't have that access were shutoff much quicker. So that was first thing that we did in order to help our customers work through it. But it's essentially limiting some of the data that you can get. It is not – in some businesses this is completely disruptive work, puts them out of business. For us, it's more of how do we transition the technology to get the relevant information that’s needed so that the brand can actually have that interaction with the customer in an authentic way.

So what we've been doing over the past quarter or two is modifying the product, which we're pretty well set on at this point. But the other thing we were able to do was because we have these moderation services where we actually have human beings that have been advising the brand on how to deploy the product, we were able to use them more during this interim period to help the brands achieve their goals and to basically just did more manual work for them. We believe over the next three to six months as everything settles there will be a definitive now future work around on how you access the data and how customers can engage with brand.

So we don't see it as a long-term thing, we do see it as an interim disruption. One of the things that gives us encouragement is four of those major brands in our sweet spot of those key verticals, we actually continue to see growth. And we have a lot of interaction with them because this is key and strategic to their business where more of the impact was felt Jackson. If folks weren't in these key verticals where this was a nice to have and not really important, this just made the decision easy as far as not to renew or if any of those folks were in the hopper it was something that got delayed. So the behavior from our best customers in those verticals also gives us the confidence in actual day-to-day feedback on how this can play out long-term.

Jackson Ader

And just a quick follow-up. What were some of the verticals that you mentioned that are maybe were around the fence or it’s nice to have, not a need to have, what are some examples of those verticals.

Scott Landers

I can look at some of the vertical that are in the key eight. So it's travel and leisure, retail, CPG, automotive, I don't know guys have vertical.

Tony Callini

[Indiscernible] apparel, beauty.

Scott Landers

Yes so other ones are apparel, beauty, jewelry, would be some of the those other key verticals. I think even within some of those, like a consumer package goods, that kind of depends on the consumer packaged goods company and there's one where this is a great fit and it works well and there's other ones where just as they – it was a trial and you [ph] can get into really the result and didn’t really align with the type of products, but we're seeing that great success in things like apparel, jewelry, cosmetics is a great one, travel and leisure. So we're encouraged by the progress and especially going through this temporary disruptive period from our best customers.

Jackson Ader

Okay. Thanks for taking my question.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steven Frankel from Dougherty. Your line is now open.

Steven Frankel

Good morning. So first on the enterprise sales team, may be give us a feel for how the average deal size is changing and what the pipeline looks like going into the back half of the year?

Scott Landers

Hey Steve, it’s Scott. I think at the yearend call we gave some statistics on our large deals. If we don't update that regularly, what I can tell you is that as we have helped our customers solve more and more of these digital use cases, the trend we've been seeing is more and more deals of six figure nature and the average deal size is going up. And that has only continued and it really has been the backbone of our growth. That is our sweet spot within those Global 2000 brands. And those are the ones that have all of those immediate use case needs, whether it's desktop, website, app, digital advertising.

And with the good nature of our product, as you know because the fonts are core to their brand we're also able to lock them up typically on that one-year, two-year, or three-year term contract, as well. So all of that momentum has continued, over the past couple of years we've built the muscles to be able to serve this market through a redesign of the sales team and adding additional resource. We added additional field sales people this year as well and we continue to see that return.

We don't give specifics around pipeline. But embedded in our guidance is continued strong performance from that enterprise sales team. And we look forward to just continuing to drive comparable results.

Steven Frankel

Great Scott. And on the digital advertising opportunity I know that was difficult lot long where you can get ramped than anybody had anticipated. Where do you think you are now in getting customers kept that box and pay for that additional capability? Or maybe, what inning are you in, on that transition?

Scott Landers

Yes it's fairly common now. And I think Steve one of the transitions for us because you’ve only had desktop licensing for so long one of these new – one of these new used cases came up like web fonts that was always the headline. Well tell me about web font licensing. Now there are so many different used cases, it's really all of them together. But to answer your question specifically, when we're signing these enterprise deals, the majority of the time that includes HML 5 licensing, which is increasing net deal size, which is great.

The other interesting thing we're finding is that there's an opportunity within the brands to do more than just a core branding fonts. And that brings us to Mosaic, which we think is a really, really important offering going forward. In the past, when someone would have paid us some nice money to license our fonts, we would basically give him a piece of paper and say here's the piece of paper that says you can go do it. Now with Mosaic, we're actually providing value on how they can deploy those fonts internally, how they can share them internally and also adding a bunch of fonts for them to play with for their everyday creative needs. So what we love about the progress we're making is not only are we capturing the customers, but now we have a product that can help deliver more value every day.

The other meaningful piece around Mosaic is we've always defined our market as the Global 2000. That 40%, 45%-ish who use our fonts for their brand. With a product. Mosaic, we can be calling on every company in the world, right. So even if someone is using a font for their brand that we don't own the rights to they can still be using a product like Mosaic to help them work with that font internally, but also discover and curate a selection of other fonts for any other needs they may have on a day to day basis. Maybe they're considering a new ad campaign or something like that. So Mosaic excites us as well as one of the potential opportunities to continue this run in serving the Global 2000 for a longer period of time.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And then one more time back on Olapic and GDPR. In the core customer segment that you value on are they just seeing – having enough ability to work around these issues with the manual curation that you don't think that churn is going to increase over the next couple of months? Are you confident in that?

Scott Landers

Yes, I mean to be honest much of the disruption occurred after the beginning of the year when we had certain issues that were well documented in the media regarding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. That's when really when we describe these as international privacy issues, that's when a lot of this came to the surface. So if you compare the destruction today versus four months ago, we're in a very, very different place. From a product perspective and also from our customers understanding perspective when something like that happens in the news a lot of people are immediately worried am I going to be next. And so that's actually good for us because as we deal with these major customers where this is strategic, they actually look to us as an advisor. And we give credit to not only our Olapic operating team, but our legal team, as well really understanding what those issues are.

And so going back to those core verticals we are seeing the overall growth in those core verticals that we would have expected, right. It's really the people on the fringe where it's not worth the aggravation, where those people just are falling off quicker.

Tony Callini

I mean, you can see the same kind of dynamics that exist for those key customers where they really just need a lot of content. And the role that we're playing is to help facilitate that and let them get really great content. So GDPR, no GDPR these folks are just in need of more ways to be able to connect with their customers which means more content which is where we can help.

Scott Landers

And just one last point if you think about the basic underpinning of Olapic's value, it is creating a known two-way relationship between that brand advocates or influencer in the brand themselves, right? So in this case, brands are looking to go and take a bunch of people's data and do things without their knowledge, right? We've talked about it in the past, within the Olapic platform, it gives the brand the ability to reach out to the person who posted that content and actually seek exclusive permission, right, to go and create a deeper engagement.

So it’s in a different category, that maybe some of the mainstream things are seeing, but with that said, everyone who plays in this ecosystem has some adapting to do. And the one last point we would make is that, the Olapic offering goes beyond just the base content creative platform, harvesting the UGC, it's now providing other value in actually going out and proactively seeking content from influencers through a creative platform and also things like content in motion, which is taking images and move – putting them into short form videos.

So I would say we feel good about the future and our ability to work through this and my bet as you get three to six months from now and everything's back to normal and the only questions we're answering is on the underlying business.

Steven Frankel

Okay. One last one on the full year revenue reduction, is that completely related to sunsetting the product sets with and the GDPR impacting Olapic? Or are there couple of other things that the margin also that you're trimming in addition to that?

Tony Callini

Yes. No, it's those are portfolio decisions that we made in the efficiency program that we announced, and there's obviously, some corresponding effect of revenue that we had initially included in our full year guidance that we're not going to get for what, but we think is the better long term profitability outlook, right? And so then the other piece of the temporary disruption from GDPR, I think, as we look at it and we thought about full year guidance in totality and then you even think further out from that, making those decisions for us felt like the right thing and we knew that it could have a dampening effect on 2018 revenue as we sunset certain things, but we see the benefit on the bottom line, for sure, and then as we go forward and put us in a much better position.

Steven Frankel

Alright, and there's nothing that changes you all believe that the Creative Professional business is kind of a mid-teens growth business from now on?

Tony Callini

Yes. I think, we've said 10% to 20% for that Creative Professional business and that's still where we're at now.

Scott Landers

I mean Steve, if you look at the revenue pieces, it's simply three things. You got a little bit of Swyft, you got a little bit of MLF [ph] and little bit of the Olapic GDPR, right? If you add those three things – the sum total of those things is $6 million. If you were go to the midpoints and none of them are substantial. We feel really good about the momentum that we're seeing, we feel really good about a lot of the seeds that we planted.

In this quarter, the magnitude of the partnerships that we were able to sign, gives us a really nice thing to work on over the next couple of years to add another layer of growth. And the one other point I would make is, Monotype is unique company, as you know, with a really rich history. So we have a really interesting mix of a mature business, right? Which we are managing in a certain way to mitigate downside and prolong, and stay relevant in cases those markets return again.

And then there's other pieces of the business that are in growth mode, and some of that growth comes from the core, where we know well and other components of growth will be in new start up areas. So one of the things we're going to have to get good at, and we think we are getting much better at is we're going to have to try a lot of stuff, right?

And some of the stuff is going to work and it's going to drive really, really meaningful results like you're seeing in enterprise sales, like you're seeing with Olapic within the core and those key verticals markets and other things we try aren't going to work, right? And we've got to be able to put wheels in motion, listen to our customers in reverse course where appropriate and do more where they're telling us they want more.

Steven Frankel

Perfect, thank you.

Scott Landers

Thanks Steve.

Tony Callini

Thanks Steve.

Operator

And our next question comes from Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann, your line is now open.

Glenn Mattson

Hi, good morning guys. Just back on Olapic for a minute. I think the way I heard you talk about it was about – well, as far as the Olapic is concerned, you get permission from the users, in some regard, to use their content. I guess, what I'm wondering is the only headwinds you ran into were issues where you were trying to get permission or needed permission from the users, or was there also any headwinds as far as using data for who you targeted these ads to. That would be my question.

Scott Landers

Yes. Yes, so we're not targeting any ads, right? What we are is basically a middleman to help our customers.

Glenn Mattson

I'm sorry, Scott, but if the customers are having a problem finding the right targets then they may be would use Olapic less perhaps, was that any issue at all or?

Scott Landers

No, I mean, that main issue of how brands are going to work with are completely different ecosystem to target consumers, the advertising is completely outside of this. What we're doing is, from a brand perspective is they're saying, as we touch our customer, whether it's in print, whether it's things like product packaging, whether it's the content you may see on an e-commerce page or perhaps in advertising, we need a lot of content and that content volume is much different today than it used to be when we just lived in a print-only world or TV-only world, and so we're helping them solve this content crunch with authentic content.

The big issue on the Olapic side is that when you go, and go to the source of where you can get the bulk of those images, some of those links were broken within the Instagram ecosystem, right? Or those links didn’t work the same way or if those links were there, they didn't provide the same amount of data, perhaps all the way down to the detailed geo location perspective. So we had to do is, go through and adapt our product or provide some temporary professional services, right, to allow the customers to access – to acquire the data – I'm sorry, to acquire the access that they needed, until which time it was clear how Instagram is going to play and therefore, our technology can be marked for the long term.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. So what you're saying is that, you had to temporarily use more manpower to go out and acquire these assets, but going forward, it's going to be more automated again?

Scott Landers

Correct.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, and then I guess, the growth rate overall, though, did you say – for the first time this year, you starting to hit the target of 15 to 30, was that the right terminologies?

Scott Landers

What we were saying is for that core vertical of customers, that's about the growth rate that we've had – through the first half of the year. So it wasn't the first time this year. And to be specific, it was – for those core customers, where they’ve really kind of aligned with the Olapic offering, it was 15% to 30%.

Tony Callini

And just at a high level if you look at Olapic's customer base, their ARR, about 75% of it sits in the sweet spot. Right, so about 75% of it sits across those eight verticals, companies that are well known, that are using this not only on their e-commerce properties, but using it across other social media touch points. A lot of them are likely using more than just one module, more than just a content engine, they could be using creator platform or content motion as well. That's the piece where if we look at that through the first half of the year it's still in that 15% to 30% long-term growth range, which again, so to give your sense of disruption, for us to still be able to grow that business, even through this period, feels good.

What you see is that other 25% of the base that it is in noncore, when someone asked earlier, "Can you give us an example". It maybe in an alcohol brand, that’s not a massive one that has the kinds of brands that they have won, right? They will try. Don't say huge impact, they just turn out, right? But if you’ve got someone is doing travel and leisure with 2000 locations across the globe, those people are finding a ton of ROI.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, I don't remember how long it's been since you kind of made the shift may be at least three quarters, I would say, towards the core markets?

Scott Landers

Yes, back half of last year.

Glenn Mattson

Right. So then how much longer do we have until that noncore segment is matriculated out of those systems so that theoretically, the core would show that growth of this – of the total would show the growth of the core?

Scott Landers

I mean, a lot of these are annual contracts. So I would say it will probably through the end of the year at least.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, alright. And then last question, Scott I think you just mentioned that you have these various businesses and the various points in their life cycle and that you have to try a lot of new stuff and some will work and some won't. I guess, is there – within that trial a lot of stuff bucket, is there still more acquisition still that you're thinking about? Or is it just kind of task to what you're doing currently?

Scott Landers

Yes I mean we don’t don't comment specifically on that. I mean, what we say is we got a lot of good things going right now, right. The progress we're making on that type side in the Global 2000 is tremendous, right. The partnering as an organic initiative, right, that we're doing our own and really broke through. The performance of the e-commerce business is organic, right. And we're making nice progress there. And from an Olapic perspective, it's a $20-plus million revenue stream that has 500 brands under its umbrella and we've got plenty to do and focus on. What I will say is overall, I think you're getting a sense of – we love this notion of partnering both outward and inward, right? So partnering with other folks to extend our reach on a type perspective and then from an Olapic perspective, partnering in.

So as we experiment with new technologies, we would love to take a partner path first, right, rather than go in and just jump right to something like M&A, because within emerging market like this, it takes time to figure out what’s really going to stick with the customer and what won't.

Tony Callini

Just to add on to that and I think the numbers kind of prove this out is that we’re really focused on that expansion of the profitability margin, right? We've seen that grow nicely over the first couple of quarters, we've been able to increase the full year EBITDA guidance. So as to we progress forward and anything that we're investing and we're going to maintain that discipline around profitability and that's really, I think, again, what we've been able to demonstrate so far this year.

Glenn Mattson

Okay great. Thanks for taking the question guys.

Scott Landers

Thanks Glenn.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is coming from Kevin Liu B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Kevin Liu

Hi, good morning. I realize its early days on the partner strategy, but just wanted to get a sense for how you're thinking about that from a growth perspective? Do you expect this to kind of help ensure you digital commerce business stays in this mid single-digit growth range, or do you actually see this as an accelerator?

Scott Landers

Yes for us it’s really about, Kevin, if we just start from the customer perspective, right? And if you look at – even outside of digital commerce, which is our enterprise sales business, we cover, I think, geographically, where have significant operations, probably 50% of the Global 2000. Some of these partnerships actually have rights for them to sell to the enterprise as well. And so it's also a great way for us to have more feet on TheStreet with our type in geographies like China as an example, where we have some presence but not a huge presence.

So first, on the enterprise side, but that's a smaller bit. But I think within the digital commerce piece, I think it is absolutely key for us to think that we can serve 15 million to 20 million creatives across the globe who are all working not only – or who are working across multiple software products to get their work done. It's impossible for us to do that all by ourselves. And we've got a core capability with our My Font site in particular, but with our sites as well, we got a great font marketplace strategy, but there's any other people that can help us and fonts are our choice. These aren't people that are making branding choices at the highest level. These are people that are going to make choices right at their fingertips based on selection and what moves them. And if other people can help us we’re more than happy to do that. And we think it’s the right strategy.

If you went back 18 months ago, we had no momentum here, zero, right. We brought in a new executive and them working with digital commerce team, right. So that’s a separate group, but they actually work together to figure out the best way to serve this 15 million to 20 million creatives.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And is there anything you can share in terms of how that monetization works, for instance, do you get kind of get per subscriber fee for everyone that are able to kind of license for you on their platforms, or is there just more kind of royalty they pay to you in order to be able to utilize their IP in your their platforms?

Tony Callini

Yes they’re actually all a little bit different. So in some cases, it's a straight resale, right. So if they sell something from a dollar, we'll get a percentage of that dollar. In some cases people are paying us a minimum amount, even if they don't sell anything. In some cases, people are including it in a subscription-type offering and we'll get a percentage of every subscription dollar that’s sold.

So it’s really also what we're trying to proving a marketplace is our flexibility, right, to work with other companies so that is a win-win for both. Where I think it the past, we would have a different approach that. So it's all over the board. And from a financial perspective there was a little bit of revenue in there this quarter, but the bulk is on the comp, right? So it's really important for us over the next six to 12 months to make sure these partners are successful and hopefully, build up another now growing revenue stream within that Creative Professional business.

Kevin Liu

Alright, great. Switching gears a little bit, could you just talk a little bit about Mosaic? How much of an impact does that have in terms of driving these larger deal sizes for you? And what percentage of your existing base is already – has Mosaic penetrated already?

Tony Callini

Yes. So we’re not disclosing that specific penetration. What I can tell you is that as we sell new deals, an awful lot of them are also taking advantage of Mosaic as a part of that licensing opportunity. And probably when we get to the year-end call, we'll kind of do a recap like we do every year and give a little bit more insight. But we can tell you that the uptake it's very, very good. I mean the value here is significant because it's allowing them to manage the workflow now of this asset they've chosen to license from us, provide then a whole bunch, more value through additional type that they can experiment with throughout the year and then share it across their workflow.

So it's very, very good, the uptake here. And what it also does is as you know, when we license two, three, four typefaces specifically for distribution to one of these larger customers, it’s ends up being a nice size deal and we take all that revenue upfront, right, because it's a one year, two-year subscription and because there's no other deliverable. What the Mosaic component of it is now enables us to build a follow-on SaaS stream within that type business because now a percentage of that deal is now additive and specifically, for this SaaS-type product and so we're now building a recurring stream beyond just the type license itself.

Kevin Liu

Understood. And then just lastly from me, I was hoping you could quantify a few numbers within your guidance? And would be curious how much of an impact did the sunsetting of solutions have specifically on Q3 and fiscally 2018 revenue guidance? And how much in annualized expense savings are actually built into your 2018 EBITDA increase?

Tony Callini

Yes also I’ll start with the last one first. So there’s about a third, I would say of that $8 million annualized that we talked about that's included in the guidance. The rest will be – the whole thing will in the full run rate as we enter 2019, we’ll get that more in 2019. As far as the first piece, and Scott touched on this earlier, there's a piece of it that's really it’s a sun setting of the products, there’s a piece that's related to Olapic and some of the near-term pressure from GDPR. If I had to estimate, I'd say maybe it’s a two third, one third split between the portfolio decisions and the Olapic headwinds.

Kevin Liu

That’s great. That’s helpful. Thanks for taking the questions. And congrats on a very nice quarter.

Tony Callini

Thanks, guys.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Scott for any further remarks.

Scott Landers

Great. Well thanks everyone for joining us today. We thank you for your support and look forward to talking again soon. Take care.

