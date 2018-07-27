Weatherford International Ltd. (WFT) CEO Mark McCollum on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Weatherford International Ltd. (NYSE:WFT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to the Weatherford International's Second Quarter Conference Call. With me on today's call, we have Mark McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Christoph Bausch, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin with our prepared statements, I would like to remind our audience that some of today's comments may include forward-looking statements. These matters may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual result to differ materially from our forward-looking statement. Please refer to our latest Form 10-K, 8-K and other SEC filings for risk factors and cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in our second quarter press release and the Company's presentation, which can be found on our website.

Christoph will now provide an overview of our second quarter results, followed by Mark's comments on our strategy and our progress of our transformation. Following these prepared statements, we welcome your questions.

Christoph Bausch

Thank you, Karen. Revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was $1.45 billion, an increase of 2% compared to the first quarter of 2018, and 6% higher than the $1.36 billion of revenue reported for the second quarter of 2017.

The sequential revenue increase was due to higher activity levels, improved product mix in the U.S., increased activity in integrated services projects in Mexico, seasonal improvements in the North Sea and higher activity levels in several countries, offset by the seasonal slowdown associated with the spring break up in Canada.

The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher levels of production and completions work in the U.S. and increased integrated service projects activity in Mexico. In the Eastern Hemisphere, higher levels of activity in Saudi Arabia was offset by a lower amount of offshore projects in West Africa and Asia combined with adverse exchange rate effects in Russia.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $73 million. Excluding unusual charges and credits, segment operating income in the second quarter of 2018 was $69 million, up $29 million or 73% sequentially and up $142 million or 195% year-over-year.

The sequential improvement in the Western Hemisphere was due to higher volume, favorable product mix and improved operational efficiency associated with our transformation efforts. Eastern Hemisphere operating income increased primarily due to transformation initiatives resulting in a lower cost structure.

The year-over-year operating income improvements were driven by and production and completions activity increases in the U.S. and market share gains in Latin America, combined with lower operating costs as a result of our transformation initiatives in both the Western and Eastern Hemisphere.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2018 excluding unusual charges and credits was 156 million or $0.16 diluted loss per share. This compares to a 188 million non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2018 or $0.19 diluted loss per share and the 282 million non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of the prior year or $0.28 diluted loss per share.

In the quarter, we recorded pretax charges of 109 million. Of this amount set for impairments and asset write-downs, the majority of which related line drilling rigs. An additional 38 million were restructuring and transformation charges and 11 million related to Angolan kwanza currency devaluation charges. These were partially offset by a $10 million credit related to the fair value adjustment of the outstanding warrant.

Moving onto our results by Hemisphere. In the Western Hemisphere, second quarter revenues of 769 million were up 13 million and up 91 million or 13% year-over-year. Sequentially growth resulted from higher U.S. rig counts, improved margins as a result of the product mix and increased activity in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia offset by the spring break up in Canada.

Year-over-year revenues increased on higher activity levels for the well construction production and completions product lines in the U.S. and from growth in integrated service projects in Mexico. Second quarter Western Hemisphere segment operating income of 50 million was up 26 million sequentially and up 101 million year-over-year.

The sequential increase resulted from the revenue drivers previously mentioned and reduced operating costs due to our transformation efforts. Year-over-year results improved due to higher levels across all product lines in the U.S. and certain product lines in Mexico offset by a more severe seasonal downturn in Canada, which was exacerbated by widening commodity price differentials during the first half of this year.

Change in revenue recognition Venezuela and higher depreciation cost reduced operating results in the second quarter of the prior year. In the Eastern Hemisphere second quarter revenues of 679 million were up 12 million or 2% sequentially and decreased slightly year-over-year. The sequential increase was primarily due to seasonal improvements in the North Sea and completions activity in Saudi Arabia and Asia, offset by decreased production deliveries in Kuwait.

Year-over-year revenues decreased slightly with increased completions and well construction activity, in Saudi Arabia offset by fewer offshore projects in West Africa and the impact of foreign exchange rates in Russia.

Second quarter Eastern Hemisphere segment operating income of 19 million was up 3 million sequentially and up 41 million year-over-year. The sequential and year-over-year increases were primarily due to a more favorable revenue mix and improvements from our transformation initiatives resulting in a lower cost structure.

Net cash used by operating activities was 130 million for the second quarter of 2018, impacted by cash payments of 99 million for debt interest and 29 million for cash severance, restructuring and transformation. Total net free cash flow in the quarter was negative 140 million, including capital expenditures of 48 million and proceeds from asset disposals of 38 million.

Second quarter capital expenditures were 48 million including 9 million of capital investments in our drilling rigs business. Apart from investments in drilling rigs, the largest investments during the quarter were in our drilling and evaluation product line, reflecting investment in our new

and existing rotary steerable systems as well as the wireline tools.

Customer receivables increased 67 million and overall DSO was up four days at 73 days compared to the prior quarter due to increased sales in international markets where collection time is traditionally slower compared to North America. Collections in the Middle East lagged due to Ramadan related delays and learning curve following VAT implementation in several countries.

Inventory levels decreased approximately 80 million, mainly as a result of non-cash related reserves for slow-moving or held for sale inventory. Our transformation initiatives continue to gain momentum during the second quarter, delivering sequential return improvements in line with the guidance we provided on the last conference call.

In the second quarter of 2018, incremental recurring benefits as a result of the transformation were 21 million, which, combined with amounts realized during the first quarter put us at an annualized EBITDA run rate of over [190 million] (Ph) or that 19% of our total goal.

We realized the largest incremental improvements in our sales and commercial work stream, which is the work stream with the highest potential in terms of total improvements. During the second quarter, we reached 20% of our total goals for this work stream.

We are not satisfied with our cash flow generation during the second quarter as we were unable to overcome various setbacks and seasonal drags that increased our working capital balance. We are sharply focused on reversing these trends as we move through the remainder of the year.

Achieving our breakeven cash flow target for full-year 2018 excluding expenditures related to restructuring and transformation and capital expenditures for our drilling rigs has everyone's full attention.

In order to meet this objective, we have identified and are aggressively working on several internal processes to improve efficiencies in our working capital management. Specifically, we have set the goal of reducing our days of sales outstanding to 65 by the end of the year compared to the current level of 73 days, which was up from 69 days during Q1.

Beyond recovering from seasonal effects in Q2, we are implementation processes and applications to track the progression of these changes and to help us focus on areas that need additional scrutiny.

On the inventory front we have adjusted orders to our manufacturing centers to reduce overall inventory levels at a positive pace. Additionally, delayed deliveries in the Middle East during the second quarter will ship in the third quarter, eliminating time induced working capital builds.

Transformation and restructuring costs during the quarter were 38 million, including provisions for severance advisory fees and costs related to country exits. We expect the incremental recurring EBITDA benefits from our transformation efforts to reach a run rate of 30% of our overall targets by the end of next quarter.

To-date, we have completed action items for specific initiatives that should provide opportunity for at Least 400 million in the current run rate benefits by year-end. We continue to build momentum in our transformation efforts evidenced by the results in our operating performance.

During the third and fourth quarters we will also continue to drive very hard towards improved cash flow from one-time cash benefits resulting from working capital and small asset sales.

Again this quarter, we have supplemented our earnings press release with an accompanying presentation that provides greater detail about our financial results, transformation and outlook. We encourage you to review this information, which can also be found in the investor relations section of our website.

Last week, we announced the sale of our interest in the [Gurgaon] (Ph) joint venture in India. This transaction is part of our planned divestitures and is an example of the deal to refocus the Company's portfolio in line with our long-term strategy and to maximize shareholder value.

We have other divestiture programs underway which will account for a large portion of our $500 million target for normal rate divestiture proceeds. We will continue to be diligent in getting these deals across the finish line as we explore various past to maximize shareholder value.

We are confident that we will reach an agreement on at least one of the planned divestitures during the third quarter. We are also in process of renegotiating an extension of our driver revolver credit facility with our lending group as we speak. And we are nearing a resolution to the process. We expect to make a formal announcement on the revised terms of this structure in the very near future.

Moving onto our outlook. In the third quarter of 2018 we expect Western Hemisphere revenue to increase in the mid single-digit range driven by activity improvements in Canada as we move out of spring break up and as price differentials in that market improve. We expect some increase in the Unites States revenue driven by production and our construction.

Latin America revenues are expected to be slightly lower as some of the positive impact we experienced during the second quarter is likely to reverse, in particular in Argentina where very inflation rates are expected to have some destabilizing effects.

Western Hemisphere operating income is expected to modestly increase during the quarter with positive incremental contributions from the increased activity in Canada offset by decremental impacts from the deterioration in the Latin American market primarily a function of the inflation related uncertainty in Argentina.

We expect Eastern Hemisphere revenue to increase in the mid single-digit range led by continued improvements in activity levels and product sales in the North Sea and continental Europe. Through the unrest in Iraq could reduce top-line results, but we are hopeful that the situation will calm down soon.

We expect higher margins due to combination of revenue fall through and the positive contribution from our transformation initiatives. We forecast net cash generated by operating activities to be meaningfully improved.

During the third quarter of 2018 with higher EBITDA, working capital reductions and lower severance and transformation costs more than offsetting negative impacts from higher cash interest in cash tax expenses. Capital expenditures are expected to be between 70 million and 90 million.

For the full-year 2018 we reiterate our expectation of breakeven cash flow. As mentioned before, this excludes cost related to restructuring and transformation and drilling rig capital expenditures.

EBITDA increases will be driven by our transformation initiatives and market growth. The improvements of our internal processes and system implementations will support most efficient management of our working capital and as such, help us to achieve our cash flow target.

Mark McCollum

Mark McCollum

Thank you, Christoph and hello everyone. Once again, I’m happy to report sequential and year-over-year improvements in our operating results during the second quarter. Transforming the way in which our Company does business is the most important step to improving earnings and cash flow and providing a path to reduce overall debt.

Our transformation is in full force and we now have tangible evidence of its effect on our bottom line and back-to-back quarters with a clear mission the right organizational structure and a solid strategy our Weatherford team is embracing this challenge head on and together we have already made considerable progress towards our ultimate goals.

As Christoph mentioned. impacts of our transformation initiatives were 78% higher sequentially, which was above the high-end of our expectations. I'm pleased that we have reached nearly 20% of our $1 billion target. We will make additional progress on these initiatives as our transformation continues to accelerate.

We expect to approach 30% of our recurring EBITDA target by the end of the next quarter. We are running toward our goal of $1 billion in profit improvements and internally setting her sights on bigger targets. Our ultimate aim is to generate more sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.

Shortly, I'll share our progress and key individual work streams, but first I would like to give a shot out to the Weatherford transformation team. Our organization has really embraced the changes required to make these targets a reality as shown by the results from the last two quarters.

The transformation team is working relentlessly toward completing close to 1600 different transformation initiatives. The results are coming fast but that doesn't mean they are coming easy. I cannot understate the sacrifice of time and the amount of part and dedication being put forth by our employees to get this done.

This is a massive integration project and our team is working incredibly hard to build the new organization, to implement new processes, to install new systems, to learn new disciplines and to instill a new culture, all while continuing to perform their day-to-day duties. This is not a simple ask. So I want to personally thank the Weatherford team for achieving the results to-date. It’s a testament to your determination, hard work and commitment.

Now I would like to provide an update on the work streams that were most instrumental in driving our second quarter progress. A key work stream in our success this quarter was sales and commercial which had the most upward movement.

One initiative in this work streams showed marked improvement during the quarter relates to pricing customized products where we are using new planning tools to ensure we have accounted for the full cost to design and manufacture the SPOK products to produce for specific customer needs. This area has a great deal of opportunity to increase profitability from the value we help create for our customers.

In addition, we have improved our win rate and execution on integrated service projects in Mexico, further contributing to the success in sales. The group doubled its revenues from last quarter, strong operational performance enabled us to extend the scope of work onshore and moving into more complex wells offshore with the respective increase in revenue and profitability.

Our sales initiatives specifically focused on the Permian basin also positively influenced results in this work stream. we invested in local talent and integrated service centers designed to help operators produce more barrels at a lower cost for longer. We also implemented a dedicated call center to improve responsiveness and enhance overall customer service.

Another work stream operational and product lines also made significant progress this quarter. This work began with the earlier realignment of our Geo zones and product segments. This quarter, the realignment simply we continued to cascade down through the organization. Our new structure is working as intended, so that there is greater clarity in roles and responsibilities, and increased accountability and collaboration within the organization. So these two work streams led the way for improvements this quarter.

During this quarter in G&A, initiatives were finalized to streamline and standardize our compensation and benefits policies across the Company. We also signed contracts to outsource several back-office activities and finance, human resources and IT.

The transition of these activities is already underway, but we will take the remainder of the year to complete with larger benefits expected in 2019. In procurement we are a little behind where we wanted to be at June 30, but we are making up ground fast. In particular, we are bundling similar products throughout the organization and request for proposals or RFPs to our vendors to leverage our volume of spend.

This approach will enable us to better align with our vendor base and maximize our savings as we purchase parts and materials more efficiently. In addition, it opens up opportunities for our primary vendors who can handle larger volumes to benefit from the scale of our purchasing.

We have already released RFPs representing about $750 million of annual spend that are in the queue to deliver value in the second half of the year. These RFPs include machining, elastomers and key artificial lift components.

In our manufacturing work stream we have made several decisions during the quarter to rationalize our footprint, including consolidating facilities in Canada and closing a plant in Vietnam. And we accounted for a large amount of related implementation costs during the quarter.

These initiatives by their nature take time. And there are no delays, compared to our original plans. The results for this work stream are expected to accelerate toward the end of this year and into early 2019.

In the logistics and distribution work streams, we were able to post some savings on freight costs in this quarter. Beyond that, we are working smarter to develop more efficient ways to distribute our products and are piloting several cross docking initiatives that yielded positive early results.

We are increasing our internal collaboration which is one of our core values and working together to leverage our size and the streamline transportation needed to ship items around the world.

We are now a couple of quarters into our transformation, but a tremendous amount of work remains. While I’m very pleased with the transformation benefits, I’m equally disappointed by our second quarter cash flow results. We recognize that we must correct this, a primary focus on both the transformation and our daily operations is generating cash.

We remain committed to our target of achieving breakeven free cash flow for the year. Many on the call may recognize the magnitude of this challenge in particular, as we continue to see accelerated growth. However, this is goal we set for ourselves and as Christoph previously noted, we are taking aggressive focus remedial action where necessary to get it done.

A focus on flawless service quality execution is also critical to our path to profitability. In fact our focus on improved process as standardization has enabled us to achieve record service quality levels.

And we are currently exceeding our target for nonproductive time reduction in 2018. At the same time market activity is increasing our service quality metrics are improving. This sets a solid foundation for enhanced operational performance.

As I have anticipated, this supply driven industry recovery continues to demonstrate wavelike patterns, the specific areas of rapid acceleration suddenly seeming to lose momentum just as quickly, but on an overall global basis we continue to move directionally higher.

The best demonstration of these trends is perhaps in the Permian basin where the development of plentiful resources is running the headwinds as takeaway constraints have created price fluctuations and uncertainty surrounding drilling and completion activity in the coming quarters.

We are watching the situation carefully, but as you have heard from our peers, we neither see a substantial pullback in activity, nor our Permian customers telling us they plan to, most of the noise seems to be related to frac capacity and pricing which doesn’t really impact us today.

Even with operators in the Permian basin delay completions or decreased rig counts, there will be a continued emphasis on maintaining current production. This trend plays right into our wheelhouse. Artificial Lift is a core competency of Weatherford.

The recently announced alliance with Valiant helps fill in our electrical submersible pump offering to create the strongest portfolios of artificial lift applications in the industry. Multiple customers have expressed enthusiasm for this alliance of the technologies as it brings. We look forward to sharing more detail with you in the coming quarters.

We have also signed new software contracts with several operators across major U.S. basins. One of these contracts engage Weatherford to install ForeSite production software on approximately 26,000 wells.

The ForeSite platform was introduced in 2017, marking the first in a series of integrated software offerings that combine proven Weatherford production optimization technologies with the Internet of Things. cloud computing and advanced data analytics.

We further expanded this platform during the first quarter, building on its existing capabilities for reciprocating [rod less] (Ph) systems. Our platform now also supports gas lift, electrical submersible pump systems and naturally flowing wells.

Regardless of what happens near term in West Texas, we remain very encouraged by activity levels elsewhere in the U.S. and around the world. Latin America for example has shown very promising results during the second quarter. We benefited from integrated project awards in this region and we believe this trend will continue.

A major operator in Argentina awarded Weatherford a five-year contract for $300 million for fracturing coiled tubing, wireline, completions and testing services. Another operator in Colombia awarded Weatherford a five-year contract for $270 million for multiple product line services, including fracturing, coiled tubing wireline, fishing, and re-entry, tubular running services completions and testing.

In Mexico, integrated project activity has increased, and we have executed work using solution to design to meet our customer's unique needs. In April, we introduced our new push-the-bit directional drilling system the Magnus rotary steerable which combines reliable high-performance drilling with precise directional control. Since then, we performed several jobs including an onshore oil well in Mexico with a Magnus RSS drilled 6400 feet in one run and saved 1.2 days compared to drilling estimates.

Our Eastern Hemisphere operations experienced modest activity increases during the first half of the year and we expect the second half results to be even stronger. We have seen an uptick in tender activity and have identified opportunities to extend our business into new markets through multiple product lines.

For example, in Kuwait we received a contract to supply liner hangers for field operations in the deep drilling sector. This represents an additional product offering in this space for Weatherford enabling us to expand operations in the high-pressure gas drilling markets throughout the Middle East.

We anticipate further expansion and untapped markets in the region as we focus on offering customers access to our complete portfolio of products, services and technologies. Our transformation initiatives will help us to optimize our sales and commercial operations to achieve cross product line synergies.

Elsewhere in the Middle East we deployed completions and cementing equipment, including the SwageSet VØ packoff stage tool. We delivered managed pressure drilling equipment for a gas well campaign subject to the ultra-narrow window and high temperatures and pressures which compared to conventional methods reduce the average drilling time by 15 days.

In the Asia-Pacific region, we won a three-year contract from a major operator in Australia for tubular running services largely based on our safety performance differentiating technologies, including our connection evaluation software and our experience local workforce.

As demonstrated by our first half results, operational highlights and new contract wins Weatherford is well-positioned to continue growing earnings, EBITDA and cash flows by responding to market trends and continuing to benefit from our transformation.

The second quarter results confirm that our transformation is building momentum and delivering the intended path to profitability. We are seeing strong growth in our process discipline and positive shifts in culture. I’m pleased with our progress toward our operating improvement goals the divestitures of certain non-core assets and our organizational changes.

I remain confident that we will achieve $1 billion in annualized recurring improvements by year-end 2019 and cut the debt to EBITDA ratio in half by the end of the year 2018. You can rest assured that stewards of your company will utilize our resources and assets to deliver sustainable and profitable growth for all of our stakeholders.

Changing the way Weatherford has historically done business will ultimately create a formidable Company for the long-term. We are well on our way to becoming a stronger, healthier, more integrated energy services Company. I look forward to telling you about our evolution in the quarters ahead.

James Wicklund

Good morning guys.

Mark McCollum

Hey Jim.

James Wicklund

My question is about the Eastern Hemisphere. You know that most all of the improvement in operating income was due to the transformational efforts. There has been a great deal of talk about pricing in the international markets over the last couple of quarters. We know the international markets at least shallow water on-shore starting to improve, but it would seem like you didn't see any pricing improvement either. Can you talk about the timing of contracts, the role of contracts, the momentum you see. Can you kind of walk us through activity and price for the Eastern Hemisphere as you see it for the next year or so?

Christoph Bausch

Hey Jim its Christoph. A lot of moving parts here. So first on the second quarter. I think for most of second quarter was benign growth and the main reason for some delays of equipment delivery. So, you will see that gearing up in Q3. Your second question about contracts and pricing in general, I think there are several parts to that and we said that quarter and I think it's the same now.

You see a mixed bag, we see some contracts with pricing pressure and we see some contracts and bids where we have pricing opportunities. It's really not a clear trend in one of the other direction. And I would say the most competitive area is the Middle East whereas in other parts we have been able to see some price improvements.

May be on the tendering activity we have seen an increase in tendering activity over and that’s already last quarter and we continue to see that. So we do expect further growth in the Middle East based on our tenders we have already won. And we are building into an again increasing activity going forward.

One last point and I think you know that for sure, you know many contracts are multiyear contracts in the Middle East, so one of the effects you do see is that pricing agreed a year ago you have to work through and that goes another year until the next tender goes out. So, pricing improvement in the Middle East takes usually or in the Eastern Hemisphere in general takes usually a bit longer.

Now if you deliver top service quality and your customers are very happy, you are able to I think sell up or get some additional opportunities to maybe improve your commercials, but I hope that answers your question.

Mark McCollum

James this is Mark. Let me add to it, I think that Christoph is exactly right I mean that of - this is traditionally the way Eastern Hemisphere works; our customers there have been multiyear contracts, the guys are sharp as pencil and the lowest cost typically wins, you are off of your pricing opportunities typically come through in terms of providing superior service quality and then finding new technologies to sell through.

I think that the market is tightening up as equipment gets back to work in many areas around the world and that's a net positive. I think as there are more locks on turnkey integrated service contracts that are coming out and those tend to be very aggressively built for those who are trying to get multiple services and discount across those.

And so I think some of the noise that you typically hear is, if you are the guy who wins typically you feel good about your pricing and pricing is going up and if you lose this is because you lost on price because people are undercutting and so I think that’s just the nature of the game.

James Wicklund

Heads you win, tails you win. My follow-up if I could let me Hemisphere to - the Western Hemisphere, Mexico, you talked about lump-sum turnkey projects we all kind of remember to [counter peck] (Ph) years ago, for Weatherford, you talked about how you expanded your scope due to service quality in Mexico. How much capital risk do you take in that project and if you are going to do that elsewhere are the terms going to be indifferent, are you taking any balance sheet risk here?

Mark McCollum

Jim capital risk in terms of capital expenditures very, very little, because we have the existing infrastructure we have drilling mix in Mexico, sort of nothing needs to be acquired or invested, you know it’s very, very benign. Yes, you take performance risk overall and one of the things which I think we have learned a lot from the past, we have a very vigorous process now looking at the risk on a sophisticated basis.

And there is risk and you have build that over number of wells and we have built it into the pricing of the contract and operate accordingly and I think that that's different to what was done in the past. Those projects are very much in our wheel house and all of them, so far we are ahead of the drilling curve.

We have not actually touched our risk part in those projects, so we are quite confident in that and we approach other projects we bid for in the Middle East, we expect it the same way so very rigid process very rigid view of the risks involved in those and you know the risk part is part of our pricing.

James Wicklund

Okay. Gentlemen, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Christoph Bausch

Thank Jim.

Perfect. Our next comes from David Anderson from Barclays. Please go ahead.

David Anderson

Hey Mark, thank you very much for the details on all the breakdown of the transcript. I was just wondering if you could just kind of step back a little bit. It seems you mentioned that it sounds like a lot of these costs have been coming out the international side, the least on the Eastern Hemi. Is it fair to say that kind of the easy wins are in the international side? And if you see kind of double-digit growth next year in international markets. I’m just curious your take on that. You feel pretty confident. I guess I’m just kind of curious, is it more skewed towards internationals? Is that where we should be seeing this for the next couple of quarters?

Mark McCollum

No actually I don’t think that that’s the case. It’s actually fairly evenly spread between the Hemisphere, if you look at the results on how they have accumulated. I think some of the - remember there are both cost savings opportunities as well as revenue opportunities. And probably what you are seeing is that some of the cost savings opportunities are coming from the Eastern Hemisphere and the revenue opportunities have been coming from the West.

And a large part of that is that oftentimes in the East we have been historically a bit more integrated. But more cost heavy because our structure particularly being in [90] (Ph) countries and having multiple regions and all are going to have layers of management across each of the product lines that existed in each of those regions.

So they have had more opportunities to streamline and to do a better job on logistics and moving things. And of course in the U.S. for us where we were more disaggregated with the way that we approach the market and particularly given the strength of the market, we have had pricing opportunities and there is lot more of the SPOK work is done in the U.S., I mean all that has created opportunity for revenue growth over here.

I think that that's probably a trend that you will continue to see. So it’s been more evenly distributed. And each of these initiatives as they are recorded and track we have fairly high visibility of where they are happening and where they should benefit.

David Anderson

So Mark I was curious you were talking about the tendering activity and talking about how it’s very competitive in the Middle East. I also cannot think about your procurement side. That seem to be such a massive opportunity for you guys in terms of how you price everything in terms of your scale and purchasing. Is it fair to say that that part of procurement could have a real big impact on maybe an outsized impact on that Middle East business as it evolves?

Mark McCollum

Absolutely, I mean obviously the first quarter business procurement is looking at how the machine feeds are manufacturing. We have got distributed manufacturing around the world both in the West and the East and finding ways to leverage the spend in a way that can see the all of our manufacturing facilities.

Then better logistics shows the movement of resources around the world brings down our cost basis with them. So as we are going in and we are tendering lump sum turnkey or other projects we are making massive product deliveries into the Middle East, our ability to get it there faster get it there more cost-effectively, as well as reduced our internal sourcing costs. Just makes us even more competitive. So it’s actually fairly exciting opportunity and we have accounted for a lot of the downstream effects for some of that.

David Anderson

Right. And one last quick question first off you talked about the five, can you just repeat what asset sale packages the remainder. I think last I think we heard there is two separate packages, supposed to total around [indiscernible] you mentioned I think you said you expect one of those packages to close by the end of the third quarter, can you just explain what you meant there?

Mark McCollum

Yes. What I said we will announce at least one in the third quarter, but to clarify David we have a couple packages they have been out. Those couple of packages represent this or a slight majority of the value of the - 500 was a series of different opportunities. Those two don't represent $500 million. There are more things that we are teeing up in a queue to bring forward over the next quarter or so.

David Anderson

Fantastic. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sean Meakim from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Sean Meakim

Thank you hey good morning.

Mark McCollum

Hey Sean.

Sean Meakim

So Mark that’s a good takeaway for one of my questions, looking at the outlook that you put out is certainly positive, the number of key milestones on the list and so of course new reputations have been conservative in terms of what you promised to the street. I’m just curious why you are willing to put timelines on some of these goals that aren’t necessarily completely within your control, like the divestitures and the revolver extension. Perhaps of course now that you have a comfort to put these timelines out there or perhaps it’s an opportunity to fly some pressure internally or to make sure these things happen just curious about the thought process of putting some of these timelines out there?

Mark McCollum

I will let the Christoph take the first shot, because he is the guy who is responsible for hitting those deadlines. I’m not that.

Christoph Bausch

Thank you Mark. We wouldn’t put timelines out there if we wouldn’t have I think a good confidence that we achieve those. And so specifically as we stand one package we feel very confident that that’s going to happen in Q3 and similar to the revolver we feel very confident that we can get that done in the very near future so and I think that’s why we commit to the timelines.

Mark McCollum

We have a little bit of shortage here on the rig transaction complication that was probably one of the more complicated transactions that I have done in my entire career and hats off to Christoph and his team for navigating all those challenges and we have more to go on that. So we are trying to give you a sense of what those things that we can clearly see and sort of no where we are and there are other things that we are working on, I’m not willing to put a data on at this point.

Sean Meakim

I think you can check off those boxes. and third quarter would be very productive. And can I also just ask a question on the value alliance on ESPs and sounds like you were going to wait a little bit to get some of the more granular details, but it would be great to hear just sort of high level how do you think this is going to impact your Lift portfolio maybe elaborate on opportunities in the nearer term in terms of markets or applications just make understand that more how that fits into the strategy for Lift?

Christoph Bausch

Hey Sean its Christoph again. We have done very discussion with Valiant, we have a very good reputation very good product and that fits right into the whole in the portfolio, Valiant has already a good distribution network in the U.S.

And so the opportunities it’s just more on the Eastern Hemisphere side where we have very good distribution record network, very good customer relations and where we can just distribute and then integrate also, these ESP offerings into our overall artificial Lift offering and come with our expertise when wells at what type of lift we have for each well.

In the Western Hemisphere side on the U.S., if we have incremental opportunities on our side as customers want to have it full Lift solution, we have ordered for the later stages and ESPs for an earlier one. We had the discussions. We bring Valiant to the table. And Valiant globe will execute in those places because we have the set up already existing. I think that answers broadly to your question on how we see it.

Mark McCollum

Obviously for the big opportunity I see what this having is a complete portfolio. Everything in our catalog that we can offer. I think customers tend to come to Weatherford and buy because it’s the price but it’s also the reputation of having good service quality performance across the whole phase of the contract.

And I think, particularly in North America, as we see there is a lifecycle of these wells and customers as we get into there is more discussions about production solutions, and managing through the lifecycle and understanding all that takes I think having the opportunity to provide a full catalog of different tools to them.

Along with our ability to take foreside - our ability to manage production data and cash of things just creates a better value proposition for our customers. And so I'm excited about having this JV and alliances and seeing what we can do with it.

Sean Meakim

Thank a lot for the detail, I appreciate it.

Our next question comes from Bill Herbert from Simmons. Please go ahead.

William Herbert

Thanks and good morning Mark and Christoph. Can you guys remind us what the forward path and timeline is for the disposition of the remainder of your land rig portfolio? How many it takes? And which regions are likely to be sold first? And if you could just touch on kind of expected proceeds to do they match or exceed what you are garnering from the first day.

Mark McCollum

Yes thanks. I’m not going through all, but I will give you the broader understanding. So let's cover first the piece which we have signed with others which is Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and Algeria. Our part will be to close this in bigger portion in the end of Q3 and the rest in Q4 that includes 31 rigs, and all operations in those three countries.

We are then left with another 79 rigs globally and there is a pool of rig future stack and then there is a pool of rigs working in countries and operating there and as contracts and installments so forth.

During the divestiture process you know we had already some offers for the individual countries, but we didn't want to entertain them, because we wanted to talk about the bigger package first focus and go on to the other one.

So we will get to these other ones and there is some which will go very quick, some which will take a little bit longer. So overall we said it will be the next quarter so it will be sold whether it would be for example free rigs and jack whether those will happen in Q3 or Q4 or Q2 or Q3 next year, I didn’t know. Okay. And so I don’t want to answer on those.

On the proceeds side, overall it’s not going to be the same amount as what we got for the key piece in Saudi, Kuwait and Algeria, so it’s going to be a lower amount there and again it depends on the countries we sell. so I don’t want to give out an absolute dollar number, but we will proceed as quickly and diligently as we can.

William Herbert

Okay thank you. And with regard to the capital intensity, if I heard you correctly of your $48 million in CapEx in the second quarter, $9 million was for land rigs or was $9 million for the land rigs that are being sold?

Mark McCollum

No, nine rigs for the land rigs in total and those comes very close to the ones being sold in those countries that’s where the highest CapEx goes, because of the rigs are the high spec.

William Herbert

Okay. So basically $40 million rounding up a little bit in the annualized CapEx almost all for your land rigs made a lot of which is going to go - with the sale of this first stage?

Mark McCollum

It’s actually very hard to remember.

Christoph Bausch

It’s very hard and that actually I mean the biggest opportunity in selling these is not just the proceed you get, but also the avoid of capital, because there was a evaluate the capital that was about to come in some of these countries relative to - I mean they are high spec, that they are also paying latest and [indiscernible] on as they come in out of the market there. So it was a big cost avoidance part of our capital that is going to be very helpful for us.

William Herbert

Okay and I have just have one last one. Why is capital spending going up so much in the second half of the year?

Mark McCollum

Because some of this is for some of those rigs, right. I mean as the forecast itself there will be a transitory time before that we actually finish all the legal requirements to get them sold and closed. That we will have to incur some of that money and so Christoph I think conservatively is forecasting that there will be some of that money starting to spin on the rigs and then it will go away.

Christoph Bausch

Yes. It’s very specific on a contract, on a conversion and upgrade project of some of the rigs which are sold and we will spent that CapEx and the other part outside that we are ramping up our fleet for Magnus there is high opportunity in the market and we want to have a big enough fleet to go out there.

Lastly, we have long - I think quite some contracts on wireline right now and we are getting into the state where we are short in tools and we have seen that on some so we are also ramping up some of the build in wireline tools.

William Herbert

Okay so bottom line sale of these land right the 31 in the Middle East saves you what in annualized CapEx going forward?

Mark McCollum

It depends on what year you take because it's lumpy, but for that scope in 2017 we spent about 80 million, eight zero in CapEx in 2017. In 2018 if you look at it on a full year basis you will come on a CapEx basis to probably about 50 million or so. If you look at it for the full year 50 million to 60 million. Next year would be a bit less. I think we expect, but even again your high expect and there is always something which we invest.

William Herbert

Got it. Thanks so much.

Christoph Bausch

Sure.

Our next question comes from Kurt Hallead from RBC. Please go ahead.

Kurt Hallead

Hey good morning.

Mark McCollum

Hey Kurt.

Kurt Hallead

So guys presenting a lot of very good detailed upon on the call. I just wanted to maybe follow-up with you Mark on from an operational standpoint you mentioned obviously the concerns in the Permian related, completion related to activity. You guys don’t have any frac exposure to seek off at this point and you emphasized positive dynamics on production. But if there were going to be a risk in the Permian for you. What kind of product lines would there be risk? And what kind of magnitude of impacts just on the relative basis to your portfolio? Do you think that could be?

Mark McCollum

Well you know obviously, I think it depends on probably what customers are going to do. So much of their CapEx spend is going toward the frac itself. What we see over the course to next quarters as things get tight that customers continue to spend there, but they are increasing the [duck] (Ph), the duck inventory than really the only exposure that we would have be on the completion side and plus some packers, which is a relatively small.

Part of our completions business there is cementation products and line of areas and that continues to do exceedingly well. And so we wouldn’t see that risk. If they decide that they are going to reduce the rig count itself and shift then obviously have more or direct impact on our drilling and evaluation business.

But the reality is that they shifted, that’s going to go somewhere else, oil prices continue to be supportive and spend. And in many ways you look across the U.S. we have a pretty balanced basin exposure from California to the Bakken. And I just don’t see it being a big impact to us at all quite frankly, whether it's rig count or related to just accumulation of ducks.

Kurt Hallead

Okay great, that’s a great color thanks. And maybe walk through couple of things from regions, a couple of project wins and particularly got into Latin America. So as you think about the opportunity set internationally from this point forward if you were to kind of rank orders or regions in terms of highest growth or lowest growth and maybe not so much on revenue obviously you focus on profitability. Where do you see your best opportunities for improvement in the international market through the second half of this year and into 2019?

Mark McCollum

Well I guess thinking about Eastern Hemisphere as Western Hemisphere were separated, in the Eastern Hemisphere the Middle East clearly is an excess of activity that continues to ramp up. we have got some great contract wins across our Arabian Sea and geo zone and in Saudi Arabia. And that continues to do very well.

We have seen a lot of tendering activity in the North Sea, and while we haven’t necessarily have our maintenance in some of the headlines, we are behind the scenes, we are winning contracts there as well and continue to do very well. So that activity pickup should benefit our results particularly in the second half.

We are highly exposed to Canada more than some of our other peers on a percentage basis, as we come out of breakup, this was more severe breakup this year as a result of the widening differentials coming into that season. Now that the differentials have moderated some or coming out of breakup, we expect Canadian activity to show opportunity there. And we came in and are fairly bullish about what might happen there and I think that opportunity still exist.

In Latin America quite frankly, in the first half of this year Latin America hit it on the part, our guys did a great job of managing that business, we have won contracts in Argentina, it’s been rock solid at Columbia, have all been and even in Mexico had outperformed where we thought that they would be.

It maybe a little bumpy, because we have got some inflationary trends that are happening down there, but I think that the currencies always may match may underlie continued growth and activity there. So particularly in Argentina and Columbia, I feel very good about the future broadly speaking.

Kurt Hallead

That’s a great color. If I could sneak one in real quick for Christoph. I know you gave us the guidance ranges for - do you think revenue growth is going to be by Hemisphere, you did talk about margin improvement generically, how would we think about the magnitudes of margin improvement for the Hemispheres in the third quarter?

Christoph Bausch

I think I said that in my prepared remarks that the Western Hemisphere is going to be small, so forgot the word I used I think is marginally or modestly. And the simple reason we will grow in Canada and that will have good incremental.

We will see how the U.S. evolves, but we will have the Latin America offset, that’s our expectation because of the inflation risk in Argentina predominantly and so that’s the Western Hemisphere.

The Eastern Hemisphere we do expect a good incremental in Q3, you know normal I would say from a revenue perspective and we have guided to that so you would expect good incremental there into the third quarter.

Kurt Hallead

Thank you.

Karen David-Green

And we are little past the half hour now. So thank you all for joining us on today’s call. I will now turn the line back over to the operator. Carol.

