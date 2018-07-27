In Your Face(book): It Only Catches You By Surprise If You Haven't Done Your Risk Management Homework

There are few tough questions to ask and way more important answers to provide.

Records are made to be broken and those set by Facebook will eventually be no different.

Our Facebook trilogy is focusing on the (recent) past (part I), present (part II) and future (part III).

July 26th was a horror day for Facebook, as the company made the wrong type of history.

Prologue

The recent earnings from Facebook (FB) for the second quarter of 2018, released after the market closed on July 25th, shocked the world and shook the market.

We have split the coverage of the events around the stock into three parts:

Part I was dedicated to risk management, the line of thinking and the path that led us all the way into the earnings, as well as shortly after. Putting it differently, it covers the scene until and including July 25th.

Part II, the one you are reading, is looking back at Facebook post earnings from a trading perspective. How ugly things were for stock (and its founder) since earnings came out. Putting it differently, it covers the scene on July 26th.

Part III will focus on what's next for Facebook and what is the best way to look at and/or trade the stock going forward. Putting it differently, it covers the scene as of today onward. Putting it differently, this part will be covering the future, the day after tomorrow...

Is everything wrong with "the day after tomorrow"??? The short answer is no but we will get to it in part III...

July 26th Trading Data

During after-hours trading on July 25th, Facebook stock traded down as much as 24%, wiping (at the peak) about $150B in market value.

That is a number exceeding the worth of many well-known companies and a valuation that 99% of stocks will never reach.

On the other hand, Jeff Bezos personal total wealth exceeds this gigantic number.

It's all a matter of perspective...

The headline on the Financial Times during the morning of July 26th, stated the following:

Facebook shares dropped 20 per cent in opening trading on Thursday, after the social-networking site lowered its revenue expectations and posted disappointing quarterly earnings

Here's a closer look at how bad things were on July 26th:

Close 176.26 (-18.96% vs. previous close) Open 174.89 (-19.59% vs. previous close) High 180.13 (-17.18% vs. previous close) Low 173.75 (-20.11% vs. previous close) Market-Cap 503.57B (losing circa $120B vs. previous day) P/E ratio 24.35 Previous close 217.50 (July 25th 2018) 52-week high 218.62 (July 25th 2018) 52-week low 149.02 (March 26th 2018)

As much as July 26th was complete bloodshed for Facebook shareholders, it's important to note that the stock is actually up 17.36% over the past four months. Think about this again...+17.36% for the past four months following the biggest slump in the company history... that's quite amazing!

On the other hand, the company is now flat for the year...

FB data by YCharts

Broader Picture

Nonetheless, since its initial public offering (NYSEARCA:IPO) on Friday, May 18th 2012, Facebook has performed incredibly. As a matter of fact, even now - following the 19% decline on July 26th - FB is ranked third-best (on a total return basis since its IPO) among its broader FAAMNG peer group:

Only Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) are performing better than FB while Microsoft (MSFT), Google-Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) lagging behind it.

The funny thing is that if we go back one day, erasing July 26th from the data, Facebook retain its third place. The main difference is that the total return since 5/18/2012 and until 7/25/2018, inclusive, has been higher by no less than 108%... What a difference one day can make!

Interestingly, thus far the post-earnings reaction of the top-3 long-term FAAMNG performers - i.e. NFLX, FB and AMZN - has been much worse than the the post-earnings reaction of the bottom-3. Both Microsoft and Google already published fantastic results - which turned me pretty hot on GOOGL - so it would be interesting to see how Apple fits it when it report earnings on 7/31/2018 after market close.

Setting New Records

The post-earnings trading action also set few new records for the stock, as well as for the market as a whole:

Biggest one-day percentage slump in the stock trading history.

Biggest fall in value (market-cap) in corporate history.

On July 25th extended (aka "AH") session, circa 34M shares changed hands, twice as much of the daily average volume of ~17M shares (based on past month data) for a regular trading session.

Highest trading volume day in shares since 2013, largest ever in dollars.

At some point, Mark Zuckerberg lost (on paper) more than $16B of his wealth; the largest wipe-out of private wealth during a single day in history. Interestingly, as you can see below, it could have been even worse...

Nonetheless, there's no real need to be worried for Mark Zuckerberg even as he is down to his last $70B...

Open Questions

1. Is fear/volatility completely dead??? I mean, the 4th largest company in the S&P 500 just set a new record for largest single day capital loss in history, yet the VIX (VXX), aka " fear index", is down for the day? Hmmm....

FB Price data by YCharts

2. Why haven't investors listened?... As we all know, the stock market is all about the future not about the present or the past. Therefore, as much as sales and subscriber numbers fell short of expectations, it's the the company warning about future growth that caught investors by surprise.

In-spite of Facebook's growth guidance and subsequent stock plunge causing a painful shock-wave, the writing was actually on the well/feed... Three months ago, during the conference call for the first quarter of 2018, Fecebook's top executives - Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg, and CFO David Wehner - actually warned that bad news are coming.

Here are few extracts from the Facebook Q1/2018 - Earnings Call Transcript:

But as you know, we have important issues to address. - Mark Elliot Zuckerberg In terms of our overall 2018 revenue outlook, we continue to anticipate revenue growth rates will decelerate on a constant currency basis throughout the year. - David M. Wehner it's very consistent with what we've been talking about the last couple of quarters which is the acceleration of expense growth is really driven by three factors. So it's the investments that we're making in safety and security, it's the content investments we're making to support Watch, and then finally it's the innovation initiatives around our longer term bets like AI, AR, VR and connectivity. - David M. Wehner On Messenger, we continue to be primarily focused on consumer growth and engagement, and we're being slow and deliberate with monetization - Sheryl Kara Sandberg Obviously, if they are less able to target effectively, they'll get a lower ROI on their advertising campaigns. They'll then bid differently into the auction. That ultimately will flow through into how we can realize price on the impressions that we're selling. - David M. Wehner On the growth in MAUs in rest of world, we've had certain slowdowns. - David M. Wehner I'd say it's still pretty early overall in terms of the growth of this, but it's clearly an area that's important where I think we have something unique that we're going to bring to make this successful. - Mark Elliot Zuckerberg

3. Ok Google (...), now that Facebook made the wrong type of history, what is next for the company? The biggest cause of concern is Facebook's user growth, showing signs of stalling out. As the below chart from Statista shows, over the past quarter Facebook didn't add any daily active users in North America, the company's largest market (by far), and experienced a decline across the Atlantic with Europe user growth down 1%.

That's bad news for Facebook, as its two most important markets - those with the highest average revenue per user (right-hand chart) - are showing weakness, not only over the past quarter (red bars on the left-hand chart) but also on a Y/Y basis (blue bars on the left-hand chart)

Epilogue

July 26th was a horror day for Facebook, as the company made the wrong type of history.

But history is made of past, present and future events and in this Facebook trilogy, we are touching these three tenses tenses:

Part I is focused on the past tense. In this part we presented the few weeks that led to the earnings report on July 25th. The emphasis of that part was risk management, risk/reward profile, proper positioning and detailed execution/trading.

Part II is focused on the present tense, i.e. July 26th, from a trading and market perspective: What went wrong and especially how much went wrong. Facebook has set many new records that put a dark cloud over its fantastic performance and track-record since the company went public, over 6 years ago.

Part III will be focusing on the future. What shall investors do with the stock now? Is it prudent to buy it and if so, what is the best way to do so? Perhaps simply playing around it with options (just as we did in part I)? There are many alternatives and we will do our best to come up with the most compelling ones.

Stay tuned and make sure you don't get hit in the face(book)!

Author's note: If you like this article, please scroll up and follow us. In order to make the most out of following us, please make sure that you're not only following us, but also doing so at real time:

That's the only way to get notifications regarding both articles and blog posts that we publish at real time.

Blog Posts notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author at real time. In order to receive notifications regarding both articles and blog posts (such as this one) that we publish regularly at real time you must ensure that you're (not only) following us (but also doing so) at real time. In order to follow us at real time go to Author Email Alerts , where the list of all the authors you follow appear, and make sure that "get e-mail alerts" is ticked on!

The Wheel of FORTUNE monthly review for June is now available. Make sure you check it out while our free trial is still on! The Wheel of FORTUNE is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. Our universe (of coverage) is unlimited and we touch upon all types of asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies, commodities, options and even multiple strategies. Since 3/1/18 Trapping Value is part of The Wheel of FORTUNE, so you now get two leading authors for the price of one. Take advantage of the free trial - allowing you a two-week, free of charge, first-hand experience - before you commit to the service on a longer-term basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.