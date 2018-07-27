Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM) CEO Mark Staton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Phillip Kennedy - General Counsel

Mark Staton - CEO and President

Cliff Pietrafitta - EVP and CFO

Bill Mastoris - Robert W. Baird

Thank you, and welcome to Xerium Technologies' 2018 second quarter financial results conference call. Joining me this morning are Mark Staton, CEO and President of Xerium Technologies; and Cliff Pietrafitta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark will lead the discussion this evening, and Cliff will discuss our Q2 2018 financial results. Then, we will open up the lines for questions.

I would like to remind everyone that our discussions during this conference call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, and that those statements speak only as of the date of this call. We undertake no obligation to update or revise those statements.

Discussions on this call will also include financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Those measures are not and should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP financial measures. For a full discussion of these matters, please refer to our earnings release and our 10-Q that were made available yesterday afternoon, as well as our other SEC filings, all of which can be found on our website.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mark Staton, our President and CEO, who will provide the opening remarks. Mark?

Thank you, Phillip, and good morning to everyone listening in. I would like to begin today by recapping the outcome of our strategic alternatives review process followed by highlights of our financial results for the quarter.

As previously reported on June 24, the company's strategic alternative review process led to a definitive agreement for Andritz AG to acquire a 100% of the share to Xerium with $13.50 a share. Although we did not anticipate any complications, the completion of the transaction is subject to the approval by our stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customer in closing conditions. We expect to close the transaction later in the second-half of 2018. We will not make any additional comments on this pending transaction during our call today.

Turning to the second quarter results, our business continued to perform very well during the period, consolidated sales were $125.3 million, up 4.1% compared to the second quarter of 2017. The improvement was attributable to a favorable foreign currency environment and continued stability in the end markets we serve.

Our profitability has also improved in the second quarter, resulting from our cost out and efficiency programs. Although at a consolidated level, the impact of one-time costs associated with the strategic alternatives review were greater than the CEO transition cost from the prior year, resulting in GAAP operating income of $14.7 million, compared to $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $27.5 million, which marked a modest increase from the prior year result of $27.2 million. Notably, this is our strongest quarterly EBITDA performance since the second quarter of 2016. Cash flow was another highlight of the quarter, with operating cash flow of $28.8 million, free cash flow of $18.8 million, compared to 2017 cash flow from operations of $10.2 million and free cash flow of $7.1 million.

We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter. The Xerium team continues to work diligently to execute on our commitments, drive efficiency and growth across our global facilities and to generate strong cash returns.

Now I will turn it over to Cliff for a closer look at the numbers.

Thanks Mark. Referring to page three of the slide deck, consolidated revenue on the second quarter 2018 increased 4.1 % to $125.3 million compared to the prior year level of $120.3 million. Our second quarter gross profit was $49 million or 39.1% of sales, compared to $49 million or 40.7% of sales in the second quarter of 2017.

On slide 4 by segment, we saw Rolls & Service sales improved 2.5% to $49.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, driven by favorable currency impacts and improved volumes in Europe and Latin America, partially offset by lower North American net sales.

Machine Clothing net sales increased 5.2% to $76.2 million during the second quarter of 2018 compared to $72.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in Machine Clothing sales was benefited by favorable foreign currency impacts as well as improved volume in Asia and Europe partially offset by lower North American including sales as Q2, 2017 benefited from the catch up of sale related to 2016 production shortfalls.

Rolls & Service gross margin as shown on Slide 5, increased to 34.6% in Q2 2018 from a gross margin of 36.2% in Q2, 2017. The decrease is primarily due to onetime production cost in Q2, 2018. Machine Clothing gross margin declined to 42% compared to the prior year period of 43.8% in the second quarter of '17.

Gross margin was unfavorably impacted by the timing of production and the impact it had on overhead observation rates compared to Q2, 2017.

Turning back to our consolidated results; SG&A was $34 million or 27.2% of net sales in Q2, 2018 versus $32.9 million or 27.3% of net sales in Q2, 2017. The decrease in the SG&A percentage of sales was primarily attributable to higher sales. The onetime impact of transition cost in Q2, 2017 and savings achieved through the company's cost out initiatives net of inflation, partially offset by cost associated with the strategic alternatives review process.

Cash taxes were $2.3 million for the second quarter, which are primarily impacted by income to company earned in tax-paying jurisdictions relative to income it earned in non-tax-paying jurisdictions, primarily the United States.

Q2 2018 basic loss per share was $0.26 per share versus Q2, 2017 basic loss per share or $0.21 per share. This change from prior year was driven by strategic alternative expenses, lower gross margin percentages and higher foreign currency exchange losses partially offset by higher sales Q2, 2017 CEO transition cost, lower restructuring cost and lower income tax expense.

On slide six and seven, second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $27.5 million or 21.9% of net sales compared to the second quarter of 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $27.2 million or 22.6% of net sales.

Turning to slide eight, net cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter of 2018 was $20.8 million and our free cash flow was $18.8 million. Net debt at the end of Q2, 2018 was $500.7 million compared to $504.7 million at the end of Q4, 2017. The company's net debt leverage ratio June 30, 2018 was flat compared to the end of the year 2017 a five times adjusted EBITDA.

With that, we would like to open up the call to questions. Operator?

Bill Mastoris from Baird.

Bill Mastoris

Mark, I know you said that you wouldn't get into any type of details as far as the actual transaction of the acquisition, but what are the regulatory hurdles that you must clear at this point both here in the United States and overseas?

Mark Staton

Well, we obviously have to get shareholder approval and -- which will be both coming hopefully, and we have to go through some antitrust filings overseas.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. And those will be the only two regulatory approvals that you really needed at this point, would that be correct?

Mark Staton

To my understanding, yes.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. And the timing on those would be over, let's say, I guess those filings have already been made with, would that be fair?

Mark Staton

I can't comment on that, Bill, at this point in time, but the filings are in process, as is the processing for the shareholder meeting.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. Okay, I'm just trying to get an idea of the timing of the completion, and really…

Mark Staton

I said in my prepared comments that it will be later in the second-half of 2018, and I'm sure [indiscernible] to understand, but we have to have a little bit of vagueness because we are in the hands of third-parties especially in the antitrust filings.

Bill Mastoris

Fair enough. I thought I'd ask. Thank you very much.

Mark Staton

Very welcome.

There are no further questions at this time.

Mark Staton

Okay. Thank you very much for your time this morning, and look forward to talking to you again in October. Thank you very much. Bye.

