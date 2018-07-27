2018 Q2 Earnings Is A Game Changer For Facebook

The takeaway from the earnings call is that Facebook is going to have slower growth for the foreseeable future.

Why the stock dropped 20%?

Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB) stock got killed during the after-hours trading on July 25th, the day of its 2018 Q2 earnings call. It dropped from $217 to around $166 and ended at $173.50. The drop can be explained by the following remarks by David Wehner, CFO:

Our total revenue growth rate decelerated approximately 7 percentage points in Q2 compared to Q1. Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4...Looking beyond 2018, we anticipate that total expense growth will exceed revenue growth in 2019. Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid- 30s on a percentage basis.

So, there are two things:

Revenue growth exiting 2018 Q4 will be around 20-30%. By comparison, the growth for 2018 Q1 was 49% and for Q2 was 42%. Operating margin will be around 35% for the next several years (from about 45% for the past two years).

Why will revenue growth decelerate?

From the management, there are three reasons for the growth deceleration:

Currency headwinds GDPR and other measures for users to opt out tracking, which make target ads less effective. Long lead time in revenue-generating projects: In the near term, the roll-out of engaging experiences like Stories lowers the levels of monetization.

I am glad that the management said that most of the deceleration comes from currencies, because currency exchange rates tend to regress to the mean. The other two reasons are more concerning. GDPR has been rolled out for only one month, so it is still too early to tell its effect. However, it will definitely make target ads less effective because Facebook will have less user data to work with. Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly said that he is willing to sacrifice revenues for the purpose of making Facebook more useful for users, which can potentially reduce the time spent. We are seeing this in Stories and the change in Newsfeed ranking. As the company continues to fight its critics, I expect to see more of these kinds of well-intentioned changes in Facebook that will make it harder to grow revenue like the past few years.

Why will operating margin be hammered?

Facebook is spending on infrastructures which have no immediate benefits in revenue. Videos and machine learning require additional storage and computation power at a scale that is different from the low-hanging fruits in the past few years. These projects take time to bear fruits. Besides, Facebook is also investing in original content for its video business. As we all know (if you don't, look at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), video content burns a lot of money.

Additionally, Facebook is placing big bets on AR and VR. These bets take headcount, but as far as we can tell, Facebook has not figured out how to put AR and VR experience in its social platforms, yet. The company is also going to spend resources to improve safety, security, and privacy across its services. These improvements do not increase revenues and may even impair the growth of its ad revenue.

The combination of long lead time of projects and an increase in operating cost will haunt Facebook for the coming years. How bad is it? Let's say Facebook grows 25% of its revenue in 2019 Q1. That will be $14.96 billion in 2019 Q1 vs. $12 billion in 2018 Q1. With an operating margin of 35%, the operating income will be $5.24 billion. That will be less than the 2018 Q1 operating income of $5.45 billion. Right, there is a risk that Facebook may not grow its earnings next year. It's THAT bad.

Is Facebook stock still a good investment?

First of all, you need to ask if Facebook is still a good company. We want to know if its business model is sound, if it has a strong economic moat, and if it has good growth ahead. I think the answers are yes, yes, and yes. Facebook owns the biggest and most prominent social web in the world. It has 2.2 billion monthly active users (2.5 billion across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger). If you want to connect with your friends, Facebook (or Instagram) is probably your best choice. I can understand that you may use LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), but you will be on Facebook as well, because a significant number of your friends are also on Facebook posting updates of their lives. There are other niche social networks out there, but people will continue to be on Facebook. In other words, FB has two demand-side economic moats:

High switching cost: Leaving Facebook means you will miss all those updates from your friends, which is costly. Network effect: Facebook gets better with more users using it because the chance that someone you just met has a Facebook profile is higher.

In my opinion, these two economic moats are the strongest because the moats get stronger and stronger over time. With these moats, Facebook has no problem retaining users, as you can see below:

(Source: Facebook 2018 Q2 earnings presentation)

Some people may worry that the growth of users in Europe and North America is not there anymore. I do not worry about it a bit. The user growth will plateau as Facebook saturates the world, but it has the ability to earn more revenue from the same number of users. The proof is from the advertising revenue by user geography below:

(Source: Facebook 2018 Q2 earnings presentation)

With a huge number of users, Facebook is a magnet for advertisers. If you remember Mary Meeker's Internet trends report earlier this year, we know that advertisers are spending more and more on the Internet (which consisted of desktop and mobile) because of the shift in time spent from traditional media to the Internet:

(Source: p.96 of Mary Meeker's 2018 Internet trends report)

Users use Facebook for free and get a lot of social values from it. Advertisers get a platform to show ads to billions of users. With additional switches and knobs to optimize the targeting, it is very cost effective to advertise on Facebook. No wonder Sheryl Sandberg often lauds the high return on investment on the Facebook ad platform. These facts are not changed by the Q2 earnings call, so this profitable business model of joining audiences and advertisers together remains intact. From the same Internet trends report, we see that the high-double-digit growth in Internet advertising spend is still here, and as one of the leaders in Internet advertising (the other one is Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), Facebook will greatly benefit from this trend:

(Source: p.97 of Mary Meeker's 2018 Internet trends report)

Facebook's TTM earnings per share are $6.46. With a conservative assumption of 20% EPS growth for Q3 and Q4, we can expect the company to earn more than $7 this year.

(Source: Facebook 2018 Q2 earnings presentation)

Even with a pessimistic view, one can easily expect Facebook to earn at least $7.50 for the next 12 months. That is a forward P/E of less than 25 if the share price stays below $180. This valuation is not bad at all for a company that is expected to grow 20% or more annually for at least five more years. Note that my belief in Facebook's long-term sustainable high growth is due to its strong economic moats, and that's why moats matter.

My takeaway from the 2018 Q2 earnings results

Facebook is negatively impacted by the lower expected revenue growth and lower operating margin in the future. Its stock price may be suppressed in the near term because investors need time to adapt to the "new" Facebook by changing their valuations. However, I think the strong economic moats of Facebook are not impacted, and it still has plenty of growth ahead. I believe Facebook is a good long-term buy at $180 or below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.