Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) CEO Jeremy Ford on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Isabell Novakov - IR

Jeremy B. Ford - President and Co-CEO

Alan B. White - Co-CEO and VC, Hilltop Holdings and Chairman, PlainsCapital Bank

William B. Furr - CFO

Analysts

Michael Young - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Brady Gailey - KBW

Matt Olney - Stephens Inc.

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffray

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Chris Gamaitoni - Compass Point

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Hilltop Holdings' Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Isabell Novakov. Please go ahead.

Isabell Novakov

Good morning. Joining me on the call are Jeremy Ford, President and Co-CEO; Alan White, Vice Chairman and Co-CEO; and Will Furr, CFO. Before we get started, please note that certain statements during today's presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including statements concerning such items as our business strategy, acquisitions, future plans, and financial condition are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations concerning future events that by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results, capital, and financial conditions may differ materially from these statements, due to a variety of factors, including the precautionary statements referenced in our discussion today and those included in our most recent annual report and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update earlier statements as a result of new information. Additionally, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures including taxable equivalent net interest margin, pre-purchase accounting taxable equivalent net interest margin, tangible common equity and tangible book value per share. A reconciliation of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure may be found in the appendix to this presentation, which is posted on our website at ir.hilltop-holdings.com.

And now, I would like to hand the presentation over to Jeremy Ford.

Jeremy B. Ford

Thank you Isabell and good morning. For the second quarter 2018 we reported net income of $33.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share. While our mortgage and broker dealer businesses continued to experience market pressures our cornerstone banking franchise delivered consistent growth and strong earnings for the organization.

During the quarter core help for investment loans grew by 3% and non-interest bearing deposits grew by 10% over the same period prior year. Mortgage origination volume was up 1% compared to prior year and picked up four basis points of market share as the industry continues to move to a purchase environment with lower refinancing. Our retail, clearing, and securities lending businesses continued to benefit from short-term rate increases with year-over-year revenue growth of 5%. Non-interest expense decreased $28 million or 8% versus Q2 2017 driven by seasonally lower losses in the insurance business and reduction and reduced compensation expense from lower revenues in the securities business. Additionally PlainsCapital Bank was the victim of a wire fraud which adversely impacted quarterly earnings by 4.3 million.

We continue to look for opportunities to optimize capital for our shareholders and through the first six months of the year we have returned $52 million in dividends and share repurchases to our stockholders. Our Board of Directors approved an additional $50 million of share repurchases through January of 2019 and also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on August 31, 2018. Regarding M&A our Bank of River Oaks acquisitions remains on track to close this quarter after receiving shareholder and regulatory approval. Meanwhile our tangible book value per share has grown by 4% from the prior year. We view risk management as fundamental for the organization and are extremely proud of our asset quality and credit management operations. Year-to-date net charge offs are only $198,000. The insurance business recorded a loss and LAE ratio of 71.6% for the second quarter down from 92% during the prior year.

Moving to slide 4, overall pretax income for the second quarter declined by $43.2 million compared to prior year however two significant non-recurring items in 2017 drove the majority of the decline which were an insurance receivable of $15 million reported at the bank and the favorable resolution of the SWS appraisal rights proceedings of $11.6 million reported at corporate. Purchase accounting also contributed significantly to the year-over-year decline which Will is going to address when he covers the financials.

Our core banking business continues to generate organic growth in a very competitive market. Real estate lending supported 2% linked quarter non-covered loan growth and non-performing non-covered loans dipped to 50 basis points of total non-covered loans as credit quality remains sound. As noted earlier we continue to increase market share in the mortgage business in spite of increased competition and lower overall industry volume. Our loan originations and servicing fees have increased while our operating expenses have decreased compared to prior year which has served to partially offset the pressure and secondary markets threats.

HilltopSecurities pretax income declined $7.6 million compared to the prior year largely from lower revenue in the structured finance, public finance, and capital markets businesses, offset by growth in its businesses that benefited from higher short-term rates. Due to the mild weather in the State of Texas during the second quarter the loss and LAE ratio of National Lloyds was significantly below the historic four year average. Note the third quarter can be an active weather period for National Lloyd's program [ph] which may create volatility.

So overall I feel very positive about the strength and long-term prospects of Hilltop and the ability of our quality professionals to address current market challenges and continue to grow the organization. We will continue to exercise prudent capital management to support the organic growth of our businesses, return capital to our shareholders, and make opportunistic transactions as evidenced by the impending close of the desirable Bank of River Oaks transaction. I will now turn the presentation over to Will to talk you through the financials.

William B. Furr

Thank you Jeremy, I will start on page 5. Hilltops net income for the second quarter which is $33.1 million, a decrease from the second quarter of 2017 of $29.4 million to second quarter of 2018 results include $4.3 million of pretax expenses related to a wire fraud incidence. Currently we expect we will recover a significant portion of this loss from insurance proceeds during the second half of this year. The net interest income in the second quarter equated to $105 million and includes 8.3 million of purchase loan accretion which declined by approximately $15 million versus the second quarter of 2017. As Jeremy noted the second quarter of 2017 included approximately $27 million of significant non-recurring items both of which were recorded in non-interest income.

Provision expense for the quarter was approximately $300,000. Provision expense in the quarter reflects ongoing improvement across the portfolio but in particular clients in the oil and gas business are experiencing improving operating results resulting from higher oil prices. During the second quarter of 2018 the net impact of purchase accounting items contributed $4.3 million. While the contribution has declined as expected versus prior year results we do expect that purchase accounting benefits will range between $4 million and $6 million per quarter for the remainder of 2018. This outlook and any additional guidance excludes the impacts of the Bank of River Oaks acquisition. Hilltops capital position remained strong with a period in common equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.1% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.9%. Of note during the second quarter we repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares for $37 million through our open market repurchasing program. We do expect to continue to repurchase shares during the third quarter notwithstanding any significant market shifts.

Moving to page 6, net interest margin equated to 3.46% in the second quarter of 2018 including 29 basis points of purchase accounting accretion. The pre-purchase accounting taxable equivalent net interest margin equated to 3.18%. Net interest margin remained relatively stable during the second quarter as non-covered HFI loan yields improved by three basis points somewhat offset by higher deposit cost. While we remain extremely focused on managing deposit costs we have seen deposit betas continue to move higher as expected as we've gotten incremental rate movements from the Federal Reserve. Further, the flattening yield curve has increased pressure on them and net interest income and short-term borrowing costs rise and longer term asset yields remain relatively stable.

Related to deposit costs from December of 2015 our total deposit betas is approximately 26% while over the last 12 months our total deposit betas are approximately 34%. These continue to compare favorably to our through the cycle model beta levels of 50% to 60%. The market continues to get more competitive as rates move higher and we expect that total deposit betas will increase towards our through the cycle levels over time. Further as absolute rates in the market have risen and cash rates have moved above 2% we have seen more activity from clients pursuing both CD products and higher yielding money market accounts resulting in some mix shift across the portfolio. While this shift in deposit mix is expected as the market moves higher through this cycle we remain focused on growing core deposits and managing our overall funding cost aggressively. Given the factors noted previously we are maintaining our current pre-purchase accounting, taxable equivalent, and net interest margin outlook at 3.2% plus or minus three basis points.

We will continue to revisit our assumptions based on the outcome of the future Federal Reserve rate movements and their impacts on our portfolios. Over the past year earning assets -- average earning assets have increased by approximately $400 million driven by non-covered HFI bank loan growth of $266 million and growth in Hilltops low risk, high liquid securities portfolios of $225 million principally related to growth in mortgage backed securities at both PlainsCapital Bank and HilltopSecurities.

Moving to page 7, total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2018 equated to $279 million. Second quarter mortgage related income and fees declined by $18 million versus the second quarter of 2017. While mortgage origination volumes remained stable versus the second quarter of 2017 levels revenues declined as a result of a 45 basis point decline in secondary spreads versus the prior year driven by tighter market pricing and ongoing competitive pressures. We view the current economic backdrop as relatively strong and relatively strong purchase market as constructed for volumes in the short intermediate terms. However, aggressive price competition coupled with tight housing inventories did result in additional pressure on gain on sale margins throughout the second quarter. Given the current market conditions we expect the gain on sale margins could remain pressured throughout the remainder of 2018.

Securities related fees decreased versus the prior year by $3 million primarily driven by lower public finance offering volumes. Other income declined by $42.4 million driven by two significant onetime items including the final settlement of the SWS appraisal rights matter and the recognition of a $15 million insurance related -- receivable related to a 2016 fraud. Further other non-interest incomes did decline on lower production volumes and tighter market spreads in the structured finance business as volumes declined versus 2017 by 26% during the quarter.

Turning to page 8, non-interest expense has improved from the second quarter 2017 by $28 million or approximately 8% to $338 million. $9 million of the improvement came from lower loss and LAE expenses in the insurance business as storm frequency and severity were seasonally low during the second quarter. Compensation expenses were lower by $14 million during the period related to lower production revenues driving lower commissions and discretionary incentives. Of note mortgage origination related variable compensation expenses are generally aligned with the production volumes and therefore they have remained elevated given the stability and overall origination volume. Further this quarter included approximately 2.7 million in costs related to ongoing core system replacements and enhancements, $2 million related to FDIC indemnification and call back related expenses, and $4.3 million related to the aforementioned wire fraud incident.

Turning to page 9, total loans including margin loans of HilltopSecurities and covered loans held in the bank provide approximately $220 million or 3.5% versus the second quarter of 2017. Throughout 2018 we've experienced a high level of pay downs as our clients finalize projects or refinance them to term. However we did see strong loan closings late in the second quarter which provided improved link quarter loan growth. As a result the strong close to the quarter and strong pipeline we are maintaining a full year outlook of 6% to 8% total loan growth.

Moving to page 10, total deposits were approximately $7.8 million and increased by 239 million or 3.2% versus second quarter of 2017. Further non-interest bearing deposits have increased by $216 million or approximately 10% versus the prior year. The decline in deposits on a linked quarter basis reflects normal seasonal trends that includes tax related payments and declining balances in municipalities. Non-interest bearing deposits represent 32% of total deposits which has improved over time reflecting our continued focus on growing and expanding customer relationships across our banking franchise. Since the second quarter of 2017 we have allowed to mature or return approximately $270 million of brokered CD's and brokered money market deposits. These reductions reflect our ongoing focus on growing high value client deposits and improving our funding mix over time. Deposit costs have continued to increase modestly with short-term interest rates and we remain active in the market testing rates and terms to ensure we remain competitive while being very intentional in not leading the market in terms of higher rates. I will now turn it to Alan to provide more insights on the business' performance.

Alan B. White

Okay, thank you Will. Let me start out with the bank, we had a very solid performance from the bank in the second quarter and earned about 77% of the income which is a strong number. The bank continues to maintain an outstanding credit quality and that's primarily due to our underwriting standards and our patience in not chasing loans and making bad decisions. Our growth was about 3% for the quarter. We do as Will says still anticipate a 6% to 8% growth level for the year. In the main place we're able to attract these loans and get these loans are through relationships that we've had. We've added several in the second quarter. They are real estate loans and it will take a while to fund these up but they have substantial value to us and will add certainly to that growth level but they are with people that we've done business and known for quite a while. So we're very, very pleased with that and we will continue to stay steadfast in our underwriting guidelines and doing what we're doing.

About 80% of our loans today that we fund or look at are real estate loans which is a little awkward and uneasy because at some point when it stops those are the ones you are concerned about. But we remain in a very vibrant market in the Texas region, Dallas, Fort Worth obviously has been our strongest market for loans. Austin come in behind it -- lot behind it and we're excited about the Bank of River Oaks closing on August 1st. It will add an additional $350 million in loans to our portfolio but it will also provide us the opportunity to be able to attract new business and new opportunities in the Houston market which should help certainly with our loan growth. And it will soon become probably the third best market that we have once we get up and going here very shortly.

Our deposit growth remained strong. As I mentioned we've been able to manage our deposit costs and keep it in line with what we need to do. Our net interest margin actually for the quarter increased five basis points from 3.65 in the first quarter to 3.70 so we're pleased with that as we continue to watch and watch them make their moves going forward. We unfortunately did have a broad issue with a wire fraud in the second quarter. Total was about $4.3 million dollars, $300,000 of that was probably expense dealing with it. But we do anticipate receiving a recovery, an insurance recovery on that in the third quarter that will help mitigate most of that loss. We will have to pay $250,000 deductible, but it'll help mitigate that.

We're operating 63 branches today and on August 1st we'll have 66 branches and that gives us five in Houston and right in the primary of where we want to be and I think that's going to add certainly to our opportunities in growth as we go forward. So the bank is performing well, the loan portfolio is strong. We haven't had a reserve anytime for the last six quarters and that's pretty remarkable and pretty good and I credit our loan team and our underwriting standards to that. And I feel like we're positioned very well as we head into the future whatever it might hold.

Switching to PrimeLending which is our mortgage operation. It struggles like the mortgage business is struggling in the United States. Our income before tax was off from 2017 to 13.4 million. The strange thing about this is our origination volume is actually more than it was year-over-year. So we continue to originate a strong volume and you've got to understand the originations are mostly purchased money loans. There is very little refinancing. We're running 88% on purchase loans and actually in June it was 90%. So we're getting our share of the market. Actually our market share is increased to 0.93% of the overall market, 1% over we were a year ago and actually the MBA has come out and said that the market's down 6%. So you can see we're outperforming the market and in our volumes we're driving the volumes.

The problem, no surprise is that the competition is very difficult out there as everybody tries to survive, there's a lot of consolidation going on, and a lot of cutting of cost -- I mean cutting of pricing and struggling to try to get these loans so it is really cutting into our gain on sale which is about half of what we were hoping that we would have and that has affected our income somewhat. We are diligently looking at ways to try to improve that, we're looking at cost majors, we're looking at ways to increase fees and do the things that you would be doing prudently in a time like. We have a very talented team, a very experienced and knowledgeable team and I will assure you they're working hard at this every day and coming up with new ways to try to improve and prove that gain on sale as Will says, I don't know if we can expect a significant improvement before year end but we certainly are working on it.

From a policy standpoint in the mortgage company we have hired 41 loan officers and we've opened up 16 new branches. Now that's an opportunistic situation because we are able to take this consolidation that is going on in the industry and being able to cherry pick the ones that we want. And the loan officer we want in the regions we want and to be able to enhance our franchise especially in the purchase business. To me it's interesting that one of our stronger markets today is in the Northeast. And there's a lot going on there for us and we continue to gain our market share in that part of the country. So we continue to recruit hard, we continue to be able to attract outstanding people to our organization and that is just going to pay dividends to us. I think this company is positioned well, doing all the right things and I'm proud of the people and the professionalism that we have in this company and how they're reacting to the downturn I guess as far as gain on sale we're doing great on production.

We got HilltopSecurities, we did not have a good quarter. Couple of reasons is one, our public finance volume is off 22%. Now the industry is down 11% but we're off 22% but one of the reasons is we lost a big chunk of our people in Houston. They went out on their own. The utility financing people they went up on their own so that's one of the reasons we're down as much as we are and it hurt our revenue in the public finance area. We're recruiting and cutting costs and doing the things that we certainly need to do in that area to be able to gain that back or to reduce our cost in that area. And the structured finance area which again is tied back to the real estate business is soft and it is soft for the same reason the mortgage business is. The gain on sale has been down and volume has been down but we're seeing that come back.

It's a little different type of business in the mortgage business but we're seeing that come back and hopefully we're going to see some improvement there. Other areas like clearing, securities lending, retail, they're all doing okay. We just need everybody to do a little bit better so we're hoping that over a period of time here that we can get this thing back and get a better pretax margin on it. I will say that HilltopSecurities with their sweep accounts is providing $1.3 billion in funds to the bank. Those are core deposits to the banks so that is really a significant contribution to the bank and to the liquidity organization and that's certainly a real plus for us and our three legged stool.

As far as National Lloyd's is concerned, thank God for Mother Nature. We had a good quarter, normal weather. If you look at it a year ago it rained and it had rained and Harvey was here and we took a substantial loss from Harvey. We had nothing like that in the second quarter. We did show small loss but we were relieved as Jeremy says, you never know what weather might provide and we never know what third quarter will provide but we will keep our fingers crossed here. But we had a substantially better quarter than we anticipated and we hope that that will continue. So, that is my report and I don't know who I am supposed to turn it over to. Isabell Novakov.

Isabell Novakov

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question today will come from Michael Young of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

Hey, good morning. Wanted to start with a broker dealer, I appreciate all the color you provided there Alan but just I think that still the biggest delta is the securities trading business or the public finance piece, could you just walk through -- I mean were there any interest rate driven impacts there this quarter and then what's kind of going to be the driver of future volume there, is it picking up additional clients, is it market driven forces, any additional outlook you could provide there would be helpful?

Alan B. White

Sure, Michael you mentioned the structured finance and I think you dovetailed a little bit on public finance but for the structured finance business we had a decline of 26% in volume and that hurt us. And I think that what we saw in the quarter was a decline in volume from 1.8 billion down to 1.3 billion and we're also seeing competition. It's having an effect on the fees that we can charge and the rising rate environment is affecting our pay outs and the margin that we're getting and the spreads that we're getting and carry it.

Michael Young

And so, I mean do you see anything changing there or do you think this is kind of a better run rate moving forward?

Alan B. White

I would have to say that it rebounded somewhat from the first quarter. I think given the environment I think it's going to probably improve modestly from what it did this past quarter. And I would just say for the broker dealer as a whole I think that we've got pressure in the public finance business and the structured finance business particularly offset by kind of steady improvement in our rate -- short term rate driven businesses. So I think that my view is that the net revenue for the year is coming in about $350 million and we'll have kind of high single-digit pretax margins.

Michael Young

High single-digit, okay, so not enough cost reduction opportunity to kind of offset the revenue?

Alan B. White

No, I mean a lot of that's variable and a lot of the cost reduction we have had there is variable related to compensation.

Michael Young

And then just really quickly on the other side on gain on sale. I think you kind of covered it pretty well but is that -- there's normally a little bit of a bell curve throughout the year sort of on gain on sale margin, is it more just assuming kind of flat from here or is there additional compression you think that come just based on what you're seen thus far?

Alan B. White

Well, traditionally when you see this happen it was kind of a kick for 90 days and thereby disappeared and then it come back. But it hadn't come back and we still see people out there fighting and for comparable business and you have kept those margins down, I don't know if they're going to come back or when they are going to come back or when this cycle is going to get through. I don't know if we're going to see it continue -- we're going to continue to see pressure on it and I can't tell you it is going to be up but I know we are working on all different aspects of what we're trying to do. And I like initially some good is going to happen. But I think for us kind of where we are kind of looking at what we got and trying to manage our cost and trying to manage the way we do things.

You got to look at profitability in these branches and we are doing that, you got to look at profitability and loan losses. You are going to have loan losses as there has been a lot of volume but you are not making any money off of that. You got to evaluate all these signs and we're doing all that. And those kinds of things will affect the gain on sale but the question that we have is how long is these people going to stay alive. And last time what happened Michael was people just went out of business. I mean they just went out, now what they're doing is they're consolidating and so they're being able to stay in business longer. But they couldn’t be making much money. We have -- we really have a good company whether any of you want to believe this or not. We really have a great company, it has been a great company for a long time and it is well run. And we are making money, we're just not making the money we want to and I don't know how our company doesn’t have the expertise how they are even able to stay alive with the way the environment is today.

Michael Young

Okay, thanks. I will step back for now.

Operator

Our next question will come from Brady Gailey of KBW. Please go ahead.

Brady Gailey

Hey, good morning guys. So Will you talked about the guidance for accretable yield being in that 4 million to 6 million per quarter range. I mean that is a decent step down from what we've seen in the first half of the year closer to 9 million a quarter. I mean I know your accretion will naturally fall off for you all from here but it seems like a pretty aggressive step down. I was just wondering what was driving that lower level of accretable yield?

William B. Furr

Yeah, and I think I would maybe clean that up then. The guidance of 4 million to 6 million is the pretax contribution which includes certain costs related to indemnification -- indemnification drawback. The actual accretable yield just on the accretion side we would say 6 million to 8 million bucks per quarter on a scheduled basis. So the 4 million to 6 million though was a pretax contribution which we try to call it in the presentation over the last couple of quarters.

Brady Gailey

Okay, got it. And then the Bank River Oaks you will close that I guess here next week, maybe just talk about how that field has been going, has any of your assumptions changed from when you first announced it. And then talk about the opportunity that even now that you have this platform in Houston, will you look to be pretty aggressive on the hiring front, hiring some Houston based lenders?

Jeremy B. Ford

Yeah, I'll have Alan can talk to the hiring but the first is on kind of from the transaction. We are excited to close it and everything's been going really well between signing and now. And as far as working together and the integration plans and what not. And also the bank performed well for the first six months, it has exceeded our expectations. It has made $3.3 million of net income, it was about 1.5% ROA and they've really had a test where quality deposits they've really had virtually very little deposit beta. So I guess when we went back and announced it's still going to be 3% tangible book value dilutive, overall I would keep to the same assumptions that we listed when we announced. But I would say that it's traveling modestly higher. So there's opportunity hopefully there. Alan on the hiring…

Alan B. White

Yeah, Brady this bank is right in where we want to be in and that's right in the River Oak [ph] area, medical areas [ph] so that the three banks we're getting are right there. Perfect for where we are, set up to be -- these guys come with about 30 years of experience each. They know the market, they know the people, they know the bankers and you know as well as I do there's a lot of transition going on in Houston with the bankers and there's a lot of opportunity there to possibly hire some bankers. There is opportunity there to open some new branches and there is certainly an opportunity there to create business with the existing bank with our own loan limit and stuff we're going to be able to expand better customers and relationships immediately because we can offer a lot more to their customers. And because of their experience and knowledge of the market and being in the market is going to give us an opportunity to go after business that we're not as familiar with but they are. And because of their knowledge of the market they're going to be able to go after lenders and people that we do not have the contacts. So we're excited, they're excited, we're glad to get this going and I'm expecting good signs out of it. And I think that we will be very poised. So it's a quality organization, a quality franchise with a quality portfolio and it fits us just right.

Brady Gailey

Alright, then my final question, it was great to see you guys more active on the buyback front this quarter and it's good to see the additional 50 million which I am guessing with the stock trading at 1.3 tangible could be cleaned up here in fairly short order, maybe just talk about your appetite to buy the stock back beyond just what's left in the buyback.

Jeremy B. Ford

Well I think that first we make note that we brought about $40 million year-to-date and then we had a pretty active second quarter which came close to depleting our authorization, so we got an additional authorization. We're going to be prudent about it but I think that we'll look to use that authorization in open market. And I think if we see a pullback and we kind of know our company and what we think the intrinsic value is we will stand ready to consider something bigger or more opportunistic.

Brady Gailey

Right, great, thanks guys.

Operator

The next question will come from Matt Olney of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Matt Olney

Thanks and good morning.

Jeremy B. Ford

Good morning Matt.

Matt Olney

I want to stick with the capital discussion and Jeremy when I look at this -- the new authorization and if I assume current dividend levels hold, think it implies about 75% give or take of your income will be return to shareholders through daily repurchase, is that 75% the right way to think about this in the near term?

Jeremy B. Ford

I think in the near term -- I would say in the near term that is kind of probably right. I mean I think longer term kind of our capital strategy is to one use our earnings generation and excess capital for organic growth and that will largely be dictated by our loan growth. And then we want to have shareholder return or some 30% to 40% and the balance be retained for M&A. And where we see the environment today I think more of that would tilt to the share repurchases.

Matt Olney

And to clarify that statement Jeremy is there a scenario where the total cap return could be over 100%.

Jeremy B. Ford

Well of the earnings, not in perpetuity no, and I think that what we have right now is over 500 million of excess capital, we're going to deploy about 100 with the Bank of River Oaks transaction. And we want to maintain somewhere around $500 million excess capital over the long term to be able to be opportunistic given any period but evaluating the market as we do on a daily basis we may be more active in shareholder return in a certain period than another, does that makes sense.

Matt Olney

Yeah, yeah I think so, thank you. And then going back to mortgage Alan you gave us some good data points on the gain on sale margins but just setting that aside and looking at volumes Prime has a national presence, are there any good data points you can share with us by geography, it sounds like the Northeast is going very well, anything off sideness in your footprint?

Alan B. White

Well, you know surprisingly Texas has always been our foothold. I mean as we expand in California it became pretty strong. Texas continues to be 20% of our market, California is probably number two. But the Northeast is doing well. Inventory is a problem. Once of the things that we do we do renovation loans and where that really comes into play is when there is enough inventory out there and some guys want to buy a house, can't get it. Instead what they do is they renovate their existing house. So we go large volume of that business going on, a large volume of that business going on is in the Northeast because of the lack of inventory.

Now take that aside, Texas, Dallas has always been the number one branch in the company. Kansas City now is the number one branch in the company. We're just really doing a great job in that Kansas City market. California in the Northwest is strong. So we've got the spread pretty good here and it looks -- the volumes pretty strong. I don't know if they're going to stay up to where they have been, it is going to depend on the market. Interest rates to me really have not affected anything. It's been more of a competition side of this thing and it has really affected that gain on sale, people staying alive. And I said earlier to somebody, the difference between now and a couple years ago those people were just getting out of business.

Today there's consolidation going on and people are requiring these companies to stay alive and staying alive that means that the competition on the rate for the loan is staying alive so they're not going away as fast as we think. But again I just can't -- I just know how well run our company and how hard they work at this. And they are making money but I just don't know how these other places are making money staying alive. If I were -- and we are in the warehouse business in the bank, we do it but boy I should be looking at some of these mortgage companies because we do. We look at really close on is this as warehouse lending we do and we've asked couple of them to leave because they are not doing any good and I will be concerned about a lot of these mortgage companies and these warehouse lines that they have got, I would just be cautious in there, that's kind of my type math, but that is more --

Matt Olney

Now that is an interesting data points, appreciate that and going back to the gain on sale margins Alan, when you look at call it the June month or July so far are you seeing any indication of stabilization of those margins, are you saying the margins…?

Alan B. White

I would tell you this between May and June, June -- I mean May dropped down. But it bounced back in June. It bounced back up in June. I mean it didn’t bounce back up to where we want it to be but it bounced back up and I think I it is stable right now. But I would not anticipate any big push or any way we are going to stay pretty flat. We got to get through this year and one of the signs -- I think if we think anything is going come out we're going to have to create it. We're going to have to figure out how to do the loan more efficiently. We're going to have to figure out how to manage our costs and cut our costs in certain areas and not giving it away as much. And we're putting in a new operating system that is going to help us significantly, to manage and controlling these things and so we're doing all the right things, we're pushing all the right buttons. Trust me the people out are -- we have got eight regions, those people out there are all over it. I've been to a couple meetings with Todd and Steve Thompson. And I mean they are just thinking way ahead of what I was thinking. And I'm very impressed and looking at these. They're looking at ways I can drive more revenue at the bottom line. And these are people that run a big sales organization. So, to me that's the way it is, I'm impressed.

Matt Olney

Okay, that's all for me. Thank you guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brett Rabatin of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Brett Rabatin

Hey, good morning. I wanted to maybe go a little further on the on the mortgage side and you talked a lot about the gain on sale margins and you also talk about cutting some cost and doing some other things to try and aid the profitability of that segment, can you give us maybe just some color on 2Q is typically your strongest mortgage quarter. If we're just thinking about the back half of the year and the gain on sale margins let's just say we are flat…?

Alan B. White

I go back -- we've answered the gain on sale margin twice now and I wouldn’t expect anything. I mean if we can keep it flat we would be happy. So, I am not going to look at the gain on sale. As far as cutting costs we are looking at things, we're looking at branches that are not as profitable. We've got some satellite branches that we probably can eliminate. We have got some consolidation of branches that we can probably make. We've got some marketing expense that we can probably can control better, we have got some fees that we can charge and do a better job of collecting. We've got loan offers that we've got to look at the profitability. So there's a lot of different aspects that you can look at, that we are looking at on an ongoing basis as we speak. So those are all things that could help our bottom line from the standpoint of better profitability and those are things we're trying to do in the same token, try to keep providing there. I don't think the volume levels are going to stay where they are. The MBA came out and said the purchase loans is going to be down $6 billion. Well that affects everybody. Another is a 4% GDP today, that's good news. So there is a lot of things playing in here but we're working a lot of different angles and it is a big business and we have a big company. But we are all over it and we are on top of the game. So, I feel that we are positioned well.

Brett Rabatin

Okay, that is what I was trying to get to Alan, just thinking about some of those things, I mean can the profitability of that segment is just the potential magnitude of profitability improvement in that and that…?

Alan B. White

One basis point I think amounts to like $14 million. If you could change things one basis point. Now that sounds hard to believe but it is hard to change at one basis point. So, we're working on a lot of different things, a lot of different ways, and there is a lot of different angles to this and we have got 1300 loan losses and so you are having to communicate, educate, and do all those things. And you got loan officers that produce big volume but maybe their profitability isn’t great either. So, you got to look at that. So we are doing all things we need to be doing.

Brett Rabatin

Okay and it was good to see the loan growth this quarter and you talked about doing real estate, I want to make sure I understood, is that more on the construction side or are you doing more commercial real estate income?

Jeremy B. Ford

I will start with construction that I am talking about. The larger projects there are customer relationships that we have that are doing things. You know those kind of deals they take a while to fund them up but these are pretty big sized deals that we feel very comfortable with and we've done business with before. And they amount to couple of million dollars. So you know you add those with the existing ones and you are going to be funded up. And that's why we think we can probably get to that 6% to 8% loan growth number for the year. We're not going to change our underwriting standards however, we're seeing people chase things, we are seeing people give on structure and rate and things like that which we will not do. But we're making good solid loans to good solid relationships we've had in people that we have done business with for a long time. And to me that's the nature of the game, you pick up a new one or two and every time you keep adding that to your portfolio and you are going to be fine.

We don't have any soft spots on our own portfolio. I mean we are worried when we had Hurricane Harvey and really nothing come of that. Everything worked on so I think we're on top of it. We haven't had any kind of a major loss other than the broad view about two years ago and we got part of that back and still working on it. So I feel real good about our people, I feel really good about discipline in what we're doing and the patience. I know some people think that we don't have any loan growth and we're not doing it in a vibrant economy but also see people that are doing things that I wouldn’t do too.

Brett Rabatin

Yeah, okay and then maybe just one last one, I want to make sure I understood the margin guidance is the same 3.20 plus or minus I think three basis points but you also mentioned some increased pressure on funding costs and maybe some higher betas on the deposit side, is the margin being stable maybe you can just kind of walk through like the margins being stable but it sounds like you are having some higher pressure on your funding base?

William B. Furr

Yes, so this Will. I think on the NIM as we look at it we have seen obviously the flatter yield curve. It has gotten flatter sooner than we would have otherwise expected it to, that whether it be short-term borrowing, certainly deposit costs that has put pressure there so those rates have risen certainly faster than our asset yields, haven’t and so we are kind of now projecting that flatter yield curve persist into the future based on kind of the current environment and as such that's what is yielding the pressure. On the deposit side, again as we have stated a number of quarters, we are judicious and really thoughtful and to some extent defensive about how we kind of move rates in terms of deposit rates and pricing. We do have a few kind of introductory specials in the market on the deposit side. But in most cases it's our objective given our overall strong liquidity profile that we are again defending strong relationships with pricing actions versus being aggressive and being on the front end.

The mix shift that I mentioned in my comments you do have clients that are seeing kind of 2% cash rates and they're calling and asking can they move from one product to another product and that's just -- that's normal as we go through the cycle and we expected a lot of that. So the real difference if you will is the flatter yield curve and our expectation that it's flatter longer.

Brett Rabatin

Okay, great, appreciate all the color.

Operator

Our next question will come from Michael Rose of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose

Hey, good morning guys, how are you?

Jeremy B. Ford

Hi, Michael how are you?

Michael Rose

I'm doing great, thanks for asking. Most of my questions have been answered but maybe for Jeremy, just wanted to get an updated thoughts on the insurance business. I know you had made some changes about two years ago or so, a new President and some pricing changes and where do you stand there and how you think about it in the context of the broader organization? Thanks.

Jeremy B. Ford

Sure, well what we've done -- I guess where we're at on that is we have relocated the company to Dallas from Waco which is a couple hours away. So it's good that we're all here and the company operating. We did hire a CEO in 2004 and he departed and that was announced in the first quarter of this year I think. And we have a lot of capable department heads and we have Darren Parmenter who before served as interim CEO and he is serving as interim CEO right now. And things are just kind of on track as we've kind of moved the company up here and trying to focus on getting the revenues and the top line has been soft, it's been competitive. We've been -- trying to be very selective with our exposures and we've had a favorable weather so far this year. That's kind of where the company is, strategically I think it's just that. We continue to the -- now that it is here in Dallas and part of the other Hilltop companies. We're trying to just improve upon it and we are in the process of taking a $46 million dividend out of it that we are seeking approval to do so.

Michael Rose

That's very helpful and maybe just one for Alan, can you talk about the commercial loan pipeline and kind of where that stands and if you're seeing any sort of improvement there based on the optimism from customers that we are hearing about. You mentioned the 4% GDP growth today. Is there any sense for kind of where the pipeline stands and if you expect utilization rates just actually go up and then maybe you can address what the pay downs will look like more recently? Thanks.

Alan B. White

Yeah, we had some pretty good tie downs first of the year that rose loans that matured and they will move them into permanent. We replaced a lot of that and those are some of the big relationships I am talking about. We've got a construction top line out there about 800 million that we will fund up over a period of time but overall I guess they put their money down first before we are going to fund it. So it take a little bit of time. You know our unfunded commitments is still around $2 billion. You know that doesn’t change give or take much, the game is all real estate. We didn’t have one pretty good sized C&I loan that we are going to be making this month that would be nice to have. But you continue to get out there and chip and hammer on these things, it's really competitive because I mean these guys they want some they will change their loan standards. They will change whatever to get it and we're just not going to do that. You know we're going to have to work really hard to get 6% to 8% this year. That is just the way it is.

But we have been able to do with licenseships and so we will just keep working on those and these are people that do things, and have done things, and are successful, it is one of a kind. It is not like going out running in the -- and hopefully you going to get some of this going out. One at a time, and knocking on door and bringing it in and it is -- we try to stay in Texas and obviously Dallas is a pretty strong market. Fort Worth is a good market. [indiscernible] and we're come from always been a pretty good market for us and Austin has been -- this Houston market, I am going to be intrigued by it because of where we are and because of the people we're getting and the opportunity, I am thinking there is going to be some good opportunity down there, $70 dollar oil. Certainly you didn’t hear anything. It took awhile to get there, you all kind of miss that, I was betting a bunch of money because it was going to go up to $70-- sorry, it didn't get there but it is there now and that's helping that economy down there and that's a big old place. And so I think there is going to be some good opportunity there for us. So I'm optimistic about that so we're working hard every day, we got like 156 loan officers and we're out there calling on people, knocking on doors, unfortunately most of it is real estate which got to concern you at some point. It just can't keep going but it has so far.

Michael Rose

That's great color. Thanks for taking my question guys.

Operator

Our next question will come from Chris Gamaitoni of Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Chris Gamaitoni

Good morning, most of my questions have been answered. Probably just one, is there any specific deposit strategies you have moving forward that you could tell us more about? Deposit strategies to be clear.

William B. Furr

Yeah, so again we are -- what we're focused on is targeting existing clients and then new prospects and service and their banking needs. I mean I don't -- we don't have any aggressive what I would call deposit product strategies that are going to cost rates to move or aggressive pricing strategies in that regime. It's truly kind of day to day execution of our relationship strategy and approach to continue to take share and grow our deposit base. And again I would highlight the 32% non-interest bearing and net double-digit growth were approximately 10% growth year-on-year as a testament to the work the team does every day serving clients.

Chris Gamaitoni

Perfect, thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentleman at this time we will conclude our question-and-answer session and this will also conclude the Hilltop Holdings second quarter 2018 conference call and webcast. We thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.