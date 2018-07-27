Bitcoin Pricing Models - Round 2

Sometimes things happen that will shift charts in one direction or another, these can temporarily break models that have worked in the past.

Both models are interesting ways of thinking about the data, but each has strengths and weaknesses.

Catching up to now

In my first ever article on SA I gave a brief review of two Bitcoin (BTC-USD)(COIN)(OTCQX:GBTC) pricing models, "Moon Math" and the Fundstrat model from Tom Lee. Both models left me with a bad taste in my mouth. It's not that they don't represent the data, it's just that I found it too complicated to verify and validate what was being suggested. In the case of Moon Math, the average daily returns will change over time, so I feel that the channel approach will become less predictive over time. With the Fundstrat model, I wasn't clear why the price was used as an input to predict the price, or how exactly the number of "users" was being estimated. But, enough about that. If you want to read more you can visit that article directly.

The new models

Today I want to talk about two very popular Bitcoin pricing models. The first is Willy Woo's NVT, and the second is the Mayer Multiple. Both of these models, from a high level I find to be of high quality. However, at today's price one of them seems bullish and the other seems bearish; so how can we make sense of this?

Willy Woo's NVT

For the visual learners, let's take a look at the chart.

Image Source: Woobull.com

The yellow line you see is a log scale representation of the bitcoin market cap since 2011. This line relates to the Y-Axis on the right, and as you can see the current Bitcoin market cap is just over $100 Billion. The red line is the NVT, which represents the current market cap divided by the daily trade volume (and averaged over 14 days as the caption reads).

Some observations

The first thing I noticed about this model, is that it's somewhat redundant to divide the market cap by the transaction volume; because they're both multiplied by the USD price. If you scroll down on the Woobull page, you will see a note about this.

Calculation Bitcoin's NVT is calculated by dividing the Network Value (market cap) by the daily USD volume transmitted through the blockchain. Note that this is the equivalent of the bitcoin token supply divided by the daily BTC value transmitted through the blockchain. Thus it is technically an expression of inverse monetary velocity. - Woobull

So, technically; you could produce the same ratio by taking the number of Bitcoins in circulation and dividing it by the number of BTC transacted (on chain) in a day. That would look like a very different chart, because instead of a jagged market cap line in yellow, you'd have a smooth curve that looked something like this.

Image Source: blockchain.com

If you did this, the red line would remain unchanged actually, because all we're doing is taking BTC trading volume and multiplying it by the price of a US Dollar, which would not change the line, just the label on the left Y-axis.

Really, this is just a technicality that doesn't matter. I just wanted to point it out to you so you have a better understanding of what you're looking at and how to think about the data.

The second thing I noticed was that this indicator seems to lag the low price in the market. This is because low point in transactions and the low point in trading volume do not occur at the same time. Take a look at the chart below.

Data Source: Woobull

The green arrows mark the high price in the last two bubbles. The red arrows mark the high point in NVT ratio. Notice that each time, there is a lag time of about six months between the high price and the high NVT ratio.

If you were to have sold Bitcoin at the peak of NVT, you would have been about six months late to the game. So, in that regard, I feel that this model acts as a trailing indicator, rather than a leading one.

When we look at the price bottom coming off of 2013, it's the same story. The low point in NVT was in December of 2015, when the price of Bitcoin was in the $400 range. However, in January of 2015, the price was around or even just under $200. So, it would seem that if we wanted to use this chart to time our buys and sells, we need to shift our timing back some amount to buy at the bottom and sell at the top (in a perfect world).

Final Thoughts on Willy Woo

I'm a big fan of Willy Woo, ever since someone turned me onto his model in the comment section on Seeking Alpha. I like his nice clean website, and the fact that he discloses exactly how he does the calculations. Also, there's a lot of other useful data on his site, I encourage you to check it out. However, use this model with caution as it may lag the market tops and bottoms.

The Mayer Multiple

The Mayer Multiple is the brain child of Bitcoin aficionado Trace Mayer (also known for creating the Armory wallet and founding Kraken among other things).

Let's start with a chart like we did before.

Image Source: TheInvestorsPodcast

The way this works is fairly simple. As the caption says above, we're just looking at the Bitcoin price and dividing that by the 200 DMA. There are a few things to note about this approach.

A fast spike in value will create a larger Mayer Ratio than a slower spike in value. Using this methodology, the 2012 and 2014 bubbles were much larger than the 2017 bubble. Because this model uses a 200 DMA, we are losing data from 2011 and the first half of 2012.

Further analysis of the Mayer Multiple

You could argue that item #1, the danger of a fast spike being greater than a slow spike is a good thing. However, I could see the opposite being true as well; something about boiling a frog comes to mind.

Because the bubble of 2017 took longer to form (and possibly to deflate), it appears as only a tiny blip on the radar compared to bubbles in the past. However, other models show the exact opposite; so perhaps the jury is still out on this.

Another observation is that because the price fell so rapidly over the last six months, the Mayer Multiple seems to suggest that now might be a good time to buy Bitcoin. This is based on the observation that a ratio of 1 is historically quite low (although the price may decline further before it turns around, if we are to believe the past indicates the future).

Lastly, I have a slight beef with this model, because essentially it ignores the outside world. We end up trying to predict the movement of a line, based off nothing but the movement of that same line (or what you can extract from the trends and averages it produces). That being said, I personally shy away from pure TA, so I will admit that I'm biased against this kind of thinking (yes, I know that it does work for some people).

Beware the past

Sometimes things happen that change the patterns we're used to seeing. This gets us as humans. For example, I think the reason for the slow and huge build up in Bitcoin price in 2017 was due to the launch of futures, which allowed traders to build up massive positions, then profit from selling them at a gain while cashing in on their self-fulfilling short contracts. This was an event that could only happen once, and it caused massive swings in the market.

The same thing could happen if a Bitcoin ETF gets approved. Be aware that even the best models can work great sometimes, then totally fall apart at other times. I recommend looking at and evaluating as many models as possible. Hopefully they don't all say the same thing, otherwise, what's the use?

Conculsion

I find Willy Woo's model and Trace Mayer's model to both be well made and easy to understand. As an investor, it's important to understand why two seemingly good models can contradict each other, while agreeing with each other at other times. As I said before, I'm biased against pure TA, but I still look at charts like this just so I'm not isolating myself from information that could prove to change my mind at some point.

