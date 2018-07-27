5 Reasons To Avoid Silver (Playing Devil's Advocate)

By Ivan Y.

I am long iShares Silver (SLV), and have been since SLV began trading in 2006. So why am I writing a bearish article on it? The reason is because it's important for an investor to occasionally play devil's advocate and understand the arguments that go against his/her investment thesis. Our natural tendency, however, is to look for information that supports our beliefs. If I was wiser when I was younger and understood this, I would've stayed 20 miles away from bad, losing, horrible investments such as Apex Silver and Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD). That said, here are five reasons why I would stay away from silver.

1) Silver Supply Deficit

The deficit in the supply of silver is now a surplus (maybe). I say "maybe" because there are different opinions on this issue. As per Investingnews.com:

In terms of supply, the silver market is expected to remain in a fundamental surplus for the third year in a row in 2018, with an excess of about 70 million ounces, according to Precious Metals Investment Focus 2017/2018.

But according to data from The Silver Institute, silver has been in a deficit for the last five years. However, even if The Silver Institute is right about the deficit, you can see in the chart that the deficit is shrinking.

Silver guru David Morgan has another way of looking at this issue. He believes silver has been in a surplus for the last 10 years, but you need to understand his explanation. He looks at it in terms of the above-ground inventory of silver, which fell from 1990 to 2006 from 2B ounces to 500M ounces. The above-ground stockpile bottomed in 2006 but has since grown from the low to 2.5B ounces over the last 11 years.

2) Real Interest Rates

One of the biggest influences on the price of gold, and silver by correlation, is real interest rates. When real interest rates are rising, that is bad for gold because investors have more incentive to park their money in bonds rather than in non-interest paying gold. Since December 2015, the Fed has increased the Fed funds rate from 0% to currently 2% today. They will not stop at 2%. The Fed will raise at least one, possibly two, more times this year. And it is unlikely to end this year. Consensus estimates are that the Fed will raise rates three or four more times in 2019. That would take the Fed funds rate to about 3.5%, which unfortunately for gold and silver bulls is still historically low.

3) Competition From Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies, and now marijuana stocks, are competing with precious metals for investment dollars. There is some overlap in the investor base for these investment classes. What gold and silver investors and cryptocurrency investors have in common is that they are often people who don't trust paper currency, and thus look for an alternative. The total market cap for all cryptocurrencies is somewhere above $250 billion. I have no idea whether this number will shrink or grow in the future, but any amount that is invested in cryptocurrencies is money that potentially could be invested in gold and silver.

I'm no expert on marijuana stocks either, but I do know that a number of Canadian junior resource stocks that started out as mining or energy companies have transformed themselves into marijuana companies. As per Financial Post:

In all, almost half of the country's marijuana firms started out in the resource sector before many converted to pot via reverse takeovers and spinoffs.

4) Low Mining Costs

Costs are low at primary silver miners. This is great if you are invested in silver mining stocks. This is not good if you are invested in SLV because the miners will be encouraged to keep mining at these low silver prices and contribute to increasing the silver "surplus." In Q1 2018, the top 17 miners in Global X Silver Miners (SIL) reported an average all-in cost or AISC of $10.92 per ounce. In the same quarter in 2017 and 2016, the average costs were $11.50 and $10.28, respectively. With a current silver price of roughly $15.40, you can see that the miners still have a significant margin.

5) Stagnant Industrial Demand

Let's be honest. Industrial demand for silver is not really growing. As you should know, silver is as much an industrial metal like copper as it is a precious investment metal like gold. But the fact is that overall industrial demand just isn't growing. Going back to the above supply/demand chart by The Silver Institute, the industrial fabrication demand in 2017 of 599 Moz was only slightly higher than in 2016, but lower than it was in 2010-13 when demand was over 600 Moz. Where's the overall growth? The data does not show it. While there is increasing "photovoltaic" demand for silver in solar panels, that is matched by decreasing demand in "electrical and electronics."

Outlook

So that's enough silver bashing for now. Let me conclude with my outlook for silver. In my opinion, supply and demand fundamentals don't have much affect on the price of silver. And I have no idea and no opinion on what will happen to cryptocurrencies in the future. So when I look at these bearish arguments for silver, I think the most significant influence is real interest rates. Because the Fed is expected to continue raising rates well into 2019 at least, SLV could continue to be a frustrating investment. SLV might not be a good investment until after the Fed stops hiking rates. Until then, my educated guess is that SLV will likely be a range-bound, boring, and dead money investment. Because I'm long SLV, I hope I'm wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.