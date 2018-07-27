Del Frisco's Restaurant's (DFRG) CEO Norman Abdallah on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Neil Thomson – Chief Financial Officer

Norman Abdallah – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Will Slabaugh – Stephens Incorporated

Brian Vaccaro – Raymond James

Joshua Long – Piper Jaffray

Operator

Neil Thomson

Thank you, Bree. Good morning, everyone and thank you for your time and interest in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. I’m joined today with Norman Abdallah, our Chief Executive Officer. After Norman and I deliver our prepared remarks, we’ll be happy to take your questions.

And now I will turn the call over to Norman.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you, Neil, and good morning, everyone. We have embarked on a new age of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group with the closing of the Barteca acquisition last month and are excited to be sharing with you our vision of the future for our core brands; Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, Barcelona Wine bar, bartaco and Del Frisco’s Grille.

Our company now consists of 84 highly differentiated experiential restaurants that celebrate life through great food, great wine and superior hospitality across 24 states in Washington, D.C. Of these, 14 units make up the Sullivan’s brand, which remains part of our portfolio for now. However, through our strategic alternative process, we have received several bids from interested parties to purchase the concept and our engaging with them, although we cannot say with certainty if or when we will consummate a transaction or at what terms. Through the addition of our emerging brands, the Del Frisco’s portfolio is more diversified, imbalanced than ever before.

Barcelona and bartaco provide us with a built-in hedge for any future market downturn through lower average checks, peak seasonality in the summer versus in the winter for the Double Eagle and the Grille, a less beef-centric menu, which makes our supply chain less susceptible to swings in beef commodities and a smaller footprint for individual locations, which provides greater flexibility to our real estate strategy.

As we have previously stated, we see the brand potential for Del Frisco’s Double Eagle at approximately 40 to 50 domestic locations. This compares to just 14 today, including the opening of the Double Eagle Steak House in Boston in Back Bay, Massachusetts at the Prudential Center just last week. This opening will be followed by our later Georgia opening in Q3 and our downtown San Diego in Century City California openings in Q4, which establishes our foothold on the West Coast.

Still by year-end, we’ll have reached only about a third of our flagship brands total penetration potential. We have also previously announced lease signings for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Santa Clara, California with projected openings in 2019. For Del Frisco’s Grille, we see the potential for about 50 to 75 locations domestically compared to 23 operating as of today.

Note that we have closed two underperforming locations in Q2 in Little Rock and Stanford. We’re obviously pleased to have been able to access these restaurants through their closure late in the quarter, had limited impact on our Grille restaurant level EBITDA in Q2. There are still two Grille restaurants that we intend to close this year, which goes a long way towards improving the health of our Grille segment and portfolio in general. In total, these four restaurants contributed $800,000 in negative restaurant level EBITDA in 2017.

If you recall, we opened a Grille in Westwood, Massachusetts during Q1, which is performing above expectations and we’ll open in Philadelphia and Fort Lauderdale in Q4. By year-end, we should be only about one-third to one-half penetrated with this concept. For the immediate future, we will be more cautious on growth with no Grille openings in 2019 and 2020. This will allow us to set the performance of our final two Grille openings in 2018 that incorporate the learnings from our 2017 consulting project. However, we were optimistic that by 2020, the Grille will have earned the right to capital and can return to discipline growth.

Turning to our emerging brands that consist of 33 restaurants across the 11 states and the District of Columbia. Barcelona operates 15 restaurants as of Q2 and has two projected openings in Q4 in Charlotte and Raleigh. bartaco operates 17 restaurants as of Q2 including a recent opening in Fort Worth, Texas in May and opened its 18th location in July in North Hills, North Carolina with two to three additional openings planned for the back half of the year in Fort Point, Massachusetts, Madison, Wisconsin and Dallas, Texas.

We believe Barcelona has the potential for 50 to 100 restaurants domestically, while bartaco has the potential for 200 to 300 restaurants domestically. These targets would suggest that by year-end our emerging brands would be less than 20% penetrated. So all-in-all, we foresee significant growth opportunities of our brands relative to their current footprint and we’ll be approaching these in a highly disciplined manner so that we can generate the highest cash on cash returns.

Our companywide target is 35% cash-on-cash returns inclusive of preopening cost as part of the investment, although historically, the Double Eagle and our emerging brands have exceeded this benchmark. Between now and the end of 2021, our intention is to grow our footprint by 10% to 12% annually consisting of two to three Double Eagle’s, two to three Barcelona’s, four to six bartaco’s and perhaps one or two Grille’s in 2021. We have signed leases for most of our 2019 openings and are far along with LOIs and lease negotiations for our projected 2020 openings.

Neil will layout in his prepared remarks all the financial targets we will be working towards over the next few years. In total, they all point to significant value creation opportunity we have as an organization through disciplined restaurant growth, diversing our portfolio in a way that we could not have done outside of the acquisition, increasing our comparable restaurant sales, sustaining our high restaurant level EBITDA margins and leveraging our existing multibrand strategy and best-in-class shared resources, the lower G&A expenditure as a percentage of revenues.

These efforts should yield revenue growth of 10-plus percent and adjusted EBITDA growth of 15-plus percent annually along with revenues of at least $700 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least $100 million by the end of 2021.

As you know, Barcelona and bartaco will continue to be led by Jeff Carcara, who is now the CEO of Emerging Brands, and reports directly to me. Jeff has joined – has been joined by certain members of the senior management team including Adam Halberg and Sabato Sagaria, Brand Presidents of Barcelona and bartaco respectively, they will ensure continuity and limited execution risk.

Over time, our intention is to support them with best-in-class shared services, including systems and processes in the area of purchasing, development and real estate, finance and accounting, IT, HR, legal, and risk, while their dedicated brand teams will operate autonomously. For now, they are capable of operating on a self-sufficient basis, but it is our intention to provide them with the best of both worlds; the entrepreneurial feeling of being smaller brands with the support and structure of a disciplined, larger organization.

We have engaged an outside consultant to assist us with the integration process and we’ll pace the roll out over a 12- to 18-month of timeframe to be complete by the end of 2019. Once completed, there will be cost saving opportunities in purchasing across the portfolio because of combined know-how and capabilities for best-in-class supply chain and significant G&A cost savings as we leverage shared services over our larger revenue base. Of course from a real estate standpoint, we’ll have significant leverage with developers and landlords because of our distinctly positioned growth brands with industry-leading unit economics and the respect that Del Frisco’s’ name has with national developers.

With that, let me now briefly review our Q2 results at a high level before turning the call over to Neil. We consider the quarter to be in line with our internal expectations of $0.12 in diluted EPS since the $0.22 in adjusted diluted EPS that we reported includes a $0.10 per share tax benefit. Absence of this tax benefit, we would have reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.12.

Although comparable restaurant sales were slightly negative overall during Q2, the Double Eagle experienced positive trends during its fiscal June period, which referred to as period 6. Del Frisco’s Grille turned positive after a negative trend in the first quarter and even Sullivan’s improved consecutively relative to their previous quarter.

Note in Q2, without our private dining business rose 48% at the Grille year-over-year while the Dallas Double Eagle continues to sustain the recent trend of strong private dining sales indicative of our strength of the business guest, with private dining up almost 6% in the Double Eagle and Period 6. Private dining continues to be an opportunity for us that we are pursuing through centralizing resources, introducing a new software platform, and improving our private dining menu options.

Despite lower comparable restaurant sales, our overall restaurant level costs declined as we improved margins and increased our restaurant level EBITDA. Our labor line benefited significantly from our HotSchedules labor model and we continue to see traction in increased production and lower labor in our restaurants.

I will now turn the call back to Neil for a more comprehensive financial review.

Neil Thomson

Thank you, Norman. Let’s begin with a discussion on the 13-week second quarter ended June 26, 2018. For comparison purposes, I will use the recast second quarter 2017, the 13-week period ending on June of 27, 2017, which is contained in the back of our earnings press release. The earnings press release also contains the shorter 12-week quarter as we have reported it last year.

Also note that the financial performance of the former Barteca Restaurant Group is not contained within these results as the transaction closed on the first day of our third quarter June of 27, 2018. However, once I’ll review Del Frisco’s’ second quarter, I will touch upon Barteca’s results as well.

Consolidated revenues for Q2 consisting of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, Del Frisco’s Grille and Sullivan’s increased by 0.5% to $90 million as 54 incremental operating weeks and strong new restaurant openings were only partially offset by the decline in comparable restaurant sales. Total comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.4% during the second quarter, consisting of 7.5% decrease in customer counts, partially offset by a 6.1% increase in average check.

Turning to our cost line items. Total cost of sales as a percentage of revenues increased by 30 basis points to 28.8% from 28.5% in the year-ago period. Recall that we have not taken the pricing in 2018 and our Q4, 2017 new menu rollouts in each brand were focused on driving additional penny profit though with higher cost of sales. This menu mix shift is driving our check growth and the year-over-year increase in cost of sales percentage.

Notably, there was a 50 basis points sequential improvement in cost of sales from Q1 to Q2, reflected a favorable pricing for our highest volume beef products and several supply chain initiatives. We continue to see a favorable outlook for our highest volume commodities through the second half of 2018 and recently locked in our tenderloin purchases for the second half of the year at the rate 4% below our average for the second half of 2017.

Restaurant operating expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased by 90 basis points to 48.2% from 49.1% in the year-ago period, primarily due to improved labor efficiency, slightly offset by wage inflation of about 5% to 6% and lower occupancy costs as we exited several underperforming restaurants.

We have been guiding to between a 100 to 150 basis points improvement in labor costs, because of implementing the HotSchedules tool alongside other initiatives, to optimize our management labor costs. We improved by 120 basis points in Q2 and top of the 110 basis point improvement in Q1, demonstrating further progress by our operators and being able to flex labor up and down based upon expectations with guest counts

Marketing and advertising expenses rose by 20 basis points as a percentage of revenues to 2.2%. We have forecasted a similar level of spend for full year 2018 as in 2017 in our guidance. We spend more evenly phased across quarters and we are on track to achieve that. For all the reasons just stated, restaurant level EBITDA increased by $0.3 million to $18.7 million in Q2 from $18.4 million in the year-ago period, and the margin increased 20 basis points to 20.7% versus 20.5% in the prior year.

Preopening expenses decreased to $1.4 million from $1.8 million in the year-ago period, reflecting a development of up to 7 Double Eagle and Grille restaurants under construction thus later to open this year. Note the preopening cost include noncash straight-line rent, which is incurred during construction and can proceed the restaurant opening by four to six months. Preopening costs are coming in lower than our internal plans due to tight cost control, which has been a key focus for our organization and minor delays in opening dates. Our revised 2018 guidance reflects this tight cost management.

General and administrative expenses rose to $8.5 million from $6.4 million in the year-ago period, as a percentage of revenues, increased 220 basis points to 9.4% versus 7.2% in the year-ago period. The higher costs were due to an additional week in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017. Additional training costs related to new restaurant growth and the investments we’ve been making to strengthen our restaurant support center team and regional management level personnel to support recent and anticipated growth. Note this total also includes $200,000 of nonrecurring legal expenses, which are added back in our adjusted net income.

Cost related to acquisition and dispositions were $4.4 million. We did not incur any such costs in the year-ago period. Lease termination and closing costs totaled $1 million and were related to the closures of our Grille restaurants in Stanford and Middle Rock and that Sullivan’s restaurants in Chicago.

GAAP net loss was $1.6 million or $0.08 per share. This compared to the prior year GAAP net income of $2.4 million or $0.11 per share. Excluding onetime items, adjusted net income was $4.4 million or $0.22 per share compared to prior year adjusted net income of $3.5 million or $0.17 per share.

We will also begin disclosing and sharing guidance on adjusted EBITDA, which at the 13-week second quarter 2018 decreased 8.3% to $10.2 million from $11.1 million in the 12-week second quarter 2017. As a percentage of consolidated revenues, adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 220 basis points to 11.3% from 13.5%. Please see the reconciliation table in our earnings release for the specifics here.

Now let’s discuss our individual brand performances on a 13-week to 13-week basis. At Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, revenues were $43.5 million in Q2 compared to $43.7 million in the year-ago period. We had six additional operating weeks during the quarter that were offset by a decline in comparable sales.

Comparable restaurant sales fell 1.2% and consisted of a 6.3% decline in traffic, partially offset by a 5.1% increase in average check. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle restaurant level EBITDA margin decreased 150 basis points to 25.6% due to higher operating and marketing costs to the exclusion of cost of sales and labor costs.

Notably, we gained traction on labor cost efficiencies because of the HotSchedules implementation with labor costs improving by 90 basis points to 23% despite negative comps. At Del Frisco’s Grille, revenues increased 10.7% to $32.2 million in Q2 from $29.1 million in the year-ago period.

This top line improvement was due to 17 additional operating weeks and strong new restaurant performance along with an increase in comparable restaurant sales. Comparable restaurant sales increased 0.7% comprised of a 7.7% increase in average check and a 7% decrease in traffic. For the 21 restaurants in the Grille comparable base during Q2 out of the total of 25 restaurants.

Del Frisco’s Grille’s restaurant level EBITDA margin increased 120 basis points to 15.7% due to higher sales leverage and lower restaurant level costs, partially offset by higher cost of sales, marketing and advertising costs. Labor costs improved by 190 basis points to 31.6%.

At Sullivan’s Steakhouse, revenues decreased 14.6% to $14.3 million in Q2 from $16.8 million in the year-ago period. Relative to the prior year, we had 19 fewer operating weeks due to restaurant closures.

Comparable restaurant sales decreased 6% consisting of an 11.1% decrease in traffic and 5.1% increase in average check. All 14 open Sullivan’s Steakhouses were included in the comp base during Q2. Sullivan’s Steakhouse restaurant level EBITDA margin increased 400 basis points to 17.5%, primarily due to lower occupancy costs.

Labor costs also improved by 100 basis points to 28.9%. While Barcelona and bartaco did not contribute to our Q2 financial results, we would like to provide some color on how these brands performed during our Q2 and year-to-date.

Note that our Q2 2018 was a shortened 12-week reporting period to line with DFRG’s Q2 ending June 26, which is the portion of the second quarter of 2018 that occurred prior to the acquisition. Year-to-date numbers therefore represent a 25-week period.

For the second quarter, net restaurant sales were $36.9 million, consisting of $16.7 million of Barcelona and $20.1 million of bartaco. Total comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.2% during the second quarter, consisting of a 1.8% increase at Barcelona and a 4% decrease at bartaco.

Excluding one location that was negatively impacted by an instance in Q4 of 2017, comparable restaurant sales would also have been positive at bartaco. Restaurant level EBITDA at Barcelona Wine Bar was $4.4 million or 26.7% as a percentage of net restaurant sales during the second quarter, while restaurant level EBITDA of bartaco was $6 million or 30.1% as a percentage of net restaurant sales during the second quarter of 2018.

On a year-to-date basis, net restaurant sales were $68.2 million consisting of $31.6 million of Barcelona and $31.2 million of bartaco. Total comparable restaurant sales increased 0.5% on a year-to-date basis, consisting of a 2% increase at Barcelona and a 1.1% decrease at bartaco. Again, excluding the previously mentioned location comparable restaurant sales would have been positive at bartaco and in total.

Restaurant level EBITDA at Barcelona Wine Bar was $7.9 million or 25% as a percentage of net restaurant sales on a year-to-date basis while restaurant level EBITDA at bartaco was $10.4 million or 28.6% as a percentage of net restaurant sales on a year-to-date basis.

Now, let’s turn to our updated guidance for the fiscal year 2018, which ends on December 25, 2018. These ranges are inclusive of a second half 2018 contributions from our emerging brands as well as inclusive of Sullivan’s. With those considerations in mind, we are projecting the following:

Total comparable restaurant sales of negative 1.5% to positive 0.5%, 11 to 13 restaurant openings consisting of up to four Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses, three Del Frisco’s Grille’s and post acquisition, two Barcelona’s and up to four bartaco’s. Four to seven restaurant closures consisting of up to four Del Frisco’s Grille’s, two Sullivan’s Steakhouses and one bartaco. Two Del Frisco’s Grille’s and two Sullivan’s Steakhouses have already closed.

Restaurant level EBITDA of 20.5% to 21.5% of consolidated revenues. General and administrative costs at approximately $39 million to $42 million, which excludes items we consider nonrecurring in nature.

Preopening expenses $8million to $9 million and growth capital expenditures before tenant allowances of $70 million to $75 million, which includes 2018 openings, some capital for 2019 openings and two Double Eagle modeling projects. And adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $59 million.

Note that this new guidance for adjusted EBITDA results solely from additional contributions from emerging brands in the second half of 2018 and there is no change to the adjusted EBITDA expected to be generated on a full year basis from our historic pre-acquisition business.

Turning to our long-term growth model, we have posted summary slide on our corporate website, www.dfrg.com under the events and presentations tab of the investor section that sets out this model.

By the end of fiscal year 2021, we expect to generate at least $700 million in consolidated revenues and $100 million in adjusted EBITDA. These targets are based upon the following over the next three years.

Consolidated revenue growth of 10% plus, total comparable restaurant sales growth of 0% to 2%, total net restaurant growth of 10% to 12% annually, maintaining strong restaurant level EBITDA margins, adjusted general and administrative cost leverage, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% plus.

And finally, we are also targeting net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.5 times to 3 times by the end of fiscal year 2021. As you know, we filed a shelf to maximize future flexibility. We will continually evaluate our capital structure so we can opportunistically raise additional capital if or when the time is right. Of course, our strong free cash flow is forecast in the middle of 2019 will also support a quick deleveraging of the business of the balance sheet as well.

Now, I’d like to hand back over to Norman for some closing comments.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you, Neil. We are delighted to inform you that all Del Frisco’s Double Eagle and Barcelona restaurants recently won the 2018 Best of Excellence Award by Wine Spectator. This is a great example of the synergy with our emerging brands and is indicative of our commitment to the highest quality wine programs both in the sellers and through our service teams, which makes us a definition for serious wine lovers.

Additionally, our New York Double Eagle Steakhouse won Wine Spectator’s Grand Award again. We are only one – we’re one of only 91 restaurants globally to win the highest award.

Before we take your questions, I want to review our three overreaching initiatives for 2018.

The first is solidifying our foundation to the implementation of processes and technology. These efforts will mostly be completed this year and will support our integration of the emerging brand. The second is due to innovation within our Double Eagle and Grille brands, taking the result of the findings from the consulting group project we completed in 2017 and what they provided for the Grille to establish brand pillars in brand essence through R&D, marketing messages and service.

And speaking of enhancing marketing, earlier this week, we announced that Mia Meachem had joined us as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Neil will be responsible for our overall marketing, innovation and consumer engagement strategy.

The acquisition of Barcelona and bartaco provided us with the impetus to reinstate the CMO role and we believe Mia’s 20 plus years of experience in marketing and track record of success in a variety of luxury environments, including restaurants, retail and fashion will serve us well in elevating our marketing and innovation efforts moving forward. We welcome Mia to the Del Frisco’s leadership team.

The third is activating growth. This is clearly evident in our accelerated development this year at the Double Eagle while we will also be the beneficiaries of Barcelona and bartaco’s development plans that were laid out prior to the acquisition.

Looking ahead, we have a pipeline already for openings well into 2020 that will support our 10% to 12% annual unit growth. The new DFRG and our energized leadership team is ready and eager to execute on the plan that we have laid for this morning. And in doing so, we’ll create value for our shareholders. Our long-term target of 15-plus percent adjusted EBITDA growth is based upon top line growth, disciplined development with high return on capital, maintaining the strong restaurant level EBITDA margins and leveraging G&A.

Thank you very much for your time and support. Now I’ll turn it over to the operator, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Will Slabaugh

Good morning, guys. I had a question on the Barteca concept. It seems pretty steady, comp growers in the past and it looks like they may have slipped a little bit this quarter. So curious, just given kind of what we’ve seen in a pretty healthy restaurant market, what’s been going on there? If you could speak to us a little bit softness that happened in the second quarter?

Norman Abdallah

Sure, Will. The same with the Double Eagle, we have a heavy concentration in the Northeast. Barcelona and bartaco had the same concentration. If you look at April and May and everybody has seen this in the Northeast, we continue to have weather issues from the patio business that we do due to the cold and the rain that had been happening in the Northeast as well and even into June. So that really as a patio business and being a big piece of the bartaco and Barcelona business, that’s what affected it. It really effects bartaco more because they have a much larger patio.

As of Barcelona, it continues to do what it’s done for the last 20 years being positive 1% to 2% comps every single year over the last 20 years, and even during the recession, it was positive as well. So we’re very pleased with the results. And again, what Neil talked about, we have one unit that is negatively – that drags down bartaco that will lap over that by the time we hit November.

Will Slabaugh

Got it, that’s helpful. And wanted to switch to the Double Eagle really quickly, if I could, and on same-store sales and traffic there. So nice to see the rebound in June at the Double Eagle. Could you speak at all to July there? And then secondarily, the traffic number, a little soft there. Wondering if you’re seeing a coordinating rebound in traffic as well? And can you speak to kind of what’s going on with that traffic number?

Norman Abdallah

Sure. So we are seeing the continued trend that we’ve seen in both concepts in Q3 as well. On the traffic and this really is a four-pronged approach and this is something that we expected. And if you take these elements out, we’re basically following the industry in fine dining. Number one, again, with the menu initiative, that affected our mix shift towards upgraded item, that are giving guests more of what they want. But with that mix shift, it reached us a little differently. And the price that Neil referred to is all done but menu mix. We have taken no price in the Grille or the Double Eagle brands.

We also as everybody remembers, we reduced discounting that has impact on the guest counts but has contributed to the improvement of our restaurant level profitability. I think one thing that’s important because of the mix shifts, a question that some may ask is, are you chasing people away with the price? And the answer is no. On our internal and external tracking of customer satisfaction, we are at the same value rating or better from our guest. So we continue to see that going forward.

And as we talked about with private dining being up significantly in the Grille and also at the Double Eagle, we have some technology that will help us capture guest counts better and that’s where we see a variance and we’ve just rolled it out of the system, we have a few more restaurants that will roll out in Q3 as well and you’ll see that trend turn just because of the – when we talk about the systems and integration that we’ve put in that will be done by 2018. We’re a little bit ahead on this system and also will help us drive more private dining sales.

So one more thing on that. I know it’s a long question but when you look at negative guest count trends, this is something we look at pretty closely. All of our marketing, all the way through Q2, all the way back to October has been a 100% focused on the new menu and the upgrades and not really and so that was captured on our guest counts that were already in the funnel and we really haven’t gone out to capture any guests that’s outside the funnel and that’s how all of our marketing is built in the back half of the year as well.

Will Slabaugh

Got it, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Norman Abdallah

Thanks, Will.

Brian Vaccaro

Good morning. Just a few topics I want to just touch on, if I could. I guess just to circle back the last one first. Did you say quarter-to-date trends are similar to June for both the Double Eagle and the Grille?

Norman Abdallah

Yes. They’re similar to last quarter but we’re seeing an improvement in the Double Eagle. We’re also lapping restaurant closures that we have going on right now for remodels and we’ve taken out one of the restaurants out of the comp for a couple of operating weeks due to the weather that hit Houston. If everybody remembers the flooding and time, it happened a couple of times last year. So it wasn’t a false number. So we had eight Double Eagle from the comp group. Those eight Double Eagles across except for Chicago as in – has been at or above that trend that we saw in June, which is a positive.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And on the Double Eagle comp, down 1% or so. In the past, you unpacked that a little bit for us in terms of calendar shifts or other one-offs that might have impacted one unit or two units. Were there any of those types of events or items here in the second quarter that are worth noting?

Neil Thomson

Yes. Hi, this is Neil here. Yes. The one unit I’d probably call out is our Chicago Double Eagle, which I think as you know has been an underperformer for a time for us and we significantly impaired that unit to the back end of last year. That unit had a negative comp in Q2 of roundabout minus 15. So if you unpack that, we were basically close to flat in the Double Eagle without it. We also had some convention shifts in Boston as well year-over-year that were negative impact on our Boston Double Eagle, which was our second-highest negative comp restaurant during the quarter.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, that’s helpful. And I guess shifting gears just to the COGS outlook, I appreciate the details on the contract there, but how should we be thinking about the year-on-year commodity inflation rest of the way in the back half of 2018?

Neil Thomson

Yes. I think year-over-year, as I’ve mentioned we’ve locked in our tenderloins, which is our highest menu mix item in the Double Eagle and Grille from a supply chain perspective. That’s locked in at a price for the whole in the second half of the year; it’s 4% below where we were the second half of last year. We’re looking to potentially locking in other beef items as well because the outlook is favorable year-over-year. So I think you can take that 4% as being indicative of what we’ll see in the balance of the year for other beef items as well.

We’ve also in our cost of sales, we’ve got a number of purchasing initiatives in there as well. We had a significant win in Q2 on tuna, which is about a $600,000 annual benefit to us year-over-year. So I think you can build in expectations to our cost of sales is going to continue to improve through the second half of the year.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, great. And then just one last one for me. If we think about the long-term model and the 2021 projections, can you help us understand sort of the glide path towards a $100 million plus maybe? Maybe how you’re thinking about the EBITDA trajectory in 2019? Obviously there will be a step up from a timing perspective but even a high-level, what your expectation on adjusted EBITDA might be as you think about 2019?

Neil Thomson

Sure. So we will benefit obviously from the accelerated growth that we’ve seen in 2018, particularly with the four Double Eagles that we’re opening in the second half of 2018. So the adjusted EBITDA in 2019 will be a strong number for us. We’re not obviously giving guidance at this point on 2019 numbers. We’ll do that on a future quarter but we’re expecting that 2019 because of the bump in the development numbers will be a strong year for us.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And the pro forma debt balance as the end of quarter, do you have that number handy?

Neil Thomson

We don’t have the pro forma numbers for the end of Q2, but I think as you know, we’ve taken out a $390 million term loan B. We have a $50 million revolver facility as well in place. And that’s – they kick in on the first day of our Q3, which is the day that we purchased the Barteca business.

Brian Vaccaro

Thank you.

Joshua Long

Great. Thanks guys for taking my question. Wanted to circle back to private dining and the improvement you’re seeing there, it seems pretty encouraging. Curious what inning we are in, in terms of being able to leverage some of these initiatives because a lot of that work is maybe a low hanging fruit? Or just easier to put in? Or do you think that there’s still some future wins there in terms of either expanding the private dining business across the year? Or maybe digging in deeper into some of those clients that come to visit you and getting them to see you more frequently?

Norman Abdallah

Yes. Sure, Josh. So if you look at private dining, the systems are I would say close to 80% rolled out through our legacy brands. The last pieces, the use of the technology that we put in, our private dining sales teams getting up the speed on how to utilize it 100% and how it will build private dining sales as well once they’re going through. The other benefit of the software that we put in, it takes off an incredible amount of administrative hours out of our private dining leads and the restaurants, which will continue to help them focus on our outside business and the core marketing around private dining.

We have two more items that will hit September. They have been tested and we see how they continue to drive private dining sales as well. However, we do, again, how we look at RevPAR on the luxury hotel brands working to continue to see improvement in that sector. So we do see a healthy business sector and where the tools that we have in place, we expect to continue to build well into the future.

Joshua Long

Great. Thank you for that. Thinking about the remodel and refreshness, you called that two of those are included in that CapEx numbers. Curious about how you’re thinking about the system overall? Either at the Legacy brands? Or maybe thinking about the emerging brands as well in terms of just the opportunity or need to go back and put some CapEx into those through either remodels or refreshers as we look over the next couple of years?

Norman Abdallah

Yes. So on the Double Eagle, with these really being the last two, we have one other that will do a refresh on. It was going in and doing upgrades across four Double Eagle’s. The rest of the Double Eagle’s are basically where they need to be. Of course, we’ll do basic refreshing because of volume that we do on them along the way, but it won’t be a lot of new CapEx that were hitting – that will be hitting. On the emerging brands, we are very impressed with the current assets that are open and the shape of the assets as well.

There will be some refreshing and a few – no major remodels are planned as really around just refreshing and making sure the interior continues to fit the concept. Great thing about the emerging brands and they have a longer life than the Double Eagle has on refreshing is they’re meant to be industrial, have that warned look at everything else. So the more the restaurants get beat up a little bit, the better the environment is. So that’s helpful to us as well.

Joshua Long

Great. Thank you. And then understanding some of those acquisitions – some of the benefits, potential synergies are still kind of built-in on a multiyear basis as we think about layering in the emerging brands. Curious if there is an opportunity to maybe unlock some real estate sites? Or just incremental areas that may be through better pricing or maybe sooner availability, now that you’ve layered in these concepts, you mentioned real estate and kind of site acquisition is an opportunity just to mention that was something in the whole spectrum might show up sooner? Or is that still kind of a multiyear long-term opportunity?

Norman Abdallah

Yes. If you look at the long-term opportunity again with having leases for all brands signed and under construction, development, Del Frisco’s has always had strength in real estate and how we look at our leases of what we’re able to work with landlords because it’s matter to the landlords and overall business with the consumer segment that it brings in and will replace the Double Eagle’s. With bartaco and Barcelona, with a Del Frisco’s guarantee on it, we’ll see those prices come down. I’ll just give you one example, there is a location that Barcelona was looking at and we were looking at, we are able to secure the location instead of Barcelona due to – the Del Frisco’s guarantee and we came in at a $30 per square foot price lower then what Barcelona would have been able to get the site for.

Joshua Long

That’s exciting. One last one from me. As we think about all the moving pieces, a lot of great stuff to work with here domestically, historically, the opportunity for the Double Eagle brand in particular, internationally is something that we’ve kind of tossed around. Curious on just how you’re thinking about and prioritizing an international opportunity, given that you’ve got a lot of domestic growth to focus on over the next couple of years?

Norman Abdallah

Yes. With international franchising, it always takes a time to build up and build up properly to have all systems in place. Understand the different markets that you’ll go into as well putting the plans in place and starting to interview partners for the future. Of course, the Double Eagle has had stronger request to go internationally with very high, high quality developers or operators in different countries. So we feel very confident. In the markets that we’ll enter into first that will be able to bring the right partner in place. But again, the effort is in all of the build up and we have one individual that’s been taking about 25 of his time to focus on that as we get into probably the back half of the year in 2019, early 2020, we will have a person, 100% focused on it for the future and it’s a very long term benefit that will be in our revenue and our income statement.

Neil Thomson

And then we don’t any no assumptions on international growth is part of the long-term growth model that we’ve shared today. As Norman says, it’s a long-term strategy for us but there’s no assumptions for any international growth in our long-term growth model out to 2021.

Joshua Long

Great. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, can you hear me?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, hi, John.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my question. Three questions. First, I assume that we should no longer consider as valid the previous EPS guidance for the year. Is that correct?

Neil Thomson

Yes. That’s correct. We’ve just guided to adjusted EBITDA. Obviously, with our new capital structure in place, interest is a difficult line item to guide to because our interest rates is based on the performance of LIBOR. And also our tax rate is – as you saw in Q2, a change in our tax rate added $0.10 to our earnings in the quarter and that’s a highly variable number as well. So we think that adjusted EBITDA is a more accurate number that we can guide to. So you should certainly – the EPS previous guidance was based on the old Del Frisco’s model so it’s no longer valid.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then kind of a big picture strategy question. When you think about the leverage from a financial standpoint that you’ve put on the business together with acquiring a really high quality cash flow generating set of concepts, was there any thought into kind of delevering more quickly? So reducing sort of a less aggressive in growth strategy with a greater focus upfront on delevering the balance sheet to kind of derisk the model if you will with a longer tail for growth at some point in the future. How did you come to the balance of growth versus deleverage that you’ve outlined for your 2021 targets?

Norman Abdallah

Sure. So you can see our aim is to be operating the business below our three times debt leverage. That’s a 2021 target, I can also say, it’s our intention to try to delever the business as quickly as possible. We have a level of comfort of that below three times debt leverage and we’d like to get there as quickly as we can. So we’re continuing to look at opportunities as we mentioned in the call to try and get there quicker than 2021.

Neil Thomson

Yes. And back to the growth and that’s a good question. As you can imagine with all the leases and development we had in for the Double Eagle adding this acquisition. Over the next basically 12 months, you see a bump because of the leases that are in places and that if weathers down pretty quickly after that 12 month or that capital will continue to go down and pay down debt. And then our growth model going forward, it’s exactly the same and when we talk about discipline growth, it is being able to pull back development and concentrated in certain areas to make it operationally efficient, which we’ll do with the emerging brands. And also to mitigate risk instead of going into new inversion territories, stay in core to the brand and where the brand has been successful over the years to come.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just one detail, the cap rate that you’re using for the leases and that three times target, what multiple are you using?

Neil Thomson

I think our credit agreement is based on a six times cap rate.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much and good luck.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you very much for those that participated on today’s call. Again, this is a phenomenal year to really move forward as we see the systems that we’ve been working on 18 months really taking traction throughout the company and then adding the bartaco and Barcelona concepts to the portfolio and the reasons that I talked about in the past.

One other thing that we have seen and very quick transition are outside third-party consultant. We just held a workshop on integration and they said it was the best integration workshop they’ve ever had between two teams because our cultures are so similar. Both teams have engaged each other very quickly and we’re really operating as one team already, which is fantastic and allow us to keep our way focused on the day-to-day operations of the restaurants while we continue to build the best-in-class shared services.

So again, thank you very much. We are excited about the future and hope everybody has a good day. Bye-bye

