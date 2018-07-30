The Boyar Value Group's Q2 2018 Quarterly Letter

A Look Back

Stocks were all over the map during the first half of 2018, with January a precursor of the stock market volatility we have experienced since then. You may recall that the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached an all-time high on January 26, but only one week later, the index had fallen ~4%. The S&P 500, despite having ended the 2nd quarter with a 2.65% gain had at one point, declined by ~10% from its 2018 high. From a historical perspective, this intra-year drop is not unusual: according to JP Morgan Asset Management, the average intra-year decline for the S&P 500 since 1980 has been 13.8%.

The market's volatility was caused by many factors, including the potential for a trade war, which many pundits predict would negatively impact the economy. There is some evidence of such an impact already, as a number of CEOs report tempering capital expenditures until they can determine the magnitude of the situation. Uncertainty about the future direction of interest rates also played havoc with the stock market. The 10-year Treasury started the 2nd quarter yielding ~2.75% and was yielding ~3.12% by mid-May. However, approximately two weeks later, it was back to 2.76%, and it ended the quarter at 2.85%.

A rising interest-rate environment negatively impacts the multiple that investors will pay for stocks. Investors (all else being equal) will pay a lower multiple when the 10-year Treasury yields 3% than when it yields 1%. The S&P 500 currently sells for about 16.5x forward earnings (the multiple) versus a year ago, when it sold for 23.8x. With S&P profits expected to increase by about 20% in 2018, an argument can be made that the stock market is reasonably valued. However, now that the multiple has contracted from ~23x to ~16.5x, we see an outside chance of a multiple expansion over the short term (barring an all-out trade war).

While people may be nervous about investing in the stock market in a rising interest-rate environment, it is worth noting that, according to JP Morgan Asset Management, since 1983, when the yield of the 10-year Treasury was below 5% (it is currently ~2.94%), increasing interest rates have historically been associated with rising stock prices. So, if history is any guide, we have a long way to go in terms of rate hikes before stock market performance is negatively impacted.

Mega cap technology stocks are still doing the heavy lifting when it comes to generating stock market returns (as measured by the S&P 500). David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, estimates that more than 100% of the S&P 500's total return of 2.65% in the first half of 2018 is attributable to just 10 equities. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) alone was responsible for roughly 36% of the benchmark gauge's advance. Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the aggregate accounted for 84% of the index's gain.

The narrowness of stock market leadership, however, has us concerned. History has shown that, for a stock market advance to continue, the leadership cannot be limited to a small number of companies. Furthermore, the current leaders are among the most expensive when measured by their P/E ratio. Amazon, for example, sells for a whopping 109x forward earnings, and Netflix sells for 99x next year's earnings.

Equally concerning, according to John Authers's July 18th article in the Financial Times (citing Bianco research), if Microsoft were added to the FAANG grouping of stocks and these companies were their own sector, these six companies would comprise 17% of the S&P 500 in terms of market capitalization and would be the largest sector in the S&P 500. In the same article, (citing research by Michael Batnick), Authers reported that the market capitalization of the five biggest companies in the S&P 500 currently equals the market cap of the smallest 282 S&P 500 companies.

Everyone seems to be jumping on the high-flying technology stock bandwagon. According to Jeff Cox of CNBC.com, fund managers who responded to the July Bank of America/Merrill Lynch fund managers survey (which polls 231 professional money managers who manage a total of $663 billion in assets to find out what they are buying/selling as well as their views on the market) identified the FAANG + BAT trade (this refers to a basket of popular technology stocks, including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Netflix, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) as the most popular trade for the sixth consecutive month. This bet has paid off handsomely, as the FAANG stocks alone have advanced by over 40% through mid-July.

However, we doubt that the managers placing these trades are patient long-term investors (and we suspect that many, not wanting to underperform their benchmark, are buying these stocks simply because they are the stocks increasing in price) and anticipate that they will sell their shares at the first sign of trouble. We saw a sneak peek of what could occur on July 16th, when Netflix reported disappointing earnings and its stock dropped 14% in after-hours trading (the stock has since recovered a small portion of its losses). In addition, on July 25, Facebook provided disappointing sales and profitability forecasts, and the stock plunged more than 20% in after-hours trading. Whether these were one-off events or a preview of more trouble is impossible to say for certain, but our best guess is that, at some point, investors in many of these high-flyers will lose a great deal of money.

Performance

The last day of the second quarter was indicative of the first six months of 2018. Stocks ended the quarter on a sour note as the major indexes went south in the last few minutes of trading. The Dow had traded 293 points higher earlier in the day, but the mood suddenly reversed course after selling pressure picked up, leaving the DJIA in the green by about 44 points.

A $3.4 billion sell order that was entered toward the end of the day typified the mood that prevailed for the first half of the year. There were many days where the market experienced substantial gains up until the last half hour of trading, only to see those profits diminish sharply - or evaporate entirely.

Every account at Boyar Asset Management is treated individually, so we always have a wide degree of performance dispersion, depending on the client's individual mandate. However, for the most part, our accounts did reasonably well for the first half of 2018, especially given our total lack of FAANG exposure.

Some Thoughts About the Market

During the short term, the U.S. stock market could experience some turbulence. Midterm congressional elections are just around the corner. Historically (with rare exceptions), stocks have corrected prior to the event, only to rally once Election Day has passed.

We have seen a significant spike in the price of oil over the past six months. So far, consumers have ignored it and continued to spend. The recently enacted tax cuts have more than offset the price increase. However, if oil prices continue to increase, this could certainly prove to be a headwind.

Although interest rates have increased materially over the past year, they remain quite low from a historical perspective. If the Federal Reserve becomes more aggressive, this could cool the economy. However, with the 10-year Treasury under 3%, for the moment, we believe that this outcome does not present a problem.

Earlier in this letter, we commented that the market leadership has narrowed, noting that four stocks contributed, in aggregate, ~85% of the gain in the S&P 500 for the first half of 2018. All of these companies are technology stocks, a sector that represents over 25% of the index. Furthermore, these businesses have valuations that are among the highest of all listed U.S. stocks. (Currently, the average trailing P/E ratio for technology companies within the S&P 500 is ~27x earnings.)

Conversely, money center banks such as JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) were among the poorest performers during the first half the year, and yet in our opinion, they are among the cheapest publicly traded companies, utilizing any acceptable valuation technique. They are also currently very much out of favor. According to the previously mentioned Bank of America/Merrill Lynch survey, manager allocation to bank stocks has dropped by 33% over the prior two months.

In addition, these banks are overcapitalized and will continue to return significant amounts of money to shareholders. Just recently, JPMorgan increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 cents per share, up from $0.56. The current yield is over 3%. It also announced it would buy back up to $20.7 billion in stock. Bank of America raised its annual dividend by 25% to $0.60 per share and announced that it will repurchase $20.6 billion of its common shares. The bear case for these stocks is a flattening yield curve that would negatively impact earnings. However, at their current valuations, we believe that much of this is already priced into these stocks.

Could the Passive Equity Investing Rally Be Breaking?

In the U.S., passive investing has gone from ~10% of all equity assets to ~40% since the late 1990s. But could that trend be reversing? And what would that mean for U.S. equities? According to Morningstar, the first half of 2018 saw a 44% reduction in inflows into U.S. passive investment vehicles from the prior year. Of particular interest, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) (the world's largest money manager and a major provider of passive investing products) saw institutional investors withdraw $21 billion from passive stock funds but experienced $7 billion of inflows into passive bond funds. This trend was not limited to professional investors, as retail investors withdrew $1.6 billion from BlackRock's passive stock funds and increased their exposure to passive bond funds by $6 billion. This reaction could be a sign that investors are getting nervous and embracing the perceived safety of bonds. If this trend away from passive equity investing continues, it could create significant selling pressure on "popular" stocks that are components of major indexes and ETFs.

Is This 1999/2000 Revisited?

While the stock market, as measured by the S&P 500, is nowhere near as expensive as it was in 2000 (as of the end of June, it sold for 16x forward earnings, compared to 27x for March 2000), we are beginning to see some interesting similarities between the two periods. In 1999, superstar value investor Julian Robertson's fund lost 19% as technology shares reached absurd levels. Not surprisingly, his investors fled and withdrew $7.7 billion, according to Tae Kim of CNBC.com. After losing almost 15% in the first two months of 2000, Robertson closed his fund, right before the technology-heavy NASDAQ lost 46% of its value from April through the end of the year. Perhaps David Einhorn, once a high-flying value investor, is this generation's Julian Robertson. Einhorn, after having amassed one of the best records in the investment business, has been struggling. His fund declined by 19% for the first half of 2018, compared to a 2.65% gain for the S&P 500. This decrease follows a rough 2017, when his fund gained a mere 1.6% compared to a 19% gain for the S&P 500. While we admittedly may be grasping at straws looking for signals of value investing's reemergence after a prolonged period of hibernation (as far as we know, Einhorn has no plans to close his fund), it is worth noting that almost immediately after Robertson threw in the towel, value investing staged an incredible comeback and richly rewarded those who had been willing to endure the pain of being a value investor in a market that rewarded only growth investments.

Longtime market strategist Jim Paulsen of The Leuthold Group has pointed out another similarity between the current investing climate and 1999/2000. In an interview on CNBC, he noted that for the past five years, excluding technology shares, the rest of the S&P 500 has consistently underperformed the rest of the market - almost exactly as long as the last period (1995-2000) when technology shares led the market to stratospheric heights. He went on to say that the current "character and attitude of the marketplace" are similar to the belief that "tech can't lose." Paulsen continued, "I just wonder if it might end similarly ... not to the same magnitude, but similarly."

Some Value Investors Are Changing Their Stripes (But We Won't)

It has been a lonely time for value investors. The Russell 1000 value index has underperformed its growth counterpart for 10 of the past 11 years, according to Michael Wursthorn's June 4 article in the Wall Street Journal. This result has naturally led some pundits to declare value investing dead, arguing that value investing principles are not suited for this new technology-driven age (almost identical pronouncements were made in 1999/2000). This view has led some value investors to embrace the stocks of high-multiple-growth companies, like Amazon or Netflix - with even Warren Buffett owning Apple shares. We give Mr. Buffett a pass, however: with a cash hoard of over $100 billion to deploy, his investible universe is much smaller than that of most investors, and Apple arguably does have some traditional value characteristics. While it has been painful for us to watch high-flying growth stocks like Amazon gain 56% this year, we have no plans to change the investment style that has served us so well for so long. At some point (hopefully sooner rather than later), value investing will come back into vogue, and many of the value investors who abandoned their style to keep up with a benchmark will regret their decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing in equities and fixed income involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The S&P 500 Index is included to allow you to compare your returns against an unmanaged capitalization weighted index of 500 stocks designed to measure performance of the broad domestic economy through changes in the aggregate market value of the 500 stocks representing all major industries. The Russell 2000 is an index measuring the performance of approximately 2,000 small-cap companies in the Russell 3000 Index, which is made up of 3,000 of the biggest U.S. stocks. The NASDAQ Composite is a market-capitalization weighted index of the more than 3,000 common equities listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted average of 30 significant stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. The volatility of the above-referenced indices may be materially different from that of your account(s), and the holdings in your account(s) may differ significantly from the securities that comprise the above-referenced indices. Your results are reported gross of fees. The collection of fees produces a compounding effect on the total rate of return net of management fees. As an example, the effect of investment management fees on the total value of a client’s portfolio assuming (a) quarterly fee assessment, (b) $1,000,000 investment, (c) portfolio return of 8% a year, and (d) 1.50% annual investment advisory fee would be $15,566 in the first year, and cumulative effects of $88,488 over five years and $209,051 over ten years. This material is intended as a broad overview of Boyar Asset Management’s, philosophy and process and is subject to change without notice. Account holdings and characteristics may vary since investment objectives, tax considerations and other factors differ from account to account.