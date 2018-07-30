Natural Gas And A Logical Bounce

It has been a tale of two markets for natural gas in 2018. The August NYMEX futures contract has rolled to September, which means the energy commodity is one step closer to the 2018/2019 withdrawal season and time of the year when demand peaks. On the September futures contract, natural gas made a series of higher lows and higher highs from late 2017 through mid-June, just a little over one month ago. On the weekly, continuous contract chart, the price of natural gas futures rallied to a seasonal high in late January of this year and then plunged to a low in mid-February that was more than $1 per MMBtu below the January peak. The low from the week of February 12 at $2.53 per MMBtu has held so far this year.

However, on July 19, the price of natural gas September natural gas futures declined to a new and lower low for the year as August futures were rolling to September. The roll period could have influenced the price action and could provide a clue about the speculative positions in the natural gas futures market these days. As those market participants with short positions rolled their risk, they repurchased August futures and sold the next active month, September. The roll put upward pressure on the August price and downward pressure on the September price of natural gas causing the energy commodity to drop to a new, but marginal low for 2018.

A marginal new low

On Thursday, July 19, September natural gas futures fell to their lowest level of the year as the price dropped to a low of $2.6710 per MMBtu.

As the daily chart of September futures highlights, the price dropped to the lowest level since late December 2017 on Thursday, July 19. However, on that day, natural gas put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. The price dropped to a lower level than the previous session and rallied and closed at a higher level than the prior day. Price momentum crossed to the upside in neutral territory and relative strength rose to a neutral condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market has been flatlining around the 1.5 million contract level over recent sessions and through the August-September roll. Natural gas made a marginal new low and was trading around the $2.79 per MMBtu level at the end of last week.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the next level of downside support is at the $2.695 level the low from the week of May 7. Below there, support is at $2.565 the late March low and $2.53 the critical level of technical support established in mid-February.

I attribute the marginal new low in natural gas on the September contract on July 19 to the roll as shorts repurchased August contracts and sold September maintaining their risk positions and putting downward pressure on the September price of the energy commodity.

A bounce toward the midpoint

As the daily chart shows, the price range in September natural gas in 2017 is from $2.671 to $3.018 per MMBtu. The midpoint of that range is at the $2.845 level which now stands as technical resistance for the energy commodity. Given the rejection of the July 19 bottom, the price is now heading for a test of the midpoint level. Above there, we could see some short covering by those who rolled their bearish positions to the new active month. New pipelines and record production continue to weigh on prices, but the market may have become a little too bearish at its current level. A period of cleaning shorts who remain in their positions too long could be on the horizon. While I do not see the price of natural gas running away on the upside anytime soon, the range from $2.50 to $3.00 seems to be intact in the natural gas market offering trading opportunities.

The problem with many of the market participants who trade natural gas is they become too involved in stockpile data whether from the Energy Information Administration or production figures. These days, the EIA data has been consistently bullish, while production forecasts are bearish for the energy commodity. However, so many hopeless bulls watch the market turned their long positions to losing propositions as they stop out on days like July 19, and the bears overstay their welcome and wind up exiting positions at the $3 per MMBtu level. Trading this range could be the optimal approach to the natural gas market these days as volatility has shrunk. Looking at a long-term chart in the natural gas market amounts to incorporating the history of an immature market with one that has matured. Massive reserves from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. and fracking have increased the supply side of the fundamental equation dramatically. Meanwhile, power-generation requiring natural gas and LNG shipments have caused growth on the demand side of the equation. The expansion of opposite ends of the supply and demand equation has crushed price volatility. These days, all of the price variance is in the location or basis spreads that reflect supply and demand characteristics for the natural gas market in specific regions around the United States. The NYMEX Henry Hub price is nothing more than a trading sardine for speculators who seem to buy highs and sell lows because of their stubborn views of market fundamentals.

The inventory trickle continues

The latest release from the EIA on July 26 provided ammo for the bulls and put the bears on the defensive after the price did not crash through the $2.67 per MMBtu level on July 19. The release adds to the upside pressure in the market after the technical pattern of a reversal on the day NYMEX September natural gas futures made the recent low and found at least a temporary bottom.

As the table shows, the EIA reported an injection of 24 billion cubic feet for the week ending on July 20 on Thursday, July 26. The injection was a bit lower than the market had expected leading to a price jump in the aftermath of the data release.

As the ten-minute chart from last Thursday shows, the price jumped from lows of $2.749 before the EIA data to highs of $2.778 in the immediate aftermath of the release. The energy commodity spent the rest of the day moving back toward the $2.75 per MMBtu level after a move that was more like a blip than a price move.

Stocks of natural gas in the United States stood at 2.273 trillion cubic feet as of July 20 which was 23.7% below last year's level and 19.7% below the five-year average for the energy commodity. Injections continue to trickle, rather than flow into storage as we prepare for the season of peak demand which will commence in November.

Withdrawal season will start with the lowest inventories in years

Last year, natural gas stocks rose to a high of 3.79 tcf at the start of the withdrawal season. To reach that level before the peak season of 2018/2019 begins in November which is now 16-17 weeks away, we will need to see an average injection of 89.3-94.8 bcf depending on when the withdrawal season starts in November. Given the rate of flow into storage, we are likely to see the lowest level of stocks for the coming winter season since before 2010. Natural gas stocks peaked at the following levels over the past eight years:

2017: 3.790 tcf

2016: 4.047 tcf

2015: 4.009 tcf

2014: 3.611 tcf

2013: 3.834 tcf

2012: 3.928 tcf

2011: 3.853 tcf

2010: 3.840 tcf

The lowest level of stocks going into the peak season of demand was in 2014 at 3.611 tcf. To surpass that level, if the withdrawal season starts in 17 weeks, we will need to see an average injection of 78.8 bcf. If it starts in 16 weeks, the average addition to weekly inventories will need to be at the 83.7 bcf level.

The bottom line is that we will need to see the pace of injections pick up dramatically over the coming weeks and months to reach a level that would put inventories at a level that is above the lowest level in more than eight years. If natural gas moves into the winter season with a new low in stocks, it will likely fortify the position of bulls looking for the $4 per MMBtu level next winter. However, the forward curve is telling the market that $4 is a dream that is unlikely to come true in the natural gas futures market.

As the forward curve shows, the price of natural gas at its peak for next winter is trading at just over the $3 per MMBtu level. Moreover, the highest price on the board in December 2030 is only at $3.405 per MMBtu. $4 could be a dream that will not come true unless there is a significant change in the fundamentals of the natural gas market in the United States.

Equal up and downside

At a price of $2.79 per MMBtu on the nearby September futures contract last Friday, natural gas is right in the middle of its trading range. While the price is likely to work its way to the midpoint of the recent price action at $2.845, the dreams of bulls looking for big sustained rallies over $3 and bears waiting for prices below $2 are likely to turn profitable positions into losers.

I will continue to trade the range in natural gas futures market going long when it looks awful, and bears are looking for the big break on the downside and short when the bulls are looking for the big move to the $4 level that is not likely to come. I will be using the futures market and the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products on a very short-term basis as they do a good job replicating intraday and overnight price variance in the natural gas market.

The bounce from the lowest level of 2018 was a logical move, and it created a technical pattern that will likely cause bears to capitulate at prices above $2.85 per MMBtu. However, when those bulls start buying it will be time to hand them the contracts or shares of UGAZ and switch to DGAZ as the natural gas market is telling us it is going nowhere fast and will continue to trade in an ever-tightening range.

