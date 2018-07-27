M B T Financial Corp (MBTF) CEO Doug Chaffin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

M B T Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Doug Chaffin - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Skibski - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tom Myers - Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Manager

Brendan Nosal - Sandler O’Neill Partner

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Thank you, Brandon and good morning everyone. At close of business yesterday we announced the results for the second quarter of 2018 reflecting a net profit of $4,945,000 compared to a profit of $3,640,000 for the second quarter 2017 for an increase of 36%.

Earnings for the first six months of 2018 totaled $8,847,000 compared to the $6,820,000 for the first six months of 2017 or an increase of 30% for the first half of this year. Taking into account nonrecurring items for both years and netting out the effect of the tax cuts and jobs act of 2017, core pretax income increased by 11% for the first half of 2018 compared to last year.

Net interest income has increased $1.9 million for the first six months or 9.8%. This was largely result of increase in interest rates and the continued shift in the earning asset mix for the $46 million increase in the loan portfolio since year in 2017 and increase of 6.6% thus far this year.

Non-interest income net of a one-time accrual adjustment and wealth advisory fees in 2017, securities and ORE transactions were relatively flat for the first six months with a decline of less than 1%.

Non-interest expenses were up by 5% for the first half of the year as we continue our measured investment in talent, branding and technology. Asset quality remain strong with the $2.1 million reduction in classified assets over the past 12 months and $536,000 net recovery of loan losses during the first half of 2018.

This allowed for zero provision in expense in the second quarter and a $100,000 reversal of the loan-loss reserve year-to-date, the allowance for loan losses remain strong at 1.07% of the total loans.

Tom Myers will speak to the specifics regarding our loan portfolio activity and asset quality metrics later during the call. First, I'll ask John Skibski to discuss our financial results in greater detail. John?

Thanks Doug. Good morning. On the call today I will provide some details behind the results Doug just summarized and update our expectations for the rest of this year. The net interest income for the second quarter of 2018 increased $969,000 or 9.8% compared to the second quarter 2017 even though average earning assets decreased $8.3 million as a taxable equivalent net interest margin increased 33 basis points from 3.31% to 3.64%.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased three basis points from 0.19% in the second quarter of 2017 to 0.22% in the second quarter of 2018 and yield on earnings assets increased 36 basis points from 3.40% to 3.76%.

The loan portfolio yield increased from 4.60% to 4.82% and the investment portfolio yield increased from 1.92% to 2.16%. The $57.5 million increase in -- $57.5 million in loan growth over the past year was partially funded by reductions in interest bearing bank deposits and the investment portfolio and this continuing shift in earning assets from low yielding cash and investments to higher yielding loans is driving the increase in the yield on earning assets.

The $1,023,000 improvement in interest income consisted of $618,000 due to the growth in the loan portfolio, $409,000 due to the improvement in loan portfolio yield, $293,000 due to the improvement in the investment portfolio yield and minus $297,000 due to the reduction in the size of the investment portfolio.

We've been controlling our interest expense by keeping our deposit rates low, but a decrease in investment portfolio, cash flow and a decrease in deposits required us to use borrowings to fund some of the long growth. And this cause the small increase in the cost of funds.

For the second quarter of 2018 the average balances in the funding mix consisted of $290.9 million of non-interest bearing demand deposits, $241.8 million of savings deposits at a cost of two basis points, $257.2 million of interest bearing demand deposits at a cost of 14 basis points, $247.6 million of money market accounts at a cost of 16 basis points, $128.7 million of time deposits at a cost of 62 basis points and $17.6 million of borrowed funds at a cost of 2.07%.

We are seeing more upward pressure on time deposit rates in our market area, and we expect the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to increase slowly while the earning asset yield improves more quickly, resulting in further improvement in net interest margin. We expect our quarterly net interest income to average approximately $11 million in the second half of this year.

We did not record a provision for loan losses expense in the second quarter of 2017 or 2018. Loan charge-offs totaled $51,000 in the second quarter of 2018 while recoveries of previously recorded charge-offs were $124,000, for net recoveries of $73,000 or 0.04% of average loans annualized, the $73,000 of net recoveries provided the increase in the allowance for loan losses that was required due to the growth in the loan portfolio.

The allowance includes $1 million of specific allocations on $11.6 million of loans evaluated for impairment and $7 million of general allocations on the remainder the portfolio. Due to the anticipated loan growth, small quarterly provision expenses may be required for the remainder of 2018.

Non-interest income increased $33,000 compared to the second quarter of 2017. Wealth management income decreased $369,000 due to adjustment of $389,000 recorded in the second quarter of 2017 to convert to accrual basis accounting for wealth management fees.

Deposit account service charges decreased $91,000 or 8.7% due to an increase in the earnings credit rate and a decrease in overdraft activity. Gains on other real estate transactions increased $579,000 mainly due to the sale of two properties in the second quarter of 2018.

Debit card income increased $38,000 or 5% as interchange income increased due to increased debit card activity. Origination fees on mortgage loan sold remain low as refinance activity has decreased and we continue to retain many of the new loans we originate.

We now expect total non-interest income should average $4 million per quarter in the second half of 2018. Non-interest expenses increase to $178,000 or 2% compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Salaries and benefits increased $98,000 or 1.9%, occupancy expense decreased $62,000 or 9.1%, due to lower depreciation and maintenance expenses. Equipment expense increased $83,000 or 10.5% due to higher computer expense.

Marketing expenses increased $165,000 or 54.6% due to the increased advertising and other expenses relating to our branding initiative. We expect our total non-interest expense to be between $9 million and $9.5 million per quarter in the second half of the year.

This quarter our tax expense of $1,105,000 reflects an effective tax rate of 18.3%, our statutory rate is 21%, and we expect our effective rate to be slightly above 18% of our pretax operating income for the second half of 2018.

Our capital and liquidity positions remain strong and we comfortably exceed the requirements to be considered well-capitalized by federal banking regulators. Our large investment portfolio and our stable deposit base provide ample liquidity to fund loan growth -- fund growth in our loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio also allows us to manage interest-rate risk effectively and our slightly asset-sensitive balance sheet will continue to provide a benefit to earnings from the previous as well as future interest rate increases.

Due to the higher interest rates investment portfolio, cash flow and bond values have decreased, so we started using borrowed funds to fund our loan growth. Nearly 90% of our deposits are non-maturity deposit accounts and with the yield curve flattening the use of borrowed funds also allows us to manage our interest rate risk by extending the duration of our liabilities.

We are also actively managing our capital so that we can provide a good return to shareholders while planning for longer-term growth. Under our capital management plan we determine an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share was appropriate this quarter.

This reflects the payout ratio of approximately 50% of core earnings and is intended to spread out the distribution of profits throughout the year and reduce the need for a special dividend used in past -- in the last few years.

Our capital decreased $12.3 million in the first half of 2018 as the dividends paid exceeded net income by $7.9 million, and the decrease in the value of our available-for-sale securities contributed to the $4.89 decrease in the AOCI.

Total shares outstanding increase slightly and our book value per share decreased from $5.79 at the end of 2017 to $5.24 at the end of the second quarter of 2018. During the first half of 2018 the bank's tier 1 leverage ratio decreased from 10.33% to 9.89%, the total risk-based capital ratio decreased from 17.20% to 15.58% and the common equity tier 1 ratio decreased from 16.27% to 14.65%. These ratios still indicate a very strong capital position to support future growth opportunities.

This concludes my remarks. I'll now turn the call over the Tom Myers.

Thanks, John. Loan total increase for the quarter, with the average balance increasing by $20.9 million or 3%, the increase over the past 12 months totaled $53.9 million or 8%. Our period end loan balance increased by just over $19 million or 2.6% for the quarter, and by $46 million or 6.6% over the past two quarters.

$15 million a year to-date increase was due to the purchase of a pool of consumer loans related to the refinance of student debt, $17 million was due to the purchase of three syndicated loans, the remaining $14 million due to organic growth. Although organic growth is limited due to roughly $5 million of early payoffs in the first quarter, I remain optimistic for future growth in this category as our loan pipeline totals remain at a consistently healthy level.

The commercial pipeline averaged $82 million in 2017 and has averaged $95 million thus far in 2018. We have also seen a $4 million increase in our consumer and mortgage pipeline. It’s also noteworthy that our level of unfunded commitments over the past 12 months increased from $88 million to $132 million, a 50% increase.

The increase is largely due to construction projects with unfunded commitments totaling just over $24 million. Based on these factors I expect the average loan balances to increase further in the third quarter of 2018.

Our asset quality totals are sound. The bank-wide delinquency total has been at or below 1% for seven consecutive quarters and ended the quarter at 0.8%. Our level of NPAs showed further improvement with a 7.7% reduction in the second quarter and a 24% reduction over the past 12 months.

Although our level of classified assets declined only by a small amount in the second quarter, the overall trends remains positive with an 18% reductions over the past 12 months.

Our ratio of classified assets to capital increase year to-date from 6.6% to 7.2% largely due to the payment of the special dividend in the first quarter. Although we've reached the comfortable level of this ratio, I expect the trend of improvement to continue.

For the quarter, we recorded a zero provision expense, which is the 16th consecutive quarter in which we've had either a zero or negative expense. Even with the loan growth we were able to fund 73,000 increase in the allowance with all recoveries in excess of charge-offs.

Our allowance for loan losses decline slightly for the quarter and over the past year has been reduced from 1.19% to 1.07%. In summary, key results for the quarter include continued positive long-term trends in the level of both classified assets and NPA totals. Positive loan delinquency totals, steady economic activity in our market area, continued net loan growth, positive commercial pipelines total and indications of further loan growth during the third quarter.

That completes my comments. I'll turn the call over to Doug for additional remarks.

Thanks, Tom. We feel good about the various components of our earnings profile for the first half of this year and our continued focus on shifting the earning asset mix in the higher-yielding loans is yielding good results.

Non-interest income remains solid and our expense structure remains well-managed. As mentioned earlier, our Board of Directors has approved an increase in a quarterly dividend of $0.10 a share for shareholders of record as of August 9, table August 16. This is a result of our mindful approach to managing capital. We have a strong commitment to providing return to our shareholders, but at the same time retaining adequate capital to fund future growth.

We continue our strategic focus of improving all aspects of our earnings and growth performance, managing capital appropriately, and feel that we're well-positioned to take advantage of strategic growth opportunities should they become available in the future.

We'll now accept any questions you may have.

Hey, good morning. Good morning, John. How are you guys?

Hi, Brendan, good. How are you?

Brendan Nosal

Doug Chaffin

Tom Myers

That's exactly right, Brendan. Our customers obviously certainly aware of it, but we haven't seen any real impact from our customer base yet.

All right. Good. Glad to hear that. Just moving over to loan growth, the number was pretty solid this quarter both on an average and the period basis. One of the nicer quarters we've seen. Just kind of curious as to how loan demand is shaping up since we last spoke 90 days ago, and how things look going forward?

John Skibski

Doug Chaffin

I think to add to that we had a lengthy conversation about our pipeline and the strength of that with our Board yesterday as we're going through some of the details. And the metrics have been very consistent for the last year or so and continue to be. We've been in that $85 million to $95 million range, pretty consistently in the pipeline, everything that we closed, just to get replenished over time. We're booking on average about 50% of the stuff that we got on the pipeline as that's been an industry average, too, from those we talk to. And it's a good mix 50-50 between C&I and CRE and 50-50 between our core market in Monroe and our growth market in Wayne County. So it's been solid as early waiver.

All right. That's a great color. Thank you. Looking at expenses, this quarter's number came in good deal lower than the 9.5 million that you guy have talked about in prior quarters. And you improve the range for the back half of the year to 9 to 9.5. Just kind of curious as to what's sort of the improvement this quarter and why you feel better about the back half of the year?

Tom Myers

Brendan Nosal

Doug Chaffin

John Skibski

Brendan, I just going to add that part of the increase, too, we feel pretty confident in our level of core earnings continuing and that justifies the increase.

All right. Fantastic. Thanks for taking my questions.

Damon DelMonte

Doug Chaffin

Damon DelMonte

Doug Chaffin

Damon DelMonte

Doug Chaffin

Damon DelMonte

Doug Chaffin

Damon DelMonte

John Skibski

Damon DelMonte

John Skibski

Thank you, Brandon. Well, thanks again everyone for joining us this morning. We're going to continue to keep you apprised of our progress and as always we welcome your comments and your questions. So, thanks for joining us.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.