Is Cocoa At The Bottom End Of A Trading Range?

Only commodities traders think about the price of cocoa beans when they tuck into a delicious chocolate treat. Cocoa is a member of the soft or tropical sector of agricultural raw materials because growing the beans require specific conditions. Cocoa beans thrive in equatorial climates within a matter of miles from the equator. Therefore, the two primary producing nations in the world that provide over 60% of the cocoa beans required to make chocolate are the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

While many of the economies in the Middle East, home to over 50% of the world's oil reserves depend on the price of petroleum, the West African economy revolves around the business of growing and transporting cocoa beans. There other producing nations in the world including Indonesia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico. However, the Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana provide the lifeblood of supplies to consumers across the globe each year.

Like all agricultural commodities, weather and crop diseases can cause lots of volatility when it comes to supplies each year. The fact that production is concentrated in West Africa only adds to the price volatility in the international cocoa market.

Lots of volatility over a two-year period

The cocoa market has been on a wild ride since December 2015.

Source: CQG

In December 2015, the nearby ICE cocoa futures contract hit its most recent peak at $3422 per ton. Over the next year and one-half, the price moved progressively lower hitting rock bottom in June 2017 at $1769, the lowest level since August 2007. The 50 percent retracement level of the move from the December 2015 high to the June 2017 low stood at $2595.50 per ton. In March 2018, the price of cocoa bean futures blew through that level like a hot knife through butter reaching a peak at $2914 in May. Dry conditions in Ghana took the price of cocoa higher.

Cocoa futures had left a gap on the weekly chart between $2320 and $2417, which the price action filled in early June as the continuous contract fell to a low of $2253 which was the level of technical support in the futures market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September ICE cocoa futures illustrates, since May 30 the price has traded from $2212 on July 27 to highs of $2594 per ton on July 16. Cocoa was at the very bottom of a trading range on Friday, July 27. Cocoa put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on July 16 and followed through on the downside as of the end of last week.

Supply is always a volatile picture

The leading producers of cocoa around the world are not the most stable nations on earth. Aside from weather conditions and crop diseases, there is always a potential for logistical problems that arise from political issues in the producing countries. Sometimes, transporting the crop from growing areas to ports for export can be as challenging as the total crop yield. In the world of agricultural commodities like cocoa, the most dramatic price moves typically come from surprises on the supply side of the fundamental equations. These days, it seems that supplies are plentiful.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the forward curve for ICE cocoa futures shows, the market is in contango with deferred prices progressively higher than nearby prices. A condition of contango is the sign of a market in equilibrium between supply and demand or in oversupply. However, it appears that the cocoa market is closer to a state of equilibrium as the deferred prices are only gently higher on the deferred contracts. Sudden supply prices often drive the cocoa market into a backwardation where the nearby prices move to higher levels than deferred prices.

Demand continues to rise

Trade issues are likely not impacting the cocoa market these days as the flow of the soft commodity is going from West Africa and other growing regions to North America, Europe, and most significantly Asia. Asia has been a growth area for the cocoa market as the addressable market has expanded dramatically over recent years. Demand for cocoa has experienced the most significant percentage gains in Asia.

Additionally, population and wealth growth around the world increases the size of the addressable market for cocoa each day. In Q2, the world added more than 19 million more mouths to feed to the total population. More people with more money will likely lead to more chocolate consumers. Since 2000, global population has grown from six billion to 7.488, an increase of 24.8%. The bottom line is that the demand side of the equation for chocolate confectionery products is rising and supplies need to keep up with demand or prices will soar.

Sustainability efforts for the future

In a recent article for Seeking Alpha, I outlined the $100 million investment the World Cocoa Foundation is making in Ghana to support crop sustainability. In that piece, I explained that the members of the foundation are the world's leading chocolate manufacturers who seek to bolster annual crops to guaranty the flow of supplies to their chocolate-loving customers around the world.

I believe that the move is a sign that the demand for cocoa limits the downside potential for the price of the beans. At the bottom end of its trading range, the risk of a long position is now lower as the odds favor a rebound to at least the upper end of the trading band.

Cocoa's latest decline could be on the back of the pound

While volatile commodities markets are far from perfect and they often fall just below areas of technical support or above technical resistance before turning around, I continue to believe that cocoa is consolidating in a range.

One of the factors that could be weighing on the price of cocoa beans over recent weeks could be the weakness in the British pound as the nation contemplates the final form of Brexit from the European Union.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart displays, the British pound versus U.S. dollar relationship has declined from $1.4376 on April 16 to its current level near recent lows at $1.3139, a decline of 8.6%. The pound has weakened over the final terms for Brexit and a perception that Prime Minister May's grip on power has weakened.

London has a long history as the hub of international cocoa trading. The active futures market in London and physical trading community in the city has resulted in many of the contracts for the supply of beans to be priced using the British pound. On the day that the pound was on its high at $1.4376, September cocoa futures were trading at over the $2800 level. As the pound fell, so did the price of cocoa. Therefore, the price direction of the British currency often influences the price of cocoa futures.

If cocoa is at or close to the bottom end of a trading range, the most direct route for an investment in the commodity is via the futures and options contracts offered on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not participate in the futures arena, the NIB ETN product does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the cocoa futures market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2008 shows, NIB has traded in a range from $21.17 to $53.59, and at $26.09 on July 27 it is closer to the bottom than the top of the range over the past decade. NIB trades just under 50,000 shares each day making it a liquid product for small positions in the cocoa market.

Source: Barchart

As the weekly chart shows, price momentum has slipped into oversold territory at a time when open interest is falling. A decline in the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions when price is moving lower is typically not a validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. Cocoa is likely to find support between the $2000 and $2200 level on the September futures contract after settling at $2233 last Friday. If cocoa recovers to its technical resistance level at just under $2600 per ton, it could have around $350 or over 15 percent upside from its current price level making it an attractive candidate for a long position from a risk-reward perspective.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.