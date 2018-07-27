The McClatchy Company's (MNI) CEO Craig Forman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The McClatchy Company (NYSEMKT:MNI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Craig Forman

Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. It has been a very busy quarter even by our standards as news people here at McClatchy. First, there is our refinancing which we believe is among the largest in the newspaper industry in recent years and about which Elaine will have a great deal of details to share later in this call.

Second, there is our continuing progress and acceleration in some important key performance indicators of our digital transformation. Third, there are some macroeconomic trends that continue to impact the print newspaper business. And finally, we will have some observations on such items as the negative drag caused by newsprint tariffs which are weighing on the industry as a whole.

On my first earnings call with you a year and a quarter ago, I pledged to call out significant milestones on our digital transformation, even as we proceed rapidly and thoughtfully, consistently and persistently to accelerate the pacing cadence of that transformation. By most key measures, many of which we are sharing publicly today, the second quarter of 2018 marked a sequential acceleration of that digital transformation, both in terms of digital-only advertising and subscription growth.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, our total digital advertising revenues were up 8%, while our digital-only advertising revenues grew more than 20%. Indeed, in May and June, we reached another milestone. Our digital-only advertising revenues exceeded our print newspaper advertising revenues.

Finally, while print advertising revenues were down double digits, even in this hard hit segment, we saw improvement in the trend of our print advertising business in almost all categories compared to the first quarter of 2018.

We also accelerated our progress in digital subscriptions and remain laser-focused on our digital success and audience. We ended the quarter with 122,400 digital-only subscribers, up 34.5% from the same period in 2017 and accelerated pace of growth from the first quarter of 2018. We continue to be excited about our digital future and to invest in the growth engines of our business, digital subscriptions and digital advertising, because it is electronic use where we see the growth in our local news and information business.

Some of our growth initiatives were launched in this second quarter like Subscribe with Google, at tool that makes it easier to subscribe online to our 30 used titles and showcases our content in Google search to subscribers. Subscribe with Google was implemented only a short time ago and we are already seeing subscriptions through the offering.

To be clear, Subscribe with Google does not replace our ongoing marketing activities. It is a supplement, another important non-exclusive channel to increase McClatchy's online reach and monetization. And it's a great opportunity to continue to work with platform companies in Silicon Valley on collaborative efforts to expose essential local journalism to new audiences.

Last quarter we also told you about project insight, our internal data gathering tool that will use the power of information to help us better understand our readers and their habits, the devices they use and the content they most engage with. This will allow us to increasingly offer customized product offerings and to better understand what our readers are looking for.

The data obtained will also help better match advertisers with potential customers creating a win-win for all. While our team is making significant headway, our growth target of 33% plus for digital-only subscribers in 2018 isn't contingent on any single tactic, whether it is project insight or subscribe with Google or another initiative. We are using new data and platforms to accelerate our subscribe growth in all dimensions as well as increase engagement for our bundled print and digital subscribers and website visitors.

Encouraging engagement in use of our digital platform by subscribers to our print newspaper is also important, so that they become increasingly comfortable reading us online. If customers like the format of the printed page, not only do we offer them the newspaper in digital form, but on any given day our e-edition is twice the size of the printed version via our extra news, sports and business section. Indeed, our expanded e-edition looks like our broadsheet newspapers, the sole difference is that it's not transferred onto plates and printed, then bundled and put on trucks to land on your doorstep.

Instead, the e-edition is available soon after deadline, earlier than the print edition, can be read on any connected mobile device or desktop and is frequently a 76 to 100 page plus news daily that many of us would have want to be able to produce even at the peak of American print newspaper revenues more than a decade ago. It is simply a great newspaper. And by itself is worth the digital subscription not to mention the substantial amount of additional news and information we deliver through our apps and website 24 by 7.

In terms of stabilization of the operating environment, that picture is mixed. While we saw some improvement in the hard pressed print newspaper segment, there are no signs of a substantial turn on the horizon in that part of the business. This is one of the reasons we highlight another milestone, our successful recent capital refinancing. We believe we are the first major American newspaper company to be able to complete a refinancing on the scale since mid-2014 and this refinancing will provide McClatchy with some significant advantages.

With our new debt structure, we have reduced our first-lien debt by 10% to $310 million and extended the maturity of our first-lien notes to mid-2026, eight years from now at substantially the same interest rate. We also extended the maturity of our own secured debentures by an average of two additional years by converting them to term loans.

While we had 4.5 years left before our 2022 bonds mature, we were fortunate to have market support to complete a transaction earlier than many observers anticipated. At McClatchy, as you know, we are opportunistic and with longer term rates beginning to rise, this was the right time to refinance our first-lien debt on reasonable terms. We appreciate the confidence and support shown by our investors and I'd like to take a second to publicly acknowledge them now for their support.

The 2026 notes require us to use our excess cash flow and proceeds from certain asset sales to repay the notes. This is a term we saw because it gives us the ability to prepay debt without significant premium, a feature we did not previously have available to us. Importantly, this refinancing grants us more runway in completing our digital transition.

Looking at our results. For the second quarter, we reported adjusted EBITDA of $30 million and adjusted net loss of $5.6 million. We are seeing improvements through sequential trends in our revenue results. In fact, we saw improving trends in almost all categories of advertising revenue growth from the first quarter of 2018.

Of course the momentum that has been building in digital is not yet enough to compensate for the print declines, but we continue to invest in our digital future, knowing that the milestones we have achieved in digital revenues are a clear indication we are on the right course. We are continuing with legacy cost reductions, but as we have consistently done, we also use some of those savings to reinvest in the Company's digital transition, which is what is fueling the digital progress we're seeing both in advertising and subscriptions.

We expect cost reductions to continue and already have plans to move the printing of our Belleville, Illinois newspaper for Kansas City printing facility in August of this year. We're also making organizational changes to our advertising teams that we introduced last quarter. Continuing to fund our digital transformation through cost savings obscures to some extent the important reinvestment effort that we've made over the course of our transformation.

While we've been strategic about our cost reductions, we've been just as strategic about reinvesting in the business by adding more digital expertise, digital tools and expanding our partnerships, and that is helping to fuel digital transformation I discussed a moment ago. Best-in-class digital journalism and advertising is becoming the mainstay of our business that was once print-centric and this transition takes time. We're confident that the investments we're making in our digital products will pay dividends and new revenues as they were fully implement.

We also remain confident that the core of our mission providing essential local news and information with national relevance is truly the challenge and the opportunity of this transformation, and in many ways, it's the challenge of our time in the news business.

Now I'll turn the call over to a Elaine Lintecum to discuss our capital markets activity and our financial results for the quarter.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks Craig. And I'm sure many of you have more questions on the capital structure. So, I'll start there. I'll also remind everyone on the call today that our agreements will be filed with our second quarter 10-Q, which we expect to be filed by August 10.

On July 16, we issued $310 million of 9% senior secured notes due in 2026 and entered into junior lien term loan agreements with Chatham and its affiliates. The proceeds from these debt instruments allowed us to effectively complete a full redemption on the remaining $344 million of 2022 notes that were outstanding as of the end of the second quarter.

The 2022 notes will be fully redeemed on August 15, but all cash needed to regain them has been deposited with the bond trustee, and as a result they are no longer considered outstanding.

We also entered into a $65 million asset backed or ABL revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo. Pro-forma for the refinancing on July 16, we had a total indebtedness of about $760 million outstanding and it was made up of the following; $310 million of first-lien notes due in 2026, $350.5 million of junior lien term A and B loans that are due in mid-2030 and 2031; a $10 million draw on the ABL revolver as well as the unsecured debentures of $7.1 million due in 2027 and $82.8 million due in 2029.

All of this will be in a scheduled disclosed in the footnotes to our Form 10-Q for those of you who want more detail. By the way, we paid down the $10 million draw on the ABL leaving us with $750 million as outstanding debt as of today.

You may ask why refinance now given your runway of about 4.5 years before the 2022 notes were due? Well, there are several reasons. First, we began to see longer term rates rise, as we saw the 10-year treasury approaching 3%, we were excited for the potential positive impact on our pension funding, but we were also aware that if rates continue to rise, the more traditional investment grade bonds could become more interesting to investors than the high yield debt is. And let's face it, high yield debt market has had a quite a long run and we did not want to continue to take market risk as we looked over the next four and a half years.

Second, we've made a lot of progress in the conversion of our business to a more digital company. While there is surely more work to be done, we believe that investors understand the trajectory of our business and that McClatchy is pacing the industry in this digital transformation. Equally as important, we continue to show that we can control costs in a strategic way as our revenue shift to this new model and we are confident in our future as a much more digital centric media company.

And finally, we have in Chatham, a very long-term investor who understands the business and who was ready to expand their investment in the Company to assist us in the refinancing now for the very reasons I've just outlined. As a 30-year financial professional, I've learned that when investors are ready to invest, that's the time to engage and that was the case for McClatchy this summer with Chatham as well as other investors.

Chatham not only provided second-lien debt to help pay down our 2022 note, but they also agreed to strip the covenants from the 27 and 29 unsecured debentures since they owned the vast majority of those securities, that allowed us to offer a more traditional covenant package to our first-lien bondholders and the ABL credit facility then with the collateral provided for our 2022 bonds. This of course helped in both pricing and terms of the 2026 notes.

As Craig said, we believe this is the first significant refinancing for a newspaper company since mid-2014, and we are happy to have completed it was such a positive outcome for our company and its shareholders. And also as he noted, we appreciate the confidence and the support shown by investors, none more than Chatham has shown in this transaction as well as over the past 10 years.

It is true that we added approximately $40 million through the capital structure, in part paid for cost of the refinancing that we reduced our first-lien debt by material sum. And we also entered into our new debt under favorable terms that provides the Company a much longer runway, provides pre-payable debt and locked in reasonable interest rates in a period of expected rising rate.

Our effective interest rate remains relatively flat at 7.9% compared to 8% prior to the refinancing. Our line of credit remains relatively unchanged and we gain another 3.5 years of runway until our nearest maturity 2026. The new 2026 bond indenture terms are very similar to our 2022 indenture by design. The largest differences are that we start with a new restricted payments basket that began to build in the second quarter and will continue to build up over time.

Additionally, under the new indenture we have required repayments of debt based on excess cash flow determined at the end of each year, as well as after tax proceeds from certain asset sales as they occur. These payments were at par and unlike in the past, the most recent past. I don't have to make offers for net proceeds from asset sales that are generally rejected because the bonds were trading at a premium. So, rather than seeing these new requirements as detrimental, our goal has been consistently to delever the Company and we can take advantage of these requirements, do so at better terms than at the market premiums that we've incurred in repurchasing debt over the past few years.

After the waterfall of our new capital structure, the 2026 notes and the ABL credit facility or first-lien debt, the liens on collateral of our junior term loans are subordinated to the first-lien debt and are considered second-lien for Tranche A loans and third-lien for Tranche B loans. And then we have our unsecured 2027 and 2029 debentures, which are unchanged in the waterfall structure. Pro forma for the refinancing, the Company's first-lien leverage ratio and total-lien ratios are now 2 times and 4.9 times EBITDA, respectively.

Focusing now on our second quarter results, as was already mentioned, we reported an adjusted loss of $5.6 million, but adjusted EBITDA of $30 million and that was a decline of 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Total revenues were down 9.2% compared to the same period a year ago, but a sequential improvement from the first quarter of 2018 and down in the single-digits again.

Advertising revenues in the first quarter were down 14.6%, an improvement of just over 2 percentage points from last quarter. We anticipate advertising revenue trends in the second half to continue to improve as print declines have an ever smaller impact on advertising revenues and as we meet softer comparisons from the second half of 2017.

Total revenues exclusive of newspaper print advertising accounted for about 80% of total revenues in the quarter. The decline in advertising revenues is largely due to lower print advertising, which continues to face headwinds in preprint and retail advertising, but still had sequential improvements in almost all categories.

Direct marketing declined 19%, a sequential improvement of 3 percentage points from the first quarter, but the category is still weighed down by the retail environment. Still we saw some strengthening of our TMC products as we regained grocery customers in some of our markets.

Audience revenues decreased 5.7% in the quarter and are in line with the decline that we saw in the first quarter. We continued to see growth in our digital subscribers in the second quarter, but not enough to offset the impact of declining print circulation volumes. We have strategies in place to ensure we continued to grow our audience base, which Mark will cover in a few months.

We were able to mitigate some of the declines in revenues with additional legacy cost reductions. We reduced adjusted operating costs by 5% compared to the same quarter last year, in line with what we saw for all of 2017. We previously announced that we plan to move printing of our Belleville paper to our production facility in Kansas City, Missouri in August and that will provide legacy cost savings in the latter half of the third quarter.

With the outsourcing of the legacy in the first quarter, we'll now have only eight print hubs across our 30 markets. We also began working on recognizing our sales department operations towards the end of last year. As of today, we've rolled out that visualization of our advertising department to our whole western segment, which includes the Midwest, California and the Northwest, and to our Carolina markets as well. These efforts will create a more direct line of reporting of sales efforts, as well as reduce redundancy and create efficiencies.

The one item we cannot control is the newsprint pricing. We are hopeful that the tariffs on newsprint from Canada, which are under our more intense review by the International Trade Commission and are the subject of bipartisan legislation efforts, will be rolled back. The tariffs are clearly in upfront to good public policy as it relates to freedom of press, but it's also important to recall that newsprint is less than 4% of our total operating costs and we continued to reduce our newsprint usage.

Today, our newsprint expense is down nearly 20% compared to the first half of 2017, it was down 14.7% in the second quarter. A slowing of the decline in newsprint costs would be unfortunate and the destruction caused by the tariffs which are forcing the entire industry to scramble to secure stable inventory supply, are pretty straightforwardly simply unproductive and inefficient drag.

Now let me turn the call over to Mark to provide an update on our advertising and audience revenue results and strategies.

Mark Zieman

Thanks Elaine and hello again everyone. Before I comment on specific results, I'd like to share some good news on our commitment to further our digital growth strategies by investing in the right talent. In June we recruited Grant [indiscernible], a former Yahoo executive as Head of Digital Audience Marketing and this week we announced the Nick Johnson formally from Turner Ad Sales and NBCUniversal will join us to lead our advertising efforts with a strong focus on digital sales. We're delighted to have them both on board and we believe that they will help us accelerate our digital revenue growth as a partner with our existing talent at McClatchy.

Now to our results starting with advertising. In the first quarter, digital advertising represented 43.4% of total advertising, up almost nine points from the same quarter a year earlier. As we noted last quarter, our total digital advertising revenue now exceeds our print newspaper advertising revenues. And as Craig mentioned, in May and June our digital-only ad revenues were greater than our print newspaper ad revenues as well. Well these are important steps in our digital transformation, but not the goal. We still are laser-focused on returning to revenue growth as quickly as possible. Still these are key milestones along the way.

In the second quarter, we saw almost 100 million video views, growth of 54% over the same quarter last year and 60% growth in video revenue. In the first half of 2018, we have already reached about two-thirds of the video views reported for all of last year.

We also continue to see strong visual growth in our national advertising category. In fact total national revenue was up 18% in the second quarter, our strongest quarter growth since before the Great Recession. National digital revenues are now more than 70% of total national revenues driven largely by programmatic advertising. Programmatic grew 3% in Q2 boosted by stable CPM and a 50% growth in impressions.

Our Accelerate digital agency continues to perform strongly as well. We have now signed multiple seven-figure deals and have a strong sales pipeline of $30 million. After just after seven quarters in existence, Accelerate is now contributing nicely to our digital bottom line. Part of accelerates growth was driven by web services such as reputation management and search marketing, which similar to video, continue to grow at a double and even triple digit pace for us.

On the print side as Craig mentioned, we saw slowing declines compared to the first quarter and all four major print advertising categories of retail, free print, classified and even national, which like national digital revenue had a good quarter, down less than 7% which was half the decline of 14% we saw in Q1 driven by strong year-over-year improvement in banking, political and telecommunications.

Direct marketing was down 19% in Q2. That category is cycling over very strong comps in Q2 of last year, which were down low-single digits. Revenue from our TMC or non-subscriber circulars still improved about 5 points over Q1 of this year due to stronger results imploring the Midwest driven mostly by grocery ads.

Moving out to our audience results, we continue to see increased digital engagement measured through our video views, our total page views, which were up 5.1% in Q2. Time spent across our network which increased by 2%, 2.3% in Q2 compared to the same quarter last quarter and the [indiscernible] on mobile devices which was up 9% to last year.

As Craig mentioned, our digital-only subscribers reached 122,400 in Q2, up 34.5% compared to the same time last year, and sequential quarter-over-quarter growth of about 9%. Our efforts were assisted by our Subscribe with Google initiative, which we are still developing with Google, but has now been rolled out for every McClatchy property.

Digital-only audience revenues associated with digital subscriptions grew 21.8% in the second quarter, up 5 points from the first quarter. Total digital audience revenues were up almost 1% versus last year reflecting a drop in our print and digital combo home-delivery subscribers. That drop led to our to our overall 5.7% decline in audience revenues in the quarter, compared to last year.

And now, I'll turn it back to Elaine to complete the review of our second quarter results.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks Mark. In the second quarter we sold and leased back our Columbia, South Carolina property for net tax proceeds of about $13 million. The after tax proceeds were offered to our 2022 bondholders at par and about $500,000 were redeemed as a part of that offer. The remainder of those proceeds were used in our refinancing transactions that I discussed earlier.

Pro-forma for the refinancing, we had $36 million of undrawn availability under our ABL credit facility and that has increased as we paid down the $10 million initial draw bringing it back up to $46 million. As mentioned earlier, our restricted payments basket under our 2026 indenture will take time to build back up, was $4.7 million as of the end of the second quarter.

Our capital expenditures were $3.8 million in the second quarter and $5.9 million for the first half of 2018. And lastly given the increase in longer term interest rates, we're seeing or I should say interest yields, we're seeing the benefit seeing the benefits in our funding position of our qualified pension plan. Based on estimated discount rates as of June 30, 2018, we believe the plan funding level improved more than $50 million through an underfunded position of approximately $422 million form the $476 million that we reported at the end of 2017.

And now, I'll turn the call back to Craig to discuss our outlook and take your questions.

Craig Forman

Thank you, Elaine. As I hope you see now, it was indeed a busy quarter and I want to thank our one team at McClatchy for all their efforts. As we look to the rest of 2018, we're excited to see our investments in our digital transformation beginning to pay off. We saw sequential improvement in advertising largely because of the investments we've made in sales tools and restructuring our sales teams, and we expect that improvement and trend to continue in the second half. In addition to growing digital advertising, we continue to see growth in digital-only subscriptions and more and more of our bundled print digital subscribers are adding our digital products to their daily news and information habits.

While print newspaper advertising revenues are important to the business, they remain volatile and they're expected to decline over time. Thus, print revenues are to become a smaller percent of our total revenues. Digital subscribers are expected to grow at an accelerating pace for the remainder of 2018. The growth in digital subscribers is expected to largely offset continuing declines in print circulation, resulting in low-single digit revenue declines.

Additionally, with the refinancing that was executed earlier in the month, our runway is extended, providing greater flexibility to pursue our digital transformation efforts. We plan to continue to reduce gap and adjusted operating expenses, and will monitor cost for the remainder of the year to achieve expense performance in line with revenue performance despite the additional investments we're making in news and sales infrastructure.

In conclusion, as we made clear at the start of this call, by many key measures our sequential acceleration in Q2 2018 illustrates our digital transformation beginning to take hold. We exited the quarter with digital-only advertising revenues exceeding print newspaper advertising revenues for the first time. We saw strong sequential and year-over-year growth in digital subscribers.

We've done a lot and certainly a lot since I first spoke with you a year and quarter ago, but there remains a lot less to do. But while we embrace those challenges and the changes that come with them, let me reiterate something that McClatchy endures and is not changing and not going to change, our commitment to the mission of local journalism.

We aim to be central to the communities we serve and provide strong independent reporting that holds leaders and public officials accountable, makes a concrete difference in our communities and makes a positive impact on the lives of our fellow citizens. Local journalism is more important now than ever before and all of us at McClatchy are motivated every day to strengthen our communities and our democracy.

And with that, we're happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Michael Kopinsky of NOBLE Capital.

Michael Kopinsky

Thank you and congratulations on all the effort that you went into this quarter. In particular, I kind of want to get into a little bit more color on the sequential improvement that we saw on advertising. In terms of print retail trends, they did show some sequential improvement as you indicated. Can you just kind of give us some thought about where we're seeing the moderation of retail, any color that you can provide there?

Mark Zieman

Sure I can I can take that Michael. Yes, you're right. Our total retail revenues finished a bit better in Q2 than Q1. That was driven mostly by print growth. Revenue from preprints delivered with the newspaper got better by about 1 point, and our direct marketing circulars delivered to non-subscribers improved as I said by about 5 points. And retail print revenue, our largest declines in – were from food and drug and department stores, the same as we saw in Q1. And we also saw continued losses from department stores and our preprints as well.

And digital retail grew slightly from our last year in Q2, up about 1% with trends in both appliance and furniture categories in the first two quarters of the year improving slightly. So, it was sort of mix of – mixed message in retail of our – of the large you know advertisers collective they were down about the same percent in Q2 as they were in Q1. But trend lines actually improved for about half of those accounts about a fourth of them actually showed some growth in Q2 over last year. So, we did see a little bit of volume in retail shifting back into print. We were told earlier by some of our agencies and advertisers that they were interested in reinvesting in print, and we hope that was the case. We hadn't seen that and maybe we saw that a little bit in Q2.

Michael Kopinsky

That's good. And I guess now they are starting to book back-to-school, right? So, are you seeing any continuation of the positive trends going into the third and fourth quarter?

Mark Zieman

Well, we don't usually give estimates in the future, and so you know I can tell you that you that obviously the fourth quarter is our strongest quarter because of holidays in the third quarter get stronger as the quarter goes on because of back-to-school and certainly we are hopeful that'll be the case again this year.

Michael Kopinsky

Got it. And then there were some moderation in classified as well, outside of the reclassification of the obituary revenue. What categories are showing moderating trends there?

Elaine Lintecum

Give us just a second because in classified it's such a small part of our business that we don't currently break that out very much for you.

Craig Forman

Right. That's truly been impacted the most by the shift from print to digital. So today classified makes up just 25% of total advertising revenues with some subcategories such as employment now making up low single digits. So that's why we don't break this out much anymore, it's not that meaningful. But in the trend there were no categories which were strong and either print or digital in Q2. Overall classified printed almost exactly the same as Q1. In digital, employment digital only revenue was basically flat from last year, in part to really know with the implementation of Recruitology last year. Total digital automotive was down, but about 4 points better than Q1 as we work through the cars.com shift and real estate was down a low single digits, so that was the main drivers.

Elaine Lintecum

I think automotive was there and had the best improvement.

Michael Kopinsky

Okay. Good. And digital audience revenue showed a sequential decline from the first quarter and typically digital audience revenue was almost higher than the first quarter going back many years. Can you provide some color on what's the trends are there?

Elaine Lintecum

Well, really they were about the same 5.6 versus 5.7, I mean, oh in digital?

Michael Kopinsky

Digital audience revenue?

Elaine Lintecum

I think that's a total number and so it's kind of like when you think about our advertising, we have digital-only and we have combined sales and that digital number reflects the combined print digital and because prints has declined as you can see in our statistical reports that also affects the digital not being reported.

Craig Forman

Yeah. This is an important distinction Mike, Mark will walk you through, digital-only actually improved sequentially. Mark why don't you go ahead?

Mark Zieman

Digital audience revenues were up about a point, but digital audience, digital-only audience revenues associating with our digital subscriptions were actually up 22% year-over-year and increased about 9% from the first quarter. That was just math in total, because of the declining combo print and digital subscribers.

Michael Kopinsky

Got it. And what did the newsprint pricing do in the latest quarter? I mean I know that you said was that our newsprint expenses were down 14.7%, but what was pricing in this quarter?

Elaine Lintecum

In the quarter, our newsprint pricing was up 12.7%, well usage was down about 24% and that's kind of how you get to roughly the 14.7% decline in overall newsprint expense. Keep in mind that the line items that's on our income statement also includes supplements and outsourced printing costs that just looking at absolute newsprint expense, it was down about 14.7% driven largely by lower usage which was partially offset by the 12.7% increase in pricing. On a full year basis – Michael, our total newsprint expense was down nearly 20%, I think 19.8%. On average, our usage was down 24% and pricing up 6%.

Michael Kopinsky

And then can you tell us what newsprint prices are looking like they're going to be in the third quarter?

Elaine Lintecum

They're going to be up. I think we are beginning in the first and a little bit in the second quarter where we were using up some inventory and now I think all of these inventories are at higher prices. We haven't disclosed the percent increase because that's proprietary information, but the tariffs I think are obviously affecting pricing.

Michael Kopinsky

Okay, great. I'll let others ask questions. Thank you.

Elaine Lintecum

Thank you, Mike.

Craig Forman

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jeff Menapace of FTN Financial. Please go ahead.

Jeff Menapace

Good morning guys. Thank you for all the detail on the cap structure, just a couple of quick questions for me. First Elaine, did you say what the expiration date was for the new ABL?

Elaine Lintecum

2023, it's a five year ABL.

Jeff Menapace

2023. And then did you say that the annual cash flow sweep and proceeds from asset sales will allow you to call the new first-lien notes at par?

Elaine Lintecum

I did.

Jeff Menapace

Okay. And then lastly, in the press release you noted that pro forma for the refinancing, let me see here, where was it – the ABL availability was $47.5 million with 10 million drawn. What was pro forma for the refinancing? What was total liquidly including cash?

Elaine Lintecum

Our cash was about $5.6 million, I think as we closed out the business on July 16 and then the ABL was about $47 million. We've repaid the $10 million initial drawn has been repaid, so that is the total liquidity. I think what's interesting to keep in mind is that we are in the slower periods of our advertising business. As you know, that business begins to build late in the third quarter enhancing the fourth quarter. And so, as that business build, so does our receivable balance and therefore so does the amount that's accessible under the revolving credit agreement. So, because of ABL being tied to receivables and inventories, the availability will change based on the level of receivables and inventory. As you know, receivables will grow as we get into a period of advertising for things like Labor Day and then moving into the fourth quarter holidays, and then we'll begin to decline as we get later in the first quarter February and March. And it will stabilize, I would suspect fairly close to the levels that you are seeing now through a lot of the year and then we'll have those peaks and then come back down to roughly the level that you are seeing now.

Jeff Menapace

Okay. Terrific, I appreciate that thought guy. Thank you.

