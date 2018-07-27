CNFinance Files For $200 Million U.S. IPO

CNF has grown quickly but recent results appear to be moderating, perhaps under the strain of Chinese government deleveraging policies and trade tensions.

The firm provides home equity loans to small- and micro-enterprise clients in Tier 1 and 2 cities in China.

CNFinance aims to raise $200 million from a U.S. IPO of ADSs.

CNFinance Holdings (CNF) intends to raise gross proceeds of $200 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a non-traditional home equity loan provider in China. It focuses on the MSE market for micro- and small-enterprise owners and connects them with funding partners.

CNF has been growing net interest income sharply but its results appear to be moderating in recent periods. The firm may be feeling the effects of continued Chinese government deleveraging policies combined with business uncertainty from trade war tensions with the U.S.

Company & Customer Acquisition

The Guangzhou, Guangdong-based financial services company was founded in 2006 to provide financial services to small- and micro-enterprises.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Bin Zhai, who has been with CNFinance since 2010 and was previously the Executive Director of Shenzhen Nanfeng Mortgage Advisory Co., Ltd.

Currently, the firm is focused on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities where its client base has suitable properties for use as collateral.

CNFinance plans to develop sub-branches around the areas where their existing branches are located for a better penetration of the market. They also work together with real estate brokers which help them identify potential clients.

The company’s customer base typically cannot get loans from traditional banks which apply stringent requirements and slow processes more appropriate for larger borrowers.

CNF targets clients with online and offline credit applications and assessments with time to disbursement as fast as 48 hours from a completed application.

Interest rates currently range from 0.9% to 1.3% per month and terms from one to eight years in length.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by China’s Central Bank, Chinese bank-issued home loans reached $2.2 trillion in 2015, 6% faster than the previous year.

According to a private research report by Oliver Wyman commissioned by CNFinance, the market is expected to grow from $1.05 billion in 2017 to $2.15 billion by 2022.

Major competitive vendors that are operating in China’s non-traditional home equity loan service industry include:

Pingan Puhui (Lufax)

Lamp Finance

Financial Performance

CNF’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in net interest income although at a decelerating rate

Sharp decrease in net interest margin in Q1 2018

Low to zero charge-off ratios

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: CNFinance F-1)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses ($)

Q1 2018: $69.9 million, 27.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $260.5 million, 145.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $106.1 million

Net Interest Margin

Q1 2018: 2.8%

2017: 10.4%

2016: 9.5%

Charge-off Ratio (%)

Q1 2018: Nil

2017: 0.093%

2016: 0.005%

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $225.8 million in cash and $2.5 billion in total liabilities including borrowings.

IPO Details

CNF intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. In utilizing the proceeds from this offering, we are permitted under PRC laws and regulations to provide funding to our PRC subsidiaries only through loans or capital contributions and only if we satisfy the applicable government registration and approval requirements.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Haitong International.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

