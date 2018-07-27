Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Another Bullish Report But The Rally May Stall Soon

Lower 48 production did not reach what we expected this month, so everyone should be watching growth rates closely in the fall months.

August weather outlook is starting to turn bearish again, and we have initiated a new long DGAZ position.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage build of 24 Bcf for the week ending July 20. This compares to the +30 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +36 Bcf. The +24 Bcf also was 22 Bcf lower than the five-year average of +46 Bcf, but 5 Bcf higher than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Forecast

Following another week of bullish surprise, we have revised our estimate for the week ending July 27th to +48 Bcf.

EOS has now been reduced from 3.489 Tcf last week to 3.470 Tcf today.

Natural gas prices rally, but the August weather outlook is mixed...

September contracts have climbed nicely since the start of this week. It's currently trading around $2.791/MMBtu and August will be finishing the week close to $2.829/MMBtu. The rally followed what was a relatively bullish weather outlook for the first 10 days of August. You can see the CDD chart breakdown below:

But as you can see, the CDDs are starting to moderate again.

Over the last 2-weeks, we have been leaning bullish biased with expectations of a price rally coming. We did not, however, take a long position in UGAZ because we were looking for a pullback to $2.65/MMBtu for September. But with September contracts now approaching $2.80/MMBtu again and the weather outlook moderating, we are expecting prices to move lower and trade within this range for the time being.

One reason being that yesterday's ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook turned out to be significantly more bearish than we expected. We even noted to readers that we were ready to go long if there were any signs of bullish weather in August. Sadly, there wasn't.

This tweet from Commodity Wx Group also sums up the situation well:

Lower 48 production didn't reach our target in July

In the month of July, we had originally expected Lower 48 production to reach ~82 Bcf/d by the end of the month. That forecast turned out to be wrong as the highest production reading registered this month was ~81.4 Bcf/d.

Breaking down the production by region, most of the growth has been coming from Northeast and Southeast. Northeast production averaged nearly ~28.5 Bcf/d for the month, which is at an all-time high. But production from Texas has disappointed as lack of takeaway capacity continues to restrict production growth there.

For the natural gas watchers, how production growth develops over the coming months will be pivotal to where natural gas prices trade. With the storage level at a material deficit, the market has already embedded the assumption that high production growth will come. If this assumption disappoints, however, we could see prices rally into year-end and remain elevated over the winter.

To give you an idea, we currently have a forecast of ~83.5 Bcf/d for the winter months. So this will give you a good idea whether or not we remain on track heading into November.

Conclusion

The bearish weather outlook for August is pushing us to the bear side once again. We have now initiated a half sized long DGAZ position, and will be looking forward to the daily weather model updates for signs to when we should increase our position. Of course, where prices trade at will also play a big role. All subscribers receive our real-time trade alerts with price execution and stop loss targets.

As for the longer-term view on natural gas, the July production figures disappointed slightly to the downside as we had expected ~82 Bcf/d to be hit this month. Going forward, it will be important for production growth to stay elevated or the market may start to reprice just where natural gas will trade over the winter.

HFI Research Natural Gas

Thank you for reading. If you have historically found our public natural gas articles insightful, you will certainly find our premium write-ups to be even better now. We have made major improvements over the last year incorporating a dedicated section on weather, trader commentary, and fundamentals. Now we are introducing what we would do with our positioning. If you are interested, you can see here more info.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.