U.S. Economic Growth In Second Quarter: 2.8 Percent, Year-Over-Year

As we watch the changes that are taking place, resulting in the new "Modern Corporation," we need to understand that very positive things are coming, if we let them.

The longer-term transitions taking place in the economy are continuing to keep the recorded growth rate at a lower level than politicians would desire.

The US economy grew at a 2.8 percent year-over-year rate of growth in the second quarter of 2018.

Yes, economic growth did tend to pick up in the second quarter of 2018. Year-over-year, the rate of growth, in its initial estimate, came in at 2.8 percent, a somewhat lower than many economists had earlier expected.

Focus tends to be placed on the “annualized” quarterly rate of increase, which came in at 4.1 percent, but as I have argued many times in this space, “annualizing” the quarterly number does not really give you an “annual” rate of increase.

I choose to focus on the year-over-year number because it avoids some seasonal (I know that the series is seasonally adjusted) and other peculiar “bumps” that tend to smooth out over the longer run but bias the commentary in the shorter run.

The 2.8 percent, year-over-year, number is not a bad one, jumping up from the 2.6 percent, year-over-year, number that was recorded in the second quarter.

And, this second quarter number is above the average annual rate of increase for real GDP reported by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis for the entire period of the current economic recovery, which remains at 2.2 percent as it ends it ninth year.

Next year at this time, if the economy continues to grow through the next four quarters the current economic recovery will become the longest economic recovery in United States history.

This is quite a record!

The problem that many economists worry about is that this recovery is also the slowest recorded.

This is the reason that the Trump administration is trying so hard to “goose” the economy into a faster pace.

The question is, can a faster rate of growth be attained…and sustained.

First of all, while we hail the fact that the economy has just past its ninth anniversary, it is still true that the economy has just past its ninth anniversary.

How much steam is really left in the old recovery?

Patterns have been set, the future has been anticipated and, it may be the case that “things have changed.”

For one thing, as I have reported many times in this space, financial engineering has become a really big factor in the way a corporation conducts its business.

As a consequence, one of the major reactions corporations have produced as a result of the tax reform package of December 2017 and the fiscal budget of 2018 have been to increase stock buybacks…and raise dividends.

How much of the fiscal stimulus will go into the physical capital investment the Trump administration was hoping for is anybody’s guess. Right now, analysts are guessing that maybe the final corporate response might not be that great. Besides the stock buybacks and dividend increases, corporations are playing other tricks to use the tax breaks in other ways.

Secondly, the new "modern corporation" is a new being, substantially different from what existed before. The new “modern corporation is based on intangibles that are changing the nature of how technology is applied to economic issues.

And, as I have written many times before, the changes are impacting growth of labor productivity and other key components of economic growth. Therefore, we have to look more to the supply side of economic growth, rather than just on aggregate demand.

Although the tax cuts and other efforts by the Trump administration rely a lot on “old” supply side thinking (think Larry Kudlow), the truth is that the “new” supply side economics deals with how the new “intangible” components coming from innovation in information technology are affecting productivity and economic growth.

The slow, 2.2 percent average annual rate of growth of the economy may not seem to live up to former rates of growth, but the growth rates achieved in earlier periods may not be comparable to what is taking place during the current recovery.

Many economists are, therefore, asking questions about whether or not the current measurements real GDP really take into account all the technological changes that have taken place in the economy.

I believe the results are showing that the figures do not show much mismeasurement and that the transition now taking place within the economy are occurring at a slow steady pace that will have contribute to substantial increases in growth rates in the future.

The movement to the new “modern corporation” has proceeded only so far. The “Big Tech” companies represent what an evolving picture of what the new “modern corporation” is going to look like. The “rest of the bunch” have only just begun to incorporate all the changes that are coming to the forefront. When modern technologies have really spread further throughout the economy…then you will see some real advances in economic growth.

Bottom line, “band-bang” efforts to “goose” the economy through tax cuts and other demand-side means are not going to get the economic growth that many politicians would like.

Yes, politicians are almost solely concerned about getting re-elected and so put a lot of effort into producing short-run bonanzas for their constituents.

The issues we are facing right now are long-run issues connected with the transition of the US economy into an information-based format. These issues require longer-term focus…especially since China seemingly is focused on these longer-term subjects…and, even harder, longer-term patience.

The future is coming, but the old short-run gimmicks are not as effective as before. Therefore, we must move our focus upon what is happening to corporate America; what is happening to US education; what is happening within our various cultural segments; and what is happening in science and technology. We have to move with the age… not fight it.

The 2.8 percent, year-over-year, rate of economic growth is a good one. Expectations are for this number to fall off as the year proceeds. In conclusion, it seems to me that the economy is doing well and we need to accept this fact. Trying to push the envelope further is not going to get us much more at this time.

