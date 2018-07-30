Copper Tanks - What Next?

Doctor Copper is the base metal that the world watches as it is often a barometer of global economic health and wellbeing. Copper tends to move to the upside during periods of economic expansion, and the price typically goes lower at times when worries over economic contraction prevail.

Copper had been in a bull market since the price found a floor at $1.9355 per pound in January 2016. The red metal had reached a record peak in 2011 at $4.6495, and it moved progressively higher for the following five years. After reaching the early 2016 low, copper made higher lows until this month, when the price finally violated several critical technical support levels on the downside.

Copper has a long history of extreme volatility during periods of economic uncertainty. The price of the base metal never traded above the $1.6065 level until 2005. In 2008, the price reached a peak of $4. 2160 in May, which was a record level at the time. However, the global financial crisis took the price from that high all the way down to a low of $1.2475 by December. As you can see, changing economic conditions can cause the price of the metal to move dramatically.

Copper had been threatening to make another in a series of higher highs at the beginning of June, but the price failed and negated the bullish pattern that had been in place since early 2016.

A rally on Escondida

In 2017, a strike at the world's leading copper mine, Escondida in Chile, cost BHI, the operator of the property, over $1 billion. The market lost over 150,000 tons of copper during the 44-day labor action.

The prospects for another strike this year caused the price of the red metal to rally in late May and early June.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of copper took off to the upside at the end of May and rallied to a high of $3.3155 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Copper had been making higher lows, and higher highs since early 2016, and the next level of technical resistance stood at $3.3220, just 0.65 cents above the June 7 peak for the base metal.

The union and BHP agreed to go into a period of negotiations and exchanged proposals. That period comes to an end on July 24, and the latest news from Chile is that there are no signs of progress towards an agreement as the current labor contract expires this week. Last week, the union said, "Unfortunately, in these conversations, the company has rejected our counterproposal and has signaled that it is not willing to take responsibility." While BHP offered a salary adjustment linking wages to inflation and a $23,000 bonus to workers, the proposal was below the union's expectations. With the negotiating period came to an end on July 24, it now looks like the Chilean government will become involved as a mediator in the dispute. The lack of an agreement could stoke fears of a strike and a repeat of last year causing losses for BHP and lower production of the red metal. The union voted on the package on Saturday, July 28.

While the price of copper rose in late May and early June, it dropped like a stone since the most recent high as another issue trumped the labor problems at Escondida.

Carnage on trade

Copper is a bellwether commodity as it tends to reflect the health of the global economy and issues that impact economic growth. Copper is a leader in the raw materials asset class, and the growing tensions over trade have weighed heavily on the price of the red metal and many other commodities that find themselves in the crosshairs of trade issues.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that after the June 7 high, the price of copper has declined for seven consecutive weeks falling to a low of $2.6695 on the nearby COMEX futures contract last week. Copper not only fell hard on the back of trade issues, but it also broke its pattern of higher lows that had been in place since January 2016 when it fell below the September 2017 low at $2.8750 per pound. Copper is now trading at the lowest level since July 2017, and technical support is at the May 2017 low at $2.47. The trade issues have knocked the bullish wind out of copper's sails since the beginning of June. Copper rose to a high of $2.8435 last week on the nearby futures contract when the U.S. and E.U. announced they are close to a trade deal, but the price slipped back to the $2.80 level on Friday on the September futures contract and below that level on the July contract which settled at $2.7875 per pound.

China is the world's leading copper consumer and a trade dispute between the Chinese and United States is at the heart of the protectionist rhetoric and actions over recent weeks. U.S. tariffs are a tool that the Trump administration is using to level the playing field in international trade. The President has stated that he is seeking to create an environment of "fairness and reciprocity" when it comes to international commerce. However, some trading partners continue to balk at the idea of new agreements, and the protectionist rhetoric has continued to intensify. Last week, President Trump threatened to slap China with $500 billion in tariffs to cover the entire amount of the annual trade gap.

A prolonged trade war could thrust the world into a recession as commerce slows, and barriers prevent the normal flow of commodities and products from the most efficient producers to consumers around the world. Tariffs, subsidies, and any trade barriers interfere with the supply and demand fundamentals of commodities markets, and the bearish price action in the copper market has reflected the growing worries of an economic slowdown because of trade disputes.

Copper dropped from $3.3155 on June 7 to lows of $2.6695 on July 19, a decline of 19.5% in just six weeks. On Friday, July 27 the price of nearby September COMEX copper futures settled at the $2.8020 per pound as the market awaits the vote from Escondida and the next chapter in the trade dispute with China. Technical resistance is now at the $2.8750 level, the support level that the nonferrous metal violated on July 5.

Stocks say higher

Copper inventories often provide a clue about the path of least resistance for the price of the red metal. When they fall it tends to signal an increase in demand for the base metal, and when they rise they often point to more supplies which can weigh on the price. However, since the price of copper began to decline in June, stockpiles on the London Metals Exchange have been falling precipitously.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart illustrates, on June 7, the day that copper was on its high, LME stocks were around the 307,000 metric ton level. As of Thursday, July 26, they have declined to 251,950 tons a drop of 55,050 tons or 17.9% over the period.

The Chinese assumed ownership of the London Metals Exchange in 2013, and dominant market participants have a long history of manipulating stock numbers to influence the price of the red metal. However, the falling stockpile numbers have done nothing to provide any support for the price of the metal since early June. One possible explanation for the decline in stocks is that China could be stocking up on copper and other raw materials, building their domestic strategic stockpiles in the event of a prolonged trade war with the United States.

Escondida could still go on strike

After falling like a knife for six weeks, it appears that copper has found a level where the red metal is now undergoing a period of price consolidation. The market could be stalling rather than heading lower because of the situation in Chile which could threaten supplies in the coming weeks and months.

It is likely that the trade issues have caused BHP to dig in their heels when it comes to the union's demands at Escondida which could lead to a strike at the mine. After all, with the price of copper now way under the $3 per pound level, BHP's profit margins have declined dramatically and the company has less room to meet union demands. At the same time, the union appears to be turning a blind eye to the almost 20% decline in the price of copper since early June. As the conflict between BHP and the union goes into the next phase of government mediation, the lower price of the red metal is likely to take center stage and support the company at the expense of the union. It is likely that frustrated union negotiators will be more likely to strike if the government sides with BHP over coming weeks. Therefore, we could be in for a period of high volatility in the copper market. Technically, at the $2.80 level, copper could recover by 7.5 cents to reach its current level of resistance which had been technical support for nine months. Saturday's union vote could move the copper market early next week.

Meanwhile, the events in Chile could impact the price of copper over coming days and weeks, but the overwhelming issue facing the market comes from international trade and the wave of protectionism.

A settlement to trade issues would lift the red metal

It is likely that the trade issue will determine the path of least resistance for the price of copper. The intensification of the rhetoric caused the red metal to fall through critical levels of support since the beginning of June.

The most bullish outcome for copper, and many other industrial and agricultural commodities prices that have suffered under the weight of the tariffs issue would be a settlement to current trade disputes. New agreements that would allow commodities and other products to flow freely around the world would liberate copper and other industrial commodities from their current bearish pressure. The spotlight is on China and the United States over the coming weeks, any movement towards compromise over trade could cause a significant rally in the price of copper. Meanwhile, the rising threat of a strike at Escondida in Chile could provide some support for the price in the coming weeks.

Copper has been a falling knife, but the trajectory of the decline seems to be running out of steam over recent sessions. The copper market will be highly sensitive to news from Chile and on the trade front volatility is likely to remain the norm rather than the exception when it comes to action in the copper futures and forward markets on the COMEX and LME over coming weeks.

COMEX or LME markets are the most direct route for long and short positions in the copper market. While shares in producers like BHP, SCCO, RIO, GLNCY, FCX, and others also tend to move with the price of the red metal, there are many other factors such as labor disputes, management issues, and exposure to other commodities and exogenous events that can impact share prices. JJCB is the ETN product that replaced JJC in April.

Source: CQG

While JJCB has been building critical mass, average daily trading volume in the product was only at the 4,409 contract level on July 27 which means it has a long way to go to become a liquid investment tool in cooper.

Copper tanked since the beginning of June, and the next price move in the red metal will come from developments in strike negotiations in Chile and the trade issues that are impacting the prices of all commodities. We should see a fair amount of price volatility in the copper market over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.