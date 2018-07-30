Update On ADM, Ethanol, And Agricultural Processing Spreads

We are now in the middle of the 2018 growing season for grains in the northern hemisphere. While in past years, the futures market in corn and other grains and oilseeds have focused like a laser on the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the U.S. at this time of the year, this year the trade issues between the U.S. and trading partners around the world have trumped the weather.

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and a significant exporter of wheat around the globe. Over past years, the world's most populous nation, China, purchased around one-quarter of U.S. soybean production and lots of corn and wheat from the United States. However, the tariffs issue has changed the dynamics of international trade and China, in retaliation for U.S. protectionist measures on their exports have slapped tariffs on U.S. soybeans and other agricultural commodities making the import of U.S. products uncompetitive with alternative suppliers around the world like Brazil and other agricultural exporting nations. The price of soybeans fell to the lowest level in a decade over recent weeks, and corn followed the oilseed to the downside dropping to its lowest price of 2018. However, the fundamentals for corn are looking a little better than for the soybean market these days for several reasons. One of which is likely to support the price of Archer Daniels Midland shares as the company is a significant processor of corn-based ethanol.

Farmers planted more beans than corn in 2018

On the supply side of the fundamental equation favors the corn market in 2018, because farmers planted more soybeans than corn during the planting season.

Each year, agricultural commodities producers must make the best use of their land when it comes to the decision about which crop to plant. Many farmers in the U.S. have a choice of planting either corn or soybeans on their acreage. The quarterly chart of the price of the oilseed divided by the price of corn shows that since the late 1960s, the average of the price relationship between the two products is around the 2.4:1 level or 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value. When the relationship falls below the average, corn is more valuable than beans and farmers tend to plant more corn. When it is above, producers tend to plant more of the oilseed as it offers greater cash flow. Many farmers use the futures market to lock in new crop prices at the start of the planting season, or even before it commences each year.

As the chart of the new crop November soybean futures divided by the new crop December corn futures shows, coming into the 2018 planting season the relationship was consistently above the 2.4:1 level meaning that farmers planted more beans than corn this season.

While the relationship dropped below the average level in late June as the tariffs issue pressured bean prices, the growing season was already underway, and most producers had locked in the favorable prices for the oilseed. Therefore, this year's corn crop will be lower and the soybean crop higher than if the price relationship was the other way around during the winter and early spring. A smaller corn crop is a supportive factor for the grain.

Ethanol caught between corn and gasoline, but the end of the driving season is coming soon

The price of corn fell dramatically alongside soybeans over recent weeks.

Trade issues trumped the weather and rising global demand this year in the new crop soybean futures market. China typically purchases one-quarter of the annual U.S. soybean crop each year and the trade dispute has caused the Asian nation to turn to other suppliers causing a plunge in the price of November CBOT soybean futures which fell from $10.605 per bushel on May 29 to the lowest level in a decade at $$8.2625 on July 16, a decline of over 22%. While the price of November soybean futures recovered to the $8.82 per bushel level on July 27, it remains a lot closer to the lows than highs as a lack of Chinese buying continues to weigh on the price. News that the USDA will provide farmers with a $12 billion bailout package and that Europe will buy U.S. soybeans providing some support for the price of the oilseed, but the loss of the world's biggest consumer remains a highly bearish factor for the market.

As the chart of new crop December corn futures illustrates, the price dropped from $4.2950 on May 24 to the lowest level of 2018 at $3.5025 per bushel on July 12, a decline of 18.5%, slightly lower than the fall in the price of the soybean futures market. Meanwhile, the price of corn had recovered to the $3.755 level as of July 27. Soybeans at $8.82 per bushel are 6.7% off its low, while corn is 7.2% off its recent bottom. Corn did not fall as far as the beans, and it has recovered just a bit more over recent sessions. The prospects for a trade agreement with the European Union which will lead to purchases of U.S. beans bolstered the price last week as did the $12 billion bailout package for farmers.

Corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol in the United States and the price strength in the energy sector has been a supportive factor for corn.

The weekly chart of NYMEX gasoline futures shows that the price of the fuel has traded in a range from $1.6519 to $2.2855 per gallon throughout 2018. At over the $2.16 level on July 27, gasoline remains a lot closer to the high than the lows even though the driving season in the U.S. will come to an end on the Labor Day holiday weekend in early September. Higher gasoline prices provide support for the price of ethanol, the fuel that refiners blend with gasoline because of the government mandate.

The weekly chart of nearby ethanol futures shows that the price range for 2018 has been from $1.3020 to $1.535 per gallon. At $1.433 on the nearby futures contract on July 27, the price of the biofuel is close to the middle of its trading range. Higher gasoline prices support the biofuel, but corn has weighed on the price of ethanol futures. Ethanol finds itself caught between bullish energy and bearish agricultural sectors.

ADM has done well over recent months

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is a company that is a "supermarket to the world." ADM products provide food and energy for people all over the globe.

One of ADM's most significant businesses is processing corn into ethanol. Therefore, the company's earnings are highly sensitive to the ethanol refining margin. When the price of corn declines and ethanol rises, it results in the best of both worlds for companies like ADM. The input in the refining process costs less, and the output sells for more. Therefore, earnings at ADM are sensitive to the ethanol processing spread. Falling corn prices and stable ethanol prices have resulted in more profits for ADM as the spread is a real-time indicator of the profitability of the refining process for the company.

As the chart of ADM stock shows, at $47.50 on Friday, July 27, the shares are around 18.5% higher than the closing price at the end of 2017 which was at the $40.08 per share level. With a market cap of $26.55 billion ADM trades at a price to earnings multiple of 16.36 and pays a 2.89% dividend to common shareholders. ADM has been making higher lows, and higher highs since late 2017, and one of the reasons has been improving processing spreads for both corn-based ethanol and soybean crushing.

As the chart of the economics of crushing soybeans into soybean meal and oil shows, the processing spread has been on an upward trajectory which means that companies like ADM are making more money processing the oilseed into meal and oil since the beginning of the year.

A company like ADM is not at risk over the nominal prices of commodities like corn and beans. However, it takes a tremendous risk in the processing of these agricultural commodities into refined products. Refineries and crushing plants consume vast amounts of capital to operate, so changes in processing spreads go right to the bottom line of ADM. So far in 2018, the ethanol refining and soybean crushing businesses have been contributing profits to the company which is good news for shareholders. Moreover, the rise in the U.S. stock market has taken ADM along for a bullish ride as the P/E ratio is attractive compared to many other companies.

The ethanol mandate is secure given trade issues

There was concern about the future of the ethanol mandate in the United States after the election of President Trump in 2016. Many farmers feared that President Trump's close ties to the oil industry would cause the government to lower or abolish the ethanol mandate. Corn producers rely on the ethanol blend with gasoline as a demand vertical during years when bumper crops weighed on prices. After the drought of 2012 took the price of corn to a record high as crops wilted in the dry sun, bumper and record crops from 2013 through 2017 weighed on the price of corn. However, the mandate created the opportunity for farmers to sell their corn to ethanol refining companies like ADM.

Given the current environment where farmers are suffering from the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, it is now a lot less likely that the Trump Administration will touch the ethanol mandate which is good news for farmers and ADM. The President and Congress will be cautious not to do anything that further damages the business of farming in the United States with China canceling shipment of soybeans and other agricultural commodities.

ADM could head north of $50 per share

Higher processing margins for corn and soybeans provide support for ADM's products. However, retaliatory tariffs from China and other countries around the world could reduce the company's addressable market in the coming months. As the largest consumer nation in the world because of its population and increasing wealth, a trade war with China could limit ADM's potential earnings. Meanwhile, tax reform in the U.S., economic growth, and the potential of a new trade deal with the European Union could take some of the sting out of the trade dispute for the company. At the same time, an agreement with China to improve the balance of trade could ignite the price of ADM shares as it could increase their market share on improved terms.

I continue to favor ADM stock as the path of least resistance remains higher. The all-time peak in ADM came in 2014 at $53.91 per share, and I expect that the shares will rise above that level. Meanwhile, investors in the company should keep an eye on both soybean and corn processing spreads. The economics of producing ethanol and soybean meal and oil is the mother's milk of profits for this company and will determine the path of least resistance for the price of the stock.

