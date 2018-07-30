Crude Oil - A Market With Wild Potential These Days

President Trump is trying the keep the price down because he knows spikes are on the horizon.

The crude oil market is a puzzle with many moving parts. While supply and demand fundamentals play a significant role in the path of least resistance of the price of the energy commodity, technical factors such as herds of buyers or sellers can also dictate short-term price trends. At times fundamentals and technical factors come together, and at others, they do not.

Sudden changes that disrupt fundamentals can cause a sudden shift in herd behavior in the crude oil futures markets. More than half the world's petroleum reserves are in the Middle East, an area of the world that has been the source of turmoil for more than a few decades. Therefore, the politics of the Middle East can play a significant role in the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity, and over coming days and weeks, that role may be expanding, perhaps dramatically.

Crude oil has been on a run to the upside for a host of fundamentals reasons since hitting rock bottom in February 2016.

The long bullish trend

After trading at $107.73 per barrel in June 2014, the price of oil plunged on the back of increasing U.S. shale production and lethargic economic conditions around the world. The price fell steadily until it found a bottom in February 2016 at $26.05 per barrel, a drop of 75.8% in twenty-one months. Since then, the path of least resistance of the price of the energy commodity has been higher.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, crude oil has made higher lows and higher highs since the early 2016 low. The most recent peak came in early July, when nearby NYMEX futures rose to $75.27 per barrel, almost three times the low in February 2016, but still over $30 per barrel below the June 2014 high, and more than $70 below its all-time peak price in 2018 at over $147 per barrel. Crude oil will be entering its thirtieth month of bullish price action in September. Technical metrics are mostly supportive of further gains in the NYMEX futures market, and Brent crude oil continues to trade at a premium to WTI. Brent traded to a high of $80.50 per barrel in late May, but the increase in output from OPEC members at their June meeting caused the Brent to lag WTI when the latter made its latest high at over $75 per barrel in early July.

The bullish trading pattern in the crude oil futures market continues to support the price of the energy commodity. Economic growth means the demand for energy is increasing. With GDP growth in the U.S. at 4.1% in Q2, it should come as no surprise that inventory data has been bullish in the United States.

President Trump is trying the keep the price down because he knows spikes are on the horizon

Last week, both the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration reported declines in stocks of crude oil, which caused the price of the nearby NYMEX futures contract to head back towards the $70 per barrel level after the recent downside corrections. The API told markets that crude oil stocks dropped by 3.16 million barrels for the week ending on July 21 and the EIA said they fell by 6.1 million for the same period. Both agencies reported declines in both gasoline and distillate product stockpiles for the same period. While U.S. production continues to grow and heads towards 11 million barrels per day, demand has supported a higher price for the energy commodity.

President Donald Trump has been highly supportive of energy production in the United States. With fewer regulations, lower taxes, and a drill-baby-drill orientation to oil and gas, the U.S. has joined Saudi Arabia and Russia in the ten-plus million barrel per day production club. In the leadup to the June OPEC meeting, the U.S. President encouraged the cartel to increase production. In the aftermath of the meeting, he lobbied both King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Vladimir Putin to increase their respective production of crude oil to keep prices down.

The President of the United States cannot interfere with private industry to increase or decrease oil output. The corporate structure where companies act in the best interest of shareholders means that when prices are high, producers will do their utmost to ramp up output. At low prices, production tends to decline. Therefore, the President has little influence over domestic production policy. However, in Saudi Arabia and Russia, the leaders can turn on and off production as a matter of national security interest. Given the current state of declining production in Venezuela and Libya, and a very turbulent horizon when it comes to Iran, President Trump has been leaning on the Saudis and Russians to pump up their volumes because he may know that the potential for a spike to the upside is on the immediate horizon in the crude oil market.

Iran and the Straits of Hormuz

A few months ago, the U.S. administration walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and promised to put new and stricter sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran until they abandon their nuclear ambitions and cease and desist when it comes to funding terrorist groups in the Middle East and around the world. Tension between the U.S. and Iran is nothing new. Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the theocracy has been vocal about their hatred for both the United States and Israel.

Over the past week, the leader of Iran and U.S. President Trump have exchanged harsh warnings and threats. The U.S. will be putting harsher sanctions on Iran in place in the coming weeks and months which will likely cause a response from the theocracy that still refers to America as the "Great Satan." The U.S. is putting economic pressure on Iran to overthrow the clerics that run the government, but the country has a long history of functioning for decades under economic sanctions. The U.S. has been convincing other countries around the world to refrain from buying Iranian crude oil. The country produces around 4.5 million barrels of the energy commodity each day and is an influential member of OPEC.

Meanwhile, around 2.7 million barrels flow out of Iran to the export market each day through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that separates the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The small waterway could become a strategic target for the theocracy in its retaliation against the U.S. and other countries that support harsher sanctions in the coming weeks and months. While just under three million barrels of Iranian crude flow through the seaway each day, nineteen million barrels of oil depend on the Strait of Hormuz as it is the most critical logistical route for the energy commodity in the Middle East.

As the chart illustrates, the EIA calls the Strait of Hormuz the world's biggest waterway a "chokepoint" for transported oil. Exports from Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Iran flow through the route that at its narrowed point measures just 21 miles wide, but the width of the shipping lane in either direction is only two miles, separated by a two-mile buffer zone. The Strait is deep enough to handle the world's largest crude oil tankers.

Iranian retaliation to harsh sanctions is likely to focus on the Strait of Hormuz. The theocracy has already said if Iran is not able to export oil, neither will other producing nations in the Middle East. The threat is directly aimed at the waterway. Iranian military may sink tankers, mine the waterway, or create a military blockade. Any such action would cause an immediate response from the U.S. which will seek to provide the might that assures the flow of ocean traffic with naval and air military support. The rising tensions set up the potential for armed conflict from a theocracy that may feel it has little to lose as the economic noose tightens over coming weeks and months.

Even the hint of military action in the Strait of Hormuz or any other hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East will likely cause price spikes to the upside in the crude oil market.

Iran versus KSA could get ugly

Over recent years, Iran has allied themselves with Russia while Saudi Arabia has had a close relationship with the United States. Iran's expansionary desires in the Middle East has stoked hostilities with Saudi Arabia as the two nations have been at each other's throats. Currently, a proxy war in Yemen, the blockade of Qatar, and other hostilities in the region are the manifestation of the proxy war between Iranian and Saudi interests in the area. It is possible that harsher sanctions on Iran will increase the number of direct attacks on Saudi oil production and refining complexes.

Any dramatic increase in hostilities between the Saudis and Iranians could draw the U.S. and Russia into a conflict on opposing sides. King Salman and his son and heir Crown Prince MbS view the theocracy in Teheran as the leading threat to the survival of the Saudi Royal Family. Meanwhile, the clerics that run Iran would like nothing more than rid the world of the Saudi monarchy and take control of historical and religious sites of Mecca and Medina in KSA. Therefore, no peace between Iran and KSA is possible given the current leadership in both countries and each side will fight to the death to destroy the other. Therefore, the only stabilizing factor may turn out to be the U.S. and Russian influence with their allies which is why a working relationship between Presidents Trump and Putin is an imperative for the region.

Watch Brent/WTI for clues

It may be only a matter of time before the tensions begin to mount in the Middle East with sanctions coming soon and Iran and the U.S. increasing rhetoric in each other's direction.

One of the most sensitive spreads when it comes to the potential for hostilities is the price differential between Brent and WTI crude oil. The Middle East tends to use the Brent benchmark price as a mechanism to value their crude oil. Therefore, Brent crude oil could see the most significant gain in the case of any event-driven price spikes over the coming weeks and months.

The Brent premium over WTI rose to a high of over $25 per barrel in 2011 in the wake of the Arab Spring. Fears that political upheaval that spread through the Middle East would impact the flow of oil around the world sent the premium for Brent higher. Additionally, the Brent over WTI has tended to move higher during bullish periods in the crude oil market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the Brent premium moved to a discount to WTI around the time that the energy commodity hit its low in early 2016. Since then Brent's premium has been making higher highs and higher lows with the most recent high coming at the end of May at $11.55 per barrel. While the spread has moved back to around the $5.50 level, we are likely to see lots of volatility in the differential between ICE Brent and NYMEX WTI crude oil futures for the same month as the tensions with Iran mount.

If crude oil is going to be subject to price spikes to the upside because of Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, it is likely that the biggest shocks will come in the Brent futures market.

Source: Barchart

BNO is the U.S. Brent Oil ETF product with net assets of $105.51 million and average daily trading volume of almost 300,000 shares. BNO could be an excellent choice when it comes to positioning for some uncertain times in the oil market over the coming weeks as Iran and the U.S. ramp up their rhetoric which could lead to actions.

Crude oil is a market with some wild potential when it comes to volatility these days as the U.S. is preparing to squeeze the theocracy that never backed down since 1979.

