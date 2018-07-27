Sprint And T-Mobile Senate Hearing Exposes Merger Has Little Resistance - Sprint Short Positions Pressured

John Legere stunned Senator Klobuchar with his answer on pre-paid service concerns and the motivation for it.

Marcelo Claure answers definitively on the differences between the merger attempt in 2011 between AT&T/T-Mobile and the current merger proposal.

Sprint short positions are speculating and hedging on a denial of the merger.

Introduction

The continuing saga of the Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger took another step forward on June 27, 2018, with a hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights.

The outcome of the hearing was that the arguments against the merger were all rebutted, and the case against merger approval took a serious blow in credibility. The answers and revelations made put Sprint and T-Mobile long shareholders in an ever better position and jeopardizes those who are short on Sprint in the hopes of a merger failure.

There were 6 key elements to the hearing, and the responses to those positions were ultimately all indicating that a pro-merger ruling was necessary.

There was also 1 key indicator which revealed that there was very little Senate interest in the merger proceedings.

Below, I will outline the key facets and the pro and con statements made for both positions on the key elements.

Hearing Overview

There were six witnesses present, both for and against the merger, who presented testimony to the subcommittee.

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) spearheaded the hearing for the Senate subcommittee. Regardless of political affiliation, both Senators had tough, reasonable and fair-minded questions.

As a sidebar, Senator Klobuchar revealed that she was a lawyer for MCI early in her career and showed a great depth of knowledge in the telecom sector.

The witnesses' answers were equally profound and revealed surprise answers.

John Legere and Marcelo Claure, from T-Mobile and Sprint, respectively, did what they needed to do and gave sound reasoning and rationale for the merger. However, the real star of the hearing was Dr. Roslyn Layton as her answers punched numerous holes in the main arguments of those opposed to the merger and gave solid support for the merger.

The Senate Sub-Committee's Main Concerns and Points

Sprint and T-Mobile can find other partners and don't need this merger. Sprint and T-Mobile have led a campaign in which prices have dropped for consumers, and this will stop with the merger. 4 carriers will create more incentive to innovate than 3 will. Pre-paid customers will suffer from the merger. T-Mobile was targeted by AT&T (NYSE:T) in 2011 and denied, why is this any different? How will this merger help rural America?

The following will detail the subcommittee's concerns and points, including the witnesses' responses and a brief summarizing opinion.

Alternative Partners and Stand Alone Viability

The crux of the argument is that Sprint and T-Mobile do not need to merge to stay viable and prosper. Rather than merger would only fast-track their success at the expense of consumers.

Here are the excerpts from the opening statements on this argument:

Mr. John Legere - CEO, T-Mobile

AT&T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) control 90% of the enterprise market

Mr. Marcelo Claure - Executive Chairman, Sprint

Sprint lost $25 Billion over the last 10 years. Sprint has just recently reached financial stability through cost-cutting reductions. Investing $20-25 B would be required for Sprint to launch 5G in the next 4 years, and it would limit Sprint to dense urban areas. Sprint, as a standalone entity, would increase prices to pay for 5G. Neither company can do 5G rollout alone, Sprint needs T-Mobile and T-Mobile needs Sprint.

Ms. Asha Keddy - VP - Technology, Intel

Without proper spectrum, there is little to be done with 5G.

Mr. Gene Kimmelman - President/CEO, Public Knowledge and Chief Counsel to US Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division

Mr. Kimmelman invoked the name of Bill McGowan, founder of MCI and "a true maverick", to emphasize that Verizon bought MCI and killed the "maverick" spirit of MCI.

Author Note: This is misleading, as MCI merged with WorldCom in 1997 and ironically, Sprint tried to buy MCI/WorldCom in 1999. WorldCom went into bankruptcy when the DOJ blocked the merger and the Securities and Exchange Commission took control of the entity.

After dissolving the original company, WorldCom emerged from bankruptcy as a new company and changed back to the MCI name.

Qwest and Verizon both bid to acquire MCI which ended the era of independent long distance telephone companies.

I am confident that the DOJ will determine that there are other ways for the four carriers to go forward, survive, and find other partners to merge with.

Dr. Roslyn Layton - Visiting Scholar, American Enterprise Institute

S and TMUS are pure plays, only offering wireless service. Their competitors are multi-plays, offering broadband, television, telephone and wireless. China is about to "eat our lunch" in the internet. China has the edge on 5G and has supplanted the US as the world leader in downloaded apps.

Mr. George Slover - Senior Policy Counsel, Consumers Union

S and TMUS are competing against each other and not T and VZ. S and TMUS need not combine.

Summary of Argument: The argument was made by Senator Klobuchar and supported by Gene Kimmelman and George Slover that Sprint and TMUS had no real need to merge other than faster financial gain.

That argument was handled from the beginning as John Legere and Marcelo Claure made the above points in their opening statements with supporting points from Asha Keddy and Dr. Roslyn Layton. The rebutting points proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Sprint and T-Mobile would thrive together but apart would not be able to compete in a realistic fashion against AT&T and Verizon.

The opposition viewpoint was bolstered by George Slover and Gene Kimmelman, and in the end, Mr. Kimmelman conceded many points and offered little more than opinion and feelings with no support for the position.

The senate hearing, along with the previously submitted Public Interest Statement to the FCC, makes this argument false.

The Merger will Cause Consumer Prices to Rise

One of the main arguments against the merger is the merger will lead to an increase in pricing from the remaining carriers. This was echoed in opening statements and several questions and responses.

From the opening statements, key points made were:

Mr. Marcelo Claure - Executive Chairman, Sprint

The combined networks will increase data capacity by 6 times. To be successful, the new entity will need more customers to fill the capacity which will cause lower prices for consumers.

Mr. Gene Kimmelman - President/CEO, Public Knowledge and Chief Counsel to US Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division

The fundamental concern is market structure and what the post market incentives are. Mergers can change incentives. Combination of these two firms would increase the incentive to increase prices, decrease innovation, and harm quality.

Dr. Roslyn Layton - Visiting Scholar, American Enterprise Institute

3G carriers dreamed of doubling the user price. However, the opposite happened, and capacity exploded 1,000%.

Here were the key questions and responses for this point:

Senator Klobuchar:

"What incentive is there for the new entity to offer lower prices", with a followup "what is preventing you from offering prices just below those of AT&T and Verizon?"

Legere Response:

"New T-Mobile will honor all Sprints' pricing plans going forward".

Claure Response:

"With all the new capacity created, New T-Mobile will have to offer low prices to attract customers to fill idle capacity.

Senator Klobuchar:

"Do you think consolidation leads to lower prices?"

Layton Response:

"As an example in the earlier part of the century EU GSM [which was 3G] was used and in the US CDMA was being implemented, however the really cool phones being made for 3G wouldn't work on CDMA. So Verizon realized they had to launch 4G to get those phones to work and then all the other operators got on the band wagon. It didn't matter how many networks you had, 1000, 100,000, or a million if the phones everyone wanted wouldn't work on them. The number of players doesn't matter, technology is what matters. Network [technology] is like a carton of milk - it will expire if it is not renewed. You want TMUS and S to sit around and do their own thing, but VZ and T have a [technological] quantum leap advantage over S and TMUS. VZ is a clean 4G network and Sprint and T-Mobile will have to combine their assets to compete against them."

Summary of the Arguments: The pro-merger witnesses dismantled the argument of higher prices. Mr. Claure pointed out that data capacity would increase by six times, and both Mr. Legere and Mr. Claure stated that pricing would have to be lowered to attract new customers to fill that excess capacity.

Mr. Legere answered Senator Klobuchar that New TMUS would honor all Sprint pricing plans.

Mr. Claure stated that if Sprint has to do 5G alone, it will have to INCREASE pricing.

Dr. Layton pointed out and submitted evidence that consolidation has been ongoing from multiple carriers down to a few carriers for over a decade and prices have fallen along with the number of carriers.

The only rebuttal from Mr. Kimmelman on Dr. Layton's statement was that the rate of pricing decline was greater when we had 8 or more carriers than we would have going from 4 to 3 carriers. However, that is also called the law of diminishing returns in economics 101.

4 Competitors is better than 3 Competitors

This has been one of the primary arguments against the merger. In an earlier article, I laid out why this argument has little factual basis as the majority of countries have three major carriers, and pricing is based more closely on GDP of a country rather than number of carriers.

Here are the relative excerpts from the opening statements on this argument:

Mr. Gene Kimmelman - President/CEO, Public Knowledge and Chief Counsel to US Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division

This is about law enforcement, specifically the Clayton Act

Dr. Roslyn Layton - Visiting Scholar, American Enterprise Institute

What matters in competition is rivalry, not the number of firms. 4 to 3 argument comes from a 1950's study which has changed. Today, antitrust has moved away from bright-line rules [e.g., 4 to 3 is bad] because of too many false positives. There is no guarantee that the market would not reduce to 3 anyway as S could go bankrupt or be acquired by a cable company. The merger of Blockbuster and Hollywood Video, DOJ denied by 1950s' mindset, with the 4-3 logic. Now, there are no more DVD stores. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was moving from shipping DVDs to online streaming, which the Blockbuster deal wanted to do with the merger.

Mr. George Slover - Senior Policy Counsel, Consumers Union

Clayton Act means it is better for consumer and the economy for companies who" want it" to build not, not buy it. They should compete not combine. The focus needs not to be on 5G but on competition.

Here were the key questions and responses for this point:

Senator Lee:

"Dr. Layton - Mr. Kimmelman has brought up some international comparisons that confirm the preference of a 4 carrier environment versus a 3 carrier environment, particularly, Austria where prices increased because of consolidation. How do you respond?"

Layton Response:

"I live in Copenhagen and I follow the EU very closely and the way the world is going, [is] from 4 to 3 carriers, [but] there are some holdouts for political reasons. I have economists' reports for Austria, saying that going 4 -3 and what they have noted is the global decrease in prices but they cannot prove either way [what is] the cause. In Denmark we tried to go to 4-3 two years ago, and it failed. Prices actually went up for the first time in 20 years, because only 1 carrier was profitable, 2 were breakeven, and 1 was losing money. They actually had to increase prices, which was very embarrassing for the EU commission. What we look at that [is what] people pay for connectivity is a very small part of their total income. This is compared to housing, transportation, food, clothing, vacations. I pay a very low cost for broadband but the value is very high. If we expect these operators to invest in these networks, what is the incentive for them if they don't make any money"?

Summary of Arguments: The witnesses solidly rebuked the main argument against the merger.

First, Mr. Slover and Mr. Kimmelman cited several times that the 4 carrier model is better than three carrier model. Although they espoused their feelings and opinions forcefully, they had no concrete facts or evidence to support their positions.

However, Mr. Legere and Mr. Claure did an admirable job of laying out the benefits of a strong 3 versus the current model of a strong 2 carriers and 2 weak carriers.

Dr. Layton did the most damage to debunk this notion with a supported argument from Austria and a real life example of Denmark trying to go from 4 to 3 failing in the attempt and incurring higher costs.

Mr. Kimmelman agreed that the empirical data was more important than the number of carriers, and that he didn't reject Dr. Layton's positions.

Pre-Paid Customers Will Suffer?

This was a relatively new argument that surfaced just a few weeks before the hearing. It is championed by Peter Adderton the former founder of Boost Mobile. Sprint acquired Boost when it Bought Nextel in 2006. Nextel had previously taken control of Boost in the USA in 2003.

Mr. Adderton argues that the merger will leave the new company with control of over 50% of the pre-paid market, and they will raise prices due to dominance.

This is one of the weaker arguments against the merger.

The following are the excerpts from the opening statements on this argument:

Mr. George Slover - Senior Policy Counsel, Consumers Union

T and VZ have shown no appetite for pre-paid service.

Here was the key question and response for this point:

Senator Klobuchar:

"How is this combination of Sprint, T-Mobile, boost, and metro PCS under common ownership going to likely affect prices in pre-paid?"

Legere Response:

"This conversation has been advanced publicly by an individual who is not even disguising the fact that he is backed by hedge funds and private equity, to attempt to buy this business if it should be forced to move …… [This individual says] 'They have too much and why don't you make them divest 15 million customers, and I know somebody who will buy it!' This goes to the credibility of the argument."

This revelation slightly stunned Senator Klobuchar, and she said she was unaware of this but would look into it.

Summary of Argument: Senator Klobuchar asked for comments regarding the pre-paid market that has been making headlines recently (this is in reference to the Peter Adderton position which has been picked up by many reporters). Mr. Claure made an adequate argument about the differences between post-paid and pre-paid, but the real turning point came when Mr. Legere pointed out that the whole argument was being promoted for self-serving interests by outside individuals. This statement caught Sen Klobuchar off guard for a moment before she humbly said she would have to investigate that.

How is this Merger Different from 2011 (AT&T and T-Mobile)

This was one of the original premises that many thought would signal denial of the deal. AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 and had the deal rejected by the FCC and the DOJ. Some pundits say this current deal is identical to the 2011 deal and should be denied on precedent alone.

Here are the excerpts from the opening statements on this argument:

Mr. Gene Kimmelman - President/CEO, Public Knowledge and Chief Counsel to US Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division

The DOJ rejection of T and TMUS caused the advance of innovation and increased vibrancy in competition

Dr. Roslyn Layton - Visiting Scholar, American Enterprise Institute

DOJ rejecting T acquiring TMUS was because the DOJ concluded AT&T had reached maximum efficiency from 2G and 3G and couldn't get any more value from the networks, but this was before the launch of 4G and smartphones. New data shows the DOJ extrapolations were not accurate.

Here were the key questions and responses for this point:

Senator Klobuchar:

"What has changed from 2014 and even 2011 other than a new administration?"

Claure Response:

"The biggest change is 5G is upon us. If the US doesn't launch 5G, then there are going to be other countries like China that will launch 5G ahead of us. We often forget that most of the world's most valuable companies today were born because the US made an amazing 4G networks that led to the innovation of companies we wouldn't think would exist, like, Uber, Air BNB and Apple is the world's most valuable company. Let's think for a second what happens if China leads the world in 5G, innovation is going to move to China. One thing I will guarantee you, the only company that can build a true 5G nationwide network is the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint. It is very simple, today T-Mobile has the broad coverage but not the capacity, and Sprint has the capacity but not the coverage. Because we have 5G now, it makes sense to combine these two companies. Apart from 5G revolutionizing the way we do things, 5G allows us to massively reduce the cost per gig, we are going to have so much capacity, the only way we win is to bring more customers in, and the only way to get more customers is to lower prices. Maybe two years ago wasn't the right time, probably two years from now may not be the right time."

Senator Lee:

"A key claim that the merging companies have made is that the merger will increase capacity leading to efficiency and lower prices. Similar claims of efficiency and capacity were made by ATT when they tried to merge with TMUS in 2010. Sprint opposed that merger and made the argument that the claims were overstated. In the alternative similar could be achieved without the merger. What is different now that Sprint is the partner merging with TMUS?

Claure Response:

"Completely the opposite. Back then you had a dominant giant (AT&T) trying to gobble up a truly struggling company (T-Mobile) who was in dire straits. The government stopped that merger and were right to do so. Because of that, T-Mobile received $3 billion in cash and an incredible amount of spectrum that they used to build a 4G network. If the outcome was different competition would have been destroyed. It was the right thing to do. Today you have the #3 competitor and the #4 competitor combining to make a #3, we are still going to be #3. One thing we don't talk enough about is the total net income of Verizon and AT&T. They are gathering 90% of the total profit of this industry. You are going from 2 very strong competitors, to 3 strong competitors and we are going to be able to compete better. Back then you would have destroyed competition. Here you are creating a strong number 3 and back then you would have had a weak Sprint and an enormous ATT."

Summary of Argument: Both Senators Klobuchar and Lee referenced previous merger attempts in 2011 by T-Mobile and AT&T, and 2014 when Sprint initially tried to merge with TMUS. The 2011 deal was a completely different dynamic from the current deal as Mr. Claure stated in rebuttal to that argument as outlined above.

The 2014 attempt was perhaps premature as SoftBank (SFTBF) had just taken over Sprint at the end of 2013. The rebuttal to this argument was forcefully put with excellent data to back it up.

What about Rural America?

This is probably the weakest argument against the merger, as it is irrelevant to it. This is a function of economics and business ROI. All 4 carriers are underserving rural America at this time. That will not change if the status quo is kept in place.

Here was the key question and response for this point:

Senator Klobuchar:

"ATT and Verizon are very large, and you would in fact with this merger be #2 in consumers, yet they (AT&T and Verizon) struggle with the same 5G challenges in [providing coverage to] rural areas, why would you fare any better in this arena?"

Legere Response:

"We recently acquired a vast amount of 600 MHz spectrum which previously only Verizon and AT&T had access to (this low band frequency). Economists have shown as we outlined in our PIS (Public Information Statement), that overall industry capacity [maximum data throughput] will go up 120% and the cost per gigabyte will go down, this will benefit rural areas. AT&T and Verizon have shown a lack of desire to compete in these areas unless forced to."

Summary of Argument: Although this appears to be a valid point on the surface. No one has found the correct formula for getting service out to sparsely populated areas yet. The merger allowing the entities to invest more in the combined network, could only make rural service better, as it would certainly not make it any worse. If anything this is a potential bargaining chip, rather than argument for or against the merger.

The Big Fallacy: The Next Generation of Wireless isn't that Important

There were several comments made that the 5G or the next generation of wireless and mobile wasn't as important as the pricing to consumers or the competition among carriers.

This couldn't be farther from reality!

Here are the excerpts from the opening statements on this argument:

Mr. Gene Kimmelman - President/CEO, Public Knowledge and Chief Counsel to US Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division

The fundamental concern is (the) market structure and what the post market incentives are. Mergers can change incentives.

Mr. George Slover - Senior Policy Counsel, Consumers Union

The focus needs not to be on 5G but on competition. Consumers want 5G where they live not nationwide.

Summary of Arguments: The reality is the building and utilization of the next generation of mobile architecture (5G) is paramount to our ongoing economic and military dominance.

The key vision of the new architecture is the reduction of latency (delay) in transmissions from the current ~25ms to 1ms. Currently, there is only one known network in the world that has a latency of 1ms, and that is the human nervous system.

What this architecture will foster is the dawn of the "tactile internet" where we don't only see and hear the data we feel it and respond to it almost immediately.

The innovations and applications from the tactile internet are enormous in both scope and relevance.

Consider F-35 fighter planes that can be controlled by a pilot in a simulator, or tanks operating the same way. Long haul trucking that is continuous 24-7 with no delays for driver fatigue. Interactive Virtual reality, fused robotic exoskeletons, distance learning where the teacher, surgeon or engineer can feel the actual movements and make corrections as necessary. These examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

The European 5GPPP is already ahead of the USA as they have just announced a 3 phase array of projects that will allow the European Commission to launch a pan-European architecture.

Simultaneously, China has unveiled a radio spectrum map and licenses which will allow for 5G adoption and devices in 2019. China has already deployed 5G technologies and architecture in 5 cities while the USA has zero to date.

The acceleration of the next generation architecture is the primary concern going forward and the witnesses for the government got it wrong.

Conclusion

As a final signal, this hearing was highlighted, promoted, and anticipated for many weeks.

What comes as an eye-opening turn of events is that there are 9 senators on the subcommittee; however, for a hearing that lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes, only the Chairman (Senator Lee), the Ranking Member (Senator Klobuchar) and 2 out of the 7 remaining committee members showed up for the meeting.

The two additional members in attendance were Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) who was present from 0:05 to 0:50 and asked no questions nor made any comments, and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

Senator Blumenthal came in at 0:50 asked one series of questions regarding jobs and how many jobs would be affected in Connecticut. Senator Blumenthal left the meeting at the 1:42 mark.

Although it is common for senators to miss meetings, how much resistance and concern to the merger is there when less than half the Senate Subcommittee showed up for a hearing?

As each step of the merger process and presentation is completed, all outcomes and indicators continually point to a lack of credible arguments that the DOJ or FCC can mount to derail this merger. In politics, anything can ultimately happen. I still remain convinced that this merger has an 85-90% certainty of going forward.

With that being the case, there remains the issue of almost 25% of the shares floated being in a short sale position. Over 25% of the short shares were shorted at or below the initial merger valuation for Sprint shares at the end of April, which was $6.62.

This puts short shares in a tenuous position going forward. I do not believe time is on their side, nor are the odds of disapproval of the merger.

