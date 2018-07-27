resTORbio: Gilded Age Of Biotech Readouts

Multiple shady efforts were used to deceive investors into believing this was a really positive outcome.

Gilded Age of Biotech Readouts?

resTORbio (TORC) recently released expanded results of their Part 1 and Part 2 Phase 2 results. The press release opened up with all the "success" they had seen with seemingly substantial reductions (compared to placebo) in respiratory tract infections (RTI). Three major problems have been plastered on Biotwitter, and as Adam Feuerstein's Stat News article hits on, it essentially failed - or had unexplainable, and un-approvable results.

In short: only one sub-group passed, and there doesn't seem to be any logical explanation for why this group would pass.

There was no dose-response, they pooled the data, and required a shifting the p-value (which essentially doubled the possibility of success by random chance) - only then could they have gotten a "success".

This in itself is reason enough to believe it failed. Let me explain each of these points in a little more detail and then explain why it's obvious to me it failed (which is a bit of a conglomeration).

Low Dose, High Dose, Middle Dose

Because this is an inhibitor of an enzyme (and nor a hormone, which would produce a hormetic response), there is absolutely no reason to believe that there shouldn't be a dose response - i.e. if the middle dose does well, the high dose should do even better (albeit perhaps with more safety issues?). But we don't see that.

Twice daily 10mg didn't see a response

Once daily 10mg did see a response

Once daily 5mg didn't see a response

Combination therapy didn't see a response

No dose response for an inhibitor = no easy explanation other than false positive.

Pooled Data is Less Effective

The pooled data to get into significance for the midpoint data came from combining two sets of data. This was two sets of previously separate experiments. Ok, I could bite down if each pre-specified dosing group had a similar response, but they didn't.

Pooled data is usually only useful when the backgrounds of patients are as close to similar as possible, or the design of the two experiments were exactly the same. Beyond that - if your dose responses in "Part 1" don't match with "Part 2", you're just re-arranging data until something works. Pick data apart and put it together 20 different ways, and you'll eventually find a subgroup that dictates a "success".

One Sided P-Value

Nobody with any credibility does one-sided p-value. Credible trial designs utilize two-sided p-values. Why? I don't know, to be honest, if you think your drug is going to work, you'd actually want to use a one-sided p-value - but statistics are a pseudoscience, and I digress. If you want to use a one-sided p-value, then you'll use 0.025, not 0.05.

Any statistician can prove me wrong, and I'd gladly take the education. At any rate, it doesn't quite matter why we use two-sided p-values of 0.05, but that has been the hoop to jump through, and companies specifically design their trials to be powered to succeed in such tasks. A company's entire job is to GET THAT P-VALUE; if they cannot, they failed.

Altum's 4th Nail

It's simple. The original passing dose in the Part 1 was the combination therapy. Seemed smart to me - have an enzymatic and an allosteric inhibitor, with pre-specified explanation of why this would help target TORC1 over TORC2 - so I said this is worthy of a small position.

However, then, we get this Part 2 data, and the combination therapy didn't work. In fact, there wasn't even a decrease at all - the combination therapy did worse than the placebo. If you can come up with some explanation why this would occur in disparity between the 65-year old subgroup and the 85-year-olds, you may want to apply to TORC. Otherwise, there's not much hope.

To boot - this would then mean two phase 3s. One phase 3 with combo therapy for 65-year-olds, then 85-year-olds for the middle dose. Together, this just screams data mining for the one group that eventually shows significance.

I sold my position. Will I buy again? Not until new data.

Anti-Aging Pill?

No idea. The data gave nothing on survival benefits that I can see. Are 16 months long enough to see a survival benefit? You'd think perhaps if the n was large enough, but I'm not sure that's going to be evident with <1,000 patients.

Could we still see some readout about survival in the future? Yes. Do I expect it? I suppose not.

My position was completely sold out, and I don't intend to buy back into TORC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.