High-Multiple Medical Devices Companies: Sign Of The Times?

We also look at a couple cases where there may be some obvious opportunity left on the table.

Medical devices and technology is a subsector that has done well, and it produces a couple of our ideas in this Idea Guide.

Tech is not the only sector that has benefited from high valuation multiples in the current market.

By Daniel Shvartsman

At this stage in the market, I'm interested in sectors where valuations seem out of whack but that are less obvious. Everyone knows about FANG or tech, but there are plenty of other sectors attracting money.

Medical devices is one that stands out, and today's Idea Guide looks at one long idea from the sector and one short idea. As I was working on this, news broke that the sector is actually in the red, a purely coincidental event. But as each of the names discussed will show, valuations are still healthy and not in need of a medical intervention, to say the least.

Long ideas

We published 91 long ideas in the past two days. AT&T (T) and FANG names were big topics, especially in light of Facebook's (FB) sell-off yesterday. There are a few stories that caught my eye.

Align Technology: Outstanding Revenue Growth At A Reasonable Multiple by Stephen Castellano

Align Technology (ALGN) makes Invisalign, the clear retainers that help correct your teeth. We once named a short idea on the stock a contest winner, one which referred to the stock fighting off five years of shorts. I remember asking a dentist friend about ALGN at the time, and he found the idea that the company was under threat implausible. In the two years since, ALGN is up 350%. It was a well-written idea, for what it's worth.

Stephen Castellano looks at the company as a potential long. Despite the formidable multiples - 14x sales and 55x EBITDA - the company posts very strong growth metrics and improving ROIC and ROA numbers. Castellano also views the guidance as easily beatable, which should sustain the share price. The stock had a bumpy post-earnings reaction this week, and then was driven lower by sector-level concerns. Buy the dip?

Where to go next - The questions around ALGN are whether growth will sustain and whether competition will come in. And then that multiple. I suppose answering the first two questions will help address the latter one.

Sentiment Check - In addition to the linked article from the past, we have this from February. Another contributor, Emma Muhleman, commented with skepticism. But most coverage and commentary is positive, and there is a lot of 'love the products' going on.

Yatra: Travel To India For This Exciting Growth OTA by DTF Capital

Yatra (YTRA) is an online travel agency based in India. It came to the markets as part of a Special Purpose Acquisition Company - a SPAC - and it has not had a great time of it, trading from 10 to a bit below $6 in the 19 months on the market.

DTF Capital visits the story and calls out the highlights - topline growth, margin expansion, and macro opportunity. They also mention the concerns - dilution, unproven track record, and cash burn.

I am interested in the travel industry generally for investing, and I think this has been a curious case to watch. People often compare YTRA to India market leader Make My Trip (MMYT) and expect that with YTRA's higher growth rate and lower valuation, something has to give. But I think it dismisses that MMYT is several times larger, still growing quite fast - its last reported 20-F has higher yoy growth than YTRA and still losing quite a lot of money itself. If the leader is losing money, how much scale will YTRA need to get profitable, and how much time do they have before internationals take sizable chunks of the India travel market?

Where to go next - I would want to get a better sense of the market share situation, and what the business plan is for both companies. Is profitability realistic, and when?

Sentiment Check - YTRA has a lot of bullishness around it on SA to date. Five other authors have covered it, with only one not calling it as a long, as that author preferred MMYT.

Sequans: A Look At Q2 And Beyond by Gary Milne

Sequans is a semiconductor company that has had a lot of promise but has never quite put it together. I first remember looking at it after Edward Schneider covered the company back in 2014. It was an interesting tech growth story but didn't yet have profits, if I recall correctly.

Gary Milne has been covering the stock for a while, and he spares no detail in explaining how 2017 went wrong for the company - the company reached a 5-year high of about 4.5, before falling out of bed on lowered guidance and equity raises. It trades around $2/share now. While there is reason to be skeptical, Milne explains what could go right:

The IoT is inevitable, and it will be massive.

LTE Cat-M will be the dominant method for connecting devices to the IoT.

I'm betting on the success of the IoT and Cat-M, Sequans is just the best vehicle I have identified to accomplish that.

Sequans has partnerships with industry heavyweights such as Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), STMicro (NYSE:STM), Foxconn, Gemalto (OTCPK:GTOFF), and Huawei giving them serious credibility as an alternative to Qualcomm.

Sequans keeps increasing their sales geography by expanding the number of carriers where their solutions are certified.

Sequans Monarch was the smallest and most integrated Cat-M solution in the world. Sequans has since raised the bar significantly with Monarch SiP, increasing the likelihood of Sequans landing a flagship account which would have a dramatic effect on share price.

Given the growing importance of Cat-M, Sequans is a likely takeover target.

It's one of those stories that needs to break right, but it may be of interest to some investors.

Where to go next - I would review the past coverage, which has been mostly bullish but could highlight patterns for where things have gone wrong, and also see if one can triangulate to revenue numbers that match Milne's estimates, as a sanity check.

Sentiment Check - Along with the mostly bullish coverage, the comments on Milne's work are bullish but wary given the history.

Old Media Is A Great New Investment: Part 2 by Kippington Capital Management

I have mentioned TV station plays in a couple previous editions. They are in an interesting spot - sort of a side story to both cord-cutting and the increasing use of internet to consume news and broadcasting, but at the same time, a consolidating industry that cranks out a lot of cash flow (with high leverage on the balance sheet).

Nexstar (NXST) is probably the best in class of the TV companies for quality. Kippington makes the case that the Media General (MEG) merger isn't being priced in properly, which leads to an overall opportunity. This article hasn't gotten much attention, but it may be an interesting place to start for someone looking at the industry.

Where to go next - Since starting to invest in these companies, I've wondered what happened in 2008. All of these companies - GTN, EVC, NXST - were penny stocks. A leverage issue or just the downturn or something else?

Sentiment Check - NXST does not get a ton of coverage, and what coverage we have is mostly bullish.

Crosswind Holdings: Impending Liquidation Offers An Absolute Return Of 17% And An IRR Of 52% by Small Cap Master

Crosswind Holdings (CWI.CN) (OTCPK:CRSWF) is liquidating, and their balance sheet is basically cash and marketable securities with a small amount of receivables and payables. The book value is 2.14 CAD per share or 2.26 CAD per share depending on share count you use, vs. a share price of 1.91. The Q1 report mentions 9.2M common shares in note 7b, but then 9.6M diluted shares, and I'm not quite able to tie out the difference. There's presumably some cost to running the business until liquidation that may eat at some of this spread as well. Average volume on shares is about $CAD6K a day, so it isn't going to be a huge position for anyone. Still, interesting opportunity.

Where to go next - Nailing down the share count and potential costs.

Sentiment Check - One comment asking about the share count (though I think there is a spread here regardless).

Short ideas

We published nine short ideas in the past two days, two of which were on Tesla (TSLA). There was a bumper crop of interesting ideas even within that small group. Here are four that stand out to me.

iRhythm Technologies: Looming Reimbursement Cut And Highly Motivated Competition Should Give Investors Palpitations by Culper

As Align (ALGN) shows, med tech companies can attract high multiples. There are barriers of entry, clearly defined market opportunities, and in theory, a visible road map to profitability and market dominance.

Culper makes a compelling case for why iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) may have gone too far down that share price path without having the necessary fundamental support. There is the possibility that reimbursement changes on a permanent basis to a lower level, and competitor BioTelemetry (BEAT) is both upping their game and pushing for that lower compensation rate. IRTC is not yet profitable and earning an 18x revenue number. As they are reliant on Medicare for some percentage of their revenue and that also sets an important price rate for the market as a whole, IRTC like many healthcare companies is vulnerable to changes in the system.

Where to go next - Lean Forward was early to the short call on IRTC, they proposed a pair trade with BEAT in December that has started to work handsomely. That article also has some good comments about IRTC's positioning.

IRTC data by YCharts

Sentiment Check - I haven't been able to find much on it and am surprised to not see any long ideas out there, given IRTC's success, even with the recent dip.

SEC Charges Joe Fiore And SPYR Inc. With Fraud by Fuzzy Panda Shorts

Fuzzy Panda Shorts first covered SPYR (OTCPK:SPYR) almost two years ago. The company is now being accused of fraud by the SEC. The author revisited not just to report this news but also to point out there is still about $50M of market cap in the company (now reduced to ~$40M). I'm reminded of the spate of penny stock companies in the 2012-2014 era that appeared to contain little to no value but somehow spiked up in price, and also of something a top author on Seeking Alpha told me once. He said he watched Seeking Alpha's news feed for bankruptcy announcements or rumors because, no matter how final a bankruptcy was likely to be, stocks usually didn't fall enough to price in this reality. This may be a combination of those two patterns.

Where to go next - I would check to make sure there's nothing obvious missing and to see if there's any way the stock might move against you.

Sentiment check - There seems to be some consensus that Fuzzy Panda Shorts' analysis is on the mark. SPYR has been attracting this sort of attention since 2015.

Software AG: The Signs Point To A Short Opportunity by Yves Sukhu

Sukhu used to work at Software AG (SOW.DE) (OTC:SWDAF) (OTCQX:STWRY) which gives an interesting background here, but the analysis is straightforward. Software AG has a 17x PE, 16% net margins, and is an infrastructure software business. So far, not bad. But the company hasn't grown revenue or net income meaningfully for a long time, its acquisitions haven't paid off, and its strategy is confused. As the author puts it,

"Software AG is spending to grow; but not growing as it should be; and simultaneously "attacking" expenses which could help it grow in order to save its bottom line."

The piece is very thorough about a company that we don't get a lot of coverage, and I encourage you to read it even if investing in a German company (or shorting it) is difficult.

Where to go next - we have a couple older articles on Software AG under the STWRY ticker if you'd like background.

Sentiment check - not a lot for a relatively small German company.

Citron Research Explains Why AbbVie Is On Its Way To $60 by Citron Research

Citron's case here - which on its face is quite juicy, with 35% downside for a $150B company - is that there are a couple key changes in the regulatory environment that are going to affect AbbVie's (ABBV) cash cow, Humira. I think I've expressed skepticism previously about regulatory shorts with the Trump administration's deregulatory bent, but the FDA has been making moves. Again, as mentioned with IRTC, healthcare is tangled up in reimbursements and rebate policies and thus vulnerable to change.

The case here is that biosimilars are going to come onto the market, leading to competition, and that the rules around rebates are going to change which will constrain some of ABBV's negotiating power. What's missing from the article is timing and valuation, but there seems to be a start to the argument that change is not priced in.

Where to go next - Timing and valuation would be my concerns. When does this play out, how much does this affect ABBV's bottom line, and then what does that mean for the share price? Is this priced in yet? Are there other opportunities for ABBV to grow in spite of this?

Sentiment Check - Most of the comments go ad hominem rather than discussing the thesis, but a few questions are raised - Humira has outpaced competition so far, and biosimilars won't be different, skepticism the FDA will act quickly here, ABBV's broader pipeline. This is our first short case published on ABBV this year, vs. 14 authors writing a long case year to date (and a few more posting dividend ideas about the stock).

And while I didn't review this for blockchain fatigue, our editors called out Ian Bezek's piece, Don't Bet On Riot Blockchain, as an editors' pick.

***

