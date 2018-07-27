Commodities Recap For The Week Of July 27, 2018

Here are the stories of this week:

GDP, Iran, and Trade

The big news on Friday was the news that second-quarter GDP grew by 4.1% in the second quarter which is the fastest rate of growth since 2014. The market expectations for the release ranged from 3.6-5.2%, so the market reaction to the number was muted. Stocks were mixed on Friday, the dollar was little changed, and it turned out to be a sleepy summer Friday after a busy week in the news cycle.

Sunday night began with a harsh tweet from President Trump to Iranian President Rouhani warning him that dire consequences await the theocracy if they continue to threaten the United States or step out of line. The U.S. stepped away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement a few months ago and is preparing to unleash unprecedented sanctions on the nation. Iran has not backed down in the face of U.S. threats, sanctions, or rhetoric since the Islamic Revolution began in 1979, and the odds favor they are not prepared to back down to President Trump. However, the U.S. will tighten the noose on the Iranian economy which could cause retaliation in some form. The proxy war with Saudi Arabia continues as does the blockade of Qatar. Iranian funding for terrorist groups in the Middle East and around the world could foster a response on many fronts.

Moreover, Iranian military forces are a dominant presence in the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. Iran ships around 2.7 million barrels of crude through the Strait each day, but 20% of global crude oil or around 19 million barrels travel through the Strait each day making it the most significant logistical point in the oil market in the world. Any military action in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz that impacts the production, refining or logistical routes could have an explosive effect on the price of crude oil.

This week, it appears the U.S. and European Union moved closer to a trade agreement as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and President Trump in a joint press conference calmed the waters when it comes to fears about a trade war. However, there has been no new news about the most significant trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Caijing Magazine, a Chinese publication, interviewed me about my view of the potential of a trade war, and I told them my opinion is as follows:

I believe it is in the best interest of both the U.S. and China to solve the trade disputes. I think this will occur in September or October and will be accomplished via an economic summit between President's Xi and Trump where both will agree to compromise on trade which will give both leaders a victory. A win-win situation is in the interest of both parties. Soybeans and other commodities prices that have declined are beside the point when it comes to trade as they are collateral damage. Subsidies will help farmers this year but are not a long-term solution. China needs commodities flows for its population and growth. Fairness and reciprocity in trade are best for the world as it will allow for the free flow of commodities from the most efficient producers to consumers willing to pay the most. Tariffs and subsidies interfere with supply and demand fundamentals and run contrary to economic theory in any political system. The winners will be President's Xi and Trump as the former will prevail and come across to the Chinese as a great international leader and forward thinking force. President Trump will carry a victory that improves the trade environment for the U.S. into the mid-term elections in support of his party and fulfilling his campaign pledge. A resolution will set the stage and provide a prototype for other trade relationships around the world with both Trump and Xi the authors. A solution will spark economic growth and a rally in commodities markets.

I am optimistic that the potential for a trade war will become a memory by the end of 2018.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.66% loss on the week as gold continues to put in a lethargic performance

Silver moves 0.36% lower since the last report

Platinum posts a marginal 0.27% gain for the week and was trading at a $391.30 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium bounces 3.33% higher on the week and settles back over the $900 per ounce on the September futures contract

Copper moved 1.67% higher on the week as the market awaits a strike vote by union members at Escondida on Saturday, July 28

Iron ore up 4.63% on the week as steel remains a central focus in the tariffs issue

The BDI moves 3.08% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal down just 0.11% on the week

Lumber posts a 4.63% loss on the week and settles at just over the $460 per 1,000 board feet the lowest level since March on the September futures contract on weak housing data

September NYMEX crude oil moved 0.63% higher during the week on supply fears surrounding Iran

September Brent crude oil and moves 1.66% higher on Iran

The premium for Brent over WTI in September closes the week at the $5.53 up $0.65 on the week

Gasoline moves 3.86% higher, and heating oil gains 2.37% since last week on September futures on inventory declines

The gasoline crack spread bounced 15.78% higher despite the coming end of the driving season while the heating oil crack gains 8.13% on September since last week's report as refining margins strengthen

Natural gas makes a new low, reverses, and moves 1.79% higher after falling to a new low for 2018 at $2.671 level on the September futures contract. The EIA reports an injection of 24 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on July 20

Ethanol moves 0.98% higher on the week on the back of gains in corn and gasoline

Soybeans move 2.37% higher for the week on the $12 billion U.S. package to help farmers and the E.U.'s potential purchase of U.S. beans

Corn rises 1.96% on the week

CBOT wheat moves 2.81% higher on the week. September KCBT wheat trading at a 2.00 cents premium over CBOT wheat, up by 9.50 cents from last week

Sugar moves 2.16% lower on the week and settled below 11 cents per pound

Coffee marginally lower, down 0.18% since last week's report

Cocoa moves 3.83% lower on the week as the soft commodity falls to just above the $2200 per ton level

Cotton moves 1.45% higher on the week

FCOJ futures fall 4.18% on the week and settled below the $1.64 per pound level on September futures

Live cattle move just 0.05% higher since last week as August futures roll to October

August feeder cattle down 0.89% since the previous report

Hog futures continue to slump on a glut of pork and tariffs falling another 0.54% on the week as August futures roll to October

The September dollar index futures contract moves 0.25% higher on the week despite the 4.1% growth in Q2 GDP

September long-Bonds trading at around 143-00 down 1-07 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,451 on Friday, July 27, up 393 points on the week. The VIX moves 0.15 higher and was trading at 13.01 on Friday. Tech stocks hit the skids with Facebook and Twitter falling sharply as the NASDAQ drops 83 points on the week.

Bitcoin moves higher, then corrects to the downside after the SEC turns the Winklevoss Twins' ETF down again Bitcoin trading at $8,220.58 Friday up $893.85 or 12.20% since last week

Ethereum moved higher to $468.18 up 4.81% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

DBC closes the week at $17.25 per share, up 31 cents since last week's report on the continuation of volatility over trade issues.

DBC is the Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF, which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $3.01 billion, and trades an average daily volume of 2.626 million shares.

