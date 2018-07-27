Helios And Matheson: Just Keep Selling

A couple of days ago, I warned investors to sell shares of MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson (HMNY) while they still could. With shares about to undergo a huge reverse split, I figured the stock would soon tank once it traded at a higher numerical amount. As seen in the chart below, the story played out as I expected, although to a much larger degree. The situation continues to get worse, so just keep selling.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

While the reverse split hurt investors tremendously, the news got even worse later in the week when the company borrowed $5 million in order to get its service back up from an interruption on Thursday. The financial situation is pretty dire at this point, and the following are just some of the key terms of the note as detailed in an 8-K filing from the company:

On July 27, 2018, the Company issued a demand note to the Holder in the principal amount of $6,200,000, which includes $5.0 million in cash borrowed by the Company from the Holder and $1.2 million of original issue discount.

The Holder may make a demand for full payment of the Demand Note from and after (x) with respect to up to $3,100,000 of the principal outstanding under the Demand Note (the “Initial Principal”), August 1, 2018 or (y) with respect to any other amounts then outstanding under the Demand Note, August 5, 2018.

All proceeds received by the Company on or after July 31, 2018 from sales of common stock under its outstanding at-the-market offering (the “ATM Offering”) pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement, dated as of April 18, 2018 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) between the Company and Canaccord Genuity LLC, must be applied against any Initial Principal until no Initial Principal remains outstanding, and thereafter, against any remaining amounts due under the Demand Note.

If a Payment Default remains outstanding for a period of 48 hours, Holder may require the Company to redeem all or a portion of the Demand Note at a redemption price of 130%.

One of the biggest worries I had was massive dilution, so while this borrowing won't do much in that respect for the equity portion of the name, we'll likely see more dilution as the company needs more and more funds. The company has diluted investors tremendously, which has led to this massive rise in short interest seen below (shares are pre-split).

(Source: NASDAQ HMNY short interest page)

For instance, say the company needs to raise $20 million to continue operations. Just after the reverse split, it would have needed 1 million shares at 20 to do so. Now at $2.00 a share, we're talking about 10 million shares, and don't forget that the outstanding count was only supposed to be at 1.7 million total after the reverse split.

In the end, Helios and Matheson remains one of the best names to short in this market. Shares did plunge after the reverse split, and the company needed to borrow money this week just to get the MoviePass service back up and running after a Thursday interruption. At this point, I'm guessing it will be just a matter of time before the next reverse split.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.