Buckeye Partners: Follow The 'Smart' Money

However, investors need to realize that Mr. Market's fears will likely prevail, suppressing the unit price until management is proven right. In the meantime, I recommend going long via selling puts.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) is facing tight distribution coverage and an increasing capital crunch, driving sentiment and unit prices down on fears that management will be unable to deliver on its plans to grow the MLP out of this predicament. While Mr. Market has made his sentiments clear - driving shares down over 50% off of highs - BPL has managed to secure the backing of its two largest investors and has proven itself capable of sustaining the distribution through lean times before. Where is the "smart money" here? After studying the facts and both sides of the argument, I am a believer that over the long term, management will be successful in sustaining both its distribution and investment grade credit rating. However, it is also very likely that unit prices will remain suppressed for the near term until management delivers on its plan, returning distribution coverage above 1x and prompting an upgrade in the credit rating outlook to stable. To minimize further downside risk and protect capital, I recommend investors consider selling puts on BPL.

The Challenge

The main issues at stake here are BPL's distribution and investment grade credit rating safety. If the distribution is cut, unit prices will likely plunge further as it will lose its reputation as an industry blue-chip/stalwart with a high and stable distribution. However, if it loses its investment grade credit rating, not only will its unit price likely plunge, but it will find accretive growth extremely hard to achieve given that its cost of capital in both equity and debt markets will be prohibitively high, making it extremely challenging to regain investors their lost capital, much less earn them a competitive return.

The distribution is being threatened by less than sufficient (i.e., less than 1x) CAFD coverage guided for in 2018, led by seasonally weak 2nd and 3rd quarters, a challenging environment for their segregated storage business, and a lopsided balance between capital expenditures/unit inflation and increased cash flows from new projects coming online. Furthermore, as Michael Boyd points out, leverage is rising precipitously close to the 5x investment grade upward boundary (~4.9x) thanks to the acquisition of VTTI and its $800 million of net debt.

Exacerbating the situation is an increasingly challenging supply and demand profile in its marine storage business, where utilization fell below 90% in 2017 for the first time in a while thanks to backwardation and declining storage demand from Venezuela and a production cutback in production by Russia and OPEC.

Sentiment isn't helping either. The stock has cratered, hiking BPL's cost of equity capital to prohibitive levels:

BPL data by YCharts

Meanwhile, analysts have piled on: UBS downgraded the units, and lowered its price target to $36 from $49. SunTrust also downgraded BPL and lowered its price target to $31 from $43. Worst of all, Moody's downgraded its credit rating outlook to Negative, citing that there is significant risk of management failing to execute on its plans to maintain the distribution and keep leverage below 5x until growth projects come online. To cap things off, BPL has over $1.2 billion in debt maturing over the next two years, placing even more emphasis on the need to maintain their credit rating and straining their ability to grow their way out of their predicament.

With leverage nearing a key benchmark and distribution coverage falling below 1x while cost of capital continues to soar and fundamentals deteriorate in one of its key businesses, it appears that something has to give, right?

The Solution

Not so fast says management. While they have decided to halt their lengthy streak of distribution growth, management insists that it won't have to choose between cutting its distribution or accepting a credit downgrade

We don't think it's going to come to that ... We are in communication on a routine basis with rating agencies. They understand what our outlook and expectations are for the balance of 2018 as well 2019. They understand in a little more detail some of the activities that we're contemplating to ensure that we shore up our balance sheet or able to access additional capital outside the public equity market if necessary. So, we certainly don't think we're going to be put in a position where we're going to need to make that choice. We are committed to both maintaining our investment-grade credit rating and our distribution policy and we think we can manage that within the goalpost that the parameters that the agencies have established.

How can they be so sure given the daunting numbers? First of all, management has pulled this trick off before:

As you're aware, we have operated for limited periods in the past with the distribution coverage below one times, but our distribution policy remained unchanged through those periods based on the improvement expected over the longer term outlook

In 2013-2014, coverage was below 1x but rebounded to exceed it in the following two years before breaking even in 2017. The case remains the same here as well. BPL has numerous capital projects that are expected to come online over the next few years which should significantly reduce their leverage metrics and boost their distribution coverage back above 1x.

It is also important to note that their business model is quite low risk, with 95% of cash flow coming from fixed fee contracts, minimizing commodity pricing and macroeconomic risk. Clearly, management feels that, given this fairly stable, cash-flowing business model, they do not have to perfectly cover the distribution each year and can instead maintain a long-term approach to distribution coverage. While that is very likely the case once again in this scenario, they need to be careful not to lose their investment grade credit rating. Similar to a person's trust, once lost, it can be quite difficult to regain. However, they have numerous liquidity levers to pull in the meantime to continue maintaining their credit rating while waiting for distribution coverage to return.

First off, BPL has nearly enough current liquidity to cover its maturing debt if necessary and management also has the option of simply refinancing the debt on the senior unsecured bond market pending market conditions. This should prevent them from being financially forced to cut the distribution in order to retain enough cash to meet debt obligations. Furthermore, this also means that they can continue using their remaining wiggle room underneath the 5x leverage barrier to fund the shortfall in CAFD to sustain the distribution until coverage returns. Additionally, their remaining distribution shortfall will likely only last for another 3 months or so as some of their growth project cashflows are supposed to begin rolling in during Q4, a quarter which is typically strong anyway, leading management to guide for distribution coverage to return then and continue improving in 2019 and beyond. Another option could involve disposing of some non-core assets, which should be easy to do at fairly attractive prices given their high quality asset base.

Another positive factor includes marine storage utilization rates rebounding thus far in 2018 signaling that things may be stabilizing in that business segment. Management alluded to their optimistic outlook for this business, stating:

We don’t see the storage issue as a long-term problem, but it is certainly weighing on investor sentiment today. Indeed, we see Buckeye’s storage capacity as a differentiator and a long-term asset, but utilization rates are low compared to historical norms today. That shouldn’t persist, given the backwardation in the crude futures market, but it is something for investors to keep an eye on.

VTTI also has the means within its own balance sheet to fund its own capital expenditures this year, meaning that no further drain on cash should come from them either.

Most importantly, the company has already engaged in numerous joint venture growth projects and raised over a quarter of a billion dollars in equity from two of its top investors (Anderson and Taurus Capital), structuring the deal such that distributions would be in equity rather than cash for up to two years. Not only does this show BPL's ability to raise capital outside of the debt and common equity open markets - further strengthening management's ability to simultaneously maintain the credit rating and distribution - but it also shows that some of the smartest money in the marketplace (major stakeholders in the firm) has strong faith in the company's growth plans. By willing to wait for two years to begin receiving cash distributions, they clearly believe that management will be able to deliver on its promise to restore distribution coverage in the near-to-medium term without cutting the dividend. It also helps BPL by giving them the equity they need to continue growing and maintaining their credit rating without squeezing distribution coverage any further until their growth projects come on line.

The Payoff

Thanks to its recent equity raise, management insists that they will not have need for any additional public equity offerings to fund their growth capital for 2018 and 2019. This will not only help them to achieve distribution coverage much faster, it will also prevent any more shareholder dilution. If management can successfully sustain its distribution and credit rating without further diluting shareholders, the payoff will likely be huge. The yield has crossed the 15% threshold which alone will provide shareholders with market-crushing returns. Furthermore, the restoration of stability to credit ratings and distribution coverage (and therefore growth) will likely cause the unit price to rebound sharply, driving the yield back into its normal 7-8% range, implying ~100% potential upside from present pricing.

Selling puts provides another intriguing "option." I recently sold 8/17 $29 puts for $35/contract and am already up ~43%. Given the market's ongoing skittishness in light of Moody's and analyst commentary, the unit price is likely to be range-bound at best until the fourth quarter earnings call at the earliest, barring other unforeseen news. That makes a more conservative play like puts a good bet. With these puts, I am hedging an additional 10% downside, while still setting myself up for over 15% annualized returns via options premiums. This is essentially making the distribution with considerable downside risk eliminated. The main opportunity cost here is that units may accelerate on the back of a strong earnings report and/or a broader sector rally. However, like I mentioned previously, the key catalysts will likely remain unknown until the fourth quarter at the earliest, so risk-reward favors selling puts over purchasing shares directly. Of course, put sellers could still potentially get burned by a cratering share price should management announce a distribution cut and/or downgrade guidance or even in the event of a credit downgrade. However, at least this way some of the downside is mitigated.

Investor Takeaway

Management has doubled down on their ability to sustain the distribution and credit rating, stating

Our longer-term outlook remains strong, bolstered by the anticipated contribution from the growth capital projects that we expect to complete over the next two years....Given our current outlook, we have no intention of cutting Buckeye's distribution, and we continue to view a distribution cut as an option of a last resort. Our performance over the past three years, even during periods of significant volatility in the commodity markets, has demonstrated the value of our diversified asset base that has proven the ability of our assets to generate significant stable fee-based cash flows.

While analyst downgrades and Moody's negative outlook should not be taken lightly, the payoff is enormous and major stakeholders are signaling confidence by putting additional skin in the game. I think selling puts that are ~10% out of the money provides an excellent risk-reward proposition right now and as the fourth quarter nears and if share prices remain attractively priced, it might be a good time to consider actually going long if shares don't get put to you before then.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long via cash-secured put options.