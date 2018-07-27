Strong Current Results Boost Sentiment On Roche

Ocrevus is making a big impression in the MS market and Roche has an exceptionally deep pipeline with numerous pivotal studies reading out over the next two to three years.

While there's still a steady drumbeat of negativity because Tecentriq won't live up to initial hopes, Roche's financial results have been better than expected recently, with another beat in Q2.

The last four years have not been particularly good for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and the share price amply reflects this. Not only is Roche just starting to see what will be significant revenue pressure from biosimilar competition to its three main drugs (which still generate more than a third of total revenue and a larger share of profits), the company has seen a run of clinical disappointments in its oncology program, headlined by the failure of PD-L1 drug Tecentriq to distinguish itself from its main rival, Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda, in the lucrative lung cancer field.

It’s not all terrible at Roche, though. The company’s non-oncology pipeline has delivered some strong new products, led by Ocrevus and Hemlibra, and the company has a very deep pipeline across oncology and neurology (as well as other therapeutic areas). What’s more, second quarter results highlight that there’s still more potential for the current business to perform well. Although Roche shares do not appear significantly undervalued, there still appears to be potential for high single-digit annualized returns with upside if the pipeline can deliver some positive surprises.

Good Present-Day Results

For all of the worries about what the future might hold for Roche, the most recent set of financial results showed better than expected performance across much of the business.

Revenue rose 7% overall in constant currency terms, good for a 5% beat to sell-side expectations. Growth was balanced, with 7% constant currency growth in both the pharmaceutical and diagnostic businesses, with pharma coming in about 5% better than expected and diagnostics coming in 4% better.

Within the pharma business, Ocrevus was a star performer, growing almost 200% and surpassing expectations as this drug has already established roughly 10% share in the MS market and 30% share among new patients. Perjeta (up 28%), Lucentis (up 27%), and Alcensa (up 100%) all exceeded expectations, and even the maligned Tecentriq (up 44%) came in stronger than expected at a little under $200 million in revenue.

In the diagnostics business, Roche saw a strong rebound in its Central Lab/PoC business, with 9% growth that came in ahead of competing businesses at Abbott (ABT) and Danaher (DHR). Molecular diagnostics was less impressive (up 4%) despite strong growth from HPV testing, while Tissue and Companion Diagnostics did exceptionally well (up 15%), and Roche continues to take share from Agilent (A) and Danaher in staining. Diabetes remains weak (down 3%) due to tough reimbursement in the U.S.

Roche saw decent operating leverage in the first half of the year, with first half operating profit growing 10% and margin expanding 120bp. Pharma income was up 11%, with more than two points of margin expansion, while Diagnostics saw just a 1% increase (and 110bp of margin compression) as the company continues to reinvest in R&D in the business (including projects like Genia sequencing for clinical diagnostics and mass spec).

Pipeline Optionality Still Exists

With 16 new drugs in late-stage studies and a long list of drugs in Phase I, Roche has a deep pipeline spread across oncology, neurology, and other therapeutic areas. In contrast to many drug companies that seem more interested in cost-cutting and acquisitions, Roche continues to invest in pipeline development and is uncommonly comfortable with risk for a large pharmaceutical company – programs in areas like autism are ambitious and high-risk, but could produce significant revenue with positive data.

Tecentriq continues to dominate most discussions of Roche’s pipeline. Even Roche’s management has acknowledged that the IMpower 132 study in lung cancer is unlikely to be as good as Merck’s Keynote-189 study (Tecentriq hit its PFS endpoint at the interim, but not the OS endpoint, while Keyruda hit both). At this point, I continue to believe that Tecentriq is likely to be a niche player in the large lung cancer market, with Keytruda as the winner and market share leader. There will still be indications where Tecentriq will get use, and opportunities in areas like squamous NSCLC, patients with liver mets, and patients with ALK or EGFR mutations could be potentially more significant if Roche can convince physicians that there’s a real edge to using Tecentriq.

It’s also worth noting that lung cancer is not the only opportunity for Tecentriq. Roche’s recent data on Tecentriq in triple-negative breast cancer were positive, and the company recently obtained a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for a Tecentriq-Avastin combo in liver cancer on the basis of very encouraging Phase I results. Opportunities in breast cancer, liver cancer, and kidney cancer won’t restore Tecentriq expectations to what they once were, but they will help, and I still wouldn’t rule out the potential for future Tecentriq-based combo therapies (particularly with Roche’s deep pipeline of early-stage and preclinical oncology assets).

Outside of oncology, Roche has some interesting high-risk neurology programs. Roche is developing an oral therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (or SMA, the disease served by Biogen’s (BIIB) Spinraza, which is licensed from Ionis (IONS)), an antisense therapy for Huntington’s that Roche licensed from Ionis, and a drug for autism, as well as two late-stage programs in Alzheimer’s that, given recent data from Biogen, could have a little more potential than previously thought. These are all high-risk programs where I’d argue that failure is the most likely outcome, but one or more successes could be financially meaningful.

The Opportunity

Roche remains in a tough spot. Tecentriq is clearly not going to provide the revenue boost in 2019-2022 that was hoped for a few years ago as an antidote to biosimilar competition for Rituxan, Avastin, and Herceptin. Likewise, now investors have to digest the expiration of the Cabilly patent (a patent that covers biologics production and was licensed by companies like AbbVie (ABBV) – the expiration of this patent was a known upcoming event, and it was assumed to be a significantly lucrative asset, but now there is a number attached to the potential revenue loss (the patent generated almost $850 million in revenue in 2017).

I continue to expect low single-digit revenue growth from Roche, and I believe the company will continue to generate strong FCF margins despite ongoing reinvestment in R&D. A cost reduction initiative could be an option here down the road, particularly in the pipeline doesn’t deliver enough big wins, but I don’t see Roche taking a hack-and-slash approach to its R&D operations the way some pharma peers have.

The Bottom Line

With an implied annualized return in the high single digits (through a discounted cash flow approach), I believe there are still valid investment reasons to own Roche, and the potential for positive clinical outcomes and financial outperformance also remain as potential positive drivers. Although I’d certainly advise “shopping around”, the level of skepticism and negativity on Roche is such that I still see some worthwhile opportunities here.

