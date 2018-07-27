Fibrocell Science: An Underappreciated Gene Therapy Play

Introduction

I'll start by addressing the elephant in the room. Fibrocell Science (FCSC) shares have lost a tremendous amount of value over the past several years. I tend to avoid stocks of this nature, as they tend to be dilution traps. Regardless of the underlying science and commercial prospects for many clinical stage biotech stocks, some are merely “unbuyable” for a period due to being stuck in a downward spiral of dilutive financing deals. These are stocks that are “in the doghouse” until they reach an inflection point at which a catalyst convinces investors (most importantly institutional investors) to start repurchasing the stock.

Fibrocell is a tiny $20 million gene therapy company that you have probably never heard of, in a sub-sector where valuation tends to run sky high. Their lead product, FCX-007, is currently transitioning to the phase II portion of their clinical trial in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullossa (RDEB). We estimate the market opportunity for the treatment of this ultra-rare disease to be in the range of $183-288 million, making shares of Fibrocell Science attractive on a risk/reward basis.

While Fibrocell's low market capitalization is attractive to investors at first glance, it will be necessary for them to continue raising cash to fund ongoing clinical trials. Recent rounds of financing have been horribly dilutive, with outstanding shares growing 4-fold (net of reverse splits), resulting in the low market cap reflected in today's stock price.

I feel as though upcoming catalysts and scientific fundamentals support increased interest in this stock over the course of late 2018 and early 2019, as Fibrocell approaches its phase III trial in RDEB. Fibrocell isn't going to be an investment opportunity for all portfolio strategies; Rather, this is a speculation on a shift in market sentiment with enough upside to justify a small position for those that can afford to speculate.

A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Brief History of Fibrocell’s Clinical Ventures

Fibrocell has been one of the worst investments in biotech over the course of the past several years, with shareholders losing most of their value over this time frame. To speak on why the stock may currently present an opportunity, I feel that it is necessary to address what caused such a decline. The way I see it, there are two distinct periods in which a significant amount of value is lost, each driven by entirely different factors with different implications on the current business.

At the end of 2015, Fibrocell supported a market capitalization of ~$200 million, on the back of their lead phase II program for the treatment of vocal scarring. At this point, their gene therapy programs for the dermatological conditions recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) and Localized Scleroderma were still in the pre-clinical stage of testing. Following a secondary offering in which the company raised $15.9 million, cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.9 million; giving the firm an estimated 1.5 years of cash runway given their TTM burn rate of $24 million. This is generally considered a healthy position for a clinical-stage biotech, though their cash position could have been a bit stronger.

On January 4th, the firm announced what appeared to be a positive development: A partnership with Intrexon (XON) to develop cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative joint disease. The two companies had already built a relationship, as Fibrocell licensed Intrexon’s cellular engineering expertise to develop gene therapy solutions for RDEB. However, in the weeks following the announcement of this deal, Fibrocell’s market value was cut in half.

Why? The deal required a $10 million up-front “technology access” payment to Intrexon, in addition to $52.5 million in total milestone payments. This knocked down cash and equivalents down to $26.9 million, or approximately just 1 year of financing. This deal would bring two additional indications into development, each of which would require additional capital for development, implying that cash burn could begin to accelerate. In typical biotech fashion, shares sold off in anticipation of coming dilution and a possible distaste for the growing capital intensity of a business with hopes of product revenue still several years out.

With market capitalization hovering around $100 million and approximately 1 year of cash in the bank, more bad news for shareholders hit in June of 2016, when the company announced that its lead phase II program in vocal cord scarring did not meet its primary endpoints. The program would be discontinued, sending shares down >50%, for the second time in 2016. Following the announcement that $25 million in convertible debt would be offered, Fibrocell's market capitalization settled at around ~$40 million. This seemed appropriate at the time, given that the company had just $13 million left in the bank and no clinical stage programs, just two pre-clinical gene therapy programs.

Fibrocell “2.0”

With the worst seemingly behind it, Fibrocell looked to raise money to fund the continued operations of the firm. The $25 million of convertible debt financing announced in August of 2017 came in undersubscribed with total funding of just $18 million. At this point, it became clear that the company needed to refocus and concentrate all of their efforts on their now lead gene therapy program in RDEB. Fibrocell hired Alfred T. Lane as Chief Medical Advisor, a board-certified dermatologist and Stanford professor with experience in developing gene therapies for, and treating, Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The addition of Dr. Lane to the Fibrocell team added a high level of applied and academic expertise, which is of the utmost importance when developing a drug for an ultra-rare disease.

Next, the board decided to appoint a new chairman, Douglas Swirsky, who has experience on the board of a number of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies. Following this change, John Maslowski was appointed as CEO. Maslowski has a long history at Fibrocell, joining the company in 2008 as the VP of operations, before being promoted to Senior VP of Scientific Affairs. This change in leadership signified management's intentions to go “all in” on their fibroblast platform, led by two lead gene therapy candidates in FCX-007 and FCX-013.

While this restructuring process may have been a necessary one, considering these were the only two pipeline assets left, it left Fibrocell in a much better position to move forward. Despite a relatively small net change in R&D expenses (due to the dissolution of the azficel-T program and subsequent ramp-up of expenditures on gene therapy programs), SG&A costs were reduced by 30% providing some breathing room in the face of a financing overhang. The result of all restructuring changes culminated in a 42% year-over-year reduction in the firm's cash flow burn.

This, in my opinion, is the most important aspect of the restructuring effort. In 2016, Fibrocell incurred a free cash flow loss of $29.4 million, which has been reduced to my estimate of $12.4 million in 2018. While rare disease drugs are notoriously difficult to develop, the small trial sizes lead to a low level of capital required to run clinical trials and eventually launch the drug.

Financing Headaches

Now, I'll discuss part 2 of the loss in shareholder value, which came as the result of a significant amount of dilution. With a market capitalization of just ~$40 million in 2017, Fibrocell was in an unfortunate financial position to raise capital. They would need to continue to issue and sell shares to finance their continued clinical efforts, but any significant round of financing would dilute existing shareholders by ~25-50%. Fibrocell opted for the strategy of small capital raises to mitigate the dilutive effects of an offering, selling $8 million in preferred stock in addition to 687,467 warrants with an exercise price of $12.70. This was followed up by a 3-for-1 reverse stock split to remain NASDAQ compliant.

In November of 2017, Fibrocell was, yet again, in need of financing with cash balances dwindling to just $11.9 million. By late December, shares had sold off from the low $4.00 range to just $1.40 per share (split-adjusted $20 -> $7). Unable to find demand for their securities at current market prices, Fibrocell was forced to sell $10.5 million worth of shares in a public offering at just $0.77 per share. This had the effect of doubling the current shares outstanding, bringing the total from 14.7 million to 28.4 million, with an additional 13.6 million warrants issued at a strike price of $0.77. This was, unsurprisingly, followed up with a 5-for-1 reverse split in order to remain compliant with listing standards. Including issued warrants, this had the effect of nearly tripling the fully diluted shares outstanding.

(Fibrocell 10-Q 2015 - 2018, compiled by author)Fibrocell learned from past mistakes of conducting large public offerings, more recently, opting for smaller financing rounds in the form of private share placements. One $6.0 million round closed in late May and another in early July brought in $3.9 million, bringing total cash to ~$20 million. The full share structure can be viewed in the table below:

After speaking with Fibrocell management this week, they've confirmed my estimate that the firm has enough cash to finance operations until Q4 2019. After reviewing the timeline for FCX-007, I'll discuss financing moving forward in more detail.

An Intermission to Discuss Risk

I want to take a break to discuss a bit about my personal feelings towards the stock based on the information mentioned above. Fibrocell’s stock is incredibly cheap on the basis of market capitalization, at just $21 million. This is the most substantial risk to shareholders, despite it being an objectively attractive price. Fibrocell has almost entirely lost the market’s trust and has been priced for failure. If that doesn’t change soon, financing deals will continue to be on highly unfavorable terms for shareholders, and most common stock value will be destroyed in the process. It’s a shame because, to some extent, the company’s future is dependent entirely on market sentiment.

“Death spiral financing” or the toxic effects of dilution under a collapsing share price that leads to the complete destruction of shareholder value is a risk that some investors aren’t willing to take. While I do own shares of Fibrocell, it’s a speculative and calculated bet that I’m willing to take based on the commercial outlook for the company and a number of near-term catalysts. The second half of this article will discuss the implications of several upcoming catalysts, and why I feel that they may serve as an inflection point for the valuation of the stock.

FCX-007: Looking Forward

With their vocal cord scarring program scrapped, Fibrocell was left with FCX-007 as their lead candidate for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). At the time, this was a fresh IND set to enter the clinic but was unproven aside from preliminary animal testing; largely explaining the $40 million market capitalization.

RDEB is a genetic condition in which the body fails to produce a functional version of collagen VII due to a mutation in the COL7A1 gene. Collagen VII is used to form anchoring fibrils, protein structures that connect and hold layers of the skin. Without this protein, patients experience extreme blisters and wounds that do not heal properly. This makes daily activities painful and challenging, and the clinical need for any treatment that improves quality of life is high.

FCX-007 is a gene therapy, treated via a single injected at the site of a blister or wound, using a lentivirus to deliver a functional version of COL7A1. With skin now containing a functional COL7A1 gene, collagen VII production begins, and wounds can heal and close on their own. Gene therapies can be considered dangerous, due to off-target editing when administered systemically. Fibrocell avoids this by administering the therapy as a localized injection, with collagen VII production targeted to a very precise location. This is the same concept that led to the success of gene therapies for hemophilia. Because the therapy can be targeted to the liver via the hepatic artery, off-target editing is low, and potency is high.

While the conceptual simplicity of FCX-007 is appealing, it's clinical results make the treatment an even more attractive option for patients. Data readouts from the phase I portion of the trial have been positive, with wound closures vastly outperforming baseline measurements. Anchoring fibrils have been detected at the 12-week point in the study and demonstrated durability for 52 weeks (and counting). The phase I portion of the study proved the treatment to be safe, lending credit to the idea that higher doses could improve the speed and durability of the treatment, a hypothesis that will be tested in the phase II arm of this clinical trial.

As of the most recent data readout, Fibrocell provided data on patients with up to 52 weeks on the treatment. They discovered that continued collagen VII expression was not only detectable in patients at 52 weeks, but expression increased over time. This is important to note because it has significant implications for the next clinical trial readout. If it’s true that collagen VII expression increases over time, we could see wounds which didn’t initially heal begin to improve with a greater length of time on the treatment. For this stock to be “investable”, there must be a reasonable expectation that the stock will trade higher on these results. If Fibrocell were to surprise us with data that demonstrated an improved and durable treatment effect over time, it would be difficult to see the valuation remain so low.

Fibrocell also tested whether a secondary “booster” shot would improve these metrics of healing, adding an injection at the 25-week mark for one of its patients. Following this, it was observed that the patient had a “continued healing effect at 32 weeks”, though there weren't any measurable metrics provided to support this claim. I expect that more data to support this method will be provided in the next clinical data readout in Q1 2019.

Timeline

With the phase II portion of the trial commencing, investors should expect an interim readout in the first quarter of 2019. The phase II study is expected to complete enrollment of 7 patients in the third quarter of 2018. There is currently one patient enrolled, with three that were set to complete enrollment in June. Management estimates that they are on track to complete enrollment within the stated time frame.

The phase II portion will be a 52-week study, meaning that testing should complete in the third quarter of 2019, based on the assumption that enrollment finishes on time. This is where financing gets tough. If the phase II trial is complete in the 3rd quarter, it will take several months to compile and review the data before it is read out in a final release. If enrollment happens to complete earlier than expected (i.e. this month), there's a chance that the final phase II data readout could fall under the umbrella of the current cash runway. However, if enrollment is meaningfully delayed, such a setback has implications on when and how much Fibrocell will need to raise to finance itself until the data can be released.

Competition

Fibrocell faces competition from two prominent clinical-stage companies, each with a unique method of treatment and data. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) is in late phase II development for its lead candidate in RDEB, EB-101. This is a gene therapy engineered skin graft treatment, developed to express functional collagen VII, which is then surgically attached to the skin. Krystal Biotech (KRYS) is developing an "off the shelf" treatment for a variety of skin conditions, with its lead candidate for RDEB having recently begun testing. Abeona leads the pack as far as clinical development, followed by Fibrocell, and then Krystal Bio, though a "first mover" advantage may not be as important with such a rare disease.

EB-101 vs FCX-007

Abeona's data on its own is impressive. Their engineered skin grafts healed wounds with a high degree of success, and anchoring fibrils were detected as early as one month into treatment and could be detected two years after the operation. For reference, Fibrocell's treatment saw the formation of anchoring fibrils several months after treatment and was observable up to 52 weeks (and counting) post-injection.

Why does Fibrocell stand a chance against Abeona's objectively better data? Because neither treatment is systemic, it will have to be performed for each and every wound that exists on a patient's body, including incident cases of blistering in the future. A skin graft is administered as a specialized surgical procedure, an expensive and timely process. Of course, with the limited options available to control symptoms, Abeona's treatment is far better than no treatment at all. However, if FCX-007 comes to market with a similar set of data, the simple one-time local injection performed by a dermatologist should lend itself to being the preferred method of treatment for payers and patients.

Abeona's treatment, without a doubt, will be far costlier than FCX-007. It's possible that the two treatments possibly even being used synergistically, with engineered skin grafts being used for more severe open wounds, and FCX-007 injections being used at the site of less severe blistering. It's nearly impossible to foresee how each will fare in the market, given that there are no available treatment options to compare it to, but I don't view Abeona's treatment as a reason to avoid Fibrocell entirely.

KB103

Krystal Bio's "off the shelf" gene therapy for RDEB is the most significant threat to Fibrocell and Abeona alike but has the most to prove out of the three. For FCX-007 and EB101, cells must be harvested from the patient being treated in order to develop the therapy, adding a significant cost to the process. Krystal thinks it has a treatment that doesn't require patient cells, hence the "off the shelf" terminology used. Their modified HSV-1 virus is used as a vector to deliver the edited gene to the skin in the form of a topical gel.

Preliminary animal testing demonstrated its ability to form human anchoring fibrils, but no human data has been released to date. The first readout from their ongoing trial is expected before year-end, a readout that will dramatically change the course for all three of the aforementioned companies. Such a treatment would be far more cost effective and will be an obvious choice under the condition that efficacy data meets acceptable levels.

For investors who want to minimize the risk of an investment in Fibrocell, it may not be a bad idea to avoid the shares until after the first clinical trial readout. With that being said, you will have to accept buying shares at a potentially higher price than where they sit today.

Market Opportunity & Valuation

There are an estimated 1,100 - 2,500 US-based RDEB patients, so I'll be taking the midpoint of that estimate, 1,650, for the purposes of these market projections. As I explained earlier, this is a localized treatment and will likely need to be administered over the course of several years, if not indefinitely. Because of this, I'm estimating that there will be a first-year cost of the therapy of ~$400,000, due to the expenses related to taking a patient sample and developing a batch of treatment. Following this, I've modeled for a $200,000 per year cost following the initial treatment. These assumptions translate to $183 million in peak sales with market share of 50%.

There's a possibility that the treatment cost could vary very little from the base year. For the second scenario, I modeled for an annual treatment cost of $350,000, in line with other ultra-rare disease drugs. This scenario yields peak sales of $288 million with the same assumption of 50% market share.

For my discounted cash flow model, I'll be using a blended average of the two sales estimates at 75%/25% scenario 1/2, or $209 million. Cost of goods sold will be set at 30% for the base year of treatment, and 15% for the years following. There are currently only 4 centers in the United States that specialize in the treatment of EB wounds and will likely not require a large salesforce to achieve meaningful market penetration. I'll be modeling for a modest salesforce of 25, with an annual cost per rep of $250,000. G&A expenses are fixed at $17 million + 10% of annual sales. With current SG&A expenses totaling ~$5-7 million per year, this is a relatively conservative number. Finally, I'm estimating $2.5 million annually spent on marketing expenses.

(Author projections, 2018-2020 included in calculations, but not shown above)

These calculations yield a fair market capitalization of ~$262 million, or a fully diluted share price of $17.00. Of course, this assumes no more dilution, which is highly unlikely, but it goes to show the vast gap in valuation between what the market is pricing in, and what the stock could be worth if sentiment were not at the rock-bottom level that it currently is. Under the assumption here that all outstanding warrants are executed, Fibrocell will receive another $26 million in proceeds, something to keep in mind when considering the financial needs of the firm. These warrants range in price from $2.70-12.70 and expire from 2022 to 2023.

Concluding Thoughts

Fibrocell is an investment with several overhanging risks that shouldn't be ignored, no matter how bullish one is on the commercial prospects of FCX-007. With those risks understood, I believe shares of Fibrocell are the perfect vehicle for a speculative bet on a treatment that works well for a condition with a high level of unmet need. The financing overhang is unlikely to go away, but fundamental development and program updates should support a higher share price in the long term.

Fibrocell has another pre-clinical gene therapy, FCX-013, for the treatment of Localized Scleroderma, another rare skin condition. I don't want to speculate on the value of the program without any human data available, but a phase I/II trial will initiate shortly, adding to the catalyst rich year Fibrocell shareholders have to look forward to. In the category of speculative catalysts, Fibrocell should also receive a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation (RMAT) within the next several months. This would give priority in the review of FCX-007 as a regenerative medicine for the treatment of a disease with no approved therapy on the market. This isn't a sure thing, but Fibrocell meets every requirement listed here, and receiving this designation should be relatively straightforward.

