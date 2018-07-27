Synchrony: Value Even Without Walmart

Investors rushed to sell Synchrony shares after it was confirmed Walmart would begin using Capital One for their credit cards. Shares sold off 10%.

Walmart (WMT) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) will be ending their 19 year relationship.

Although the news was rumored as early as a few weeks ago (when shares sold of 5% on the news), the official word of the end of the agreement sent shares down another 10% in late afternoon trading.

Just how important was Walmart's portfolio to Synchrony?

The Wall Street Journal reports that Walmart makes up 19% of Synchrony's store card loan portfolio. This figure is supported by Synchrony's latest 8-K filing which put the loan portfolio at about $10 billion, which is 19% of their retail card loan receivables as reported in their latest 10-Q (and shown below).

As of Synchrony's latest 10-Q, that means the Walmart credit card portfolio brought in about $588 million in interest and fees.

Based on the company’s net interest margin of 16.05%, the Walmart credit card portfolio was responsible for $94.37 million in net income for the company in Q1 2018.

What is the expected damage for fiscal year 2018? Synchrony’s loan receivables were growing 6%, so assuming a 6% growth rate for the Walmart portion of the portfolio for rest of the year, Walmart was likely to generate $377.87 in net income for Synchrony this year. This represents 5.57% of Synchrony’s net income in 2017.

How Bad Can it Get?

Let’s get the worst case scenario out first:

Even if Synchrony is not able to replace any of the income from the Walmart deal by allocating capital elsewhere, is not able to cut any expenses, improve any charge-offs or credit quality, and the rest of the company’s earnings grow at 0% in 2018, Synchrony would still record a net profit $1.557 billion in 2018. This would give Synchrony a forward P/E of 16.2 based on today’s price.

This is worst case scenario in my mind, and it basically assumes that all the accounts vanish into thin air. Nothing is sold, no reduced costs, no margin improvements.

This still puts Synchrony reasonably priced compared to its peers:

Ticker Company Name Market Cap PE Ratio (NYSE:SYF) Synchrony Financial $22.64B 16.2* (NYSE:AXP) American Express Company $88.36B 27.04 (NYSE:DFS) Discover Financial Services $25.38B 12.54 (NYSE:BK) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $53.3B 12.83 (NYSE:COF) Capital One Financial Corporation $46.16B 15.7 (NYSE:STOR) STORE Capital $5.47B 38.5

* = assuming no income replacement for the loss of the Walmart credit card portfolio.

In reality, they will have a couple of options to replace the Walmart portfolio with other assets. The company outlines 2 options in its latest 8-K disclosing the end of the Walmart agreement:

Option 1: Sell portfolio of loans.

Source: Synchrony Financial 8-K

In SYF’s latest 8-K, they estimated that a sale of the Walmart credit card portfolio would free up $2.5 billion in capital, most of which they expect to use to repurchase shares.

Synchrony estimates that the sale of the Walmart portfolio will generate a gain, but it does not guide how much. To be very conservative, let’s assume the entire $2.5 billion is taxed at their effective tax rate of 25% (which was their estiamted effective tax rate as guided in their 2017 annual report).

That gives Synchrony $1.875 billion to buy back shares. At today’s prices that would repurchase 62,500,000 shares, or 8.28% of the 754.75 million shares outstanding.

This would leave Synchrony with 692,250,000 shares outstanding. Based on our assumption above that Synchrony has a net income of $1.557 billion in 2018 (remember, this assumes Synchrony is not able to cut any expenses, improve any charge-offs, and the rest of the company’s earnings grow at 0% in 2018), and would trade at a 13.3 P/E multiple on 2018 earnings.

Factor in the savings from paying a dividend (now 84 cents per share!) to 62.5 million shares, and Synchrony has a net income of $1.609 billion and a forward P/E of 12.9.

In reality, if the entire portfolio sale is used for share repurchases, these multiples should be even better.

Synchrony's Estimates for Option 1

The estimate above is much more conservative than what Synchrony's estimates. They estimate that the sale of the Walmart portfolio will lead to $300 - $350 million in cost savings, and a 60-70 basis point reduction in Net Charge-Offs.

Using the low end of these estimates and adding to our assumed $1.557 billion in net income above, Synchrony nets $1.864 billion in 2018, giving the company an 11.1 forward P/E ratio after the share buybacks. Pretty cheap!

Option 2: Keep Current Account Holders

The other option for Synchrony is to keep the accounts, and convert them to general purpose credit cards (GPCCs).

In this scenario, Synchrony will no longer have to pay Walmart RSAs (Retailer Share Agreements), ideally improving the company’s margins for each account.

Synchrony says that this savings will be used to “fund enhanced value props, branding, and promotions”, which would hopefully be able to drive growth in average spending and use in the portfolio.

There are a ton of wildcards with this option. None of which create an outcome any worse than our worst case scenario detailed above.

Let's assume that Synchrony sees a 50% bottom line reduction in use of the cards after converting them to GPCCs, and Synchrony is not able to reduce any costs from its current agreement, is not able to generate any synergies with Synchrony Bank, and does not improve any credit metrics.

That still gives Synchrony a net income of $1.745 billion in 2018, assuming no other growth in the company's operations.

That would give Synchrony a forward PE of 13.

Synchrony's Estimates for Option 2

The company estimates that option 2 will be accretive to the company's EPS compared to the renewal terms. If this works out, then it is actually better for shareholders, and this 10% selloff was for nothing!

In Summary

Wall Street is always quick to rush to judgment on events like this. But the 10% sell off on the news was too much. Under realistic estimations of Synchrony's options, the company is now very attractively priced.

On top of that, the company has recently announced a whopping 40% raise in their dividend! The shares now yield 2.8%, higher than Capital One and Discover.

An optimistic management says that the company's options will be both accretive to the company's bottom line. If that is the case, then investors have nothing to worry about.

Realistically, Synchrony may see a couple hundred million less in net income this year - Hardly a disaster.

